The Fourth Annual 2020 Book Blogger Awards: VOTE for your favorites! – #2020BookBloggerAwards

I want to start this post by saying, THANK YOU.

I have the incredible honor of co-hosting the Fourth Edition of the Book Bloggers Awards with my favorite human ever, May @ Forever and Everly and I’m just so happy with the enthusiasm, support, love and nominations we received during the entire month.

I hope you’ll continue supporting book bloggers now that it’s time to VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES!

BUT WAIT… WHAT ARE THE BOOK BLOGGER AWARDS?

🔎 In case you missed it, you will find all of the information about the book blogger awards in this blog post!

The nominations round is now over and the top bloggers of each award category are moving on to the VOTING ROUNG.

HOW DOES VOTING WORKS?

When : August 2nd – August 16th, 2020 @ 11:59 PM CDT

: August 2nd – August 16th, 2020 @ 11:59 PM CDT What : During this week, you can vote for one of the top bloggers of each category.

: During this week, you can vote for one of the top bloggers of each category. How: You must vote in at least half of the categories —12 out of 24—or none of your votes will count. You are allowed to vote for yourself. We encourage you to vote for as many different bloggers as you can, to recognize various bloggers and their work, but of course, in the end, it’s all up to you!



VOTE FOR THE 2020 BOOK BLOGGER AWARDS

If the form doesn’t show up or seem to work correctly, click here.

If you’d like to share this form, use the custom url: bit.ly/Vote2020BBA

Why should I vote? To support your favorite book bloggers , of course! In case you need a little reminder: there’s an INTERNATIONAL giveaway going on if you nominated and now vote for your favorite book bloggers. 🔎 More information about the giveaway in the Book Blogger Awards 2020 announcement post!



DISCOVER ALL OF THE 2020 BOOK BLOGGER AWARDS NOMINEES

In order to recognize ALL of the book bloggers nominated for this, and not only the ones going onto the voting round, May and I compiled a spreadsheet of all 492 nominees for you all. I hope you can make good use of this to blog hop and find new book bloggers to love!

🔍 Discover all the 2020 Book Blogger Awards Nominees right here!

Also, a little reminder, as always: whether you were nominated for the awards, or not, your work is valued, your voice matters and thank you, for all that you do ❤️

What about the winners? The winners will be announced during the last week of August ! (may be subject to change), in a blog post on both May and my blog.



SUPPORT BOOK BLOGGERS AND THEIR INCREDIBLE WORK AND GO VOTE NOW

You can vote right here for the Book Blogger Awards 2020 and share the custom url with everyone to spread the word: bit.ly/Vote2020BBA

All of the graphics for this edition of the Book Bloggers Awards have been created by the wonderful Kat @ Novels and Waffles. A million thanks to her for her wonderful work!!

I hope you’ll take some time to vote for your favorite book bloggers and spread some love. Thank you for all of your support of book bloggers’ incredible work ❤️

Also you can vote for me in the following categories if you enjoy my work:

Best Adult Book Blogger

Best Book Reviews

Okay bye thank you for the support if you’re looking for me I’m sobbing from all of your love and support I mean I love you all for thinking of me?????????? ahhhhhhhhhhhh thank you thank you thank you thank you🥺😭😭

