20 questions and answers about my reading

Hi there, remember me? Alright, I wasn’t gone for long, but still… I MISSED YOU OKAY. Please bear with me while I try and catch up with everything blogging, comments and blog-hopping slowly, but surely. Well, knowing me, by the time this will be published, I will have bothered you all already. Oops.

Taking a little break from blogging felt GOOD, actually. I didn’t think of blogging for a couple days (you can’t really stop me for too long though) and I had a fantastic time on holidays and visiting Berlin. I’m really sad to get back to reality now. If you’d be interested in a blog post about my Berlin trip, let me know!

ANYWAY, today, I’m back to answer a couple of questions about reading and books, because…. what else. I was tagged by these two amazing bloggers, Swetlana and Sophie, to do this 20 Questions Book Tag. These two are some of my favorite book bloggers so, if you don’t know them, I highly suggest you check out their blogs and show them some love.

Okay, I’m all ready now to tell you everything so… let’s get started with these!

1. How many books are too many books in a book series?

I have a strange habit of starting series, then completely forgetting about the next books, so… even if there are too many books, chances are I might not get to them anyway, because I have the memory of a goldfish. Unless it’s a book that was REALLY brilliant or something. For the sake of answering this, though, I think I’d go with a good old fashioned trilogy.

2. How do you feel about cliffhangers?

Love them, hate them, hate to love them. To be completely honest, a good cliffhanger is what makes me remember a book, so I’d say I feel okay about it. Having to wait for a sequel after that, though, that is torture.

3. Hardback or paperback?

Paperback all the way. I carry my books around every single day and paperbacks are so much more practical. I do love a good hardback and will get one, when it’s from my favorite author and I just can’t wait for the paperback to release, or a book I KNOW I will love and looks gorgeous. Otherwise, paperback all the way.

4. Favorite book?

I don’t know anymore, there are too many books in the world okay?? So let me share some of my favorites from… well, lately. Basically, the ones I can think of at the moment.

5. Least favorite book?

I can’t recall a least favorite book at the moment, so I’m going to change things up a bit and talk about my least favorite ending. I could go with Allegiant again, because SERIOUSLY WHAT THE HECK.

6. Love triangles, yes or no?

I’m not a fan of love triangles, because they tend to pop up everywhere, even when you did NOT want them, did not ASK for them and they just make NO SENSE sometimes. So I’d go with a cold, hard NO.

7. The most recent book you just couldn’t finish?

I didn’t DNF a book recently…or ever. So I’m going to go with the most recent book I did NOT want to finish, because I loved it SO much. And I will take this occasion to scream once more about Emergency Contact, because I loved it way too much for words and I want everyone to read it and I need these characters in my life again.

9. Last book you recommended to someone?

I’m just going to say The Beauty That Remains, because my sister asked me about what to read next and I told her: “Read this. It’s sad and you will cry and you will love it.” Spoiler alert: she did love it.

10. Oldest book you’ve read? (Publication date)

I took a quick look at my Goodreads Shelves and found out that it’s probably The Hobbit, which was first published in 1937. Wow.

11. Newest book you’ve read? (Publication date)

Hm I think it was Final Draft, by Riley Redgate, set to publication for June, 12th 2018. I LOVED THIS BOOK SO VERY MUCH. It was filled with tons of amazing, diverse characters and an adorable romance and READ IT.

12. Favorite author?

Sorry. You know me. I’m going to go with John Green, forever and always.

13. Buying books or borrowing books?

I… don’t borrow books, actually. As an international blogger, I don’t have a library with the books I want to read, to borrow books from, so I’m buying 98% of my books. The other 2% are from people I love knowing me very well and buying me books and NetGalley or publishers that are incredibly nice enough to approve my requests.

14. A book you dislike that everyone else seems to love?

I think I might have used that answer already, for another question like that. Someday. I guess I’ll do it again. I read The Knife of Never Letting Go and… I didn’t really love it? Maybe it was the writing style, or just something overall that bugged me and did not make me connect with the book at all. I connected with Manchee OKAY.

15. Bookmarks or dog-ears?

…. you should insert an awkward silence here, because none. I’m using random pieces of papers. Like, MULTIPLE. I currently have a train ticket, a theater ticket, a movie ticket, a London subway card ticket and… other random papers. I am weird okay.

16. A book you can always reread?

I could go with John Green’s books, since he is my favorite, but to change a little bit, I might go with Morgan Matson’s books. I love her books SO much, she is one of my favorite authors.

17. Can you read while hearing music?

I admire people who can focus while listening to music. I can’t, because I will focus on the music, the lyrics and end up singing or something. I can focus while reading elsewhere, with a bit of tv on the background if someone else is watching, while other people chat on the train, but I can’t read while listening myself to music. IMPOSSIBLE.

18. One POV or multiple POV’s? (POV’s = Point of views)

Confession time: I used NOT to be such a big fan of multiple POV, but the more I read, the more I appreciate them. I will still pick one POV though, because I think I love them more and I love focusing on one character so, so much, but some stories with multiple POV are simply amazing to read, too. Basically, I did not answer your question, but you didn’t see that okay.

19. Do you read a book in one sitting or over multiple days?

I never read a book in one sitting. I wish I could do that, but: I work full-time and unfortunately, lunch breaks for reading and train rides only last so long and I don’t want to end up in Switzerland by the time I look up from my book (yes, this can happen to me). I don’t read a book in one sitting on the weekend either, because I’m blogging and doing loads of other things and… to be completely honest, I LIKE taking breaks. I like immersing myself into a book for a little while, but I also enjoy doing other things, only to have that little thrill that tells me “oh, it’s time to get back to reading again”.

20. Who do you tag?

No obligations if you don’t want to do this!

Can you relate to some of my answers? Are you a fan of series? Do you prefer multiple POV?

Are you like me, and prefer to take breaks, or would you rather read a book in one sitting? Let me know in comments!