10 of my biggest book hangovers (and why I’m still not over it)

Hi friends! ☀️ I had this idea today to talk about some of the books I am forever thinking of, these books I kind of am forever hangover for.

What is a book hangover, really?

You know these books you read that make you FEEL all the things? When you close these books, the world feels changed, like it shifted on its axis. Or maybe YOU’re the one that changed.

You read this book, went into it expecting nothing, or something, but you didn’t expect this. The emotional distress, the need to BAWL about it, the feeling that this book was SO GOOD you can’t even properly express your feelings about it. That’s it, my friend. You’re in deep in the book hangover when you’re feeling like this.

Some books made me feel that way, for different reasons… and I’m still not over them. These are all highly recommended and I love them okay. I hope you’ll enjoy this list and will find some new reads to add to your TBRs!

✨ My biggest book hangovers

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Why I am not over it 🔎 Okay so we all know Evelyn Hugo took the community by a storm a little while ago and… it took me with it as well. Evelyn Hugo is this stunning read with a bisexual woman of color, trying to make it in Hollywood. To this day, I still think of the brilliance of the writing, the characterization, everything about it and I’m just forever in awe of this.

The Reader, Traci Chee

Why I am not over it 🔎 I read the first two books of this WAY TOO UNDERRATED series and, damn. I’m a little hangover about them, I can’t wait to read the last book. The Reader is a stunning fantasy story in a world where reading is unheard of. It has pirates and secret messages and a book and ughhh I just admire this book so, so much, I hope you’ll read it please.

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, Hank Green

Why I’m not over it 🔎 I didn’t expect this book to wow me that much, but wow, it did. It was weird, okay, I read this in like two sittings a while ago and found it so addictive. It’s a mix of contemporary and sci-fi, it deals with social media fame and it’s so strange and takes you by surprise and that ending left me, WHAT THE F.

Our Year of Maybe, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Why I’m not over it 🔎 I think Our Year of Maybe is both my dream book and the kind of book I want to write, so… there’s that. The complex, co-dependant best-friends relationship, the self-discovery, the siblings relationship, the beautiful writing and emotions and everything about this book, I love it so, so, so much READ IT.



Miss Meteor, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Anna-Marie McLemore

Why I’m not over it 🔎 I am cheating, since this book releases in September, but I got way too lucky to read it already and, WOW. I adored everything about it. The friendships, the friends-to-lovers, the beauty pageant, the pansexual rep, the latinx rep, the writing, the stardust and small town and EVERYTHING.

A Torch Against the Night, Sabaa Tahir

Why I’m not over it 🔎 OKAY so did you READ this book?? I mean, if you did, you know why it’s right here in this list. I just can’t. I read it a while ago and am not over this ending, not over anything, at all. Sabaa Tahir’s talent for world building, characters and everything makes this series a stunning read.

Nothing Left to Burn, Heather Ezell

Why I’m not over it 🔎 I think you’re all missing something by not reading this book okay. In a similar way to Our Year of Maybe, this book is one of these stories I adore and the kind of book I hope to write someday, that has the emotional equivalent to a punch in the stomach. HARD. It’s about Audrey navigating her consuming relationship with her boyfriend, while wild fires are burning her home. Literally, and figuratively. I’m still not over this.

The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer, Michelle Hodkin

Why I’m not over it 🔎 Throwback to Marie in 2014 reading Mara Dyer and screaming about it. I know this book has its clichés, but honestly I can’t deny that this was one of my first, biggest book hangovers ever. From the beautiful writing to the addictive plot, I just couldn’t get rid of this book and, well, I really loved it.

The Places I’ve Cried in Public, Holly Bourne

Why I’m not over it 🔎 I really wish you all would read more of Holly Bourne’s work, I personally find it fantastic and she is one of the best contemporary writers out there. The Places I’ve Cried in Public is an incredible read (tw: this deals with an emotionally abusive relationship!), the character’s journey, the emotions, the intense ride, I was…. I was, wow. I closed the book and, wow.

The Forbidden Wish, Jessica Khoury

Why I’m not over it 🔎 I will never be over how you all are sleeping on this masterpiece, really. The Forbidden Wish is an Aladdin retelling with beautiful writing, a greatly developed romance and a main character you’ll root for and fall for in a second. READ! THIS! BOOK!

What was your latest book hangover?



Did you read any of these books, or do you want to? Any books that made you way too emotional you can’t forget about it? I’d love to know your recommendations in comments!

