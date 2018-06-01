Review: In Search of Us, Ava Dellaira

There are no spoilers in this review.

In Search of Us was my first Dellaira book and it did not disappoint. From the story to the characters to the writing overall, it was such a beautiful story I felt compelled to read on. It was gorgeous, emotional and made me want to read everything the author will write, for sure.

A BEAUTIFUL MULTIGENERATIONAL STORY



💭

The originality in this story has to be the way it’s told. Divided between two different timelines, In Search of Us tells the story of Angie, a teenager looking for her father she has never met, she has been told is dead but believes is not. Yet, In Search of Us also tells the story of Marilyn, Angie’s mom, at the time where she meets James, Angie’s father. These alternative time lines can, if you ask me, either be a hit or miss. Here, it was beautifully written, the story divided at key points, making you want to know more, both about Angie’s story and about Marilyn’s story. I equally cared about both characters, which is something I loved as well.

GREAT AND THREE DIMENSIONAL CHARACTERS I CARED FOR



💭

Angie is mixed-race, from a white mother and a black father and, never having known her father, we can see her struggle with her own sense of identity as well, not finding herself entirely in Marilyn and feeling like some part of her is missing. If, at times in the story, leaving to find her father miles and miles away, hitting the road with her adorable ex-boyfriend, being sometimes selfish and annoying, Angie was one character I still rooted for from page one. There was something about her and her quest that were so endearing.

Marilyn was equally as endearing as a teenager, if more. Living with her uncle, trying to meet her mother’s expectations and dreams at best, even if they’re not her own, falling in love with someone for the first time and having all of the struggles, feelings of confusion and everything else coming with it all… Overall, Marilyn was such a complex, endearing character as well and I loved following her story.

In Search of Us offers us an interesting, three – dimensional cast of characters to accompany our two main point of views, which I loved. We have James, our love interest for Marilyn, we have Sam, Angie’s adorable ex-boyfriend I just wanted to hug all along, we have James’ family, warm, welcoming and a second family overall for Marilyn, we have Justin, James’ little brother and my personal favorite…All of the characters felt real and brought a new dimension and emotions to this gorgeous story overall.

AN UNPREDICTABLE READ



💭

I think what impressed me the most, with In Search of Us, was the ending. From the start, I couldn’t wait to find out what happened to Angie’s dad, whether he is alive or not, what happened in both time lines, with Angie and with Marilyn at Angie’s age. I was emotionally invested in the story all the while and that’s what made the resolution all the more emotional for me. No spoilers here, but I didn’t see this coming and my heart kind of hurt.

OVERALL



💭

Overall, In Search of Us is really a beautiful book, really. If ultimately, I feel like we could have gotten more interactions between mother and daughter, I still fell in love with the way this story was told and its characters. If you’re looking for an multi generational story with beautiful, poetic and compelling writing, I’d heavily recommend this one.

Final rating: 4 drops!



A million thanks to Hot Key Books for the review copy of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

Ava Dellaira, In Search of Us, Published by Hot Key Books, March 6th, 2018.

The author of the beloved Love Letters to the Dead returns with a parallel story of a mother and daughter each at age seventeen. Marilyn’s tale recounts the summer she fell in love and set out on her own path. Angie’s story is about her search for her unknown father. This sweeping multi-generational love story introduces readers to mother-and-daughter pair Marilyn and Angie. To seventeen-year-old Angie, who is mixed-race, Marilyn is her hardworking, devoted white single mother. But Marilyn was once young, too. When Marilyn was seventeen, she fell in love with Angie’s father, James, who was African-American. But Angie’s never met him, and Marilyn has always told her he died before she was born. When Angie discovers evidence of an uncle she’s never met she starts to wonder: What if her dad is still alive, too? So she sets off on a journey to find him, hitching a ride to LA from her home in New Mexico with her ex-boyfriend, Sam. Along the way, she uncovers some hard truths about herself, her mother, and what truly happened to her father.

Did you read In Search Of Us? Do you want to? Did you read the author’s other book?

Do you like multigenerational stories? Do you have other recommendations for me? Let me know in comments!

