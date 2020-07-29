20 most anticipated YA reads for the second half of 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ I’m back…. if you ever noticed I was gone. I took a couple weeks off, aside from my scheduled and due reviews and… it’s been really hard to turn the whole blogging mode off, but well. ANYWAY I’m back and eager to talk BOOKS BOOKS BOOKS!

I compiled for you a little list of some of my most anticipated young adult books releasing between August – December 2020…. because I felt like screaming about some books I can’t wait to get to.

So, here goes! I hope you’ll enjoy this list and will find some new reads to add to your TBRs!

✨ My Most Anticipated YA Reads for August – December 2020

Not Your #LoveStory, Sonia Hartl

Publishing September 1st, 2020 by Page Street Kids.

Why I want it 🔎 Okay so I think I needed this book like yesterday, it sounds so good. It’s about Macy and her small YouTube channel going viral all of a sudden, it has a fake relationship and a shy-boy-next-door potential real relationship, issues of going viral and figuring out what you’d do for clicks and I don’t know I’m so into this already I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!

One Way or Another, Kara McDowell

Publishing October 6th, 2020 by Scholastic Press.

Why I want it 🔎 I really loved Kara McDowell’s debut, Just for Clicks and am even more eager to read her sophomore novel… especially knowing this has anxiety rep, a main character struggling to make a decision (I feel attacked by this synopsis. Seriously) and two different parallel universes at Christmas time. I’m so so eager to read this!

Recommended For You, Laura Silverman

Publishing March 17th, 2020 by Skyscape.



Why I want it 🔎 I love Laura Silverman’s books with all of my heart and this, THIS. This has a bookshop setting and an adorable competition-turning into romance kind of relationship and I’m swooning happily okay.

Darius The Great Deserves Better, Adib Khorram

Publishing on August 25th, 2020 by Dial Books for Young Readers.



Why I want it 🔎 I loved loved loved Darius The Great Is Not Okay and am still screaming happily knowing there’s a sequel to it. I can’t wait to be back with Darius and I really love him and that’s it okay.



Miss Meteor, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Anna-Marie McLemore

Publishing September 22nd 2020 by HarperTeen.

Why I want it 🔎 I fell in love with Tehlor Kay Mejia’s writing with We Set the Dark on Fire and only heard amazing things about Anna-Marie McLemore’s writing and books. This has a beauty pageant and two ex-best-friends reunited for it and I’m SCREAMING about this.

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, Laura Taylor Namey

Publishing October 6th, 2020 by Atheneum Books for Young Readers.

Why I want it 🔎 I loved the author’s debut, The Library of Lost Things and have a feeling I’ll adore this one as well. A teenage master of Cuban cuisine goes off to England on adventures, discovering herself, honoring her family’s legacy, falling in love and I’m just so so so excited for this this sounds lovely!!



Furia, Yamile Saied Méndez

Publishing September 29th, 2020 by Algonquin Young Readers.

Why I want it 🔎 This is about a talented Argentinian teenager Camila, her fútbol team gets qualified for the South American tournament, the boy she fell in love with comes back into town and this just sounds like a wonderful story with a main character fighting for her dreams and I’m just really into it already!

Majesty, Katharine McGee

Publishing September 1st, 2020 by Random House Books For Young Readers.

Why I want it 🔎 Well, I kind of loved American Royals and I’m just so so sooo pumped to read its sequel okay. I’m here for all the royalty kind of drama always.

Now That I’ve Found You, Kristina Forest

Publishing August 25th, 2020 by Roaring Brook Press.

Why I want it 🔎 So I got lucky enough to read this one and I’m still anticipating it to be released to the world because it’s so good! I’m a fan of Kristina Forest okay. Her debut, I Wanna Be Where You Are, was amazing and Now That I’ve Found You has celebrity scandal, a wild chase in New York, an amazing cast of characters and yes you need this!

