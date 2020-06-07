What kind of book titles am I attracted to?

Hey everyone! How are you? I hope your month was good and that you took the time to take care of yourself.

Mine was okay. I worked from home, read many books and watched a lot of tv shows. My love for cooking, gardening and writing blossomed. I enjoyed that we were able to really take the time for things, not to be rushed like we often are in our daily routine. But I miss traveling, I miss hugs and kisses real bad. I really hope it will get better soon.

To cheer everyone up, I’m back on the blog today to talk about book titles. We’re always talking about book covers but never about book titles. It’s a bit weird because I’m pretty sure authors are working so hard to get the perfect title for their story.

So today I’m going to tell you what I like in book titles and share a few of my favorites. Let’s dive in, people!

🌪 What I like to see in book titles

To be fair, before I had this idea, I didn’t really notice book titles before. Yeah… you read that right. I mean, I’m always attracted to the cover (sue me, you know we all do it). I’m looking at the pretty colors, at the scenery, at the characters on it… If it’s to my taste, I’m going to pick it up, really look at the title and then read the blurb. If not, it’s going to stay on the shelf and maybe I’ll be missing out on a big story.

Regarding the title, it doesn’t really weight in in my buying decision. It’s really the cover and the blurb that will make me want to get it or not. If the title is “weak”, I don’t think it will prevent me to buy the book.

After a bit of thinking, I realized I liked my titles short.

If it’s a long sentence, it’s a no-go. I’m not going to remember it and when people are going to ask what I’m reading, I’ll definitely draw a blank!

I do not like it when the title is so random it could be about any book.

For example, “The Girl”, “The romance” or “Friends” (I’m just spitballing here) aren’t titles that give the story any justice. It lacks depth. But it’s also not cool at all when the title reveals the whole plot, like “Character A dies”. I want the title to get me intrigued about the story and the characters, I want it to give me an atmosphere, a first taste. That’s why when it’s a metaphor and it almost seems like poetry, I get chills. You haven’t even read one page but you’re already immersed into this awesome world of words.

Last but not least, I absolutely love to find the title in the book!!

Yeees, I’m excited about that point! I really enjoy it when at first glance the title doesn’t really mean anything but as I read I find the title in the book and suddenly I get it. The light comes on! It’s powerful, it’s like the more you read, the more you get the keys to unlock the whole story. You’re right there with the author, it all makes sense and it’s beautiful.

🌪 Top 10 favorite book titles

☔️ An Ember in the Ashes // The Edge of Anything // Every Other Weekend // Maybe in Another Life // All of This Is True

☔️ Our Year of Maybe // Just for Clicks // Emergency Contact // Starfish // The Beauty That Remains

What kind of book titles do YOU like? Do you have a few favorites you’d like to share?

If you’re a writer, how do you come up with your story’s title? Do you have an idea right from the start or do you only think about it at the very end?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

