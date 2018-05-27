How to: find new ideas and inspiration to blog

One of the hardest things about blogging is being able to find new ideas. When we start blogging, we’re filled with inspiration, books we want to scream about, opinions we want to share even if we might be scared to, and so on. As days, weeks, months come by… we get tired and sometimes, inspiration fades away.
Every now and then, I personally struggle to find new ideas. I feel like, in over three and a half years of blogging, I talked about every single thing I could. Or other people already did and I just have nothing new to bring to the table. The little spark of blogging, the inspiration always flowing whenever I sit in front of my laptop to type down a new blog post, is gone, and I end up staring at a blank page for an hour while silently screaming at myself, WHY THE HELL CAN’T YOU JUST HAVE AN IDEA?!
Seriously. That’s me, more times than I dare to admit it.
Yet, I am hoping that I am not the only one in that situation and today, I thought I’d share a couple tips and tricks that help me find that little inspiration spark once again. Here’s to hoping these could help you.
Read blogs. One, two, ten, a thousand blogs.
One of my biggest source of inspiration to blog, is the amazing community of book bloggers here. I’m a massive blog reader and probably spend ten hours reading blogs per week, because I have no life and I’m completely insane, but that’s not the point. Bloggers are such an incredible source of inspiration.
Sometimes, I will read a blog post and find one sentence in it that sparks an idea for another discussion post, or a recommendation posts, for instance. Other bloggers are so inspiring. So read book blogs, be inspired by others’ talents and keep your eyes open for that little idea that might come.
Please note that I am talking here about inspiration, not plagiarism in any way. I’m not going to rant about that, instead I’ll link to Cait @ Paper Fury’s brilliant post about inspiration vs. copying.
Use book tags, awards, other kind of tags. Do them, be inspired by them.
There are even more book tags than there are bloggers. Okay, just kidding, there might be more bloggers than tags, but still, there are tons of them. What is a book tag, you ask? More often than not, tags ask you questions that you have to answer. They’re fun, they’re quick to do (that’s actually a lie. A book tag takes me way more time than a discussion post…oops) and they are very fun. Also people are usually curious about book tags.
What the heck do you do with tags, awards and how do they inspire you?! Well… first of all, you can just DO them. They’re fun, really. Second of all… you know, book tags are filled with questions YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF. They’re sort of like a test. What if one question, in one book tag, inspires you to start a discussion on one topic? To talk about one book a bit more?
Think about books.
Hello, my name is Marie, I am a book blogger and I think about books about 98% of the time. That one seems obvious, but really… when you’re out of ideas, do you REALLY think about books? Because you should.
Take a trip to your goodreads shelves (and add a thousand books you didn’t need on your TBR at the same time). Find books you want to talk about, that book you thought you forgot, that book you actually really forgot. Take a look at your bookshelves, take a look at your bookstores, libraries, touch spines, smell books, think about words and hyped books and books you hated and let the inspiration come.
Keep track of your ideas.
Worst thing I do is that I get an idea, then I do not write it down. It’s gone forever now and I kind of hate myself.
Now, I write everything down. I have ideas scattered on my phone, in a word document, in a draft blog post, right next to my post schedule. I have glimpse of ideas I got everywhere now and… when I’m feeling a bit uninspired, I got this little small library in the hopes that, somewhere there, I’ll find THE idea that inspires me today.
Switch things up on your blog.
One of the best things you might do to spark your inspiration is to change some things here and there. I changed my blog logo and rating system a couple days ago and, even if no one noticed, it made me inspired to write reviews. That’s strange, but I’ll take it okay.
Bored of your reviews? Write them shorter, longer, add images, do something with GIFs, aesthetics, use three words, etc. Bored of your discussion posts? Change the formatting, try to talk about different topics than books. Bored of everything? Change one thing here or there. Your blog’s menu. Your blog’s header. Your blog’s entire design. Every little or big thing might make you inspired to blog again and, who knows, might give you an idea to talk about changes. On your blog. For instance.
Scroll aimelessly down twitter. Forever.
An idea might come, or you might suddenly lose ten years of your life without knowing it. Forget about that, it’s a bad idea.
Read your old blog posts.
