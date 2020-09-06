The Fourth Annual 2020 Book Blogger Awards: WINNERS!

I am just SO EXCITED to write this post and for you all to read it. You all know how much I love screaming about book bloggers, so… HERE I GO AGAIN. BUT BEFORE: I want to take a minute to thank May again for having me as a co-host. It’s been a joy, it’s been a lot of hard work, endless days and nights, it’s been wonderful and humbling and incredible to be able to host this event with you and I ADORE YOU.

It brings us the utmost pleasure to be able to host these awards and recognize, in some way, the hard work, time, effort, and passion of book bloggers. So many incredible people in this community are overlooked, and we love that with these awards, we can bring just a tiny bit of appreciation and support for them. People telling us they found new blogs to read or some of their favorite bloggers through these awards makes us so happy—and we hope that you will continue to find new, amazing blogs because of them.

Of course, feelings of being left out or not enough are inevitable. Please remember that no matter what, your voice always, always matters, whether or not you were nominated/won. These awards are just one way to recognize and uplift book bloggers and are not the end-all, be-all of a blogging career, especially since these awards take place in one corner of the book blogging world. (And there’s always next year!)

A few brief (but important!) announcements before we reveal the winners:

NOTE: With the Book Blogger Awards, we aim to recognize as many different book bloggers as possible, to showcase the diversity of the book blogging community. Therefore, as a rule this year, we wished that only one blogger could win in 1 award category, unless otherwise noted.

That being said, as the results came in, we faced particular situations where the same book bloggers won in multiple categories, and especially tougher ones where the amount of voters and the difference/lack of any gap in results were too important to dismiss. We have decided to follow the voters’ hearts in these situations, which explains one blog who has won in 2 different categories, and an unlikely, perfect equality in 2 categories, resulting in two winners for each.

This does not, in any way, for any categories, for both nominees and book bloggers that haven’t been nominated, dismiss all the wonderful, incredible hard work every book blogger is doing. Your voice is heard, your work and all the passion you’re putting into book blogging matters. Always remember that.

Winners of the Fourth Annual 2020 Book Blogger Awards!

BEST OF THEIR AGE

Best Pre-Teen/Teen Book Blogger (13-19)

Caitlin @ Caitlin Althea

Marta @ The Book Mermaid: “I absolutely love Caitlin and her work, I love her posts because they’re so funny and make me laugh and feel better about everything and she’s such a thoughtful person, she always leaves kind comments AND she’s really easy to talk to! 💖”

Lauren @ Love Yo Shelf: “Caitlin has such a strong voice in all of her blog posts and always has interesting insights and discussions about what’s going on in the book community. I love how she actively sets aside time to blog hop from what I know is a busy schedule.”

📝 Notable posts: A Guide to Stanning Book Blogs – What it takes for me to rate a book 5 stars

Best Adult Book Blogger (20+)

Tiffany @ Read By Tiffany + Marie @ Drizzle & Hurricane Books



Sophie @ Me and Ink: “Tiffany has cultivated a wonderful space on her blog from everything to the design, the content and her brand. She is such a lovely person as well making her blog as equally lovely which is truly a high compliment. Everything she does, she does to a high standard.”

Clo @ Cuppa Clo: “I’ve had the utter pleasure of knowing Tiffany since we both first started blogging, she was one of my first friends in the community. She’s one of the few book bloggers whose reviews I will read, I adore her posts whether they’re related to books or more lifestyle content.”

📝 Notable posts: Unravel the Dusk review – Meme Monday (May 2020)

Kaya @ A Fictional Bookworm: “Marie @ Drizzle and Hurricane Books is absolutely amazing. I only recently started reading her posts, but the effort put into each and every one of them is jaw-dropping. You can totally tell that she puts a ton of effort into each post!”

Aditi @ One in a Million: “Marie @ Drizzle and Hurricane Books is always so active in the blogosphere and writes the most interesting and relevant posts all the time! I always love reading her posts and look forward to whenever she posts.”

