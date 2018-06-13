20 questions and answers about my reading

Hi there, remember me? Alright, I wasn’t gone for long, but still… I MISSED YOU OKAY. Please bear with me while I try and catch up with everything blogging, comments and blog-hopping slowly, but surely. Well, knowing me, by the time this will be published, I will have bothered you all already. Oops.
Taking a little break from blogging felt GOOD, actually. I didn’t think of blogging for a couple days (you can’t really stop me for too long though) and I had a fantastic time on holidays and visiting Berlin. I’m really sad to get back to reality now. If you’d be interested in a blog post about my Berlin trip, let me know!
ANYWAY, today, I’m back to answer a couple of questions about reading and books, because…. what else. I was tagged by these two amazing bloggers, Swetlana and Sophie, to do this 20 Questions Book Tag. These two are some of my favorite book bloggers so, if you don’t know them, I highly suggest you check out their blogs and show them some love.
Okay, I’m all ready now to tell you everything so… let’s get started with these!
1. How many books are too many books in a book series?
I have a strange habit of starting series, then completely forgetting about the next books, so… even if there are too many books, chances are I might not get to them anyway, because I have the memory of a goldfish. Unless it’s a book that was REALLY brilliant or something. For the sake of answering this, though, I think I’d go with a good old fashioned trilogy.
2. How do you feel about cliffhangers?
Love them, hate them, hate to love them. To be completely honest, a good cliffhanger is what makes me remember a book, so I’d say I feel okay about it. Having to wait for a sequel after that, though, that is torture.
3. Hardback or paperback?
Paperback all the way. I carry my books around every single day and paperbacks are so much more practical. I do love a good hardback and will get one, when it’s from my favorite author and I just can’t wait for the paperback to release, or a book I KNOW I will love and looks gorgeous. Otherwise, paperback all the way.
4. Favorite book?
I don’t know anymore, there are too many books in the world okay?? So let me share some of my favorites from… well, lately. Basically, the ones I can think of at the moment.
5. Least favorite book?
I can’t recall a least favorite book at the moment, so I’m going to change things up a bit and talk about my least favorite ending. I could go with Allegiant again, because SERIOUSLY WHAT THE HECK.
6. Love triangles, yes or no?
I’m not a fan of love triangles, because they tend to pop up everywhere, even when you did NOT want them, did not ASK for them and they just make NO SENSE sometimes. So I’d go with a cold, hard NO.
7. The most recent book you just couldn’t finish?
I didn’t DNF a book recently…or ever. So I’m going to go with the most recent book I did NOT want to finish, because I loved it SO much. And I will take this occasion to scream once more about Emergency Contact, because I loved it way too much for words and I want everyone to read it and I need these characters in my life again.
9. Last book you recommended to someone?
I’m just going to say The Beauty That Remains, because my sister asked me about what to read next and I told her: “Read this. It’s sad and you will cry and you will love it.” Spoiler alert: she did love it.
10. Oldest book you’ve read? (Publication date)
I took a quick look at my Goodreads Shelves and found out that it’s probably The Hobbit, which was first published in 1937. Wow.
11. Newest book you’ve read? (Publication date)
Hm I think it was Final Draft, by Riley Redgate, set to publication for June, 12th 2018. I LOVED THIS BOOK SO VERY MUCH. It was filled with tons of amazing, diverse characters and an adorable romance and READ IT.
12. Favorite author?
Sorry. You know me. I’m going to go with John Green, forever and always.
13. Buying books or borrowing books?
I… don’t borrow books, actually. As an international blogger, I don’t have a library with the books I want to read, to borrow books from, so I’m buying 98% of my books. The other 2% are from people I love knowing me very well and buying me books and NetGalley or publishers that are incredibly nice enough to approve my requests.
14. A book you dislike that everyone else seems to love?
I think I might have used that answer already, for another question like that. Someday. I guess I’ll do it again. I read The Knife of Never Letting Go and… I didn’t really love it? Maybe it was the writing style, or just something overall that bugged me and did not make me connect with the book at all. I connected with Manchee OKAY.