No matter how cringy that seems and sounds… DO IT. It’s a brilliant idea, I swear. You might hate yourself for a little while, you might think, who the hell let me post that stupid thing… but you also might get inspired again. To revamp a blog post you did that you liked before, but can do better now. To talk about some favorites again, because you’ve grown since then. There is so many inspiration in the old you, take it back!
Ask your sister, brother, mom, dad, distant cousin, grandma, friend, pet, plush for an idea.
If you scream loud enough they will get sick of you and give you anything you can work with. Okay, kidding, but honestly. Even your mom screaming at you “why the heck are you always blogging” can make you want to write a discussion post about why the heck you’re obsessed with it. Why not?
TAKE A DAMN BREAK.
Yes hello, this is me again and I’m giving some advice I don’t follow too often. But I will. Also, taking breaks is one of the best things you can do if you’ve been feeling uninspired for a little while. Try to forget about blogging. Immerse yourself into books without thinking about reviews. Get outside. Do something else, something different. Then, after a while, take a look back at your blog, feel the love for it flowing again and the inspiration to blog might come back, too.
How do you keep yourself inspired to blog ? What inspires you?
Do you sometimes read your old blog posts, or are you too afraid to do so? Do you have other tips and tricks to share? I’d love to know!
70 thoughts on “How to: find new ideas and inspiration to blog”
This is so helpful! My biggest source of motivation and inspiration to blog is definitely by reading other bloggers. I also find that watching BookTube videos is really helpful with sparking new ideas, or following people who are on multiple platforms and doing something really creative with their online presence. To add on to your point about change, I would say: don’t be afraid to change! So many people stick with a theme or a “brand” that they are unhappy with simply because they feel they have to or they’re too scared to take a leap. Don’t be. It will all be okay! I changed things up on my blog without apologizing for it, and I’m already feeling more inspired and coming up with more ideas.
Oh that’s so good to know! I’m not a big booktuber fan (I rarely watch booktube, actually), but I bet they could be great sources of inspiration as well 🙂
I completely agree with you here: change can be so scary at times, even little things, but… they can really make a difference and help you keep that little blogging spark alive, so we should embrace it 😀 I am so glad this has worked out well for you 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Nadya! ❤ ❤
After nearly 5 years of book blogging, it has become very difficult to come up with new ideas. I’ll start writing something, and then get déjà vu and realize that I’ve written something very similar before. I’m always scared that I’ll completely run out of ideas.
I 200% get this. I’ve “only” been blogging for three years and a half, but some days, I really feel like I have done it all already. I’m sure there are brilliant ideas awaiting, or old ideas to revamp, too. I’m sure we can’t possibly run out of ideas, there are SO many books to talk about after all 🙂 and when inspiration fails us, it’s always good to take a little step back, too! ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
All of your trips are great but I would add Pinterest as a source of inspiration. There are so many things and ideas that you could find on Pinterest but you just have to be careful to not spend too much time there lol.
Ohhh yes, Pinterest is SUCH a great idea as well. The kind of great idea you end up watching for hours instead of writing blog posts, but… a great idea indeed hahaha 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts and for your sweet comment! 😀
I also get a lot of inspiration from other blogs! I mainly post Reviews but like to spice it up with different kind of posts too! 🙂
I’m so glad to hear it 😀 And spicing things up is always great and keeps us inspired for sure 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I like to add new things to my blog every now and then to keep it fresh. I do feel like I have some ideas that are original, but I do try to keep some features the same for consistency. I’ve been blogging for 5 years now and I feel like I haven’t lost the love of blogging.
I’m so, so happy to hear that – it makes me so hopeful that, in a couple years, I’ll still have that blogging love and inspiration just like you 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Courage to our self is the most important and always think positive 🙂
Exactly 🙂 Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂
Welcome 🙂 hope so it can help 🙂
Well Marie I get my ideas blog hopping but also while walking or under the shower! I guess my body is relaxed and my brain is free to roll and dream. If I have an idea while walking I open the note app on my phone and write it. I’ve writtent sometimes whole posts while walking LOL
Ahah that’s amazing! Long walks and showers are some of the best places to get ideas haha, happens to me too 🙂 but… writing entire posts while walking? Now I admire that SO much!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
This is just so timely! Thank you for this helpful piece…Just what I need now.
