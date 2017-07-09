The amazing parent (s) (they are trying) edition – the contemporary corner

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How was your week? I hope it wasn’t as exhausting as mine was, for sure. I’m glad to be back in this sunny day to talk to you about my favorite genre and throw at your face all of the wonderful books you need to add to your TBR…very gently, obviously.

If I remember this correctly, it was Shar, in my latest recommendations blog posts, that suggested I talk about parents in young adult contemporaries…Obviously, I couldn’t say no to this little challenge because YES, it was SUCH a challenge. It’s already been talked about so many times now, but parents seems to be MIA most of the time in young adult books. If it’s not that shocking in fantasy or sci-fi, I guess it makes me even more confused when they’re not present in contemporaries. I mean, why?!

SOOOO I have some bookish recommendations. It took me quite a while to come up with these books but I did it. They’re here, they might be confused, they are not perfect but they are here, around and their presence is something good. I tried to come up with books with both parents as well but…#hard. So please, if you have suggestions?! Click on the book covers to be redirected to Goodreads.

Say hello to parents in YA books



I couldn’t NOT mention this fantastic contemporary series I just finished reading. Lara Jean is high up there in the cute contemporaries list, for so many reasons: it’s cute and SO relatable, but most of it all, her dad is present, accounted for and such a great figure in her life.

Big families filled with joy (and struggles), children’s screams and everything else?! FINALLY this happened in this lovely contemporary I read quite a while ago now. The Garretts, a full family with mother, father and tons of brothers and sisters, was so much fun to read about, and so refreshing .If a love story is at the heart of the book, families definitely play a big wonderful part in this as well.

I think that Aristotle and Dante is bound to be on any list talking about parents, because here, there are pretty awesome ones – especially Dante’s, whose I fell in love with at first sight. But what’s important here is that there are two sets of TWO parents, in love and everything, which happens basically NEVER in young adult contemporaries. Plus, they are always here, serving the story, which I loved.

Two parents again, yes! In this story, Solomon is agoraphobic and doesn’t get out of his house at all. It’s all about his mental illness, obviously, but about forging new friendships, overcoming obstacles you never thought possible, and so much more. But I’m here to say that, added to all of these awesomeness, Solomon has incredible parents (and one fun grandma) that are here, present, accounted for, and a lot of fun as well. YAY!



This book is a bit less-known than the previous ones I think, however it definitely deserves to be mentioned as I LOVED IT SO MUCH (and I cried like a baby). In this story about social media, anxiety, college, friendships and everything else, Allison has such an amazing father. Okay. It’s an adoptive father, but it does count. Their relationship in the book was explored, developed and evolved as the story goes on and my heart loved it all the more for that.

Did you read any of these books ? Do you have any favorites with great parents? I’m REALLY missing these so feel free to recommend me some books! 💬

