Mini reviews: I Kissed Alice, A Song Below Water

Hi friends! ☀️ I’m back to share some short and sweet reviews of two of my latest reads, hope you’ll enjoy them!



There are no spoilers in these reviews.

I Kissed Alice, Anna Birch



Read the full synopsis ▼ Rhodes and Iliana couldn’t be more different, but that’s not why they hate each other. Hyper-gifted artist Rhodes has always excelled at Alabama’s Conservatory of the Arts despite a secret bout of creator’s block, while transfer student Iliana tries to outshine everyone with her intense, competitive work ethic. Since only one of them can get the coveted Capstone scholarship, the competition between them is fierce. They both escape the pressure on a fanfic site where they are unknowingly collaborating on a graphic novel. And despite being worst enemies in real life, their anonymous online identities I-Kissed-Alice and Curious-in-Cheshire are starting to like each other…a lot. When the truth comes out, will they destroy each other’s future?

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. mention of smoking pot, drinking and adultery.

☂️ DIVERSITY: bisexual main character, f/f relationship.

I Kissed Alice was one of my most anticipated reads of the year. I mean: artists, enemies to lovers, texting romance, collaborating secretly on a fanfic website drawing a graphic novel together? This had everything to be the book of my dreams. Unfortunately, it fell a little flat for me.

The biggest issue I had with it, was that I managed to find myself fond of one character way more than the other. I really liked Rhodes’ POV, her struggles as an artist to create, her complex family relationships and the expectations they had for her. I didn’t love Iliana’s POV just as much and it took me a long, long time to warm up to her.

I also expected this to be more romance focused, but in the end, I Kissed Alice was focusing a lot on the characters’ growth, the romance being a tiny part of it and, unfortunately, not as developed as I wished it to be.

Still, there were positives in I Kissed Alice, making this an entertaining read for me. I liked the focus on friendship, especially when people come in between, I liked the virtual romance and graphic novels bits A LOT and I also really enjoyed seeing both of the characters’ journeys, too.

Final rating: 3,5 drops!





A million thanks to Macmillan and Edelweiss for granting me an e-ARC of this book for reviewing purposes. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

A Song Below Water, Bethany C. Morrow

Read the full synopsis ▼ Tavia is already at odds with the world, forced to keep her siren identity under wraps in a society that wants to keep her kind under lock and key. Never mind she’s also stuck in Portland, Oregon, a city with only a handful of black folk and even fewer of those with magical powers. At least she has her bestie Effie by her side as they tackle high school drama, family secrets, and unrequited crushes. But everything changes in the aftermath of a siren murder trial that rocks the nation; the girls’ favorite Internet fashion icon reveals she’s also a siren, and the news rips through their community. Tensions escalate when Effie starts being haunted by demons from her past, and Tavia accidentally lets out her magical voice during a police stop. No secret seems safe anymore—soon Portland won’t be either.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. past suicide attempt, self-harming, anxiety, racism, riots and protests.

☂️ DIVERSITY: Black main characters and side characters, Latinx side character.

A Song Below Water has had its share of hype and I can understand why: it is both a beautiful and a much, much needed read, especially in the current climate, but anytime, really. Alongside a beautifully crafted contemporary fantasy story, we get an important social commentary written by an #ownvoices writer about Black people and the issues they are facing. It’s gripping and SO important.

I think my favorite thing about A Song Below Water was the fact that this heavily focuses on Tavia and Effie and their bond as sisters. I loved seeing them together, protecting each other, being there for each other despite everything else happening to them personally. I’m all here for strong bonds like that one and I adored this.

Both characters in this story are trying to find themselves, whether it’s for the first time or again. They are struggling with their identity, hiding or finding themselves, with how people, both close ones and strangers, see them and I just really appreciated seeing them grow thorough the story, too.

I think the main struggle for me with this book came a little bit with the world building. If I loved how naturally the magical parts were included in this contemporary (sirens, gargoyles!), I sometimes felt a little confused about some of these creatures, their place and powers, too.

Still, with its strong siblings bonds, unique world and commentary on today’s world and happenings beautifully woven into a fantastical story about sirens, A Song Below Water is definitely a book I enjoyed and will recommend!

Final rating: 4 drops!





Did you read I Kissed Alice or/and A Song Below Water? Do you want to?



What are some of the latest books you’ve read that you would recommend? I’d love to hear from you in comments!



Personal note: I will be on a little bit of a blogging hiatus from this Sunday, July 12th, 2020 to Sunday, July 26th, 2020. Meaning: I won’t be answering to comments or/and blog hopping and visiting blogs and be very active until then, with the small exception of a couple of reviews I had to put out. Thank you for understanding and take care, love you all!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog