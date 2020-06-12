There are no spoilers in this review.

Grace and Fury, Tracy Banghart



Published on July 31th, 2018 by Little Brown Books For Young Readers.

In a world where women have no rights, sisters Serina and Nomi Tessaro face two very different fates: one in the palace, the other in prison.

Serina has been groomed her whole life to become a Grace – someone to stand by the heir to the throne as a shining, subjugated example of the perfect woman. But when her headstrong and rebellious younger sister, Nomi, catches the heir’s eye, it’s Serina who takes the fall for the dangerous secret that Nomi has been hiding.

Now trapped in a life she never wanted, Nomi has only one way to save Serina: surrender to her role as a Grace until she can use her position to release her sister. This is easier said than done. A traitor walks the halls of the palace, and deception lurks in every corner. But Serina is running out of time, imprisoned on an island where she must fight to the death to survive and one wrong move could cost her everything.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. graphic physical violence, blood, death, physical and emotional abuse, captivity, sexism and misogyny, talk of implied sexual assault, one scene with stitching skin with a needle.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

I will admit it right away: I didn’t see anything coming with this book and I was a little shook? Maybe it’s because it’s been a while since I’ve read this kind of story, or because of this story, but… I really, really enjoyed it .

Maybe it’s because it’s been a while since I’ve read this kind of story, or because of this story, but… I really, . Grace and Fury reminded me of a mash-up of so many popular titles : The Belles, The Hunger Games, The Selection, Only Ever Yours… I got so many vibes from these other books while reading Grace and Fury and, despite these reminiscences, the book stood solidly on its own. It’s a feminist fantasy and damn I was here for it. I really enjoyed reading about these fierce women slowly starting to fight back and I was so, so rooting for them.

: The Belles, The Hunger Games, The Selection, Only Ever Yours… I got so many vibes from these other books while reading Grace and Fury and, despite these reminiscences, the book stood solidly on its own. It’s a and damn I was here for it. I really enjoyed reading about these fierce women slowly starting to fight back and I was so, so Told in two different POV , we get to know about Nomi and Serina, sisters with two different ideas of the world they live in, and two different goals in life, too. Until everything falls apart. I was so impressed by Serina’s incredible growth from beginning to end, I loved her so much more than I thought I would? I was set on loving Nomi more, at first, but look how I changed my mind by the end of it. Nomi’s growth didn’t feel quite as impressive, unfortunately, but I still loved her, as well! Both sisters were really great to follow as their own beliefs were challenged and, most of it all, as they rooted for each other even when they couldn’t be by each other’s side.

, we get to know about Nomi and Serina, sisters with two different ideas of the world they live in, and two different goals in life, too. Until everything falls apart.

My favorite thing about Grace and Fury was how it’s a story that’s really driven by the sister’s relationship and the strong bond they have. I’m here for these kind of sister stories.

and the strong bond they have. I’m here for these kind of sister stories. The twists and turns were really well done! I was gasping at some moments and kept on turning the pages, addicted and unable to wait to know what would happen next.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

If Grace and Fury would perfectly stand with women’s being there for each other and fighting the patriarchy, there was a hint of romance added there and… well let’s just say without spoilers that some part of the romance was predictable, and some other wasn’t?

OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for an addictive feminist fantasy read, I’d recommend Grace and Fury. The sisters’ relationships carried the story and following the two sisters was one hell of a ride I’m not going to forget soon!

Final rating: 4 drops!





Did you read Grace and Fury? Do you want to?



Do you have any recommendations of fantasy reads for me? Let me know in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Bookstagram ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog