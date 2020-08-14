Hi friends! It’s Nyx over there. I hope you’re all doing well. I’m writing the review today, I hope you’ll enjoy it! As always, there are no spoilers in this review.

Dating Makes Perfect, Pintip Dunn



Published August 18th 2020 by Entangled: Teen

The Tech sisters don’t date in high school. Not because they’re not asked. Not because they’re not interested. Not even because no one can pronounce their long, Thai last name—hence the shortened, awkward moniker. But simply because they’re not allowed.

Until now.

In a move that other Asian American girls know all too well, six months after the older Tech twins got to college, their parents asked, “Why aren’t you engaged yet?” The sisters retaliated by vowing that they won’t marry for ten (maybe even twenty!) years, not until they’ve had lots of the dating practice that they didn’t get in high school.

In a shocking war on the status quo, her parents now insist that their youngest daughter, Orrawin (aka “Winnie”), must practice fake dating in high school. Under their watchful eyes, of course—and organized based on their favorite rom-coms. ’Cause that won’t end in disaster.

The first candidate? The son of their longtime friends, Mat Songsomboon—arrogant, infuriating, and way too good-looking. Winnie’s known him since they were toddlers throwing sticky rice balls at each other. And her parents love him.

If only he weren’t her sworn enemy.

☂️ DIVERSITY: Thai-American main character (ownvoices), Thai-American side characters and love interest, bisexual Thai-American side character, Indian-American side character.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. None in particular, if you spotted one let me know so I can add it!

I ENJOYED…



The romance! This story was so sweet, full of charm, witty banter and with a vibrant writing style. Romance was the focal point of the story and I really enjoyed it. I mean who doesn’t love fake dating and enemies to lovers tropes? Swoon!! Plus the fake dates were based off of classic American rom-coms planned by Winnie’s mom. It was the cutest! I really liked Winnie’s and Matt’s journey , learning how they went from best friends to “enemies” to boyfriend and girlfriend…

This story was so sweet, full of charm, witty banter and with a vibrant writing style. Romance was the focal point of the story and I really enjoyed it. I mean who doesn’t love Swoon!! Plus the fake dates were based off of classic American rom-coms planned by Winnie’s mom. It was the cutest! I really , learning how they went from best friends to “enemies” to boyfriend and girlfriend… The characters, especially Winnie. She was a really fun character to follow. She is a total klutz, a loving sister, a good Thai girl and the opposite of smooth. She’s adorable, charismatic with sparkling wit and relatable. I absolutely loved Winnie’s journey to self-discovery and first love!

She was a really fun character to follow. She is a total klutz, a loving sister, a good Thai girl and the opposite of smooth. She’s with sparkling wit and relatable. I absolutely loved Winnie’s journey to self-discovery and first love! One of my favorite parts of this book was the family dynamics. Winnie’s relationship with her older twin sisters, Bunny and Ari, but also her relationship with her parents. She gets teased a bit for not being as perfect as her sisters and hiding in their shadows but that’s really not it. They all lifted each other up , helped others shining in their own ways. I really loved this close knit relationship , it was incredibly positive with no resentment whatsoever between them. I also liked seeing Winnie’s relationship with her parents , how a good Thai girl she wants to be, how overprotective they can be with her and how important it is to build your own life with your own beliefs, find yourself despite what is expected of you and create a healthy relationship with your parents built on trust and benevolence.



Captivating Thai culture! While the main plot was about romance, it was also about Winnie and what it means to be a part of a Thai family. We really got to see what it was like for her to be Asian American and unsure how to combine the Thai and American cultures. I can’t speak on the Thai representation personally. What I can say is that I loved learning about it; from the traditional foods , to Songkran (Thai water festival) and just what was expected of her culturally. I’m really glad Pintip Dunn shared all of this with us readers and I hope others find the representation they deserve in this book.

Also the food! Reading all of these mouth-watering descriptions definitely inspired me to head to the kitchen or nearest Thai restaurant. Sometimes authors or readers create an audio playlist for a novel, this one is totally calling out for an accompanying cookbook . Just saying…

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



I was not invested in Winnie’s and Taran’s relationship at all. She was too quick to like him and then hate him and then become friends… I felt it added an unnecessary love triangle.

OVERALL



If you’re a fan of sweet rom-coms I highly suggest adding Dating Makes Perfect to your TBR. It was the perfect mix of romance, sisterly love, Thai culture and the ultimate struggle of trying to figure out what is worth fighting for.

Final rating: 4 drops!





A million thanks to Edelweiss for granting me an e-ARC of this book for reviewing purposes. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

