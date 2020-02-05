Pairing my favorite tropes with YA books, part I: settings, characters, stories

Hi friends! I’m really excited to present today’s post to you and hope you’ll enjoy it just as much as I do…. especially since it took me way too many hours to put it together.

I have decided to divide this post in two parts, both for your sake and mine and because there are just TOO MANY BOOKS OKAY.

In case you missed it in the title, I’m going to talk about TROPES today. Tropes are, if you look up their definition, basically:

recurring themes, motifs or clichés in creative works.

I’m just going to talk about that. The recurring themes I can never get enough of.

Today’s all about the settings, the characters, the stories and themes I enjoy reading about.

Next week, you’ll get all of the romance tropes, which sounds perfect because it falls on Valentine’s Day, too, yay! (This is a very non-enthusiastic yay, though. I mean, I personally don’t care about Valentine’s Day, but I care about all the FLUFF. ANYWAY moving on)

Let’s get started with this very long post, I hope you’ll enjoy it!

🏠 Favorite Settings

📚 Bookish settings: bookshops, libraries…

Why I love it 🔎 I’m a book lover so… what did you expect? Any books with libraries settings, book lovers as main characters, or books playing a small or bigger part in the story, makes me HAPPY.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



THE LIBRARY OF LOST THINGS : A little gem of a debut with a really bookish main character working in a library and in love with words. With a slow-burning romance, complex mother daughter relationship and ALL the books.📖 read my full review

: A little gem of a debut with a really bookish main character working in a library and in love with words. With a slow-burning romance, complex mother daughter relationship and ALL the books.📖 read my full review WORDS IN DEEP BLUE : The childhood friends trope, a bookstore where people leave notes in books, this story is an incredibly beautiful and underrated contemporary.

: The childhood friends trope, a bookstore where people leave notes in books, this story is an incredibly beautiful and underrated contemporary. THE READER: An excellent fantasy series with books and reading and knowledge at its heart with stunning world-building and writing. READ THIS. 📖 read my full review

🏘 Books set in small towns, sea side towns…

Why I love it 🔎 I’m not sure why, but I really love small town settings. There’s something about these places where people know each other, can travel by bike to go anywhere, I just love it.



📖 Books I recommend 🔎

SMALL TOWN HEARTS : One of the softest books ever set in a small seaside town, with adorable romance, complex friendships and loads of cakes. What more do you need? 📖 read my full review

: One of the softest books ever set in a small seaside town, with adorable romance, complex friendships and loads of cakes. What more do you need? 📖 read my full review FAMOUS IN A SMALL TOWN : A wonderful group of friends and a very relatable main character and small town wonderfulness.

: A wonderful group of friends and a very relatable main character and small town wonderfulness. I’LL MEET YOU THERE: WAY TOO GOOD and way too underrated, with a story that will break your heart and I love this book.

📓 Books set in college

Why I love it 🔎 I’m always looking forward to reading more books set in college, because I feel like SO much is happening in college and…. well I just need recommendations??

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



FANGIRL : one of my favorite books of all times, set in college, with siblings vibes and anxiety rep and wonderful romance, too.

: one of my favorite books of all times, set in college, with siblings vibes and anxiety rep and wonderful romance, too. 180 SECONDS: just make sure you have tissues ready for this one because it will make you a sobbing mess. 200% recommend it. (I’m weird, I know)

🌍 Books with traveling or road trips

Why I love it 🔎 You know me, I love traveling as much as I love reading, so books with traveling or characters on road trips or such make me SO happy. I love the adventure and the relationships that grow in these kind of situations.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



I WANNA BE WHERE YOU ARE : A very underrated, very incredible contemporary with a ballerina, a road trip, an ex-best friend living next door and feelings. It’s AMAZING. 📖 read my full review

: A very underrated, very incredible contemporary with a ballerina, a road trip, an ex-best friend living next door and feelings. It’s AMAZING. 📖 read my full review AMY & ROGER’S EPIC DETOUR : One of my favorite reads, featuring a road trip across America and wonderful characters.

