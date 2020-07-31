Blog Tour Review: The Mall, Megan McCafferty

There are no spoilers in this review.

The Mall, Megan McCafferty



Published on July 28th, 2020 by Wednesday Books.

New York Times bestselling author Megan McCafferty returns to her roots with this YA coming of age

story set in a New Jersey mall.

The year is 1991. Scrunchies, mixtapes and 90210 are, like, totally fresh. Cassie Worthy is psyched to

spend the summer after graduation working at the Parkway Center Mall. In six weeks, she and her

boyfriend head off to college in NYC to fulfill The Plan: higher education and happily ever after.

But you know what they say about the best laid plans…

Set entirely in a classic “monument to consumerism,” the novel follows Cassie as she finds friendship,

love, and ultimately herself, in the most unexpected of places. Megan McCafferty, beloved New York

Times bestselling author of the Jessica Darling series, takes readers on an epic trip back in time to The

Mall.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. talk about mononucleosis, cheating, slut-shaming, divorce.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

In this book, we follow Cassie, our main character, ready to embrace her last high school summer working at the mall with her boyfriend, before heading off to college. Obviously it doesn’t take long for everything to go down south and…. well, it feels terrible to say this (I mean… poor Cassie) but it made for a very entertaining and fun read.

I had a love/hate relationship with Cassie for most of the book, if I'm being honest. While, at times, I could feel for her, at other times she felt a little annoying and I wanted to shake her. She had her flaws, but she wanted to do her best, too and I could appreciate that. I also really liked seeing her grow and make up for her mistakes, too.

One of my favorite parts of The Mall was the girls' friendship. It's not without its complications and drama, but I really appreciated having the friendship between Cassie and Drea as such a central part of the story. Old friends getting reaquainted, rebuilding a friendship with its ups and downs… it was wonderful to read and I loved their interactions so much.

Both settings, in time and space, were great to read about. The Mall is, well, you can guess, set mostly in the mall where our main character works. I found it so much fun to read a book with a setting like that, with the different shops and everything happening there, but I think what I appreciated even more, is the time setting this book was in. Right in the time between high school and college, this period of uncertainty where the future seems a little blurry, almost there yet, no matter how deeply you want to reach it, it's not quite reachable just yet. Or not quite what you expect it to be like, either.

The little treasure hunt in this book was a nice addition: I was compelled to read on to see what would happen next and what Cassie and Drea would find hidden in the mall all along.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

I think my main issue with The Mall was that it lacked a little bit of depth for me to really feel for the story and characters, as much as I wanted to. If it was an entertaining read as a whole, I wished for the characters, the setting, the relationships, to be a little more three-dimensional and developed for me to grow fond of it all and to make this a little more of an unforgettable read.

OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for a quick, fun and entertaining read, I’d still recommend The Mall. Despite the lack of depth, this book made me smile and kept me on my toes with the little treasure hunt, from beginning to end.

Final rating: 3 drops!





Thank you to the publisher for inviting me on the The Mall Blog Tour and for providing me with an e-ARC of the book via NetGalley. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

🔎 About the author, Megan McCafferty

Megan McCafferty writes fiction for tweens, teens and teens-at-heart of all ages. The author of several novels, she’s best known for Sloppy Firsts and several more books in the New York Times bestselling

Jessica Darling series. Described in her first review as “Judy Blume meets Dorothy Parker” (Wall Street Journal), she’s been trying to live up to that high standard ever since.

💻 Find Megan McCafferty on twitter.