15. Bookmarks or dog-ears?
…. you should insert an awkward silence here, because none. I’m using random pieces of papers. Like, MULTIPLE. I currently have a train ticket, a theater ticket, a movie ticket, a London subway card ticket and… other random papers. I am weird okay.
16. A book you can always reread?
I could go with John Green’s books, since he is my favorite, but to change a little bit, I might go with Morgan Matson’s books. I love her books SO much, she is one of my favorite authors.
17. Can you read while hearing music?
I admire people who can focus while listening to music. I can’t, because I will focus on the music, the lyrics and end up singing or something. I can focus while reading elsewhere, with a bit of tv on the background if someone else is watching, while other people chat on the train, but I can’t read while listening myself to music. IMPOSSIBLE.
18. One POV or multiple POV’s? (POV’s = Point of views)
Confession time: I used NOT to be such a big fan of multiple POV, but the more I read, the more I appreciate them. I will still pick one POV though, because I think I love them more and I love focusing on one character so, so much, but some stories with multiple POV are simply amazing to read, too. Basically, I did not answer your question, but you didn’t see that okay.
19. Do you read a book in one sitting or over multiple days?
I never read a book in one sitting. I wish I could do that, but: I work full-time and unfortunately, lunch breaks for reading and train rides only last so long and I don’t want to end up in Switzerland by the time I look up from my book (yes, this can happen to me). I don’t read a book in one sitting on the weekend either, because I’m blogging and doing loads of other things and… to be completely honest, I LIKE taking breaks. I like immersing myself into a book for a little while, but I also enjoy doing other things, only to have that little thrill that tells me “oh, it’s time to get back to reading again”.
20. Who do you tag?
No obligations if you don’t want to do this!
- Lily @ Sprinkles of Dreams
- Zoie @ Whisked Away By Words
- Ioana @ Dragon Waffles
- Tiffany @ Read With Tiffany
- Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings
Can you relate to some of my answers? Are you a fan of series? Do you prefer multiple POV?
Are you like me, and prefer to take breaks, or would you rather read a book in one sitting? Let me know in comments!
36 thoughts on “20 questions and answers about my reading”
Welcome back and glad you enjoyed your break. I’d love to see a post on your Berlin trip! ❤
Loved all your answers. I’m adding The Beauty That Remains! It sounds good. I like paperbacks, but hardcover more. 😉 We do have some similar answers. Thanks for sharing this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
I'm so glad to hear it – I really hope you will enjoy it, it was such a great book 😀
LikeLike
THANK YOU SOSOSOS MUCH FOR TAGGING ME <3!! (wow ok I actually needed some post ideas for back from hiatus return so thank youuuu)
I've actually added Final Draft on goodreads after I saw you enjoyed it so much ha! I've heard all amazing things and then seeing your short review yup I decided I'm interested. So here you go, the Marie power of influencing my opinions.
And agh I too buy all of my books! It's sad that I can't borrow at all…if I had a great library I'd probably never leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YOU ARE SO WELCOME, you’re too sweet, I’m so glad if that gives you a new post idea and I can’t wait to read your answers 😀
I’m so happy to hear that, I really hope you’ll love Final Draft, it was such a GREAT book 😀
I’m the same – I think that, if I had a fantastic library, I’d live there hahahaha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have the habit of starting series and abandon them too… Now I tend to avoid series that have 5+ books within them. I also prefer paperback as they are handier and lighter to carry around! I also don’t like The Knife of Never Letting Go… I almost DNF it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I’m not the only one. I feel bad, but, when a series just isn’t THAT compelling, it can take me years to finish it, or just… I just won’t, haha.
I’m glad to hear we have so much in common 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Welcome back!! I would love to hear about your trip to Berlin! I’ve never read Morgan Matson, but I hope to change that this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Angela! 😀
I hope you will read a Morgan Matson book soon – she is one of my favorite authors of all times and writes some of the most perfect summer contemporaries, if you ask me 😀
LikeLike
I can’t read while listening to music AT ALL. Yet, I can read while my husband plays video games right next to me. & not quietly either…the ones where he plays with his friends and they keep yelling at the other people lol I can sit through that and read no problem >.< The brain is a funny thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It IS funny – I have the same issue. I feel like, when it’s music, my brain somehow focuses on it and on the lyrics and everything. I just CAN’T concentrate on my book that way. When I’m surrounded by people chatting, or just the tv, somehow my brain manages to focus on the book anyway?! That’s so weird haha.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Molly! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I totaly relate to Morgan Matson!!!! And music!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YAY I am so glad to hear it – Morgan Matson is AMAZING, I love her books so much 😀
Thank you for your comment, Sophie! ❤
LikeLike
Ahh, hi again, Marie! I’m glad your trip was amazing, I’d definitely be interested in seeing a post about your trip. 🙂
I really loved reading your answers! Yes to paperbacks, and to Morgan Matson books. They’re just like a slice of summertime no matter what time of year you read them in…which one is your favorite?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so much, Olivia! ❤ ❤
I completely agree – Morgan Matson's books just make me so, so happy and bring on some sunshine in my life for sure 🙂 I think my favorite is Amy & Roger's Epic Detour, so far! What about you? 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally agree about cliffhangers! When books have open-ended endings, I’m way more likely to rate them higher than if everything’s tied up nicely. Also SAME about bookmarks (or lack thereof). I usually just use whatever piece of paper (or relatively flat thing) is closest
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it when a book just leaves me… shocked, somehow – it stays with me a bit longer, for sure. Well, I like to have a sequel when that happens, obviously, hahaha, and not to be left hanging 😛
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!<3 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my god I’M SO HAPPY YOU LOVED FINAL DRAFT!! (I know how much you were looking forward to it haha.) It sounds super good, and another friend of mine in particular keeps nagging me to read it, so I guess that means I have to read it soon… not that that’s a bad thing haha
And yes I so agree with the “taking breaks thing”! I like doing other things, then finding a pocket of time to read. I feel like it makes that reading time even more special (though I have to admit, being able to read a whole book in one sitting would be absolutely amazing).
GREAT POST and I’m so happy to have you back!!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I don’t know who that friend is, but she / he / they are SO RIGHT. You have to read Final Draft, I have a feeling you could really love it. The characters were amazing and the writing struggles and ahhhh the adorable f/f romance ❤
I'm glad I'm not the only one feeling this way! I love getting back to my book even more after a little break 😀
Thank you so much May ahhh you're the sweetest ever ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, thanks for the tag! This is a lot of questions, ha! I love how you can’t just pick one favorite. And picking a least favorite is so hard! I even have of a ton of unfavorite endings. =\ I would talk about my responses but since I’m hoping to do the tag I should wait, right? 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so welcome! No rush and no obligation, if you don’t feel like doing it! 🙂
I’m sorry to hear you have so many unfavorite endings – it is the worst when a book’s ending just disappoints you like that
Thank you so much for your sweet comment – I can’t wait to read your answers for this if / when you can do it 😀
LikeLike
YAY! I’m so excited to do this tag, and I absolutely love your answers ❤ I totally agree about the cliffhangers. They're sometimes just so genius that you have to love them (also since we talked about HIMYM earlier I thought the cliffhanger where Barney ends the season saying 'this is going to be legend…' and the next starts with him saying 'dary'" was absolutely genius! still, they're such torture to wait for </3 I definitely agree with Allegiant being a terrible ending, but my personal not-so-secret shame is kinda loving love triangles ^_^ i think they add some (unnecessary) drama that spices up the love life (since there's absolutely 0 drama in my own non-existent love life) I also definitely need to be reading more of Morgan Matson's books too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh thank you so much Tiffany, so happy you enjoyed this post ❤
YES EXACTLY! Sometimes the cliffhangers are amazing and mindblowing, so we can't help but love them… while we hate them at the same time hahaha.
