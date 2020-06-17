Is book bloggers’ work really valued?

Hi friends! I hope you all are well 💛
I felt like writing about something complicated today, so… here goes. There have been talks on the bookish twitter-sphere in the past week, again, about book bloggers’, the value of their work and astonishingly, but not surprising, talks about how book bloggers aren’t remunerated for their work.
I kind of wanted to talk about that.
Before heading into this, though, I would very, very much underline that this discussion has started first and foremost with the hashtag #PublishingPaidMe on twitter, underlining just how publishing and the advances authors get is influenced by their race. I would recommend reading The Pond’s Book News by Skye right here which shares an important amount of information about what has happened and surfaced with this discussion. Please, please read, review, boost, support books by authors of color and Black authors, now and forever.
Aside from this has surfaced another discussion about book bloggers’ work especially and how much (or, let’s face it), how little to none they were compensate for their work.
Because, let’s face it and no matter what:
Despite being thought of as a hobby, book blogging is work.
It’s a whole lot of work and it’s time to recognize and underline it as so.
Am I having fun writing blog posts? Yes. Am I enjoying the amount of time I’m spending blogging? Yes.
This doesn’t take away the fact that it is work, and a whole lot of it for that matters.
The time book bloggers take to write a blog post alone is….endless, really. It personally takes me from an hour and a half to over a week to really write a blog post, from thinking about it to putting the final touches and hitting the schedule (or publish) button.
And this is just writing a blog post. There’s no telling how much I can spend, per day, per week, per month, per year, working on my blog as a whole. Whether it’s creating graphics, tweaking things here and there, working on promoting my blog, tweeting, blog hopping, answering to comments. I wrote a blog post about the time I spend blogging ages ago and it was very easily rounded up to over 20 hours per week.
For the disclaimer here, this is on the side of my 39 hours-a-week job.
The thing is: the amount of hours spent on book blogging shouldn’t matter as long as we’re enjoying it. Right?
Right. But, you know, some days, like this entire past week, from hopping on twitter and reading people’s answers about book blogging, about, yes, being remunerated or at least, considered enough to be remunerated, and just about book blogging as a whole, I can’t get this question out of my mind.
Is book bloggers’ work really valued?
I’ve been blogging for 5 and a half years. It’s over a quarter of my life spent on here and, you know, if I’m still here, it’s that I’m happy about it.
Sometimes book blogging feels like screaming into a void. You hear the echo of your voice and that’s it. You spend hours and hours on a blog post and nothing. It’s easier sometimes to turn to newest forms of communication, to turn to twitter, to bookstagram, to feel valued here because the follower count gets higher quicker, the likes flow in quicker, people read more easily and quickly a 240-character tweet than a long-ass blog post like this one. Or, well. If you’re a book blogger and active and with a large amount of followers on twitter, it’s easier to make your voice heard and get those retweets in and all.
It’s easier to follow book blogging as it changes and goes to other media, because these feel like they hold the real value, here, right now. Because publishers are turning to your social media accounts followers and not seeing just how much you can get people to discuss on a blog post, they are watching your tweets and stunning instagram pictures, but don’t pay attention to the way you can craft a genuine, deeply thought-out book review on a good old book blog. Because book blogs don’t bring in the numbers or the ROI they’re waiting for.
So they don’t invest in it, like they could invest paying $150 for an instagram blog post.
I’m going to be completely honest here: I read this last week and when I did, I just… shut down a little bit. I just didn’t feel like the time I spend here was actually valued.
Valued by who, what, why, you ask? Well… by myself and by others. Sometimes I’m just, like why am I doing this? Is there any way for this that, from an hour here and there, takes my entire free time and labour, to make something more out of it and feel the value of it?
Book blogging and monetary compensation…
On the topic of money, let me tell you something first and something important: There is nothing wrong with wanting to earn money from your book blog.
If some people are happy with book blogging being a hobby, if some people are happy with keeping money away from it, if some people just don’t feel like they want the compensation at all, yes, that’s their right. If some people would love to be acknowledged more in a monetary way for their work on their book blogs…well, that’s their right as well. To each their own.
If I continue being completely honest here, I’ll tell you this: I have considered making money out of the second job I have here, yes. In over 5 years of book blogging, I haven’t made a dime and, some people say that’s just because I didn’t actually ask.
