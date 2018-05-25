Mini Reviews: The Brightsiders, Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over

Hello friends, happy Friday! I’m back again with some mini reviews of my latest reads….
Today is all about, well… fluffy-kind of contemporaries. We have diverse characters, we have celebrity dramas, we have airports and other kind of dramas, we have filled suitcases and filled hearts.
There are no spoilers in these reviews.
The biggest thanks to MacMillan Publishers / Macmillan International for the review copies of these books. this did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.
The Brightsiders, Jen Wilde
After reading and loving Jen Wilde’s Queens of Geek, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on The Brightsiders. Aside from the fact that I really wanted to read more from the author, this book featured a band, celebrity dramas and an adorable ship that just keeps on kissing. Everything I could love and I’m so happy to say, I wasn’t disappointed.
One of Jen Wilde’s best talent is to create a cast of amazing, diverse characters. The main character in The Brightsiders Emmy is a bisexual teenager, Alfie is pansexual, genderqueer (he/him) and has a social anxiety disorder, Chloe, one of the main characters’ best friends, is African-American and genderqueer as well (them/their), Ryan is Korean-American and bisexual. This amazing diversity is perfectly included in the story and it was so great to have such an amazing cast.
The Brightsiders deals with Emmy as she struggles with her image from the media, as she tries and re-contruct herself, dealing with abusive parents, an abusive relationship, alcohol abuse and so on. Yet, this book is so swoon-worthy and reads itself so easily, despite tackling important issues like that. The relationships between the characters are adorable, from the friendships to the romance (filled with tension and overall giddiness, even if it was maybe a bit rushed at the beginning).
Overall, The Brightsiders is a great story about friendships, love, discovering yourself and it’s filled with swoon and fun moments, too and I would totally recommend it.
Buddy-read this with Marta @ The Cursed Books, check out her review here!
My rating : 4 drops !
Trigger warnings: abusive parents, abusive relationship, alcohol abuse.
Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over With, Shani Petroff
I don’t think I have ever read a book with characters stuck in an airport and… I’m sad I didn’t before, but also thrilled that Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over With gave me that fantastic opportunity. It allowed me to jump into this quick, fun story filled with drama and loads of moments that made me smile, too.
Airport, Exes and Other Things I’m Over With is a fast-paced read focusing on Sari, our main character, stuck in an airport with her ex boyfriend, who she just happened to break up with and a new friend she met on holiday. This story takes place in the span of a couple days – for the main intrigue that takes up almost the whole book – and mostly in original settings, from the airports to the car under a rainstorm, to motels and everything else. This made the story so easy to read and made me flip the pages so quickly, eager to know what would happen next.
This story graces us with a cast of fun characters I could root for. I really enjoyed Sari’s determination, her drive and her passion for music, as well and I appreciated Fitz and Dylan, the two college guys she meets during her trip. I somehow appreciated her love interest Zev a little less? Still, I could appreciate the cast and their dynamics together were entertaining to read for sure. I just thought that all of the characters could have been a bit more fleshed out, I feel like I knew them only on the surface. As for the romance… I wasn’t totally on board with it overall – there were loads of miscommunications and things that could have been resolved easily if people just talked. Still, I enjoyed seeing the story unfold.
Overall, this story was fun, entertaining and original, a read you can easily binge in a couple hours. If I thought the characters were lacking a bit, I’d still recommend it if you’re looking for something quick and fun to read for this summer.
My rating : 3,5 drops!
Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?
Do you like fluffy contemporaries – do you have any recommendations??
Let’s chat in comments! 💬
12 thoughts on “Mini Reviews: The Brightsiders, Airports, Exes and Other Things I’m Over”
THE BRIGHTSIDERS!!! 😍😍😍 I loved this book so much and I’m eternally grateful that I got a digital copy for a blogtour (my Review is actually going up later today!), because it’s amazing! I’m more and more becoming a Jen Wilde fangirl, because her books always manage to touch my heart ♥ I loved how she had such a diverse cast in The Brightsiders and talked about so many important topic. Plus the friendships and romance, it was perfect 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so SO SOOOO happy you loved this book as much as I did, even more haha. I really like Jen Wilde’s books so far, she’s such a great writer and all of the characters are always AMAZING, diverse and relatable as well. I just want them to be my friends or something haha ❤ ❤
thank you so, so much Caro! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I am so sad that I missed the chance to request Brightsiders 😭 I so want to read this. I saw someone’s review yesterday amd now you are praising all about this. There are so many diverse characters and it would be interesting to see how author has combined them together. Now I am wondering if there is any character who is not LGBTQ+ 😜
However, I remember seeing the Airport book on NetGalley and leaving it purposely 🙈 I thought the title was cheesy? But now I think I should have given it a chance? Well 😂
Lovely mini reviews Marie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no – well it’s released now, so you can buy it soon, hopefully 😀 It was such a fantastic read with such a great cast of characters ❤ ❤
Hahaha well, it is a cheesy kind of book for sure, but if you're looking for something entertaining, fun and quick to read, I'd recommend it for sure 😀
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Both of those covers are beautiful! I’ve never read any Jen Wilde. For whatever reason the title of Queens of Geek put me off (I have no good reason for this), so I never picked it up, but now I’m curious…
Also I really love your backpack in that second picture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I understand – the title isn’t that… appealing, somehow, at least the inside was a thousand times better,if you ask me. Jen Wilde writes such great characters, I feel like you could really enjoy her stories 🙂
Awww thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Fluffy contemporaries are a large portion of what I read 😅. The Brightsiders has been on my radar for a while, but this is my first time reading about Airport, Exes, and Other Things I’m Over. I already like it by default since I have a strange obsession with airports haha. Great reviews, Marie! I’m looking forward to picking these books up 🙂.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YAY fluffy contemporaries are THE BEST I love them so much ❤ ❤
I'm so glad if I could make you discover a new book! I never read a book set in an airport for a part and it was such a fun setting to use! I hope you'll read both of these and will love them 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so happy that you enjoyed The Brightsiders Marie! Queens of Geek was one of my favourite books last year so I’ve been anticipating this one BADLY 😛 But it sounds like it’s just as wonderful as QoG 💕 Can’t wait to read it!
Great reviews 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
AHHH I can’t WAIT for you to read that one, I have a feeling you will LOVE IT, Michelle, hopefully I’m not wrong haha 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Aweee I wanna read this one! Great review 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!! I hope you will 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person