Monthly wrap-up – July 2020

The world is still an absolute mess, let’s agree on that one. I’m happy to write though that, for now and for me, personally, July has been a little bit better.

I’ve been able to catch my breath this month a little bit with a couple of weeks off work, finally and it was GOOD, I felt like breathing again and it was wonderful to spend some time traveling again.

Yes, while social distancing and being respectful, of course, of everything happening and respecting the rules here in my country, before you ask. I’m being as careful as I can given everything and the situation in my country. I DO NOT condone people that don’t respect a f****** thing and can’t even wear a mask all the way on their f****** nose because that’s just how it works, now. I’ll stop otherwise I’ll rant scream about everything, but yeah, ANYWAY I’ve been able to travel a little bit with the two loves of my life and… it’s been good.

Otherwise, the month has been filled with work (full time, half remotely), I’m still exhausted and anxious but trying my best.

As always, friends, please never ever forget to educate yourself on the world’s happenings (here are two great resources to check out: get informed carrd & current info carrd) and to take care of yourselves, first and always.

I am actually! happy! about! my! reading! I’ve been reading great books this past month and reading more than I thought I would with vacation and everything else I had to do this month, as well, so…. I’m happy.

I also found TWO new favorite reads and some other really great reads, so all is good. Let’s hope this great reading strike continues.

📖 Books I read

A SONG BELOW WATER ☂️ I enjoyed that one a lot ! If I was a little confused by the world building, I just fell for the siblings bonds and the social commentary, too. I’m definitely recommending that one. » read my full review.

YOU SAY IT FIRST ☂️ I *clenches fist* long distance relationship and fierce main characters and great character development and this was really a new favorite, I loved it.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU ☂️ I LOVE Laura Silverman okay. This book gave me the fluff, the depth, the family, the friendships, the romance, THE BOOKS. I loved this!!!

THE SILVERED SERPENTS ☂️ I realized this was a trilogy when I finished reading the book and…. well. I screamed because this ending was WHAT THE ACTUAL F. If it took me a while to get back to the world, I still adore these characters with my entire being okay.

WITH THE FIRE ON HIGH ☂️ WHAT. A. GEM. I don’t know what more to say. I just loved this SO MUCH.

Goodreads Challenge: 37/60 books 🔥 A little ahead.

37/60 books 🔥 A little ahead. Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 3/10 books. NEED! TO! READ!!!!!!!! Any recs??

📖 Currently reading

SO excited to read that one ahhh, it sounds lovely! Also my sister has read it and enjoyed it soooooo it will be good!!

I’m actually happier with my writing progress this month as well than I was last month… even if I barely wrote a word.

I don’t think I really did write a word? I wrote things, things I don’t want to mention here for now, but, well. I got back to my previous WIP (the one I finished editing this past April, yes, the one I’ve been working on for what, 6 years) and I kind of like it.

I think. I don’t know I’m confused. I like my aesthetics okay.

I’m working on my writing projects for now and I’m not saying much more, but I’m doing my best and trying to be hopeful and motivated about my stories.

Words written : ???



July has been a little bit of a slower month, blogging-wise, for a couple of reasons.

I’ve been really busy this month with life, as mentioned earlier in this wrap-up, but also been busy with the Book Blogger Awards 2020, which I’m co-hosting with May-the-very-best-person-ever. I’ve been participating as a simple blogger in the awards for the past 2 years and, seeing it behind the scenes now…. Seriously, you can’t imagine the GIGANTIC AMOUNT OF WORK and TIME these awards take. So, yeah, it’s been a little tiring, but also very rewarding. Little mention to May and her INCREDIBLE work for it all, really.

📌 By the way, go vote in the Book Blogger Awards right here, you have until August, 16th to do so!

Also if you appreciate my work, you can vote for me in the adult book blogger and best book reviews categories okay bye 😳😳😳

That and the rest made me take a little time away from blogging, aside from scheduled blog tour reviews and… it’s been lovely NOT to think about it all the time. I’m feeling a little more inspired to hopefully kick ass, maybe launch some new ideas or I don’t know. I’m more inspired and excited soooo that’s good.

📖 Book reviews

💻 Book blogging : VOTE FOR THE BOOK BLOGGER AWARDS!

📚 Book discussions & tags

Well…. July has been a little weird on blog hopping, as I haven’t had, or taken the time to visit so many blogs in so long with everything else happening. I want to apologize, but I also know I needed a break, so…. I’m just doing my very best.

I’ve been checking blogs again this past week and it’s been lovely to catch up with you all.

Anyway, here’s my little selection of blog posts I appreciated reading this month.

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

