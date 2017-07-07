Mini Reviews : the fangirling edition

Hello friends! As always, Friday is reviewing day and I’m back with two books about loving something so much you can’t help but scream about it. Here comes, the two not-so-mini reviews, I hope you’ll enjoy!

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

Queens of Geek, Jen Wilde

I never got lucky enough to go to a convention, but Queens of Geek certainly brought the feelings of such an event to my mind perfectly. I loved everything the book conveyed with such a “small” setting: three days at a convention seems pretty restrictive, yet it was the perfect setting to bring out all of the screaming we have inside of us because we are fans of something. Queens of Geek is speaking to all of us for sure, the ones called geeks, nerds, just overall the ones caring so much about something they can’t speak, scream or are on the verge to tears whenever there’s a new book being released (#me).

That being said, the real Queens and Kings and overall royalty in this book are the characters. Told from a dual point of view, Queens of Geek allow us inside the head of two fantastic main characters. Taylor, a girl dealing with social anxiety on a daily basis, was the character I was rooting for from day one. Her thoughts and overall experiences were so relatable, I couldn’t help but love her right from the beginning. Her anxiety never felt over the top or portrayed wrong, on the contrary, from my experience, it was just told the very right way, which made this book even more powerful.

Charlie, the other main character, was really interesting just as well. As a Chinese-Australian Youtuber, her views and experience in the convention was completely different from Taylor’s, here only as a fangirl ; yet it was so interesting to see her side of the story. If I had a hard time getting into her story at the beginning, this quickly changed as I grew fond of her and fell in love with her, her taking-no-shit politics and overall awesomeness. I love how confident she was and certainly made me feel stronger just by reading her story.

Both of the characters are going through a great development, which I really appreciated. When it comes to relationships, they are changing and getting stronger as well as the story goes on; affirming themselves and taking steps they would not have at the beginning of the book, especially when it comes to Taylor. As a great lover of friend-to-more trope, I couldn’t help but root for the characters, fangirl and fawn over the cuteness of everything.

Overall, Queens of Geek is a quick read and such a positive book to read, sure to bring a smile on your face. If there is something I missed, it was maybe a bit more development regarding the side-characters, Jamie and Alyssa. I would have liked to get to know them a bit more under the surface ; but this did not take away any of my enjoyment for this book.

“That’s what we do. We walk a tightrope every day. Getting out the door is a tightrope. Going grocery shopping is a tightrope. Socializing is a tightrope. Things that most people consider to be normal, daily parts of life are the very things we fear and struggle with the most, and yet here we are, moving forward anyway. That’s not weak.”

My rating : 4 drops !

KEY WORDS

Convention, friendship, friend-to-lover trope, f/f romance, social anxiety, contemporary, romance.

TO READ IF

You are into YA contemporary and are looking for a book to relate to, both with the fangirling part and just the characters. Or just want a happy, feel-good, adorable book to read.

Gena / Finn, Hannah Moskowitz, Kat Helgeson

Told through blog entries and emails for the most part, Gena / Finn takes an insider’s look at two very different fangirls’ lives. From the soon-to-be college girl Gena, to the trying-to-make-hands-meet Finn, both girls are forging a quick and unlikely friendship built from one common interest: a popular TV series.

When I got into this book, I was pleasantly surprised. Whenever a story is told in a different kind of narration, I am always a bit scared not to be able to get into it, but there, I could easily portray the two girls for some reason, which I really appreciated. This unique formatting and seeing the friendship between the two main characters unfold slowly was something I really enjoyed and could relate to – I think we all can, internet people. Slowly starting to talk to someone everyday, grow closer and closer, having this want, this need to talk to each other, get through to each other and get a teensy bit worried when you have no news… Everything their relationship goes through at the beginning was really relatable and definitely something that needs to be explored more nowadays as more than one of us are living this.

Thing is, with this book: both girls are huge fans of this popular cop TV show, so obviously they are talking about this a lot. Gena is even writing fanfiction about it – however, there were times when I felt confused about these parts of the story. We got little to none background whatsoever to this cop TV show, so it was a bit hard to picture and understand everything.

Despite this little drawback, I had come to really enjoy Gena / Finn, right up until the end where everything kind of went down-hill. I thought I was expecting a fun, girl-meets-girl kind of book, bringing all of the happy feels, with the downsides of the other fangirls not agreeing and the bit of drama that goes with it. That wasn’t it. Everything went REALLY downhill somewhere on the three-quarters of the book, taking Gena / Finn from the light, fun book to something really heavy, dramatic, that somehow left me confused. That massive change in the atmosphere of the story made me reconsider everything ; and the ending unfortunately didn’t satisfy my needs.

Still, Gena / Finn was a lovely read about fangirling, blogging, internet friends, the difference between shows and reality.

“I’ve always had a fandom. I’ve always had characters who live in my head and mess with my heart and tell me stories, and I love it.”

My rating : 3 drops!

KEYWORDS

Internet friendship, f/f romance, convention, TV shows, blogging, mental illness.

TO READ IF

You enjoy reading about internet friendships and being a fangirl, and don’t mind the different formatting of this story.

Did you read any of these books ? Did you enjoy them?