I didn’t know I could. Up until last week, I had no idea bookstagrammers could get paid like this and… to be honest again, it was disheartening to figure this out. I have heard that it’s always been tough to consider book bloggers in publishers’ marketing budget. I am not going to mention how or why or when this happened, because I don’t work in publishing, and I don’t know their ways. It’s just, well, it’s just sad to know that and that’s all. That’s why I didn’t ask.
On a side note: when I’m talking about book bloggers getting paid, I am talking about the blog tours, author interviews, cover reveals specifically. I’m not talking about book reviews at all, or any kind of content we put out there because we want to. I’m talking about these kind of blog tour posts, reveals, Q&A and special features we might want to organized and/or get approached to do by publishers and authors,, for now, free of any kind of charge and that take us hours to put together.
I appreciate people telling book bloggers to stand up for themselves and to try to get monetary compensation out of this hobby. This second job. This second life. I also want to raise the number of issues that this simple condition might pose.
- Why would publishers turn to you when they can get free labour from other book bloggers? What do you have more than others? I think I have a decent looking blog, but is it enough? I don’t have 100 000 page-views per month. We’re not like fashion bloggers or beauty bloggers, where it’s the norm, for them to ask monetary compensation for their services. It feels normal to do so, in these niches. Here, it just, doesn’t.
- I am an international blogger and don’t have the same accessibility to books as US or UK-based book bloggers. I have been really, really lucky enough to get in touch with publishers, read ARCs and make my way into this world freely. What if asking for compensation, for the value of my time, everything will change? Let’s also keep in mind that some international bloggers have even less accessibility to books than I do and even less opportunities, too, no matter how hard they fight and how much they deserve it. Some people will actually rely on ARCs to read, because that’s how little access they can have. Not everyone gets approved for ARCs FREELY, so why would they even think of trying to ask for compensation? To lose even more chances?
Somehow, I feel like, as book bloggers, we need to fight harder and, sometimes I’m tired. I want the opportunities and I am so grateful for them, I am, but sometimes it just doesn’t feel like enough compared to everything. The hours spent on the blog post for that ARC, the heart and soul I pour every single time.
Book bloggers’ work matter. A LOT.
Because, see, I believe that book bloggers can bring on a lot of value into this world and into the publishing world, just as well. So many bloggers work relentlessly to boost the books they love, with reviews, blog posts they spend hours and hours on. Some bloggers spend a lot of time working, promoting, doing their own little influencer’s work despite not even being considered as influencers by the world, not really, at least. Not enough to get passes for conventions and be considered as highly as others. Honestly, Gina right here below is a big book blogger’s mood.
It might not be with stunning pictures, it might not be with viral tweets, it might not be with instagram stories or a booktube video, but book bloggers’ work has value in different ways. In the words we write, in the book reviews we publish that will still bring on audience, new people and, yes, new potential book buyers months and years after the fact and THAT MATTERS, too. ALL thanks to blog posts, SEO, words and passion and a platform that outlasts social media’s living time.
I believe book bloggers can do just as much, even more, differently than bookstagrammers and booktubers and people getting remunerated for their work ; and I believe that they should be considered as equals and, if wanted, they should be able to get that dime, too.
Book bloggers do this out of love, of course. But I don’t feel like they’re valued, I don’t feel like WE are valued enough as a book blogger for the work we put out there.
What am I asking for, really, as a book blogger?
Am I asking for money, here? Am I asking for something to fall out of the sky when it’s just not, the norm? Am I asking for the moon, the stars and everything in between, or am I just being bitter?
The truth is: I’m not asking for the world, at all. I’m just asking for open minds, for understanding of the ginormous amount of work people put into their blogs. For thankfulness, for everything book bloggers did in the past, do now and will continue doing in the future. For a retweet, or reshare from the publisher of our blog post when we spend hours crafting a blog post for a blog tour, for free. For acknowledgment of our hard work, more and more.
Yes, for consideration if some book bloggers wish to monetize their blogs, or try, both from publishers and from other bloggers that don’t think we can, or should monetize, because, like I said it before… to each their own.
I’m asking for people to know that we, book bloggers, are here and strong and our voices matter.
Writing this, you know… people are going to tell me: if you’re not happy here, just quit.
