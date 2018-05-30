Monthly wrap-up – May 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday and happy June… well, it’s in a couple days, but we’re almost there and I wanted to do this wrap- up now, just, because

I love this GIF.

May is probably one of the best months, only because I got about three days of holidays and finally got little breaks from work thanks to that. I’m really grateful for that. One day at a time, this allowed me to de-stress (but not too much, I’m always too stressed out anyway), to take a long weekend away back to the North of France, as always, to catch up on blogging and write down some blog posts, to read and get outside a little bit as well. Basically, here’s me trying to have a life.

Despite that, I feel like May has been just like any other month this year – endless at work and way too quick on the weekends I got.

June will be better, though. I hope so. Summer’s finally coming – even if I don’t get a summer break like all of your lucky high schoolers, people at uni and so on get. You are SO lucky, please enjoy it for me?? ANYWAY, despite that, I’m happy to announce that, well, aerm, I’m leaaaaaaaaaving.

Don’t panic right away? If you are, I don’t know. I have a week of holidays at the beginning of June and I’m actually traveling! again! I’ll be off to Berlin, Germany, for the first time, for a couple days. If you’re interested in seeing my pictures and ramblings, I might post on twitter and will most likely post on my instagram.

Basically, this means I’ll be MIA (FOR REAL. I know I can’t take breaks, but now I WILL TAKE A REAL BREAK) from the 1st until the 10th of June, approximately. I hope you won’t forget about me.

ALSO! ME! VERY! EXCITED! Because I might have another trip in the works for August AND I AM EXCITED OKAY. I love summertime. Can you tell?

Here’s my month over on instagram: spring, getaways and books:

I AM STILL AHEAD on my Goodreads challenge and I feel like I am on fire. Okay, I’m probably not, since my challenge isn’t really a challenge. I’m supposed to succeed if I do it just like last year, but… it feels good to be AHEAD OKAY so I’ll congratulate myself anyway.

Books I read

Definitely a perfect summer read, if you’re looking for something quick and adorable. Characters were a bit lacking unfortunately, but it was still entertaining. You can already read my full review here.

I thought I wouldn’t enjoy this, because it’s classified as “horror”. I was wrong and it wasn’t that scary. Mostly family focused and ME LOVING THAT. Full review coming closer to release date!



Swoonnnnnnn. Adorable characters and A+ diversity. I have a thing for celebrity stories, too. Oops. Full review here!

This book was absolutely gorgeous and gave me TONS of emotions. Full review coming soon.

I was eagerly anticipating this one and AHH I loved it. The characters, the cute romance, the writing strugglessssssssssss. Full, gushing review coming soon!



So…. I finished this the other day. I was nervous and now I’m kind of a mess BECAUSE WHAT DID I JUST READ? Full review coming soon!

I said I could get rid of this category, but I feel like I still want to talk about my WIP. Just to remember that it’s here, waiting for me. As I am writing this, I still haven’t done a thing towards editing and I still very much hate myself and feel like I am not a real writer or something.

Still, I kind of made progress? I don’t know, I just thought about my plot and wrote a couple things down. Also re-did my timeline for my book. That’s all. I guess it’s something. See you in a month and we’ll see. Spoiler alert: I probably won’t have done much.

I am still reading tons of blogs, but I’m trying to narrow down everything here, otherwise this post will get WAY too long. Here’s my little selection of amazing post for this month!

How was May for you? Did you have a great month? Anything positive happened to you?

What was your favorite book this month? Let’s chat in comments!