Aww this makes me so happy to hear, thank you so much! 🙂
Reblogged this on What We Want (www) and commented:
When you sense your idea bank running dry or the thought of creative penmanship largely overwhelming, here’s a great pick-me-up I’d recommend.
I’ll be keeping these tricks in mind for whenever I need some inspiration 😁
Yay I’m so glad to hear that this could be useful 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’m currently in a blogging slump myself. I find myself drifting slowly away from blogging altogether simply because I have nothing new to bring to the blogosphere. Thanks so much for this post! It’s inspired me to keep going and look for inspiration where I normally wouldn’t!
Oh I’m so, so happy to hear that this could inspire you ❤ I completely get that, blogging slumps happen and can be the worst things, but inspiration can be found back everywhere, reading blogs, wandering into bookshops and so on. I hope you'll find new inspiration soon 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
Well now that you mentioned it, I did think something was slightly different in your header haha I just couldn’t put my finger on what. We all need change sometimes in our lives and I am sure people will feel inspired by this post. I am heading towards my 5th blogging anniversary in a couple weeks and I am definitely running out of ideas quite often. It’s just really been a long time doing the same thing and I feel weird posting about something I had talked about in the past, even if that’s a post no one actually read haha
Anyway … do you spend more time reading other blogs or working on your own one? I am curious 😛
Hahaha, I didn’t change a whole lot of things, I just… I found these little logos and liked them much better. I also casually changed my rating system hahaha. Little by little, one day you’ll wake up and everything will be different haha. Okay, probably not. 😛
5 YEARS. I admire that SO much…. and I can’t wait for the celebration, will you do something special? I love long ramblings about blogging experiences and such hahahaha. I 200% get that, I feel weird at times thinking about writing something I talked about back in 2014, when one person, okay two, me and my sister, read the blog posts hahaha. But I don’t think we should be afraid to revisit these ideas, I mean… we might have different opinions and a difference audience to chat with now, too 😀
To be completely honest, I spend WAY more time reading other blogs, like maybe twice the time I spend working on my blog……. I don’t know if that’s strange now that I think about it hahaha.
Thank you, Kat!! ❤ ❤
I love this post!! (And I love all the GIFs, I’m a big fan of GIfs)
To read other blogs inspire me to write, as also travel or visit something, maybe just the bookstore near my home. I need to write my ideas because one…two…three and puff, they are gone forever.
Aww thank you, so happy you enjoyed this! 😀
I’m with you, I need to write down everything, otherwise it’s gone haha, and I hate when that happens! 🙂
This is actually my issue lol I’ve only been on the blogging scene for almost half a year but I was never good at even doing the tags. I seem to not be very opinionated about a lot of things which ends up making me not have any ideas, especially the discussion type posts. I’m so jealous of everybody 😢😂
Oh no, don’t be! I am sure you will find the things that work out well for you! There are so many different types of bookish tags, there are also blog posts where you just share random facts about yourself, or your reading and bookish habits, that are always so interesting to read. There are so many things you could talk about, really – no need to think very far, just think about your reading taste, the books you like, the books you hate, etc. Discussion topics can be pretty simple 🙂
I hope you’ll find inspiration! ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I hope so too! I’ll keep on reading posts and hopefully it will inspire me 😊
I hope so! 🙂
Love this post, Marie! Thinking up post ideas is honestly the biggest blogging struggle for me.😂Coming up with original, non-repetitive content is just…wow, I have trouble with it. I loved your tips! I think the one I use most is looking back at my old posts and using them as inspiration for new ones.
Oh thank you so, so much Olivia ❤ ❤ I get it, sometimes it's so hard to find ideas. I hope that these tips might help you a little bit! ❤ ❤
Oh my goodness, when I read this:
“I’m a massive blog reader and probably spend ten hours reading blogs per week, because I have no life and I’m completely insane, but that’s not the point.”
I couldn’t stop laughing! 😆 I absolutely LOVE your writing style + voice! Anyways, this was such a great post — I’ve only recently gotten into participating in tags myself, and it’s really fun! Tags are a way for me to still come up with original things to write about, but with the help of q & a prompts and the inspiration of other book bloggers. When I first started book blogging, for about the first 7 months, I didn’t read many other blogs… but when I did start following other book blogs, I found endless post ideas just constantly streaming through my mind. I usually carry a little notebook around with me to jot down any blog ideas I might have, even though I can’t do that at school while in PE or taking a test, so oh well. 😂 It’s the worst when you forget a blog idea that you knew was amazing!
