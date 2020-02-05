Pairing my favorite tropes with YA books, part I: settings, characters, stories

Hi friends! I’m really excited to present today’s post to you and hope you’ll enjoy it just as much as I do…. especially since it took me way too many hours to put it together.
I have decided to divide this post in two parts, both for your sake and mine and because there are just TOO MANY BOOKS OKAY.
In case you missed it in the title, I’m going to talk about TROPES today. Tropes are, if you look up their definition, basically:
recurring themes, motifs or clichés in creative works.
I’m just going to talk about that. The recurring themes I can never get enough of.
Today’s all about the settings, the characters, the stories and themes I enjoy reading about.
Next week, you’ll get all of the romance tropes, which sounds perfect because it falls on Valentine’s Day, too, yay! (This is a very non-enthusiastic yay, though. I mean, I personally don’t care about Valentine’s Day, but I care about all the FLUFF. ANYWAY moving on)
Let’s get started with this very long post, I hope you’ll enjoy it!
🏠 Favorite Settings
📚 Bookish settings: bookshops, libraries…
Why I love it 🔎 I’m a book lover so… what did you expect? Any books with libraries settings, book lovers as main characters, or books playing a small or bigger part in the story, makes me HAPPY.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- THE LIBRARY OF LOST THINGS: A little gem of a debut with a really bookish main character working in a library and in love with words. With a slow-burning romance, complex mother daughter relationship and ALL the books.📖 read my full review
- WORDS IN DEEP BLUE: The childhood friends trope, a bookstore where people leave notes in books, this story is an incredibly beautiful and underrated contemporary.
- THE READER: An excellent fantasy series with books and reading and knowledge at its heart with stunning world-building and writing. READ THIS. 📖 read my full review
🏘 Books set in small towns, sea side towns…
Why I love it 🔎 I’m not sure why, but I really love small town settings. There’s something about these places where people know each other, can travel by bike to go anywhere, I just love it.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- SMALL TOWN HEARTS: One of the softest books ever set in a small seaside town, with adorable romance, complex friendships and loads of cakes. What more do you need? 📖 read my full review
- FAMOUS IN A SMALL TOWN: A wonderful group of friends and a very relatable main character and small town wonderfulness.
- I’LL MEET YOU THERE: WAY TOO GOOD and way too underrated, with a story that will break your heart and I love this book.
📓 Books set in college
Why I love it 🔎 I’m always looking forward to reading more books set in college, because I feel like SO much is happening in college and…. well I just need recommendations??
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- FANGIRL: one of my favorite books of all times, set in college, with siblings vibes and anxiety rep and wonderful romance, too.
- 180 SECONDS: just make sure you have tissues ready for this one because it will make you a sobbing mess. 200% recommend it. (I’m weird, I know)
🌍 Books with traveling or road trips
Why I love it 🔎 You know me, I love traveling as much as I love reading, so books with traveling or characters on road trips or such make me SO happy. I love the adventure and the relationships that grow in these kind of situations.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- I WANNA BE WHERE YOU ARE: A very underrated, very incredible contemporary with a ballerina, a road trip, an ex-best friend living next door and feelings. It’s AMAZING. 📖 read my full review
- AMY & ROGER’S EPIC DETOUR: One of my favorite reads, featuring a road trip across America and wonderful characters.
- POINTS OF DEPARTURE: A group of friends heading off to Europe -from Australia!-, the premise for adventures and fights and romance and more.
🍂 Favorite kind of characters
💋 Rich, famous and dramatic: royalty, celebrities, bands…
Why I love it 🔎 I’m fascinated by the rich and famous okay and the bands and all that life-behind-the-curtains kind of thing.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- I WAS BORN FOR THIS: I’m a boys-band fan and this book has a very popular boys band, a very enthusiastic fangirl, anxiety rep and what it’s like to have your life in the spotlight. I love it. 📖 read my full review
- PERMANENT RECORD: University drop-out finds himself dating pop-star. Messy, realistic characters and Mary H. K. Choi just knows how to write realistic characters. 📖 read my full review
- GOING OFF SCRIPT: ON the set of a famous TV show! Jen Wilde writes books you can binge in a couple hours that make you smile and want to stand up and fight. 📖 read my full review
- AMERICAN ROYALS: It says it all in the title and it has Katharine McGee’ signature drama and characters. Love it. 📖 read my full review
🥰 Sassy, unapologetic and overall amazing main characters
Why I love it 🔎 These characters are, like, everything I’m not and maybe that’s why I love them, I aspire to be a little more like them. Also they’re SO much fun to read about.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- IF I’M BEING HONEST & ALWAYS NEVER YOURS: These authors are the BEST at writing these unapologetic, awesome characters that end up being my favorites. READ THESE BOOKS.
- CINDER: Iko is one of the best characters in the series. That’s it.
- TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE: Kitty. That’s all.
🍂 Favorite Kinds of Relationships (other than romance)
👯♀️ Books with strong siblings relationships
Why I love it 🔎 My sister is my best friend in the entire world and I love siblings relationships in books so much and I’m always looking forward to reading these kind of relationships, too.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- SUMMER OF SALT: A wonderful, magical and very atmospheric read with siblings that will protect each other through it all. 📖 read my full review
- I’LL GIVE YOU THE SUN: One of my favorite reads with twin siblings at its heart, it’s so beautifully written and I love it.
- FAR FROM THE TREE: This book made me sob and I love it. It’s about siblings finding each other again and it’s beautiful and complex and just made me sob and read this book okay. 📖 read my full review
💞 Books with the found family trope
Why I love it 🔎 I just love the found family trope SO very much. This group of people that finds each other, they’re not perfect, they’re fighting but well, they make so much sense together as a group.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- THE GILDED WOLVES: Set in Paris in the 1890s, The Gilded Wolves is a wonderful book that gave me the thrill of a National Treasure quest movie and warmed my heart with its wonderful characters and their relationships. 📖 read my full review
- THE BLACK VEINS: In a world filled with magic and unsuspected dangers, Blythe embarks on a road trip to save her real family with the help of people she doesn’t know that will become her family, too. ❤ 📖 read my full review
💛 Books based on friendships
Why I love it 🔎 I feel like we need way more stories with friendship as a focus, instead of a side-line story. Friendships are so important and SO central to our lives, we need to read more about them okay.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- WE USED TO BE FRIENDS: Beautiful, heartbreaking story about friendship, growing up and growing apart. I love this. 📖 read my full review
- WE SPEAK IN STORMS: A very atmospherical kind of read, with ghosts and secrets in a small town in the middle of nowhere and unlikely friendships blooming in the middle of it all. 📖 read my full review
🍂 Favorite Kind of Stories & Storytelling
⌛️ Books playing with timelines or flashbacks
Why I love it 🔎 I think stories told in flashbacks or dealing with different timelines are some of my ultimate favorites. They’re SO hard to write and they keep me guessing and, I don’t know, I’m such a fan.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- NOTHING LEFT TO BURN: I don’t know how to talk about this book without screaming. It’s about a toxic relationship, it’s told back and forth with the tension of fires, both real and metaphorical, threatening the main character and her world. It’s STUNNING. 📖 read my full review
- IN SEARCH OF US: A multigenerational story, told both from the mother when she’s young and the daughter’s POV, as one seeks for her father and the other one relives their meeting. It’s heartbreaking and stunning. 📖 read my full review
- OPPOSITE OF ALWAYS: A tragic love story that Jack lives and relives again, in the hopes of finally finding a way to save his lover. A witty, both fun and heartbreaking read. 📖 read my full review
📱 Books dealing with social media, blogging, internet…
Why I love it 🔎 I guess because it’s such a gigantic part of our lives now? Also, I crave books dealing with the complexities of having an online “persona”, finding yourself online and offline, handling blogging, internet fame and things like that. I love these stories.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- JUST FOR CLICKS: A mom blogger and her siblings daughters becoming social media stars because of her. Complex siblings and family relationships, slow burning romance and social media personas vs. real life people. Loved this one. 📖 read my full review
- AN ABSOLUTELY REMARKABLE THING: A random New York City girl becomes an overnight sensation by filming something weird on the street one day. Her growing celebrity turns her whole life upside down. An addictive read that made me gasp. Out Loud. 📖 read my full review
💄 Books with all the drama
Why I love it 🔎 I’m just a sucker for all the drama kind of stories, okay. I love the twists and turns and backstabbing and little vicious dramas à la Gossip Girl. They’re so entertaining to read.
📖 Books I recommend 🔎
- THE THOUSANDTH FLOOR: Blurbed as a futuristic Gossip Girl, The Thousandth Floor has all the drama of that series and the intriguing new technologies of another world. If you’re looking for an addictive drama read, 200% recommend this.
- LITTLE WHITE LIES: Debutantes in the high society, secrets and lies, Little White Lies has it all if you’re a fan of ALL the drama.
Do you enjoy any of these tropes? Do you have any recommendations for me with these particular tropes?
What are some of your favorite settings, characters or types of stories? Let me know in comments!
22 thoughts on “Pairing my favorite tropes with YA books, part I: settings, characters, stories”
Are we twins?! 😱
Honestly though, I think you’ve just listed all of my favorite tropes. If a book has one of these in it, I’m pretty sure I’ll like it, if not love it.