: One of my favorite reads, featuring a road trip across America and wonderful characters. POINTS OF DEPARTURE: A group of friends heading off to Europe -from Australia!-, the premise for adventures and fights and romance and more.

🍂 Favorite kind of characters

💋 Rich, famous and dramatic: royalty, celebrities, bands…

Why I love it 🔎 I’m fascinated by the rich and famous okay and the bands and all that life-behind-the-curtains kind of thing.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



I WAS BORN FOR THIS : I’m a boys-band fan and this book has a very popular boys band, a very enthusiastic fangirl, anxiety rep and what it’s like to have your life in the spotlight. I love it. 📖 read my full review

: I’m a boys-band fan and this book has a very popular boys band, a very enthusiastic fangirl, anxiety rep and what it’s like to have your life in the spotlight. I love it. 📖 read my full review PERMANENT RECORD : University drop-out finds himself dating pop-star. Messy, realistic characters and Mary H. K. Choi just knows how to write realistic characters. 📖 read my full review

: University drop-out finds himself dating pop-star. Messy, realistic characters and Mary H. K. Choi just knows how to write realistic characters. 📖 read my full review GOING OFF SCRIPT : ON the set of a famous TV show! Jen Wilde writes books you can binge in a couple hours that make you smile and want to stand up and fight. 📖 read my full review

: ON the set of a famous TV show! Jen Wilde writes books you can binge in a couple hours that make you smile and want to stand up and fight. 📖 read my full review AMERICAN ROYALS: It says it all in the title and it has Katharine McGee’ signature drama and characters. Love it. 📖 read my full review

🥰 Sassy, unapologetic and overall amazing main characters

Why I love it 🔎 These characters are, like, everything I’m not and maybe that’s why I love them, I aspire to be a little more like them. Also they’re SO much fun to read about.



📖 Books I recommend 🔎

IF I’M BEING HONEST & ALWAYS NEVER YOURS : These authors are the BEST at writing these unapologetic, awesome characters that end up being my favorites. READ THESE BOOKS.

: These authors are the BEST at writing these unapologetic, awesome characters that end up being my favorites. READ THESE BOOKS. CINDER : Iko is one of the best characters in the series. That’s it.

: Iko is one of the best characters in the series. That’s it. TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE: Kitty. That’s all.

🍂 Favorite Kinds of Relationships (other than romance)

👯‍♀️ Books with strong siblings relationships

Why I love it 🔎 My sister is my best friend in the entire world and I love siblings relationships in books so much and I’m always looking forward to reading these kind of relationships, too.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



SUMMER OF SALT: A wonderful, magical and very atmospheric read with siblings that will protect each other through it all. 📖 read my full review

A wonderful, magical and very atmospheric read with siblings that will protect each other through it all. 📖 read my full review I’LL GIVE YOU THE SUN: One of my favorite reads with twin siblings at its heart, it’s so beautifully written and I love it.

One of my favorite reads with twin siblings at its heart, it’s so beautifully written and I love it. FAR FROM THE TREE: This book made me sob and I love it. It’s about siblings finding each other again and it’s beautiful and complex and just made me sob and read this book okay. 📖 read my full review

💞 Books with the found family trope

Why I love it 🔎 I just love the found family trope SO very much. This group of people that finds each other, they’re not perfect, they’re fighting but well, they make so much sense together as a group.