Maybe.
But it’s also important to just acknowledge that book blogging makes me happy. It does. It just doesn’t make me happy all the time and, sometimes there are issues with it like this one that makes me want to reconsider everything and throw 5 years of work out the window because I’m worthless. I don’t have the worth of a bookstagrammer or the consideration of a booktuber for the world. Complex emotions, okay.
Book bloggers’ value each other in the community
Right now, and in the past years, where I found myself being valued, was thanks to the community, on book blogs themselves.
When I think back to all I’ve written, I know why I’m still here despite the fact that I’m sometimes, like today, just tired.
It’s because of you.
Book bloggers have each other’s back and value each other’s work, a lot. From the monthly wrap-ups to the sharing of each others’ blog posts, to the shouting about each others’ love. The little spark of validation I feel from my work is here because of you. I might not get thousandths of retweets or have millions of instagram followers and I might not get paid for my work, for now, but I got you and this, this is something.
When someone told me they bought a book because of me, I felt it. When someone loved a book I recommended, I felt it. When someone shared one of my posts somewhere, I felt it. When someone told me they appreciated my work, I felt it. Like my time, my energy, my rants, the years of being here, were worth something after all.
When I got approved for that ARC, got thanked by an author for a review, I felt it, too.
And you know, maybe I’ll go down that road and get shut down for wanting to be recognized in a monetary way, someday. Maybe I won’t. I don’t know.
All that I know is that, no matter what your thoughts are on this topic, no matter how disheartened you might feel, tired, wanting more, I’m here. I value the time, the energy, the love you pour into your blog, into this blog series of your heart, into this long book recommendations list you took hours to put together, into this review, into your work.
I value you, and I can only hope the world will value you more, too.
I hope this blog post will remind you to support book bloggers and their work. Every little thing matters and mean the entire world.
If you love a blogger’s work, let them know. Share, like, comment, tell them, spread the word about their work, donate to their ko-fi, patreon, wishlist, show them love in small and big ways, because it matters.
Interesting blog posts on the topic I’ve read lately:
I loved reading these two blog posts lately on the topic of book bloggers getting paid:
- Are book bloggers getting paid? – on 24h YA Book Blog
- Are book bloggers unappreciated? – on Cielo @ Belle Rose Reads’ blog
I also would 200% recommend reading May @ Forever and Everly’s study on book bloggers’ appreciation, with graphics and all the stats and amazing insight on book bloggers’ work as a whole, too.
☂️ You might also be interested in: How has book blogging changed in the past 5 years
Do you feel like book bloggers’ work is valued in the bookish community? What makes you, as a book blogger, feel value and validation?
What are some things you wish for book bloggers? Would you like to monetize your book blog? I would love to talk about this in comments!
Twitter ☂️ Bookstagram ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog
17 thoughts on “Is book bloggers’ work really valued?”
Love this! Book blogging is really a huge investment of time and research for sure!
LikeLike
Wow ! What you saying is a bitter truth in so many levels ! Such an eye opening post !
LikeLike
This is a very hot topic 🙂 I must say I am on the side of not being paid. As you said ‘ We’re not like fashion bloggers or beauty bloggers, where it’s the norm’ and some don’t understand this. I have seen appalling behavior from bloggers who now demand to be paid. It makes me uncomfortable. If you are blogging for this reason you’re not doing it right.
Now, I agree blogging takes time, work, and passion. But I can’t see myself asking for anything else than an ARC and a thank you from a publisher. xxx
LikeLike
This is such an important conversation to have. I think that point you made about not knowing what you can ask for, money-wise is key. Not many influencers are particularly transparent about the financial side of things, and it makes it difficult for new people to get a foot in the door because if you don’t know what’s possible for you, it’s that much harder to strive for it! Weirdly in the influencer world having proper conversations about who is making what and how still feels somewhat taboo, and I think that’s a shame. There can be space enough for everybody if we make it. Ultimately as well this just drives a very monolithic type of influencer because they keep all the information in their own circles, and that’s a loss for everybody.
