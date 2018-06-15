Bullet Point-Review: Tiny Pretty Things, Sona Charaipotra & Dhonielle Clayton

Happy Friday, friends! Back again with a bullet-point review for this twisted ballerinas book…
The book
Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars in this soapy, drama-packed novel featuring diverse characters who will do anything to be the prima at their elite ballet school.
Gigi, Bette, and June, three top students at an exclusive Manhattan ballet school, have seen their fair share of drama. Free-spirited new girl Gigi just wants to dance—but the very act might kill her. Privileged New Yorker Bette’s desire to escape the shadow of her ballet-star sister brings out a dangerous edge in her. And perfectionist June needs to land a lead role this year or her controlling mother will put an end to her dancing dreams forever.
When every dancer is both friend and foe, the girls will sacrifice, manipulate, and backstab to be the best of the best.
I ENJOYED…
💭
- I had yet to read a book about ballerinas and I am so, so glad I did. I loved the universe it was set in. I loved the setting and the overall atmosphere of the story, surrounded by these perfect ballerinas (well, that’s what you think). It was creepy, it was unsettling, it was filled with tensions and what will happen next kind of atmosphere and I loved it.
- The story is told from three POV and I appreciated all of them, I thought they brought something new and interesting to the story with their different personalities.
- I also appreciated the diversity: one of the main characters, Gigi, is black, and one of the only black ballerinas in the classes. June is half-Korean.
- All of the characters in this story were interesting, in a twisted way… just because we know them, but do we really? In this creepy atmosphere, where bad things tend to happen, I couldn’t help but try to read each character and see whether or not they are actually the bad guys.
- The story as a whole was quite addictive, because the POV switched and I had to keep on reading to know what would happen, because everything was strange and you KNOW things, bad things will happen, but you just don’t know when.
- DRAMA! DRAMA! TONS OF DRAMAAAAAAAAAAA.
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
💭
- I kind of wasn’t totally on-board with the romance, somehow. I wasn’t a fan of how the romance started up, and everything seemed kind of rushed and underdeveloped. I didn’t feel the relationship slowly building and didn’t feel too much of the chemistry, unfortunately.
- I also feel like it is important to mention that this book has a questionable queer rep, with both queer characters being villains in this story. I’m reffering to Elise’s review over on Goodreads about this, so you’re aware of that!
OVERALL
Tiny Pretty Things was a really good drama-filled story, with interesting characters to follow and an addictive storyline that made me want to read it all at once. If the romance failed to convince me, I’d still reommend it if you’re looking for a story about ambitious ballerinas and the lengthts they’d go to for perfection.
Final rating: 4 drops!
Trigger warnings: eating disorder, substance abuse, racism, bullying.
Do you want to read Tiny Pretty Things? Why, or why not? Did you read it?
Do you know other stories with ballerinas as main characters – or just stories with competitive, ambitious characters? Let me know in comments!
20 thoughts on “Bullet Point-Review: Tiny Pretty Things, Sona Charaipotra & Dhonielle Clayton”
Ooh, a book about ballerinas – that’s new to me and sounds very fun! I like that the book is filled with drama and tension.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a really fun read – and I love the setting! 😀 I hope you’ll give it a shot someday 🙂
Thank you so much, Angela! ❤
LikeLike
I’ve heard amazing things about this book, everyone seems to be praising the thriller aspect of this book. But I also heard some meh things about the queer rep. I never read anything with ballerina too, but after Black Swan, I really want to see more twisted ballerina 😀 Glad you enjoyed it though Marie, great reviews!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to say that I loved the suspense in that book, I couldn’t stop reading! I hope you’ll give it a try someday 🙂 thank you so much! ❤
LikeLike
This book sounds like a darker version of a book series I loved as a child that is also set at a ballet school, and I’m so intrigued!
I love it when multiple POVs are well-written, and yess to the diversity!! Adding this to my TBR now. 🙂
Wonderful review, Marie! 💗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh really? That’s so great! I have never read anything at a ballet school before, but I really loved that setting 😀
Thank you so much, Lily! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg. I have read this book and gave it 4 stars as well. The story is intense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It WAS quite intense to read – but I loved it! 😀 Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLike
I’ve always been curious about this book! I love how you broke down your review. It did a great job spotlighting the highlights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you, I’m so glad you enjoyed it! I hope I made you want to give this book a try someday 🙂
LikeLike
Great review for this book Marie. I’ve never read a story about ballerinas so this sounds like an interesting read and from what you’ve said in your review it seems like the three POVs were all well written and added to the pace of the story which is a definite plus. It’s a shame about the queer representation though. It’s so important we have queer representation in books but it needs to be positive rather than controversial you know. I mean I’m not saying that you can’t have queer villains but that it’s something you picked out as a con seems more problematic to me you know?
Again great review though, and I’m glad you enjoyed this book as well. 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, Beth! ❤
I get what you mean – it makes me a bit sad, I wish that the queer representation was a bit more positive in that one. Despite that, it was an entertaining read overall, if you're ever looking for a fast-paced, suspensful book 😀
Thank you, Beth!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dhonielle has another book???? Thanks for bringing it to the light Marie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEES and oh you’re so welcome! I hope you’ll give it a try 😀
LikeLike
I read this aaaaaages ago and wasn’t quite invested enough to read the next book? Idk, but I like that these two authors exist. It’s definitely a suspenseful story. I have read some other books that are YA about dance, but I’m struggling to remember what they are just now. Frankie in The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau Banks is defnitely very competitive. I also loved Wing’s competitive ness in Wing Jones!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s too bad! I really enjoyed that one, but I’m in no rush to get to the next book either. I was when I first finished it, but now weeks have passed and… I’m in no rush anymore haha.
I LOVED Frankie Landau, such a great book! I also really want to read Wing Jones, I think you already mentioned that book to me before ❤
Thank you so much, Shanti! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
ahhh I’ve been meaning to read this one for so long and I don’t know why I haven’t read it yet!! Your review makes me want to read it even more so hopefully I’ll get around to it…within the next…3 years? That’s soon, right? lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES it is very soon for us bookworms haha, three years seems reasonable. There are way too many books to read anyway hahaha 😛
More seriously, I hope you’ll get to read it at some point, it was such a fun read 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Mel! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, this sounds so interesting! As a ballet dancer, any book about ballerinas intrigues me. 😉 Great review, Marie, I think I’ll be adding this to my TBR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OHHHH that’s amazing – I love ballet dancing, I am always impressed by people dancing this way. Insanely talented. ❤ I hope you'll add this to your TBR, I would love to hear your thoughts about it 🙂
Thank you so much, Olivia! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person