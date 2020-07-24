Blog Tour Review: More Than Maybe, Erin Hahn

There are no spoilers in this review.

Published on July 21st, 2020 by Wednesday Books.

Growing up under his punk rocker dad’s spotlight, eighteen-year-old Luke Greenly knows fame and wants nothing to do with it. His real love isn’t in front of a crowd, it’s on the page. Hiding his gift and secretly hoarding songs in his bedroom at night, he prefers the anonymous comfort of the locally popular podcast he co-hosts with his outgoing and meddling, far-too-jealousy-inspiringly-happy-with-his-long-term-boyfriend twin brother, Cullen. But that’s not Luke’s only secret. He also has a major un-requited crush on music blogger, Vada Carsewell.

Vada’s got a five year plan: secure a job at the Loud Lizard to learn from local legend (and her mom’s boyfriend) Phil Josephs (check), take over Phil’s music blog (double check), get accepted into Berkeley’s prestigious music journalism program (check, check, check), manage Ann Arbor’s summer concert series and secure a Rolling Stone internship. Luke Greenly is most definitely NOT on the list. So what if his self-deprecating charm and out-of-this-world music knowledge makes her dizzy? Or his brother just released a bootleg recording of Luke singing about some mystery girl on their podcast and she really, really wishes it was her?

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. divorced parents, absentee parent, alcohol consumption.

If you’ve been reading my blog for a little while (thank you. I love you!!), you might remember me falling in love with Erin Hahn’s debut, You’d Be Mine completely lived up to my expectations .

. I love how invested I am in Erin Hahn’s books and the characters she crafts. Like, I immediately grow fond of them and care for them SO MUCH. Told from two different POV, we discover Vada, a music blogger dreaming of becoming a music journalist, working on her spare time at a local bar and concert hall owned by her almost-step father. I loved Vada SO much. I could feel her passion for her craft seeping through the page, in every word I read and everything she likes and I adore passionate characters like that so damn much. We also get Luke’s point of view and oh, Luke, I loved him with all my heart. With his British accent, his hidden talent for writing songs , his rock-star of a father, his relationship with his twin brother and his adorable crush on Vada, too.



Obviously, More than Maybe has a lovely romance at its heart and I was so invested in it! I loved seeing a little crush turn into friendship, turn into something more, page by page. It was slow-burning, it was realistic and I! ship! it! okay.

at its heart and I was so invested in it! I loved seeing a turn into friendship, turn into something more, page by page. It was slow-burning, it was and I! ship! it! okay. Despite the big presence of romance in this story, I really liked how we got to see both characters grow individually, just as well. I especially rooted for Luke and his song writing, for him to show the world his incredible talent.

individually, just as well. I especially rooted for Luke and his song writing, for him to show the world his incredible talent. I could really feel every single relationship in this book and I loved that so much. Not only the romance, but the friendships, the siblings relationship , the family relationships, too, were wonderfully crafted and I really felt like this was a living and breathing cast and I loved them.

, the family relationships, too, were wonderfully crafted and I really felt like this was a and I loved them. All the music! This book is made for music nerds , I am not and therefore maybe didn’t get all the musical references (hello, you can boo me if you wish, aerm), but I appreciated seeing Luke and Vada’s passion for it go back and forth as they shared favorite songs, made playlists and just grew a pretty strong bond over something they love so much, right from the start. That was so wonderful to read.

I really do think that if young adult contemporary reads are your thing, you should go ahead and read More Than Maybe as soon as you can. This is the kind of book that just makes you swoon and sweep you off your feet and, before you know it, you’re away in a world filled with music and concerts, beautiful lyrics and crushes and it’s just so, so, so wonderful. I loved this and will be screaming about it a lot okay.

Final rating: 5 drops, a new favorite!





Thank you to the publisher for inviting me on the More Than Maybe and MacMillan International for sending me an ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

ERIN HAHN is the author of You’d Be Mine and More Than Maybe. She teaches elementary, would rather be outside and makes a lot of playlists. So many playlists in fact, that she decided to write books to match them! She married her very own YA love interest who she met on her first day of college and has two kids who are much, much cooler than she ever was at their age. She lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, aka the greenest place on earth and has a cat named Gus who plays fetch and a dog named June who doesn’t.