So yes, I did check if all these book were on my TBR, because if not it should be. 😅
This was so fun to read, and to relate to. Thank you for sharing ❤
We might just be?? 😱 I love it so much though! I’m so, so happy we share the same favorite tropes and you’ll have to update me when you read some of these!! 😀
This is a brilliant idea Marie! And I see many of my favorites above!
Oh thank you SO much Sophie, so happy you enjoyed it!! ❤
This is a cool post idea! It makes me want to write a list of books set in cold wilderness places.
Ohhh thank you and this would be such a good idea!! I hope you’ll write this post 😀
I love this post! So fun and helpful. I loved seeing 180 Seconds on here.
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed it! 180 seconds is such a fantastic read ❤
such a great post!! i love the recs and will try to read ‘famous in a small town’ and ‘i wanna be where you are’ asappppp!
Ahhh thank you so much, I’m so happy you liked it! ❤ I hope you'll love both of these books, they're so wonderful ❤
I love talking about tropes so I am very excited about this post and about getting a part 2 as well!! 😍😍
I really love books set in college too!! I think it opens up to an interesting environment with no adults. I wish I knew more books!!
Haha I definitely love looking at famous characters too, it is just so interesting I can’t get enough 😂
Of course I love sass and sisters (these are two quality I hope to get into my own book 😂)
Found families are probably one of all time favourite tropes!! I will always be a sucker for it. But I need to read those two books actually but I’m excited 😍
I definitely think books dealing with media are interesting and 100% relevant to now. I think more books will be published with media involved in the future!!
I loved this post and thank you for all the recommendations 💕
Ahh thank you Sophie, I’m so happy you enjoyed this post ❤ ❤
I also wish I knew more books set in college, I'm certain there are more, I need to seek them out. I really love these kind of settings and so much happens in college, too!!
OKAY SAME. I'm looking for all the sass and sisters in one of my WIP too, we should definitely talk about that together, we could boost each other for sure 😂😂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I love this idea for a post! I loved Far From the Tree too! I just finished a fabulous “book about books” “bookshops” story that I think you’ll love even though it’s not YA. I’m writing a review for tomorrow! It’s The Printed Letter Bookshop by Katherine Reay. It reminds me a lot of How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry which I also adored!
Ahh thank you Carol, this makes me so happy ❤ and ohh thank you for the recommendation, I'll watch out for your review then! I read YA most of the time, but I've been wanting to read more of different genres, too, so that'd be perfect! Thank you 😀
I loved this post!!! 💞😀
I’m SO with you, I love reading about traveling in books, it gives me inspiration to travel and just makes me want to go on all sorts of adventures… so reading about them makes me live vicariously through the characters haha! I also enjoy books where people can ride their bike places! I think it’s because I have a bike and I aspire to be like them ha!
Sibling relationships are the best! My brother is my best friend, so reading strong sibling relationships usually gives me all the feels!
Lastly! I’ve put The Reader on my list at the library (I hope to get it before the weekend!) I can’t wait to read it even more knowing it’s on your list! 😀
Ahh thank you Meghan, so happy you liked it!! 🙂
RIGHT? I adore these kind of books, they give me all the wanderlust feels and I’m always here for this 🙂
I’m so, so happy you have The Reader waiting for you, I can’t wait to hear what you think of it. It’s one of my favorites! 🙂
Every single one of these tropes is one that I like, so I added so many books to my TBR because of this! This was such a unique and fun post idea! I loved it 🙂
Ahh I’m so glad we like the same kind of tropes, yay! I can’t wait for you to read all of these books 😀
Thank you so, so much! ❤
Ahh, I definitely adore the bookish settings, small town settings, road trips, and books based on friendships tropes!! I’ve only read a couple of your recs, and the rest all sound so amazing… I’ll have to check them out. 😉
This post idea was so unique and I cannot wait for part 2!! ❤
Ahhh I’m so happy you like these, too, they’re just so much fun to read!! We need more friendships books, for sure 🙂
thank you so, so much!! ❤ ❤
This post is incredible! There’s so much information and so many new recommendations that I have to get my hands on 😀
Out of all these tropes, I love bookish settings & all the relationships, in particular.
One of my favourite books I read last year – Radio Silence by Alice Oseman – fits in with two of these: books about friendships and blogging/the internet/social media, so I have to recommend that if you haven’t already read it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Sabrina thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, this makes me so happy ❤
AND AH I WANT TO SCREAM you love Radio Silence too?? this makes me SO happy, it's such an incredible read and definitely one of my ultimate favorites as well ❤ ❤
