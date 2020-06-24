Best books of 2020 so far

Hi friends! I hope the month has been kind to you so far 💛

It’s that time of the year again where we look back on aaaaaaaaaall the books we’ve read so far, the ones we fell in love with, the unexpected surprises, the disappointments and more. Nyx and I reunited for this annual Mid Year Book Freak Out Tag and, you know, to casually scream about books.

A million thanks to Caro @ Book Cheshire Cat for tagging us in this!

1. Best book you’ve read so far in 2020

Marie : Time of Our Lives. I answered this after Nyx and am now discovering she picked the same book, aerm… OOPS.

Nyx : Time of Our Lives. It’s a story about home and getting out into the world. It’s about outgrowing your fears and growing into the future. We really need more books with a college setting and damn those characters were so well fleshed out. Go read it now!

2. Best sequel you’ve read so far in 2020

Marie : We Unleash The Merciless Storm!! We Set The Dark on Fire was a favorite last year, and this sequel certainly delivered in giving me all the emotions. Carmen’s POV was incredible and I GASPED AND LOVED THISSSSS.

Nyx : The Electric Heir. I’m surprising myself this year, I’ve already read 4 sequels (for someone who has trouble committing…). This sequel was intense! It’s filled with complex, deeply human characters and a stunning world-building.

3. New release you haven’t read yet, but want to

Marie : The Henna Wars. There are SO many books to pick from, but I think I’ll pick the book that’s been on my mind since a couple months, now, The Henna Wars. This book sounds incredibly good and I just can’t WAIT to be able to get a copy!

Nyx : Pretending. Oh man, this question was so damn hard. There are SO many great books that have come out in 2020 that I’m dying to read. Anyway, this one is about April who can’t seem to get past date five so she starts pretending to be someone else. It’s adult, it’s romance, it sounds deliciously fun and brillant. I just can’t wait to get my hands on it!

4. Most anticipated release for the second half of the year

Marie : Not Your #LoveStory. UUUUUUh there are way too many books to choose from?!!! I picked out that one, a story with the main character dreaming of earning from her youtube channel and finding herself in the middle of a viral scandal and fake relationship and internet fame and I’m just screaming because this sounds SO GOOD.

Nyx : Instant Karma. My auto-buy author writing a romance? The queen of retellings is releasing a contemporary??! I need it now! It’s about a girl who is suddenly gifted with the ability to cast instant karma on those around her – both good and bad. This sounds really really promising!

5. Biggest disappointment

Marie : The Sullivan Sisters. It just wasn’t, unfortunately, the mystery I expected it to be. I liked the focus on sisters‘ and family relationships, a lot, but I just felt like… something was missing.

Nyx : Castle in the Clouds. Don’t take it the wrong way, it was still a really enjoyable read full of mysteries, romance and humor. I really liked the hotel setting and the main character. Yet, I found the pacing a bit uneven and I was a bit lost with all the characters, never able to remember who was who.

6. Biggest surprise

Marie : I’m going to say Almost Adults. I just loved reading a book with 20-something almost adults trying to figure out life, love, work and everything in between while still having each others’ backs.

Nyx : The Edge of Anything. I didn’t expect it to love it so much! I really liked the friendship and all very real it felt. The characters were flawed and three-dimensional. And I absolutely loved the message behind it, it’s an authentic story about hope, identity and self-awareness.

7. Favorite new author (debut or new to you)

Marie : I’m going to go with Elizabeth Lim and Spin The Dawn. I just fell in love with the author’s writing style and the world she creates and can’t wait to read more!

Nyx : Abigail Johnson – Every Other Weekend. This book is a pure gem and I’m so grateful because it made me discover this fabulous author! I loved the dialogue and the writing. I adored the way her characters were depicted, messy, complex and just plain real. The slow-building romance and the family relationships were on point. I will be reading more from the author, that’s for sure.

8. Newest fictional crush

Marie : Adam, from Every Other Weekend. I just want to protect him and for him to be okay and I feel like he deserves all of the love and hugs and everything in the entire world.

Nyx : Luke – More Than Maybe. He is a British boy with a charming accent, do I need to say more? No seriously, he’s sweet and passionnate about his music. He’s also a bit insecure. I loved how he always put his friendship with Vada first despite his enormous crush. I enjoyed seeing how he dealt with his outgoing and meddling brother and the pressure with his famous punk rocker dad.

9. Newest favorite character

Marie: It Sounded Better in My Head was the unexpected coup de cœur of my year so far. It’s a young adult contemporary set in Australia and it has such a relatable main character, it had been such a while since I could relate to a character so much.

Nyx : Carmen – We Unleash the Merciless Storm. She is a badass and I love it! She is torn between the girl she loves and the success of the rebellion she’s devoted her life to. I loved seeing Carmen’s journey and getting to know her. She’s such a strong and fierce character, set in her beliefs and she did not let anything or anyone get in her way.

10. Book that made you cry

Marie : I have been actively avoiding emotional books, because these are a big nope for me lately. So I’m going to go with We Used To Be Friends, because it made me a little bit emotional. It’s this story about friends growing apart and it’s heartbreaking, yet really, really well written and it’s the kind of stories we need more in young adult books, if you ask me.

Nyx : The Lucky Ones. If you’re looking for an intense, emotional and poignant debut novel about grief, PTSD and survivor’s guilt, I’d definitely recommend this one. It was such a heart wrenching story, full of hope, with powerful characters that will, without a doubt, shakes you to the core.

11. Book that made you happy

Marie : More Than Maybe, that’s for sure. I got lucky enough to read this book already and I fell in love with it. The characters, the relationship, the music, I just devoured this book.

Nyx : The Learning Curve. So this one is adult and is a bit long for a contemporary but this story just made me really happy. I had such a great time reading it! It’s about a teacher struggling to balance her love life and career. This book is vibrant, has a teensy-tiny feminist touch which I absolutely love and it’s full of colourful characters!

12. Most beautiful book you’ve bought so far this year (or received)

Marie : I have read Permanent Record last year, but only bought a physical copy of it earlier this year. It’s just too stunning and I loved this book so, so, so much.

Nyx : When the Stars Lead to You. This cover is so pretty I wanna cry! I love the colors, I love the setting with the sea and the girl, I love everything about the title. Without even turning one page, you already know it’s going to be an emotional read about love and loss. Spoiler alert, the inside is as pretty as the outside!

13. What books do you need to read by the end of the year?

Marie: UUUH there are way way way too many books I want to read, I don’t even know where to start. Let’s try and pick three books, shall we….

Cinderella is Dead , because I’m already obsessed with this Cinderella retelling with Black queer main characters and need it like, yesterday.

, because I’m already obsessed with this and need it like, yesterday. Today Tonight Tomorrow , because I love Rachel Lynn Solomon and can’t WAIT to read her upcoming book!!

, because I and can’t WAIT to read her upcoming book!! On a Sunbeam , because I feel like reading graphic novels a little more and that one sounds way too wonderful to pass up on.

Nyx : Something to Talk About, Recommended for You, Most Likely to only name a few! I could go on and on with all the books I would love to read by the end of the year but I guess we don’t have all day, haha! Anyway, those are the three I’m choosing and here’s why with some key words :

Something to Talk About : Hollywood, scandal, romance

: Hollywood, scandal, romance Recommended for You : booksellers, rivalry, enemies-to-lovers

: booksellers, rivalry, enemies-to-lovers Most Likely : feminism, friendship, from the creator of the hit TV series The Bold Type (!!)

14. Favorite Book Community Member

We’re not answering this question, because honestly there are like 10 people coming to mind without even thinking that deeply, soooooooo we’ll still be here tomorrow if we answer to this.

Keep an eye on the blog, though. We’re always doing our best to boost book bloggers and their work in monthly wrap-ups, and are hoping for another event to kick off sometime this year to celebrate you all.

We would love to read these book bloggers’ answers to this tag, if they wish to do so, as well as anyone else!

Copy the questions to the mid-year book freak out tag below, friends!

1. Best book you’ve read so far in 2020

2. Best sequel you’ve read so far in 2020

3. New release you haven’t read yet, but want to

4. Most anticipated release for the second half of the year

5. Biggest disappointment

6. Biggest surprise

7. Favorite new author (debut or new to you)

8. Newest fictional crush

9. Newest favorite character

10. Book that made you cry

11. Book that made you happy

12. Most beautiful book you’ve bought so far this year (or received)

13.What books do you need to read by the end of the year?

14. Favorite book community member

What are your favorite books so far this year? Any new favorite authors, new favorite characters?



What are some of your most anticipated reads for the rest of the year? We would love all your recommendations in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Bookstagram ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog