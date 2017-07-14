Review: The Color Project, Sierra Abrams

The Color Project is, very easily, one of my favorite books of the year – I’m saying this as the year is only half-way gone, so that means a lot. From reading the synopsis, I quite expected that I would enjoy this book: sweet contemporary, a cute love story looming ahead, strong family ties and the hint of heartbreak / tears probably coming…The Color Project had everything to be a hit. When I read it, I still ended up being surprised that it messed-up my world.
HELLO, FEELINGS!
“The thing about first love, Cari, is that it breaks you. It changes everything about who you are for the next person.”
If you know me a tiny bit by now – or if you’re new reading this review, hello, and thank you! -, you should know that I am a huge “feelings” person. Meaning that, in my books, I do love it whenever I can feel all of the things. Books that have me crying like a baby, books breaking my heart and putting it whole again are my favorite kind and the ones on my 5-stars-shelf for sure. The Color Project was precisely that kind of book.
The Color Project starts off as a girl-meets-boy kind of story right from the first pages, but it turns out to be more, way more than that. This is also a story about family, about friendship, about romance, yes – mostly, you would this it is the typical recipe of any kind of contemporary: it is character-driven and it’s about pieces of the main characters’ life.
RELATABLE CHARACTERS AND MY SHIP ❤
If there’s something you have to love in these kind of books, it’s the characters, otherwise everything just ends up being a mess. The main character of the story, Bee, is such a wonderful character carrying the story. She is not perfect at all: there are many, many times where I wanted to shake some sense into her. Yet, there are so many other times I felt for her, and so many times I could relate and understand her trail of thoughts. The way she pushs people away, the way she wants them to come back, the way she is about work, finding purpose, meeting expectations, trying to discover herself and everything else. I just found myself relating to her so much more and rooting for her from page one.
On the other side of the girl-meets-boy, there is Levi and damn, what an amazing, incredible character. He was flawed just as well, yet I’d give anything to have him bring me doughnuts anytime. Right from the beginning, I was rooting for the both of them to get together and work things out – yet nothing was easy or quick. If, in the first chapters, it seems like you are in for an insta-love kind of thing, let me reassure you right away: you’re not. From first glance to first chat to first getting-to-know-each-other talk, to first shared donuts and everything else, the relationship was developed realistically and slowly as the feelings grew. To sum this up in just a couple of words, I. SHIPPED.THEM.
FAMILY ISSUES AS WELL
The Color Project isn’t just a love-story: it’s about family just as well and it’s oh, so beautiful yet heartbreaking. To be honest, I kind of saw the whole “plot-twist”, if we can call it this way, coming from the beginning: I saw the signs, the discussions, the secrets and closed doors. For some reason – probably because I was so into the story – I didn’t mind the bit of predictability at all: when we learned the truth, when it was finally written on the page, it did not hurt any less.
OVERALL
There would be so much more to say about The Color Project, because this felt like so much more than just a sweet contemporary. Was it sweet? For sure, but it was also packed with tons of other important themes: family ties, complex romance, identity, finding purpose and what you want to do, and so much more. The Color Project, name of Levi’s association, was also such a wonderful, heartwarming part of the story. In a nutshell, that’s really it, and the whole reason behind the five billion stars I want to give this book: it was so heartwarming. It had me going through an incredible spectrum of emotions, from laughter to tears, from heart bursting with love to hurting with pain and everything else. In the end, I wanted everything to be okay – and when you feel this way, you know you care too much now to ever forget this kind of book.
Final rating: It’s a hurricane!
Thank you SO much to the author, Sierra Abrams, for the e-ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, affect my opinion on it.
Do you want to read The Color Project? Share your thoughts in comments!
Sierra Abrams, The Color Project, Published by Gatekeeper Press, July 18th, 2017.
Bernice Aurora Wescott has one thing she doesn’t want anyone to know: her name. That is, until Bee meets Levi, the local golden boy who runs a charity organization called The Color Project.
Levi is not at all shy about attempting to guess Bee’s real name; his persistence is one of the many reasons why Bee falls for him. But while Levi is everything she never knew she needed, giving up her name would feel like a stamp on forever. And that terrifies her.
When unexpected news of an illness in the family drains Bee’s summer of everything bright, she is pushed to the breaking point. Losing herself in The Color Project—a world of weddings, funerals, cancer patients, and hopeful families that the charity funds—is no longer enough. Bee must hold up the weight of her family, but to do that, she needs Levi. She’ll have to give up her name and let him in completely or lose the best thing that’s ever happened to her.
For fans of Stephanie Perkins and Morgan Matson, THE COLOR PROJECT is a story about the three great loves of life—family, friendship, and romance—and the bonds that withstand tragedy.
25 thoughts on “Review: The Color Project, Sierra Abrams”
I got to read an ARC of this too, and I’ll post my review next week. I quite enjoyed it, it was as heartwarming as you said, and the characters were really sweet. There were just too many of them, I think, so I got a bit confused.