📖 Books I recommend 🔎

THE GILDED WOLVES : Set in Paris in the 1890s, The Gilded Wolves is a wonderful book that gave me the thrill of a National Treasure quest movie and warmed my heart with its wonderful characters and their relationships. 📖 read my full review

: Set in Paris in the 1890s, The Gilded Wolves is a wonderful book that gave me the thrill of a National Treasure quest movie and warmed my heart with its wonderful characters and their relationships. 📖 read my full review THE BLACK VEINS: In a world filled with magic and unsuspected dangers, Blythe embarks on a road trip to save her real family with the help of people she doesn’t know that will become her family, too. ❤ 📖 read my full review

💛 Books based on friendships

Why I love it 🔎 I feel like we need way more stories with friendship as a focus, instead of a side-line story. Friendships are so important and SO central to our lives, we need to read more about them okay.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎

WE USED TO BE FRIENDS : Beautiful, heartbreaking story about friendship, growing up and growing apart. I love this. 📖 read my full review

: Beautiful, heartbreaking story about friendship, growing up and growing apart. I love this. 📖 read my full review WE SPEAK IN STORMS: A very atmospherical kind of read, with ghosts and secrets in a small town in the middle of nowhere and unlikely friendships blooming in the middle of it all. 📖 read my full review

🍂 Favorite Kind of Stories & Storytelling

⌛️ Books playing with timelines or flashbacks

Why I love it 🔎 I think stories told in flashbacks or dealing with different timelines are some of my ultimate favorites. They’re SO hard to write and they keep me guessing and, I don’t know, I’m such a fan.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



NOTHING LEFT TO BURN : I don’t know how to talk about this book without screaming. It’s about a toxic relationship, it’s told back and forth with the tension of fires, both real and metaphorical, threatening the main character and her world. It’s STUNNING. 📖 read my full review

: I don’t know how to talk about this book without screaming. It’s about a toxic relationship, it’s told back and forth with the tension of fires, both real and metaphorical, threatening the main character and her world. It’s STUNNING. 📖 read my full review IN SEARCH OF US : A multigenerational story, told both from the mother when she’s young and the daughter’s POV, as one seeks for her father and the other one relives their meeting. It’s heartbreaking and stunning. 📖 read my full review

: A multigenerational story, told both from the mother when she’s young and the daughter’s POV, as one seeks for her father and the other one relives their meeting. It’s heartbreaking and stunning. 📖 read my full review OPPOSITE OF ALWAYS: A tragic love story that Jack lives and relives again, in the hopes of finally finding a way to save his lover. A witty, both fun and heartbreaking read. 📖 read my full review

📱 Books dealing with social media, blogging, internet…

Why I love it 🔎 I guess because it’s such a gigantic part of our lives now? Also, I crave books dealing with the complexities of having an online “persona”, finding yourself online and offline, handling blogging, internet fame and things like that. I love these stories.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎

JUST FOR CLICKS : A mom blogger and her siblings daughters becoming social media stars because of her. Complex siblings and family relationships, slow burning romance and social media personas vs. real life people. Loved this one. 📖 read my full review

: A mom blogger and her siblings daughters becoming social media stars because of her. Complex siblings and family relationships, slow burning romance and social media personas vs. real life people. Loved this one. 📖 read my full review AN ABSOLUTELY REMARKABLE THING: A random New York City girl becomes an overnight sensation by filming something weird on the street one day. Her growing celebrity turns her whole life upside down. An addictive read that made me gasp. Out Loud. 📖 read my full review

💄 Books with all the drama

Why I love it 🔎 I’m just a sucker for all the drama kind of stories, okay. I love the twists and turns and backstabbing and little vicious dramas à la Gossip Girl. They’re so entertaining to read.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



THE THOUSANDTH FLOOR : Blurbed as a futuristic Gossip Girl, The Thousandth Floor has all the drama of that series and the intriguing new technologies of another world. If you’re looking for an addictive drama read, 200% recommend this.

: Blurbed as a futuristic Gossip Girl, The Thousandth Floor has all the drama of that series and the intriguing new technologies of another world. If you’re looking for an addictive drama read, 200% recommend this. LITTLE WHITE LIES: Debutantes in the high society, secrets and lies, Little White Lies has it all if you’re a fan of ALL the drama.

Do you enjoy any of these tropes? Do you have any recommendations for me with these particular tropes?



What are some of your favorite settings, characters or types of stories? Let me know in comments!



