Mini Reviews: The Brightsiders, Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over

Hello friends, happy Friday! I’m back again with some mini reviews of my latest reads….

Today is all about, well… fluffy-kind of contemporaries. We have diverse characters, we have celebrity dramas, we have airports and other kind of dramas, we have filled suitcases and filled hearts.



There are no spoilers in these reviews.

The biggest thanks to MacMillan Publishers / Macmillan International for the review copies of these books. this did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

The Brightsiders, Jen Wilde

After reading and loving Jen Wilde’s Queens of Geek, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on The Brightsiders. Aside from the fact that I really wanted to read more from the author, this book featured a band, celebrity dramas and an adorable ship that just keeps on kissing. Everything I could love and I’m so happy to say, I wasn’t disappointed.



One of Jen Wilde’s best talent is to create a cast of amazing, diverse characters. The main character in The Brightsiders Emmy is a bisexual teenager, Alfie is pansexual, genderqueer (he/him) and has a social anxiety disorder, Chloe, one of the main characters’ best friends, is African-American and genderqueer as well (them/their), Ryan is Korean-American and bisexual. This amazing diversity is perfectly included in the story and it was so great to have such an amazing cast.

The Brightsiders deals with Emmy as she struggles with her image from the media, as she tries and re-contruct herself, dealing with abusive parents, an abusive relationship, alcohol abuse and so on. Yet, this book is so swoon-worthy and reads itself so easily, despite tackling important issues like that. The relationships between the characters are adorable, from the friendships to the romance (filled with tension and overall giddiness, even if it was maybe a bit rushed at the beginning).

Overall, The Brightsiders is a great story about friendships, love, discovering yourself and it’s filled with swoon and fun moments, too and I would totally recommend it.

Buddy-read this with Marta @ The Cursed Books, check out her review here!

My rating : 4 drops !

Trigger warnings: abusive parents, abusive relationship, alcohol abuse.

Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over With, Shani Petroff

I don’t think I have ever read a book with characters stuck in an airport and… I’m sad I didn’t before, but also thrilled that Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over With gave me that fantastic opportunity. It allowed me to jump into this quick, fun story filled with drama and loads of moments that made me smile, too.

Airport, Exes and Other Things I’m Over With is a fast-paced read focusing on Sari, our main character, stuck in an airport with her ex boyfriend, who she just happened to break up with and a new friend she met on holiday. This story takes place in the span of a couple days – for the main intrigue that takes up almost the whole book – and mostly in original settings, from the airports to the car under a rainstorm, to motels and everything else. This made the story so easy to read and made me flip the pages so quickly, eager to know what would happen next.

This story graces us with a cast of fun characters I could root for. I really enjoyed Sari’s determination, her drive and her passion for music, as well and I appreciated Fitz and Dylan, the two college guys she meets during her trip. I somehow appreciated her love interest Zev a little less? Still, I could appreciate the cast and their dynamics together were entertaining to read for sure. I just thought that all of the characters could have been a bit more fleshed out, I feel like I knew them only on the surface. As for the romance… I wasn’t totally on board with it overall – there were loads of miscommunications and things that could have been resolved easily if people just talked. Still, I enjoyed seeing the story unfold.

Overall, this story was fun, entertaining and original, a read you can easily binge in a couple hours. If I thought the characters were lacking a bit, I’d still recommend it if you’re looking for something quick and fun to read for this summer.

My rating : 3,5 drops!

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?

Do you like fluffy contemporaries – do you have any recommendations??

Let’s chat in comments! 💬