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t usually listen to music when I’m reading but I usually do when I’m writing. And I know what you mean–beaing able to read someing in one sitting is a luxury which I rarely have. and you’ve reminded me that I really gotta read the Beauty that remains. So many things to read, aaaah! I think I prefer multiple point of view because it forces you to pay attention, but first person past tense is the easiest to read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, I do listen to music while I write as well – here it really puts me in a writing mood and in the scene I’m writing, at times. With reading, though, that just never works, it distracts me too much.
YAY I hope you’ll be able to read The Beauty That Remains and that you will enjoy it, it was a beautiful book ❤
Thank you so much, Shanti!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
welcome back!! 🙂 I’m not sure if paperback or hardcover is better because both have their own pros and cons. for paperback I’m worried that I’ll bend the pages, so hardcover is easier to take care of 😉
I love books with multiple POVs! and I like to take breaks! I actually just wrote a post about why you shouldn’t read books in one sitting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you so much, Carol! ❤ ❤ Oh yes, both kind of books have their pros and cons – since I'm moving and traveling a lot, I feel like paperbacks are more practical for me, but they're easier to bend for sure.
Oh that's fantastic! I find it good to take breaks while reading – it always makes me happier to get back to a book after a little break 😀
thank you for stopping by and for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
*raises hand faster than anyone thought possible* I AM INTERESTED IN A BLOG POST ABOUT BERLIN!!!
But what if there is a cliffhanger and NO sequel. If they just decide to end a whole book series on a cliffhanger? IT HAS HAPPENED!!
And I so have to agree on Allegiant, because who even thought that was a good idea? Most days I pretend it doesn’t exist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh okay haha I love your enthusiasm, will try to do a post about it then 😛
I didn’t think about that when I drafted that post and now I regret it. IF THERE IS NO SEQUEL IT IS NOT OKAY AT ALL. I will hate it and be SO MAD until the end of times, probably, haha.
Thank you so much, Kat!! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Welcome back!! So glad you had a fantastic time in Berlin!! Really agree with you on cliffhangers! I relate about not listening to music while reading
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Great answers for all these questions Marie (and welcome back as well. I feel like you must be caught up on the blogosphere and what you missed while you were away but if not I’m sure you’ll be caught up again really quickly).
I love The Sky is Everywhere, it’s definitely my favourite of Jandy Nelson’s releases so I’m glad to see it made one of your favourite book picks. Also Morgan Matson is an incredible YA contemporary author right? I have Save the Date on my Kindle ready for my holiday and I can’t wait to get started on it.
It’s a shame about The Knife of Never Letting Go because I’m one of the people (one of the many people I guess) who loved it, but I guess there are other books we can fangirl over, and I definitely agree with you on love triangles!
Again great answers, and great post as well. 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so, so much, Beth! ❤ I am almost caught up haha, I kind of am crazy I think though, that's why haha.
OH it's so great you already have Save The Date I can't WAIT to read that one. I love all of her books so far and I am certain that one won't disappoint 😀
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely loved reading your answers to this, Marie! ❤ And I'm so glad you enjoyed your little blog break & had an amazing time in Berlin.
I honestly can't wait to read Emergency Contact after hearing you gush about it, I’m definitely moving it up on my TBR list now. And I might have to add Final Draft to it as well, hmm.
Also, I completely relate to being an INTL blogger/book-lover, the struggle is real.
So thrilled to have you back & I can’t wait for more posts!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so much, Lily, you’re so sweet ❤
I hope you will read both Emergency Contact and Final Draft – they were AMAZING, I loved them so, so much and can't stop raving about them all the time haha. 😛
Thank you so much!! 💖💖💖
LikeLike
As a person who has ended up in love triangles IRL not even once, i must say book love triangles are super weird sometimes and they just seem kind of random. There are some that are done well though. Those usually have back story and explanation and not just there so that we can say “well, at least something happened”.
I really want to read the unexpected everything, but mainly cuz it has dogs on the cover and they are so cute 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to agree with you on that one – there are some, rare books that have love triangles done well, with an interesting, RICH backstory that actually makes sense. Unfortunately, most of the time this doesn’t happen and it just feels a bit, random
YES YES, read The Unexpected Everything, it is such an adorable booooook ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person