Anyways, great post, Marie! I enjoyed reading your tips!
Awww Zoie, thank you so, SO much, this means the world to me that you enjoy my writing ❤ ❤
I think that other bloggers are such a huge source of inspiration, there are so many different bloggers out there we can learn from and I love that so much. And YES for the notebook, I need to write down everything, otherwise…. I forget everything haha 🙂
Thank you so, so much! ❤ ❤
I love this post so much! As someone who’s recently had to take a rather long hiatus from blogging for a myriad of reasons, this post by itself has helped motivate me to blog again! I think I thought of a few different discussions already 😂 It always works best for me to read new blog posts to get inspired. ❤️
Oh I’m so, so happy to hear it! ❤ I hope that these tips will help and that you'll be filled with new inspiration and motivation to blog 😀 Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I completely agree with this! Sometimes I run out of ideas or I just tell myself no one will want to read them because it’s already been talked about so much. That’s when I like to blog deep dive and come up with new prompts for my posts! I like to read a post, and then see what WordPress recommends me on the desktop app. It’s a super great thing to do! Not only do I come up with a new idea for a blog post, but I also share the blogging love to other bloggers! This was a lovely post, as always! 😊
Oh that’s such a good idea – I never used the WordPress recommendations, maybe I should try it out haha 🙂 I tend to hop from one blog to another. There are so many great bloggers out there and I love spreading the love, too, it’s the best 🙂
Thank you so much!! 🙂 ❤
Loool I love your ideas. I’ve found that all of them have worked for me at some point when my brain has dried. Changing things up on the blog, and also going out there and filling myself with info from around the blogosphere are specially helpful.
There’s just something so inspirational about changing the blog even a little bit. It feels like a fresh start anyway, and you’re excited to play with this ‘new shiny toy’ that is your improved blog XD.
I was brain dry all the past week, knowing that I had to write something for the blog for this one. Now I’m in the process of writing one blog post thanks to your lovely post. Will definitely keep this one for future reference!
OH YES that’s exactly it hahaha, there’s something so motivating about having a whole new blog, or just new graphics, layouts or something, it’s so motivating and suddenly makes us want to create more and more haha 🙂
Oh wow, this makes me so happy! I hope you’ll keep on being inspired, Pam ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
This is such a wonderful and helpful post, Marie! ❤
I love the tip of simply thinking about books – especially ones you feel strongly about, be it in a positive or negative way, because I feel like they're an endless source of inspiration.
I'm definitely bookmarking this so I can take a look at it when the time comes … which hopefully won't be too soon, seeing as my blog is barely three weeks old. 😛
Aw thank you so, so much Lily, so happy you enjoyed it! ❤
Agree, books are such a great inspiration, there is so much to talk about ❤ I hope you'll keep on being inspired for a long, long time and hopefully will never need tips haha 🙂 but thank you, that means SO much! ❤ ❤
Great tips! I have learned to jot down any ideas I have if I don’t have the time to actually sit down and write the post. However, sometimes when I go back and look at the list, I just don’t feel the inspiration to write about that topic. That is the most frustrating thing for me. So, I have this list of ideas, but still lack the inspiration. Haha – go me!
OH that’s an issue I have as well…. I always have tons of ideas written down, but sometimes, none of them inspire me. It’s the WORST feeling haha. That’s when book tags, or just an hour blog-hopping, are useful to give me some inspiration again 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
These are great tips! I’m pretty bad at coming up with new ideas but the whole book blogging community is definitely a great place to find new ideas and get inspiration. I love reading my old posts even if they make me cringe. Book Tags are pretty fun! I love doing those and I’ve observed they bring a lot of traffic.
Aw thank you, so glad you enjoyed it 🙂 I have to say, book tags are really fun to do, I agree. I love just how much inspiration we can find everywhere in the community 🙂
thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
OMG I am dying to have any kind of idea for my blog right now. I’ve had this blog for a while now but sometimes I just can’t seem to come up with anything so it’s kinda dying. Thank You!!
