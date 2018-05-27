How to: find new ideas and inspiration to blog

One of the hardest things about blogging is being able to find new ideas. When we start blogging, we’re filled with inspiration, books we want to scream about, opinions we want to share even if we might be scared to, and so on. As days, weeks, months come by… we get tired and sometimes, inspiration fades away.

Every now and then, I personally struggle to find new ideas. I feel like, in over three and a half years of blogging, I talked about every single thing I could. Or other people already did and I just have nothing new to bring to the table. The little spark of blogging, the inspiration always flowing whenever I sit in front of my laptop to type down a new blog post, is gone, and I end up staring at a blank page for an hour while silently screaming at myself, WHY THE HELL CAN’T YOU JUST HAVE AN IDEA?!

Seriously. That’s me, more times than I dare to admit it.

Yet, I am hoping that I am not the only one in that situation and today, I thought I’d share a couple tips and tricks that help me find that little inspiration spark once again. Here’s to hoping these could help you.

Read blogs. One, two, ten, a thousand blogs.

One of my biggest source of inspiration to blog, is the amazing community of book bloggers here. I’m a massive blog reader and probably spend ten hours reading blogs per week, because I have no life and I’m completely insane, but that’s not the point. Bloggers are such an incredible source of inspiration.

Sometimes, I will read a blog post and find one sentence in it that sparks an idea for another discussion post, or a recommendation posts, for instance. Other bloggers are so inspiring. So read book blogs, be inspired by others’ talents and keep your eyes open for that little idea that might come.

Please note that I am talking here about inspiration, not plagiarism in any way. I’m not going to rant about that, instead I’ll link to Cait @ Paper Fury’s brilliant post about inspiration vs. copying.

Use book tags, awards, other kind of tags. Do them, be inspired by them.

There are even more book tags than there are bloggers. Okay, just kidding, there might be more bloggers than tags, but still, there are tons of them. What is a book tag, you ask? More often than not, tags ask you questions that you have to answer. They’re fun, they’re quick to do (that’s actually a lie. A book tag takes me way more time than a discussion post…oops) and they are very fun. Also people are usually curious about book tags.

What the heck do you do with tags, awards and how do they inspire you?! Well… first of all, you can just DO them. They’re fun, really. Second of all… you know, book tags are filled with questions YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF. They’re sort of like a test. What if one question, in one book tag, inspires you to start a discussion on one topic? To talk about one book a bit more?

Think about books.

Hello, my name is Marie, I am a book blogger and I think about books about 98% of the time. That one seems obvious, but really… when you’re out of ideas, do you REALLY think about books? Because you should.

Take a trip to your goodreads shelves (and add a thousand books you didn’t need on your TBR at the same time). Find books you want to talk about, that book you thought you forgot, that book you actually really forgot. Take a look at your bookshelves, take a look at your bookstores, libraries, touch spines, smell books, think about words and hyped books and books you hated and let the inspiration come.

Keep track of your ideas.

Worst thing I do is that I get an idea, then I do not write it down. It’s gone forever now and I kind of hate myself.

Now, I write everything down. I have ideas scattered on my phone, in a word document, in a draft blog post, right next to my post schedule. I have glimpse of ideas I got everywhere now and… when I’m feeling a bit uninspired, I got this little small library in the hopes that, somewhere there, I’ll find THE idea that inspires me today.

Switch things up on your blog.

One of the best things you might do to spark your inspiration is to change some things here and there. I changed my blog logo and rating system a couple days ago and, even if no one noticed, it made me inspired to write reviews. That’s strange, but I’ll take it okay.

Bored of your reviews? Write them shorter, longer, add images, do something with GIFs, aesthetics, use three words, etc. Bored of your discussion posts? Change the formatting, try to talk about different topics than books. Bored of everything? Change one thing here or there. Your blog’s menu. Your blog’s header. Your blog’s entire design. Every little or big thing might make you inspired to blog again and, who knows, might give you an idea to talk about changes. On your blog. For instance.

Scroll aimelessly down twitter. Forever.

An idea might come, or you might suddenly lose ten years of your life without knowing it. Forget about that, it’s a bad idea.

Read your old blog posts.

No matter how cringy that seems and sounds… DO IT. It’s a brilliant idea, I swear. You might hate yourself for a little while, you might think, who the hell let me post that stupid thing… but you also might get inspired again. To revamp a blog post you did that you liked before, but can do better now. To talk about some favorites again, because you’ve grown since then. There is so many inspiration in the old you, take it back!

Ask your sister, brother, mom, dad, distant cousin, grandma, friend, pet, plush for an idea.

If you scream loud enough they will get sick of you and give you anything you can work with. Okay, kidding, but honestly. Even your mom screaming at you “why the heck are you always blogging” can make you want to write a discussion post about why the heck you’re obsessed with it. Why not?

TAKE A DAMN BREAK.

Yes hello, this is me again and I’m giving some advice I don’t follow too often. But I will. Also, taking breaks is one of the best things you can do if you’ve been feeling uninspired for a little while. Try to forget about blogging. Immerse yourself into books without thinking about reviews. Get outside. Do something else, something different. Then, after a while, take a look back at your blog, feel the love for it flowing again and the inspiration to blog might come back, too.

How do you keep yourself inspired to blog ? What inspires you?

Do you sometimes read your old blog posts, or are you too afraid to do so? Do you have other tips and tricks to share? I’d love to know!