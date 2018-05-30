Monthly wrap-up – May 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday and happy June… well, it’s in a couple days, but we’re almost there and I wanted to do this wrap- up now, just, because
I love this GIF.
May is probably one of the best months, only because I got about three days of holidays and finally got little breaks from work thanks to that. I’m really grateful for that. One day at a time, this allowed me to de-stress (but not too much, I’m always too stressed out anyway), to take a long weekend away back to the North of France, as always, to catch up on blogging and write down some blog posts, to read and get outside a little bit as well. Basically, here’s me trying to have a life.
Despite that, I feel like May has been just like any other month this year – endless at work and way too quick on the weekends I got.
June will be better, though. I hope so. Summer’s finally coming – even if I don’t get a summer break like all of your lucky high schoolers, people at uni and so on get. You are SO lucky, please enjoy it for me?? ANYWAY, despite that, I’m happy to announce that, well, aerm, I’m leaaaaaaaaaving.
Don’t panic right away? If you are, I don’t know. I have a week of holidays at the beginning of June and I’m actually traveling! again! I’ll be off to Berlin, Germany, for the first time, for a couple days. If you’re interested in seeing my pictures and ramblings, I might post on twitter and will most likely post on my instagram.
Basically, this means I’ll be MIA (FOR REAL. I know I can’t take breaks, but now I WILL TAKE A REAL BREAK) from the 1st until the 10th of June, approximately. I hope you won’t forget about me.
ALSO! ME! VERY! EXCITED! Because I might have another trip in the works for August AND I AM EXCITED OKAY. I love summertime. Can you tell?
Here’s my month over on instagram: spring, getaways and books:
I AM STILL AHEAD on my Goodreads challenge and I feel like I am on fire. Okay, I’m probably not, since my challenge isn’t really a challenge. I’m supposed to succeed if I do it just like last year, but… it feels good to be AHEAD OKAY so I’ll congratulate myself anyway.
Books I read
Definitely a perfect summer read, if you’re looking for something quick and adorable. Characters were a bit lacking unfortunately, but it was still entertaining. You can already read my full review here.
I thought I wouldn’t enjoy this, because it’s classified as “horror”. I was wrong and it wasn’t that scary. Mostly family focused and ME LOVING THAT. Full review coming closer to release date!
Swoonnnnnnn. Adorable characters and A+ diversity. I have a thing for celebrity stories, too. Oops. Full review here!
This book was absolutely gorgeous and gave me TONS of emotions. Full review coming soon.
I was eagerly anticipating this one and AHH I loved it. The characters, the cute romance, the writing strugglessssssssssss. Full, gushing review coming soon!
So…. I finished this the other day. I was nervous and now I’m kind of a mess BECAUSE WHAT DID I JUST READ? Full review coming soon!
I said I could get rid of this category, but I feel like I still want to talk about my WIP. Just to remember that it’s here, waiting for me. As I am writing this, I still haven’t done a thing towards editing and I still very much hate myself and feel like I am not a real writer or something.
Still, I kind of made progress? I don’t know, I just thought about my plot and wrote a couple things down. Also re-did my timeline for my book. That’s all. I guess it’s something. See you in a month and we’ll see. Spoiler alert: I probably won’t have done much.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Bookish discussions
Book blogging discussions
Writing
I am still reading tons of blogs, but I’m trying to narrow down everything here, otherwise this post will get WAY too long. Here’s my little selection of amazing post for this month!
On blogging
- Swetlana talks about ARCs and the opportunities for smaller creators.
- Mel shares how she blogs differently.
- Dani talks about commenting back and shares the cold hard facts about it.
- The Orangutan Librarian celebrates her 3 years bloggiversary and lessons learned!
- Tiffany talks about taking breaks and why it matters.
- Avery mentions the endless battle between reading and reviewing.
- Mathieu talks about organizing your blogging life with some great tips!
- Pam writes a brilliant post about bookstagram and wonders if you have to be on it.
On books, reading, recommendations…
- Elizabeth shares the pros, cons and tips for mood reading!
- May gives some wonderful recommendations of books for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
- Aimee put together a wonderful guide to help us getting new books. Or not.
- Simant talks about reading while on vacation and honestly, I’m the same way.
- Lily shares some amazing book recs for Mental Health Awareness Month.
- Beth talks about managining your TBR and how crazy that all is.
How was May for you? Did you have a great month? Anything positive happened to you?
What was your favorite book this month? Let’s chat in comments!
26 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – May 2018”
FIRST COMMENT
Hahaha you’re crazy but also, awwwwww ❤ ❤ ❤
ahem now thats out of the way! GERMANY. you are going to GERMANY. *CRYING* THAT IS LIKE A HUGE DREAM OF MINE!! say hi to my german fave Jackie (@toomuchofabooknerd) for me if you can okay. and the 10th of JUNE IS MY birthday!! how cool!! Agh, I’m so glad to see you enjoyed In Search of Us and COBAB, i’m going to have to pick them up soon!! THEY LOOK SO GOOD. I’ve heard Final Draft is so Cute and amazing so that is also on my TBR.
Hmm is this the moment where I confess that I actually live like, 30 minutes away from Germany? 🙈 Berlin’s still way farther away though hahaha. I WILL I WOULD LOVE TO JACKIE IF YOU READ THIS.
OOOH that’s SO cool – I hope I won’t forget, but since I have the same memory as Dory, HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY AND MAY YOU GET all the wonderful books in the WORLD ❤ ❤
I can't wait for you to read ALL of these books, I hope you'll LOVE them! ❤
Thank you SO much for your comment and the love, you're the sweetest ❤ ❤ ❤
okay wow 3rd comment BUT ALSO I WILL MISS YOU OKAY BC YOU ARE FANTASTIC but pls have a good break and have fun and enjoy yourself pls and thanks!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
AWW I WILL MISS YOU too 😭 thank you!! ❤ ❤ ❤
I AM SO JEALOUS OF YOUR TRIP TO BERLIN.
I’ve been trying to go there for YEARS now but somehow it never seems to work out?! I’m definitely going to keep an eye on your Instagram during that period, haha!
Know the destination of your maybe-August-trip yet? Curiosity!
Ooh! I have a copy of The Brightsiders coming my way AS. WE. SPEAK.
I totally forgot about Final Draft though.. That one was on my radar and somehow got off it so I didn’t think of it when I was.. ordering.. books.. I should be ordering? Oops.
Going to check out some of the posts you mentioned – whoop.
May was.. good.. My trip to Edinburgh went by way too quickly, but holidays always do. [This equals me saying you better enjoy Berlin or I’m coming after you!]
Best thing in May was my brother- and sister-in-law finally having their little, cute baby and I. AM. IN. LOVE. It’s such a gorgeous baby! [People keep saying there’s no such thing as ugly babies but seriously.. I beg to differ, haha.]
Favorite book this month.. Nope. Not going there.
Too many.
A QUIET KIND OF THUNDER MAYBE. [I think. Probably.]
Oh no! I’m sorry it has never worked out, I really hope you’ll manage to get there soon and I’ll make sure to send you some pictures as well if you want 😀
As for August, well it’s in the works but…. I might actually be going someplace you went😱😍😍
YES THE BRIGHTSIDERS AND FINAL DRAFT! I can’t WAIT for you to read both, I hope you’ll love them, please let me know when you do 😀 ❤
Awwww that's SO great, you must be so happy!! I'm with you on ugly babies though hahahahaha. SURE that your niece / nephew (that's it, right? Always afraid to mess this up….) is the most gorgeous though ❤
I NEED A QUIET KIND OF THUNDER. You sold it SO well, TOO well maybe hahaha.
THANK YOU Kathy, I hope you'll have a wonderful month!! ❤ ❤
Wow, it sounds like you have a lot of exciting trips coming up. I hope you enjoy them!
Thank you so much!! 😀 I hope you’ll have a wonderful June! 🙂
Have a great trip!!!
Thank you so much!! 😀 ❤
Awesome post 😍
Thank you so much! 🙂
So glad to see you enjoyed Children of Blood and Bone. I enjoyed it too. I did feel I didnt get enough of magic as I EXPECTED. So I am looking forward to the nwxt book in the series
OH I get your point, there could have been more magic for sure, but… I have a feeling the second book will have PLENTY. I can’t wait to read it, we have to wait for soooo long haha.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂 ❤
OOH YOU’RE GOING TO BERLIN!!! HAVE FUN!! And yes!!!! Summer’s amazing! I’ll make sure to have a lot of fun for you in the holidays as well! And yay for staying ahead on Goodreads! I hope you beat your challenge! xx 😂😊
Thank you so much! I hope you’ll have wonderful holidays as well, if you get the chance to have long weeks / months of holidays haha 🙂
Hope you’ll have a lovely June! 🙂
Yay for vacations! I hope you have a great time in Berlin! It’s good to take a break from blogging every once in awhile.
Thank you so much, Angela! ❤ Agree, it feels good to take a break every once in a while, it's always needed 🙂
Love this wrap-up!! 😀 Please enjoy your traveling and dont worry about it! I hope Germany will set off your month of June right ;)! ❤️❤️
Thank you so, SO much Trang!! Enjoy YOUR traveling as well! ❤ ❤ ❤
Seems like you had an overall good month 🙂 My month was also similar except that blogging motivation was quite low and I skipped many days. But now I have decided that I’ll write the posts only when I’ll feel like 😛
You read so many good books this month. And finally, you read Children of Blood and Bone. And I am screaming that you loved it too 😀 That book was really fantastic, right? Can’t wait for your review. I am still confused about that end though. I was like- what did just happened?
I can’t wait to read the Brightsiders either. And yay, another vacation. I hope you enjoy your time away. I really wish to go on Europe tour some day. But maybe that would be possible in my 50’s? 😛
And thank you so much for sharing my post.
I think that’s such a fantastic way to blog, to be honest; I’m a planning freak and I love having posts up when they “need” to be, but I feel like doing the “whenever I want to” is the BEST kind of attitude to have, when it comes to blogging. It keeps things fun 🙂 ❤
COBAB was AMAZING, I didn't expect to love it this much, but I did and I am SO happy about it. I'm a little confused about that ending as well – I NEED the sequel right now haha 🙂
Thank you so much – I'm sure you will be able to go on an Europe tour someday, and even earlier than that, don't you worry, you'll make it 😀 ❤
Thank you for your sweet comment, I hope you'll have a wonderful month! ❤ ❤
What a great and fun wrap-up! I had a great month with a lot of long weekends, our constitution day celebration and finally a lot of reading📖❤️ Also, I have to say, I’m rooting for you and your writing!
Aw thank you so much! I’m so glad you had such a lovely month and I hope June will be just as great ❤
Thank you for your support, that means SO much ❤ ❤