They Wish They Were Us, Jessica Goodman

Publishing August 4th, 2020 by Razorbill



Why I want it 🔎 I know I’m a marshmallow, but I kind of enjoy a good mystery every now and then and this one seems like… well, SO GOOD. It has this prep school setting, this dark murderous past, this secret society and….I’m just so curious about that one, it sounds so thrilling!!

The Silvered Serpents, Roshani Chokshi

Publishing September 22nd, 2020 by Wednesday Books.

Why I want it 🔎 The first book in this duology, The Gilded Wolves, was really, really good and I’m so excited to know what happens next and especially to get back with these characters I loved!

Instant Karma, Marissa Meyer

Publishing November 3rd, 2020 by Feiwel & Friends.

Why I want it 🔎 I enjoyed reading Marissa Meyer’s previous works and am so curious to read this YA contemporary with a twist: the main character can cast instant karma, good or bad, on anyone!! This sounds like a lot of fun.

Rent a Boyfriend, Gloria Chao

Publishing November 10th, 2020 by Simon Pulse.

Why I want it 🔎 I liked American Panda by the author and that one sounds like so much fun. The main character hires someone to pretend to be her boyfriend to appease her Taiwanese parents and we all know how that turns out and I need thiiiiiiiis.

These Vengeful Hearts, Katherine Laurin

Publishing September 8th, 2020 by Inkyard Press.

Why I want it 🔎 Elite students in a school with secret identities and a main character trying to get her revenge on them for hurting her sister…. this sounds like the exciting kind of mystery I really enjoy and I’m so pumped to read this!!

Dating Makes Perfect, Pintip Dunn

Publishing August 18th, 2020 by Entangled Teen.

Why I want it 🔎 Okay so this sounds like the kind of contemporary I’d fall for, that’s for sure. We have a Thai main character, her parents forcing her to practice fake-dating -you know, to be ready when that really happens- with, uh-oh, someone she knows and…. doesn’t really like. I’m loving this already.

The Truth Project, Dante Medema

Publishing October 13th, 2020 by Quill Tree Books.

Why I want it 🔎 I love contemporaries with family at their hearts and this one sounds so, so good and emotional. It’s about Cordelia discovering her father isn’t actually her father and obviously she questions everything she has ever known about her family and it sounds like such a good story, I can’t wait.

A Curse of Roses, Diana Pinguicha

Publishing December 1st, 2020 by Entangled Teen.

Why I want it 🔎 This is a f/f ya historical fantasy based on a Portuguese legend and it’s about Princess Yzabel, cursed by magic to turn food into flowers during a famine and it seems to be beautiful and whimsical and f/f yearning and this just sounds so very wonderful okay.

This is All Your Fault, Aminah Mae Safi

Publishing October 13th, 2020 by Feiwel & Friends.

Why I want it 🔎 I really love this premise: it’s about three girls wanting to save their indie bookstore and it’s set over the course of 24 hours and told in their 3 POVs. It sounds like such a great read and I just can’t wait to meet these characters.

✨ Most anticipated Adult Contemporary Romances for the end of 2020

You Had Me At Hola, Alexis Daria

Publishing August 4th, 2020 by Avon.

Why I want it 🔎 Okay so this is set in the world of telenovelas, you have two main characters fighting to restore their image on TV screens, a need for the two of them to connect and create chemistry and you got what seems to be a very fun and entertaining romance and I’m here for it. DID YOU SEE THAT COVER as well I’m in love?

Spoiler Alert, Olivia Dade

Publishing October 6th, 2020 by Avon.

Why I want it 🔎 A TV show star secretly posting popular fanfiction online? A fan of that said fanfiction posting her cosplay online and going viral? An adorable growing romance but with secrets?? I don’t know this sounds like such a fun read and I love that cover so so so so very much I need this.

Do you want to read any of these books?



What are some of your most anticipated releases for the end of 2020? I’d love to know your recommendations in comments!