📝 Notable posts: The value of book bloggers’ work – Fake engagement in blogging

BEST GENRE BLOGGERS

Young Adult

Kristi @ Confessions of a YA Reader

Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner: “Kristi and I joined the book blog community at around the same time (which was 3 years ago!) I am impressed by how Kristi keeps up-to-date with the new releases, such as through her Can’t Wait Wednesday posts. Kristi also regularly posts blog tours which includes excerpts and even giveaways for upcoming releases.”

📝 Notable posts: Most Anticipated September 2020 YA Releases – Cemetery Boys

Middle Grade or Younger

Mandy & Sha @ Book Princess Reviews

Charlotte @ Bewitching Books Ravenous Reads: “As soon as I saw this prompt Mandy & Sha from Book Princess Reviews immediately sprang to mind. Their page definitely seems to be a good go to if you want to try and discover more of the Middle Grade genre and it has a lot of enthusiasm for it to match.”

Xandra @ Starry Sky Books: “Mandy and Sha having been blogging for years, and they are clearly so dedicated to their blog! They have so many creative posts, not just YA and MG, but I’m so glad they keep me up to date with the latest and greatest MG books with reviews and recommendations. 💕”

📝 Notable posts: Middle Grade: A Starter Guide – Disney songs based on the world of the Mystwick School of Musicraft

New Adult / General Adult

Kristin @ Kristin Kraves Books

Kaya @ A Fictional Bookworm: “Kristin always has such incredible adult book recs! I mean, obviously I read a lot of YA, but I really want to expand more into the adult genre, and Kristin’s blog has inspired me to pick up some that I otherwise wouldn’t have!”

Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner: “I’ve known Kristin for a long time and love the content on their blog!”

📝 Notable posts: Books I recently added to my TBR – I’m in the middle of all the books

Romance

Maha @ Sunshine n’ Books

Ruby @ Ruby Rae Reads: “I’ve only recently discovered Maha and all her content and I,,, am so obsessed?? First of all, her photos are all so stunning!! But also she’s the nicest ever and posts such great romance recs.”

Umairah @ Sereadipity: “Maha’s blog aesthetic is so cute and generally she’s a lovely person. She reads and reviews a lot of romance books and even writes helpful posts about the genre like her beginner’s guide to romance.”

📝 Notable posts: Beginner’s guide to romance – Adult romance book recommendations

Science Fiction / Fantasy

Rain @ Book Dragonism

Clo @ Cuppa Clo: “Rain ah, if there’s one blogger who I know will throw amazing fantasy books my way it’s Rain. I adore Rain’s blog so much, her reviews are also some of the ones I will read and I adore her content so much.”

Luxe @ Mind of Luxe: “Rain is one of the people I would love to be friends with. I love all of Rain’s content, especially when it comes to SFF! It always puts a smile on my face whenever I see her tweets on my timeline about books she loved reading.”

📝 Notable posts: Where Dreams Descend review – Filipino book recommendations

Literary Fiction / Classics / Poetry

Shruti @ This is Lit

Charvi @ It’s Not Just Fiction: “Look nowhere else other than Shruti @ This Is Lit when it comes to literary fiction! Do I enjoy reading literary fiction? Not particularly. But I still love visiting Shruti’s blog where she writes reviews in her own snarky voice.”

Nandini @ Novels and Nebulas: “Just like Charvi, Shruti is a wonderful blogger I’m close to personally as well. She reads a wide range of genres but loves the classics, especially Jane Austen. Her posts are hilarious and I really like reading her views in the Problematic Faves category on her blog.”

📝 Notable posts: Writing male characters the way male authors write female characters – Of the Dutch House and melancholy realism

HALL OF FAME

Holly @ Nut Free Nerd (winner in 2019)

Olivia @ Purely Olivia: “Holly blogs about a lot of different types of books, but her posts surrounding classics have been so wonderful to read! I love how she gets me hyped to read more classics and shares monthly classic recommendations, as well as does reviews of classics she’s read.”

Mystery / Thriller

Meggy @ Chocolate’n Waffles

Jorie @ Jorie Loves A Story: “Interestingly enough, I was inspired by her review of Debbie Macomber wherein I saw a reader who enjoys the same author I do and for a lot of the same reasons! I loved how she blogged the heart out of the story and gave us such a firm impression on both the author’s style and the book itself.”

The Orangutan Librarian: “Like with romance, I wasn’t a big thriller reader (and didn’t even touch mysteries) before blogging… now I don’t know what I’d do without them in my literary diet! Meggy is almost exclusively to blame for starting this addiction 😉”

📝 Notable posts: A Ruined Girl Review – The Positivity Wave

BEST OF BOOK BLOGGING

Best Book Reviews

Ikram @ Readology

Charvi @ Not Just Fiction: “Ikram divides the review up into neat categories and everything is so minimalist and charming and I especially adore how she sums up her overall thoughts towards the end of the posts.”

Jorie @ Jorie Loves A Story: “Any book blogger which can fuse their heart and their reading life together in such a way as to convey how a book can emotionally affect them as their reading is the kind of book blogger I want to be following. The ways in which the reviews are written on this blog immediately connect you to the blogger’s experience and give you a keen insight into what you’re going to find within the story as if you were taking that journey with them.”

📝 Notable posts: Parachutes Review – The Girl and the Ghost Review

HALL OF FAME

Chai @ Books With Chai (2019 winner)

Annie @ Blossoms and Bullet Journals: “Chaima writes legendary reviews. I’ve been following them on Goodreads for a while and just recently followed their blog and their reviews are just so detailed and well-written!!”

Best Book Recommendations

Sofii @ A Book A Thought

Linda @ Flourish Reader: “Sofi always seems to have the right recommendations. It really doesn’t matter if you’re looking for new releases, atmospheric books or for LGBT+ book releases you WILL find something on Sofi’s blog. I even think that it’s impossible not to add a few books or more to your want-to-read list after reading a blog post or more.”

Sofia @ Bookish Wanderess: “Sofii is not only the nicest blogger ever she also writes the best recommendations lists. I love how she chooses overly specific topics to give recommendations and most of the time I don’t know I want recs on that topic until I see her list and then I end up with a bunch of new books on my tbr.”

📝 Notable posts: Book Recommendations: Standalone Edition – Top 10: Spooky TBR

Best Discussion Posts

Xandra @ Starry Sky Books + Chana & Malka @ Paper Procrastinators

Margaret @ Weird Zeal: “Every time I see that Xandra has posted a discussion, I click on it immediately because I know that it will be thoughtful, interesting, and probably put into words something that I also care deeply about. Her discussions are always worth reading.”

Sha @ Book Princess Reviews: “I’ve only said this to Xandra about ten times, but her discussion posts are worthy of sit-down time with popcorn. They spark actual discussions between Mandy and I—and if you’re not already a fan, you should be.”

📝 Notable posts: How Book Blogging Has Changed My Life – How Much Has Your Favorite Series Impacted You?

Ash @ Starlight Strands: “Malka and Chana write amazing discussion posts based on such unique ideas! Their discussions are always the perfect length to read and enjoy, and they bring up so many valid points.”

Veronika @ Wordy and Whimsical: “Chana and Malka are two of the kindest people in the blogging world, and I’m so happy I discovered their blog earlier this year. 🥰 They post quite a lot of discussions, all of them interesting and presented well, which means that they always make me eager to interact with them.”

📝 Notable posts: Is it really an honest review? – My thoughts on discussions

Best Blog Aesthetic

Ash @ Starlight Strands

Sophie @ Me and Ink: “Ash has a stunning blog. Ever since I have been following Ash, I have always been in awe of her design. It is such a warm and welcoming place to be and I love the attention to detail. Everything is done to a beautiful standard; the headers, the photography, the graphics.”

Caitlin @ Caitlin Althea: “If you aren’t following Ash yet, what are you doing? Her posts are amazing, and she’s so! friendly! Her blog is so aesthetically pleasing—I adore her formatting and the colors she uses.”

📝 Notable posts: Like this song? Read that book! – Review: Picture Us in the Light

HALL OF FAME

Kat @ Novels & Waffles (winner in 2019)

Meeghan @ Meeghan Reads: “Firstly, and most importantly, Kat’s blog is seriously gorgeous. There is no doubt in my mind about this. Secondly, I love Kat’s designs for all of the blogs she has worked on (there’s a design portfolio section in her blog and it has links to some of the others). Kat is amazingly talented, and I love working with her too.”

Best Blogging/Writing Voice

Ilsa @ A Whisper of Ink

Rukky @ Eternity Books: “Ilsa has the best personality and blogging voice! I feel like I’m talking to a friend when I read her posts. Even if we don’t read that many similar books, it’s just so fun to read her posts anyways because she’s so funny and kind.”

Ruby @ Ruby Rae Reads: “Ilsa is… like my OG. [She was] the first teen blogger I found and then LOVED. I loved the way Ilsa spoke then and I love it now, her voice is so distinct and I always am delighted reading any of her blog posts, whether it be a rave review or a hate review (lmao), discussion, list, whatever it may be.”

📝 Notable posts: How my reading and reviewing has changed in 2020 – Books you need one brain cell to read

MISCELLANEOUS

Most Helpful

Kal @ Reader Voracious

Alexandra @ Reading by Starlight: “If you’re new to blogging or in need of some advice then you’d better bet that Kal has the resources for you! From self-hosting and social media to requesting ARCs and accessibility, Kal’s blog is full of nifty little guides.”

Tiffany @ Read By Tiffany: “Kal writes some of the most helpful how-to discussion posts in the blogosphere whether it’s about how to request ARCs, how to navigate and use Edelweiss, or how to organize your reading and blogging life through spreadsheets. I learn so many important tips and blogging hacks that I didn’t think I’d need to know until I read her posts.”

📝 Notable posts: How to make your blog more accessible – Edelweiss 2.0: How I stay on top of new releases

Most Supportive

Caro @ The Book Cheshire Cat

Margaret @ Weird Zeal: “Not only is Caro one of the most welcoming bloggers around, but she always does the work to lift up others. In her monthly wrap-ups, she includes tons of posts and helps me find new people to follow. And she’s always supporting others, whether it’s through taking part in readathons or simply leaving a nice comment on a post.”

Xandra @ Starry Sky Books: “Caro is one of the most supportive people I know! She’s always so kind, and she is constantly supporting as many bloggers as possible in wrap-ups and other posts. On her blog, she also has a lot of advice for writers, and she’s very kind in the comments!”

📝 Notable posts: The perfect comfort books – What I’ve been up to in August

Most Engaged in the Community

Noura @ The Perks of Being Noura

Krisha @ Bookathon: “I love how active and engaged Noura is. She is always so supportive and engaging with everyone’s content and this really makes me love everything she does!”

Rukky @ Eternity Books: “Noura runs the Immortal Bibliophile’s book club, hosts readathons, and she also started a new reading challenge. She’s definitely very engaged in the community, and I love taking part in anything she does!”

📝 Notable posts: The Immortal Bibliophile’s Book Club, September Pick – How to read more books

HALL OF FAME

Marie @ Drizzle & Hurricane Books (2019 winner)

Veronika @ Wordy and Whimsical: “One of the key reasons behind that is that Marie is one of the kindest bloggers ever. She always replies to the comments on her blog, she highlights her favorite posts in her monthly wrap ups, and she’s wonderful to “chat with” in comments!”

Most Creative

CW, Skye & Joce @ The Quiet Pond

Sammie @ The Bookwyrms’ Den: “When I think creative, I definitely think CW, Joce and Skye! Their blog is not only pretty, but I’m always astounded by the things they come up with for their posts! The guest posts CW hosts, the discussions they have, and everything about it, really, is just so unique.”

Annemieke @ A Dance With Books: “There could only be one. Not only does she draw everything herself, but she also has some great ideas like the readathon she hosted earlier this year.”

📝 Notable posts: Book Recommendations About the Magic of Food – The #StartOnYourShelfathon

Best Social Media Influencer

Fadwa @ Word Wonders

Nandini @ Novels and Nebulas: “I think she does a brilliant job of balancing her blog, BookTube and Bookstagram. She’s also active and vocal on Book Twitter and leaves me speechless as to how she manages it all along with her studies – a true icon!”

Tiffany @ Read by Tiffany: “Fadwa is one of my favorite people in the blogging community and also one of my greatest inspirations. From her blog to her booktube to serving looks on Twitter, I love all of her content! She’s such an important voice in the book community and has impacted so much positive change.”

📝 Notable posts: Let’s talk about my experience as an international reviewer – Books with pansexual main characters

HALL OF FAME

Cait @ Paper Fury (winner in 2019)

Chana & Malka @ Paper Procrastinators: “If you’re on any social media site, chances are you’ve seen one of Cait’s posts! She’s super active on both Twitter and Instagram, freaking out over new releases, endless TBR piles, and the struggles it takes to write a book. Of course this is all on top of her wonderful blog!”

Best Personality

Kate @ Your Tita Kate

Luxe @ Mind of Luxe: “Kate is another lovely blogger who has such a fun personality and I would absolutely love to be friends with her as well. One of the things I admire about her is how outspoken she is and how her content extends from book reviews to really helpful tips for the readers as well.”

Lili @ Utopia State of Mind: “From my first interactions with Kate, I have always thought she has been one of the nicest people in the community. She’s sweet, generous, and just a ray of sunshine.”

(Bonus quote: “YES YOUR TITA KATE IS AMAZING”)

📝 Notable posts: How to make friends in the bookish community – A Song of Wraiths and Ruin Review

Friendliest Member of the Community

Olivia @ Purely Olivia + Fanna @ Fannatality

Chana & Malka @ Paper Procrastinators: “Olivia is so kind and friendly! In every interaction we’ve had with her, in every comment she posts or replies to, Olivia is the embodiment of friendly. She brings this friendliness to her blog posts as well!”

Abi @ Scribbles and Stories: “Olivia is so lovely, and always has a kind word for everyone. She’s the absolute sweetest when it comes to answering comments. She writes her posts with such a friendly tone, and visiting her blog always leaves me feeling warm and fuzzy inside.”

📝 Notable posts: Ranking romance tropes in books from worst to best – How I blog without spending any money

Nandini @ Novels and Nebulas: “Fanna, true to her name, has such a ‘fun’ personality that you can’t help but be friends with her. Her blog has the most gorgeous design, where she posts amazing content, and is very active across all her platforms, so you can say hi anytime.”

Krisha @ Bookathon: “Fanna is the friendliest and most supportive. She is always ready to help and hype you and she is so encouraging and amazing.”

📝 Notable posts: 33 upcoming books by authors of color – Review: Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar

Best at Promoting Diverse Books

CW, Skye & Joce @ The Quiet Pond

Sara @ Lyrical Reads: “The Quiet Pond must have been one of the first blogs that introduced me to the blogging community! CW, Skye, and Joce work so hard to highlight diverse stories and bring more attention to them.”

Chloe @ Marshmallow Pudding: “joce, skye and cw @ the quiet pond have always advocated for diverse literature in creative and interesting ways, and i really admire the hard work and effort they put into promoting diverse books, and uplifting the voices of marginalized authors and bookish creators.”

📝 Notable posts: An Interview with Kacen Callender (Felix Ever After), on writing themselves into stories and telling stories that empower trans and enby teens – Asian Heritage Month at the Pond

HALL OF FAME

Fadwa @ Word Wonders (2019 winner)

Linda @ Flourish Reader: “Fadwa has several formats on her blog where she discusses and reviews diverse books. I really enjoy reading her interviews with marginalized authors (#colortheshelves) featuring diverse, inclusive and ownvoices reads but Fadwa has many more formats on her blog.”

MOST IMPORTANTLY

Best New Book Blogger (started blog after August 2019) [two winners!]

Cielo @ BelleRoseReads + Faith @ Pages Left Unread

Sofi @ A Book A Thought: “I love Cielo’s blog, she has a wonderful voice in the community, and this year she has really stood out especially for her desire to support other bloggers, but also her content is wonderful and the only thing more beautiful than her aesthetic is her personality.”

Luxe @ Mind of Luxe: “Cielo is one of the bloggers I have recently come to LOVE although I believe I’ve been following her on Twitter for a lot longer. Okay, first of all, her blog aesthetic is. THE. SHIT! Plus, her content is always so interesting to read.”

📝 Notable posts: Latinx in literature: what white authors got wrong – Negative reviews dilemma and reviewers’ reliability

Aditi @ One in a Million: “Faith is one of my new favorite book bloggers and their post about Felix Ever After is actually what prompted me to read it + adore it!! Faith is 1) a super kind and genuine person (our discussions about washing our hair were amazing) and 2) a seriously cool blogger.”

Lais @ The Bookish Skies: “I adore their posts: their discussions are so well done, and so are their reviews. They’re very unapologetic about everything they love and hate, and their Goodreads presence is also a delight.”

📝 Notable posts: Performative allyship and anti-Blackness in the book community – Do I actually want to read the books on my TBR?

Best Overall Book Blogger [two winners!]

May @ Forever & Everly + Lili @ Utopia State of Mind

Caitlin @ Caitlin Althea: “I LOVE MAY! I’m pretty sure she’s my favorite blogger of all time! Her blog is beautiful, and all of her posts are a pleasure to read. She’s a great friend with an amazing personality, and she works really hard to promote book bloggers and diverse books.”

Ash @ Starlight Strands: “May puts SO much effort into her blog and I get extremely excited whenever she posts because I know it’s going to be quality content!! From hosting these awards to writing amazing discussion posts to being very involved in the community, she’s a fantastic book blogger and the perfect choice for this award.”

📝 Notable posts: Why I love book blogs + ways to support them – 50+ YA books by QPOC about QPOC

Sara @ Lyrical Reads: I am in awe of Lili’s blogging (and bookstagramming) power! If I am not entirely sure about a book, I tend to go and see what she has said about it, since we have similar reading tastes. Also, she truly recommends some of the best books!”

Adriana @ Boricua Reads: “Lili is admirable in the way she keeps a reading momentum going while also giving readers poignant commentary and also creating wonderful makeup LOOKS!”

📝 Notable posts: We Are Not Free, Traci Che Reviewe – Interview with Kalynn Bayron

HALL OF FAME

CW, Joce, & Skye @ The Quiet Pond (2019 winner)

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink: “I truly believe that the blogging community would be a small, less passionate, less inclusive and less vibrant place without CW, Skye and Joce at The Quiet Pond. They have always put so much work into making series that are so incredibly powerful and moving that I am constantly blown away by what they are able to do.”

Marie @ Drizzle & Hurricane Books (2019 winner)

Kay @ Hammock of Books: “Marie’s posts are always so composed and put together, and she’s always so friendly commenting on her posts and other posts. But also I wanted to mention her sister Nyx too, because I love reading Nyx’s posts, and they can be super creative too!”

Thank you so, so so much for supporting book bloggers’ work. I’m exhausted and grateful and teary-eyes at seeing my name up here, thank you SO MUCH for thinking of me and voting for me and, just, I love you all SO much, thank you!!🥺🥺😭😭

Thank you, to the winners, the nominees, the book bloggers, whether you’re here or not, your voice is heard and your work matters. Keep on supporting book bloggers, they’re all INCREDIBLE.

Thank you, for everything. ❤️

Okay I’m going to nap now for about three weeks.