I am glad that you are still finding joy out of blogging, even though it’s not something you’ve found you can make money off of as yet. I love your blog ❤
LikeLike
I so feel this post! It’s not just about the fact that people gravitate more towards social media accounts to promote books, but that book blogging in general often gets treated like the unwanted stepchild. I’ve been asked COUNTLESS times how much money I’m making with my blog and people are always perplexed when I tell them that I am loosing out on it rather than making anything.
On a personal note, I don’t feel I could take money for a review. I think to review a book, a free copy is what I would appreciate, but I feel there would be a certain pressure involved if money was at stake for the review. What people don’t seem to get though, is that book bloggers don’t just review things. There are tours and cover reveals and author interviews, all of which require special attention and work. The fact that no one even considers fronting some money for that, but have so many expectations attached is ridiculous in my mind. You know that I am less of a book blogger and more of a “whatever I feel like talking about”-blogger, but I know how much work my friends put into the content they put out and I’d really like to see it valued more sometimes.
Publishers can get so demanding during tours etc. with being on schedule and using just the right hashtags etc, but they all just want it for free. I don’t know any other influencer branche (and yes, book blogging is a form of influencer-dom) that is free once you’ve crossed a certain follower-threshold. And i don’t mean to say that new accounts should be excluded from remuneration, just that they might be more willing to not take it in order to get traffic or something. I knew that I didn’t feel like my blog was big enough to get anything in the beginning.
Hope this made sense and wasn’t just a rant! ❤ I love blogging and I love talking about the things I adore, but when publishers approach you or create certain marketing activities, that makes it a whole lot more like a job rather than a hobby. There are expectations, requirements and follow-ups involved that are not there for just the post you felt like posting.
LikeLike
You know, it seems like a year ago on twitter people who were asking to get paid for reviews or talking about getting paid for reviews were suuuuuper shamed. I thought that we collectively decided that book bloggers had decided to do everything for free because it was the *right* thing to do. So I was also surprised to find out bloggers and instagramers were getting paid. But I agree with that. After all, the BookRiot folks get paid by the publishers to promote their books. Why shouldn’t everyone else?
Personally, this is something I neither think I deserve or want. My blog is pretty unprofessional, and I like it that way. If I wanted to get paid from blogging I would have to start spending a lot more time on content than I am willing to. I would have to start sounding more intelligent and less … enthused, lol. Ranty. I’d have to start *shudders* doing research for my discussion posts. (Arguably I should be doing that anyway, but what can I say, I’m a work in progress. Very glacial, molasses in January progress…) But I think for bloggers like YOU who have been around forever, who write with such poise, who have such valuable things to say, YES! Seek that financial compensation! I’ll back you up!
But I also agree with you that our real value comes from the value we give each other. I value you, I value what you write, and I take it seriously. You can make me want to read a book. You can change my opinion. I get excited anytime I see you post. ❤
LikeLike
Thank you for being so open with us, Marie. I generally write long posts, and you are right, it is work, so whenever someone takes the time to actually read what I’ve written… it’s really nice. It would be nice to monetize my “second job”, but that’s so much harder than it sounds because you need a substantial following for that, and sometimes it’s easier to build that following on other platforms. But I love your point about the community. We’re still here, commenting and reading each other’s posts. We’re still alive, and we’re still working, and we’re still happy just creating, even if no one sees what we’ve done. And that’s absolutely lovely.
LikeLike
I’m a book blogger but also a librarian and I don’t have the time to read everything so I turn to other book bloggers who I trust so that I know what books are going to work best in my library. I also get a wide range of genre recommendations this way as I don’t read contemporary or romance and my Teen/ YA area ould be sorely lacking if I just went on my own preferences.
Reviewers also let me know what books are problematic, what voices are worth listening to and which may be considered ‘triggering’.
This is a rare kind of rating system that is really a specialised field.
I then buy books for 13 major libraries based on blogger reviews. So even if I only decide to buy 1 book for all 13 libraries based on a post, that blogger has made the publisher over £1000.
So yes there should be some recognition or remuneration for time and effort spent doing this.
LikeLike
Amazing post! Community plays biggest role in supporting blog because without them I don’t think I would have kept blogging or have confidence in keep blogging. It gets too much sometimes, all deadlines and pressure I feel and then I want to support all blogs I follow and then there is everyday reading targets to keep up all requests and to read books I have. It’s lot of work! Many times I hear from family, you are doing lot of work for free which is discouraging. But I know I’m lucky to get so many eARCs and some ARC/finished books as international blogger. As for monetizing, I put affiliate links but I don’t get anything through it. I was thinking to upgrade blog and put ads but when I so how many view it needs to actually see the money, I put thought aside. I would like it if all energy I put in writing review is appreciated by sharing and or blog comments and it reaches to more audience.