OH I’m so glad if this could be useful! I hope you’ll have inspiration and fun blogging! 😀
Thank you so much for stopping by! 🙂
This was so inspirational My problem has never been ideas but it is definitely motivation – I think a lot of these ideas would help with that too!
Aww I’m glad if this could be useful ❤ I hope you'll find motivation again – I find that, for that, some time away or a little change on my blog alway helps 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
These are some really helpful tips that you have given! ❤
Aw thank you, so glad it could be useful! 😀
OH, loving post my dear ! all amazing tips (specially the screaming one.. ahaha)
but hold up- I’m actually the opposite xD I started on a flink of mind and.. didn’t knew what I was doing. Now ? I might or might not gotten an anxiety attack yesterday … and an idea just, splinged !! So I wrote it xd
ideas just come to me either at work, almost sleeping, or just out of nowhere – which im so not complaining !
Hahahahaha well… it’s pretty amazing that you get your ideas out of nowhere?! I don’t know how you do that, but… keep doing it haha. Inspiration can come everywhere, at any time 😛
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Thank you for this post! I am always struggling to come up with creative, fresh ideas for blog posts! This was very helpful 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Such a fantastic post! You gave some really great advice that I will definitely remember when I’m trying to think of new post ideas! ❤
OH thank you so much, Kelly! I hope this will be useful to you! 😀 ❤
Such great ideas, Marie! Honestly, asking pets for ideas is perfect. Puppies always have new thoughts. And they want to help so much?!?!
I write ALL my ideas down. I have little scraps of paper full of ideas, and so many notes on my phone. Why is reread old post so painfully cringey???
I don’t have a puppy at home to help me, but THEY SEEM SO HELPFUL and I want one just for that okay, also they look adorable. They’re the best blogging sidekicks, I am SURE of it. 😛
I’m glad I’m not the only one writing everything, everywhere haha. I just need to remember everything, we never know where our next genius idea will be 😛
I wish re-reading old posts wasn’t so hard, sometimes I wonder if it’s me, or someone else that wrote them haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
yes every blogger needs this post!!! I’ve been struggling with post ideas too. this will be helpful. thank you!! 🙂
Ahhh I’m so glad to hear it!! Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
fabulous post!!! (also one I really needed b/c I’m currently drained of ideas and have all the creativity of a fishstick, oops.)
I’m a big fan of revamping/constantly switching things up on my blog. unfortunately, I have the attention span of a butterfly so I need things to be different or else I get bored with myself. :”) I really dislike reading super old blog posts because I sound so cringe-worthy (like, fetus me was… so embarrassing) but I definitely think rewriting old discussion posts/reviews is a great idea.
and oooh yes taking a break is so so important. (I probably take too many breaks if I’m being completely honest with myself??) especially if you’re feeling burnt out from blogging, it’s probably best to step away from the blogosphere and focus on school/work. ❤
Oh I’m with you about old blog posts, I always feel weird re-reading it, but sometimes… well, they really help me, inspire me to do better as well and there are so many ideas I had before that I didn’t fully went through with before, as well 🙂
And yes yes yeeeeees changing things up is GREAT every once in a while, I love to do it, even if I am so, so nervous every single time I do haha 🙂
I’m with you, and there’s no such thing as too many breaks. As long as you take care of yourself, that’s what matters ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Great article, thanks for the advice
Oh you’re welcome, thank you for your sweet comment! 🙂
What an awesome post!! 🙂 Twitter is a great source of ideas!
Agree – we just need… not to get lost in it for too long haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
This is an amazing post, my blog is so boring, I couldn’t think a single one of discussion post, I rarely have time to read so no review, I keep doing weekly challenges and tags but I know people will see my post boring! I have one or two ideas about discussion post but my english sucks and I don’t know how to express the idea into a writing, I’m so sad!
WHAAAT. Your blog is NOT boring, YOU are the one writing it and it’s UNIQUE because of that 🙂 Also, if you have ideas, that’s a start! If you’re not feeling comfortable writing long paragraphs, why don’t you try out shorter discussion posts? They don’t need to be long, you can write bullet points and share your thoughts that way, too 😀 ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
