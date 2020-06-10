20 YA books to read for Pride Month 🌈

Hi friends! I hope you are doing okay 💛 Happy Pride Month to everyone! Whether you are sharing this part of yourself with the world, still questioning, quiet or loud, you are valid and wonderful.

Today and for this Pride Month, I thought I’d take some time as usual to share some book recommendations…. as always, I started my list and realized I had easily over 40 books to share, sooooo after a little bit of time, I managed to narrow it down to 20 books, otherwise we’d still be here tomorrow. Oops.

I hope you’ll take some time to add these lovely books to your TBRs, because, whether I’ve read and recommend them or am eagerly anticipating them, they all sound SO! Very! good! and we always need this kind of goodness in our lives okay.

📚 YA books for Pride Month: Books I’ve read and recommend 💛

This is What it Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is one of the most underrated, yet most amazing books I’ve read, really, I adore it. It deals with complicated friendships, teenage motherhood, addiction, unhealthy relationships, it has music at its heart and some of the most wonderful f/f romance as well. I! Love! This! Book!

📖 find it on goodreads– 📖 read my review

How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake

Why I recommend it 🔎 Oh this is another little gem I’ll recommend to everyone. It’s an emotional contemporary with a very complicated and sometimes even hard to read mother/daughter relationship, but it also has one of the softest f/f romance between a bisexual main character and her love interest, a biracial lesbian girl. I just fell for them and ahh I loved themmmm!

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

By Any Means Necessary, Candice Montgomery

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’m on a roll with the underrated books I hope you’ll pick up here! By Any Means Necessary was such a great surprise, I enjoyed it SO much. With a witty writing voice and a great main character, this book tackles family, friendship, gentrification, homophobia. We have a black gay lead and an Afro-Latino bi love interest in this, too!!

📖 find it on goodreads– 📖 read my review

Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale

Why I recommend it 🔎 My favorite ahh I’m just very soft for this book okay. The small town sea side setting, the cakes, the warmth of this book, the fact that it deals with friendships, too. Oh and the romance! Our lead is a bisexual café baker and her romance with the sweet, soft Levi was slow burning and wonderfully amazing to read.

📖 find it on goodreads– 📖 read my review

The Black Veins, Ashia Monet

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book was one of these fun, addictive reads with this cast of characters that are squad goals, really. The magic and adventure of it all, the diverse and queer cast of characters, the action and and just plain fun of this all makes The Black Veins an urban fantasy book I 200% recommend reading and devouring.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

Why I recommend it 🔎 It’s been a hot minute since I screamed about We Set The Dark on Fire, so here I am again. THIS DUOLOGY IS FIERCELY AMAZING AND I ADORE IT okay. From the stunning world building to the characters you’ll root for, to the f/f romance I SCREAMED ABOUT, this, this is amazing okay.

📖 find it on goodreads– 📖 read my review

Final Draft, Riley Redgate

Why I recommend it 🔎 An underrated read I mentioned quite a few times now, Final Draft remains one of these amazing little gems you should check out. Aside from the fact that it has a main character that struggles with writing (and 200% relatable), our lead is also a pansexual, biracial Equatorian plus-size girl with anxiety and we also have a Korean, lesbian character and friendships to loversssss hello.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

Verona Comics, Jennifer Dugan

Why I recommend it 🔎 I really, really enjoyed Verona Comics, because despite its endearing illustrated cover, this book was much deeper (and much harder to read) than it seems. Aside from dealing with mental health, this book gives us a wonderfully complex and realistic relationship with a queer and a bisexual main character and I really enjoyed this book!

📖 find it on goodreads– 📖 read my review

Everything Leads To You, Nina LaCour

Why I recommend it 🔎 Ooh would you look at that, an old favorite! Everything Leads To You just makes me happy, okay. I loved the Hollywood setting, the hint of mystery, the f/f romance and just everything about this okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Fever King, Victoria Lee

Why I recommend it 🔎 Hello, if you haven’t added The Fever King to your TBR what are you doing?? This duology was such a stunning work of art. I loved the world-building, the incredible cast of diverse, queer characters, the complexity of it all and I just was out of breath reading this because it was so good.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

📚 YA books for Pride Month: Books I want to read 💛

You Should See Me in a Crown, Leah Johnson

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book has released not that long ago and I’m SO excited!! A Black, queer girl with anxiety running for prom queen, cute f/f romance (falling for the competition?!), apparently this book also has wonderful friendships and amazing character growth and so here for this.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Henna Wars, Adiba Jaigirdar

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve been anticipating this little book for a while now and some of my friends have read it and made me even! more! excited! to read it (looking at you may). This book is about a Bengali Muslim main character coming out to her parents as a lesbian and, while it has what seems to be a lovely f/f romance, it also has incredible character growth and sisters!!!! relationships!!! and it sounds overall like a wholesome book I’ll fall in love with okay I am hyped.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Weight of Stars, K. Ancrum

Why I want to read it 🔎 Another book on my TBR for a little while now that I’m eager to read! I’ve heard that this book is absolutely stunning, really. It has a almost all POC and/or queer cast, a beautifully slow burning romance that I’m here for and I don’t know, it feels like the kind of book that quietly devastates you?

📖 find it on goodreads

Crier’s War, Nina Varela

Why I want to read it 🔎 Oh Crier’s War is one very hyped book and… well I recently added it to my mountain of a virtual TBR because of you all. I’m just so curious about this android-like and human world, the enemies to lovers slow-burning, angsty romance, the everything I need this book okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

Cinderella is Dead, Kalynn Bayron

Why I want to read it 🔎 HELLO! I am screaming I NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED THIS BOOK. Oops, sorry I snapped a little bit. Cinderella is Dead is just one of my most anticipated reads! Look at that stunning cover! IMAGINE a Cinderella retelling 200 years later with a cast of queer, black girls teaming up to overthrow the patriarchy????!!!!

📖 find it on goodreads

Dark and Deepest Red, Anna-Marie McLemore

Why I want to read it 🔎 I just recently found out that this book is set in Strasbourg (I mean… this is almost home – thank you Laurie for letting me know!) and I’m excited to read it even more now. I mean, all of Anna-Marie McLemore’s books are on my TBR already, so this one had to make its way here, too. I’m just SO curious about the stunning prose, the fairy-tale like story, the queer and trans rep and everything about it, really.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Sound of Stars, Alechia Dow

Why I want to read it 🔎 Ah this was on my most anticipated 2020 books list and I hope I can read this soon! I mean, a world where art and books are illegal, a plus-size, biracial black, demisexual main character, a promising romance and story about humanity and I’m just so, so, so pumped for this.

📖 find it on goodreads

On a Sunbeam, Tillie Walden

Why I want to read it 🔎 Once again I need to say that this book is on my TBR because of may (my friend has the best recs i’m so thankful okay) and I rarely reach out for graphic novels, but this one sounds so wholesome, with a story set in space and a wonderful cast of queer characters and I hear it’s the kind of soft story I need and I’m just so excited to read it.

📖 find it on goodreads

Picture Us in the Light, Kelly Loy Gilbert

Why I want to read it 🔎 Okay so I really want to read this book, but I also hear it’s quite sad, so I’ve been a little nervous about picking it up. Apparently this deals with family secrets and it’s both devastating and beautiful and has a main character struggling to share his love for his best friend, too and this sounds like such an important read.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Fascinators, Andrew Eliopulos

Why I want to read it 🔎 A contemporary with a small town setting, focused on friendship and with a hint of magic and a main character in love with his best friend (can you tell I love that trope?) and it sounds kind of really lovely.

📖 find it on goodreads

Do you want to read any of these books? Did you read them already?



What are some books you’d recommend for Pride Month? Let me know in comments!



