Review: Now That I’ve Found You, Kristina Forest

Now That I’ve Found You, Kristina Forest



Published on August 25th, 2020 by Roaring Brook Press.



Following in the footsteps of her überfamous grandma, eighteen-year-old Evie Jones is poised to be Hollywood’s next big star. That is until a close friend’s betrayal leads to her being blacklisted . . .

Fortunately, Evie knows just the thing to save her floundering career: a public appearance with America’s most beloved actress—her grandma Gigi, aka the Evelyn Conaway. The only problem? Gigi is a recluse who’s been out of the limelight for almost twenty years. Days before Evie plans to present her grandma with an honorary award in front of Hollywood’s elite, Gigi does the unthinkable: she disappears.

With time running out and her comeback on the line, Evie reluctantly enlists the help of the last person to see Gigi before she vanished: Milo Williams, a cute musician Evie isn’t sure she can trust. As Evie and Milo conduct a wild manhunt across New York City, romance and adventure abound while Evie makes some surprising discoveries about her grandma—and herself.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. none spotted in particular. If you did, please let me know so I can add them!

☂️ DIVERSITY: Full cast of POC characters.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

Kristina Forest’s debut, I Wanna Be Where You Are, made me SO happy. It is one of these contemporary gems you think back of fondly, even months after reading it, so… I was ecstatic to be able to read Now That I’ve Found You. I’m happy to say this book didn’t disappoint, making Kristina Forest one of my must-read contemporary authors for sure!

Now That I've Found You has every theme I love finding in my books: Hollywood-star and scandal vibes , a beloved actress wanting to live far away from the spotlight, a past filled with secrets , an endearing, slow-growing romance and a little thrill of New York and a chase. Honestly, if this sounds like fun to you, you'll LOVE this book.

Evie was such a great main character . She has her flaws for sure and I found her growth thorough the book stunning. I loved how she found her own support system, her talent and her worth, without caring about other people's judgment. I found it so easy to root for her and loved her.

Something wonderful to be noted about Now That I've Found You as well, is Evie's grandma, Gigi. I love it when grandparents have a bigger place in stories and it was so lovely to see Evie being so close to her grandmother. I also loved that Gigi had her own story arc, as we slowly uncover her past, her mistakes and the mystery behind her disappearance from the spotlight.

This book has a wonderful romance at its heart, but I loved how it didn't shadow Evie's growth, at all. Milo was such a sweet, adorable character and I loved seeing how much he cared about both Evie and Gigi. The relationship between him and Evie grew slowly as they got to know each other and I found it realistic and so swoony , too!!

Plot-wise, Now That I've Found You was such an entertaining read , perfectly juggling between character-growth and a little bit of thrilling adventure. Following the main characters through their New York City journey on a wild chase made me want to hop on a plane to explore New York, too.

OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for a highly entertaining contemporary, I’ll definitely recommend Now That I’ve Found You. With great characters, swoony romance, adorable and supportive relationships, a little bit of Hollywood drama and secrets… this contemporary is such a wonderful read that will keep on hooked and smiling from page one.

Final rating: 4,5 drops!





A million thanks to MacMillan International & Roaring Brook Press for sending me an e-ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