LikeLike
Wonderful post Marie! I don’t know why but it didn’t click to me that blog tour got paid which doesn’t sit right with me. Blog tours host create a company the depends on the free labor of a lot of people.
I didn’t really follow the blogging paid me hashtag, but I reached a point of clarity when I saw folx promoting a Juneteenth book event and were asking for Black content creators to get involved. I opened the google form to submit my info and it was only asking for bookstagram and booktube stats.
It’s also weird to me that Bookish content creators are rolled into the term “bloggers” but pubs never actually want bloggers.
LikeLike
Another great post! I don’t think people really understand how much work goes into blogging. There are some authors and publishers that are awesome and so thankful. Then there are the ones that act like they’re doing you a favor and get a bit demanding. That attitude really makes it hard to want to review or post anything for them. I started blogging to share my book reviews since I was already writing them. Things got bigger than I expected quickly. I still love blogging, but it’s sometimes hard when there is so much put into it. It’s still for me, but it’s nice to feel appreciated, too. My family doesn’t get it (luckily my husband does and is always proud). They think I should be paid, but I’m just happy to get books to read.
LikeLike
Loved reading this post!!
I definitely agree that book blogs are not valued as much by other niches but they 100% should be! I love reading fashion/beauty/lifestyle blogs just as much as book blogs, but even though I’ve never been influenced to buy a beauty product/fashion item, 100% of the books I buy are because I’ve seen them on a book blog!
LikeLike
Such a heartfelt post, Marie! I loved reading it so much because I do relate. I have only been blogging for just over a year and a half now, and as much as I love it, I still dread the time and energy I have to pour into my posts. Especially now that I’m no longer doing “generic” posts like TTT and things like that. It’s so much energy, and so much freaking time. I wrote a discussion yesterday that took me 3.5 hrs total, and I’m just tired thinking of the fact that I got up really early to make sure I posted it on time. And then I think about those on Twitter and Instagram and how they can write a couple of lines and become viral overnight. They obviously did a lot of work to get to where they are now, but it still kind of stings and discourages me to see that. Mostly because I know that I’m probably never going to be on Twitter, and Instagram is not something that I can do because I don’t have books.
But it’s still very encouraging that book bloggers have each other’s backs. It’s such a lovely community that we have and I love seeing everyone shout-out each other, appreciate each other, and value each other. It makes me feel validated, and that means a lot ✨
Basically, this is an amazing discussion, and I loved it! Thank you for putting a voice to all these complicated feelings 💕💖
LikeLike
I have to say that you deserve all the recognition you get. You have an amazing book blog, I would say my favorite out of all the book bloggers / book content creators I follow. You have really similar taste in YAL books, and so when you say you love something I hop on right away to read it myself! You definitely should charge for your posts (or however else you make money from book blogs), because you definitely have influenced me on more than one occasion ( honestly too many too count) to purchase books. I wish you the best of luck to get money from blogging xxx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
LikeLike
Such an AMAZING post, love and super relatable in so many ways. I think you express very well many of my own thoughts about our work and our value within the community.The time we spend on our posts, sometimes even months in advance, creating ideas and thinking about original content, deservws better. I agree that we deserve some kind of payment for our work, but more than anything RECOGNITION & SUPPORT, you know? our work is so valuable, it’s the least we deserve 👏🏻
LikeLike
I absolutely loved this and agree with you, Marie! As someone who has started to write discussion posts (before I mainly focussed on reviews) I can imagine how long it took you to write this post. So, I have to say: thank you! 🧡 As a fellow international reader and someone who mainly relies on my local library I also understand you there. I have always been interested in reading ARCs but realized that for international readers it’s just not that easy, unfortunately… Blogging is a lot of work and I underestimate that most of the times but interacting with ppl about bookish topics is the best and so worth it. 😊
LikeLike
Also: I’m not the biggest fan of bookstagram. Tried it out and wasn’t convinced…
LikeLike