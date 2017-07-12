Where I casually freak out about the books I have read so far this year

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! How are you today? Can you believe we are already halfway through July? Because I CAN’T. Today is tag day and, because I am a very logical person, I’m doing a tag no one tagged me to do because it sounds like fun. #says the girl who has tags undone since 2015, but whatever.

The Mid Year Book Freak Out Tag has been flying around everywhere and it goes down like this: there are tons of VERY HARD questions to answer, it seems like a LONG tag to do but also, like a very fun way to throwback the reading year so far. We’ve tackled this before, I am a very logical person so…I’m doing this. #whatever

1. Best book you’ve read so far in 2017?

From the very first question, everything is already SO HARD to answer. I can’t pick one here, so I will pick two from two different genres. For my love, my endless favorite genre, contemporary, I will go with The Color Project. It was such a wonderful surprise and easily one of my favorite books of the year so far.

For another genre I’m growing to love more and more, fantasy and retelling, I’m going to go with the incredible The Forbidden Wish and cry because I feel like not many people have read this. Go add this to your TBR right away, people. It is SO worth it because: Aladdin, stunning writing and world-building and overall FEELINGS.

2. Best sequel of 2017 so far?

I haven’t read many sequels so far this year, so I will go with apparently the only one I read, which is The Raven King – the finale of The Raven Boys series. This series has a complicated relationship with readers: some love them, some hate them. I really loved them all.

3. New release you haven’t read yet, but want to?

OH there are way too many books I want to read but can’t because I can’t buy all of the books at the same time otherwise I will just drown. That would be a good way to go through, drowning in books? ANYWAY, I haven’t got the chance to read Flame In The Mist yet – it’s one of my most anticipated books and I loved The Wrath and the Dawn so much. Despite mixed reviews, I am so looking forward to reading this one sometime soon.

4. Most anticipated release for the second half of the year?

Same here, I can’t just choose ONE BOOK because WHO DOES THAT? So I’m going to go with three, the most obvious choice coming first: John Green’s new book, Turtles All The Way Down. Green is my favorite author of all times and it’s been years since his last release. Plus, the book sounds awesome and the title has turtles in it.

Second book here, Ringer by Lauren Oliver. Another one of my favorite authors and I loved Replica, the first book in this series, so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.

Third – but not last, the list is endless but I will spare you -, Book of Dust, by Philip Pullman. The Northern Lights series is one of my favorites from my childhood and I am so impatient to get back in this world again.

5. Biggest disappointment?

I’m glad to say there hasn’t been one book I rated lowed than 3 so far this year. However, if I should say a book disappointed me, maybe it would be Life In a Fishbowl. I expected a bit more from it, or at least something different, and that wasn’t it.

6. Biggest surprise?

The Young Elites , by Marie Lu for sure, because what a CRAZY book. As you know, I am getting more into fantasy and boy, that one was all kinds of crazy, filled with betrayals and murders and what-is-happening moments. I didn’t expect to love it that much but now I can’t wait to read the second book even if I am scared as hell to.

7. Favorite new author (debut or new to you)?

Hmm, hard question once again, but maybe I would go with Heather Demetrios. I read I’ll Meet You There earlier this year thanks to Melissa’s endless recommendation and I do not regret it. I loved it so, so much, the story, the writing and the characters, I can’t wait to read more from this author and feel like she’s going to be a favorite of mine.

8. Newest Fictional crush?

Ohhhh, for that one let me go with Jack from The Anatomical Shape of a Heart. He was so sweet, comprehensive and everything you can hope a love interest could be in a book – and in real life, let’s be honest #goals. Also, one half of a very healthy relationship in YA contemporary #doublegoals.

9. Newest favorite character?

Hm, for that one I would go with Taylor from Queens of Geek – she was such a great and, most importantly, relatable character, I felt like hugging her every two seconds.

10. Book that made you cry?

I could go with The Color Project again here because I cried like a baby – but I’m going to share a different book here and go with 180 seconds, by Jessica Park. That book was an amazing surprise and I didn’t expect to be so moved by the story and what was happening. I cried like a baby as well. I’m a book crier. Is that a thing?

11. Book that made you happy?

Everyone doing this tag will have the same answer here basically, so let’s NOT be original and go with the roll….. When Dimple Met Rishi made me super, duper happy I couldn’t stop smiling like an idiot. I fell in love with the characters, their relationship slowly building and adorable interactions.

12. Favorite book to film adaptation you saw this year?

I can’t recall watching one book to film adaptation so far this year…I am failing here, so I will answer this question differently and say that I can’t WAIT to watch the Before I Fall adaptation.

13. Favorite review you’ve written this year?

I really loved writing my review for I’ll Meet You There – I am rarely satisfied with my reviews, I never feel like I am doing the book any justice but there, for once, I thought I did okay?

14. Most beautiful book you’ve bought so far this year (or received)?

The wanderlust in me LOVES the cover of Wanderlost -see what I did there #badwordpun – and it was a Christmas gift from my sister so double-yay. Also, I love the cover for The Walls Around Us, so mysterious and beautiful.

15. What books do you need to read by the end of the year?

What kind of question is that?! I need to read ALL THE BOOKS, obviously.

Because I’m really curious….Did you read and loved / hated any of those books?

What is your favorite book of the year so far? What book made you cry this year (and are you a book crier like I am?)? Which books are you eagerly anticipating – so I can do that with you? Let me know everything in comments!