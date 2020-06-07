What kind of book titles am I attracted to?

Hey everyone! How are you? I hope your month was good and that you took the time to take care of yourself.
Mine was okay. I worked from home, read many books and watched a lot of tv shows. My love for cooking, gardening and writing blossomed. I enjoyed that we were able to really take the time for things, not to be rushed like we often are in our daily routine. But I miss traveling, I miss hugs and kisses real bad. I really hope it will get better soon.
To cheer everyone up, I’m back on the blog today to talk about book titles. We’re always talking about book covers but never about book titles. It’s a bit weird because I’m pretty sure authors are working so hard to get the perfect title for their story.
So today I’m going to tell you what I like in book titles and share a few of my favorites. Let’s dive in, people!
🌪 What I like to see in book titles
To be fair, before I had this idea, I didn’t really notice book titles before. Yeah… you read that right. I mean, I’m always attracted to the cover (sue me, you know we all do it). I’m looking at the pretty colors, at the scenery, at the characters on it… If it’s to my taste, I’m going to pick it up, really look at the title and then read the blurb. If not, it’s going to stay on the shelf and maybe I’ll be missing out on a big story.
Regarding the title, it doesn’t really weight in in my buying decision. It’s really the cover and the blurb that will make me want to get it or not. If the title is “weak”, I don’t think it will prevent me to buy the book.
After a bit of thinking, I realized I liked my titles short.
If it’s a long sentence, it’s a no-go. I’m not going to remember it and when people are going to ask what I’m reading, I’ll definitely draw a blank!
I do not like it when the title is so random it could be about any book.
For example, “The Girl”, “The romance” or “Friends” (I’m just spitballing here) aren’t titles that give the story any justice. It lacks depth. But it’s also not cool at all when the title reveals the whole plot, like “Character A dies”. I want the title to get me intrigued about the story and the characters, I want it to give me an atmosphere, a first taste. That’s why when it’s a metaphor and it almost seems like poetry, I get chills. You haven’t even read one page but you’re already immersed into this awesome world of words.
Last but not least, I absolutely love to find the title in the book!!
Yeees, I’m excited about that point! I really enjoy it when at first glance the title doesn’t really mean anything but as I read I find the title in the book and suddenly I get it. The light comes on! It’s powerful, it’s like the more you read, the more you get the keys to unlock the whole story. You’re right there with the author, it all makes sense and it’s beautiful.
🌪 Top 10 favorite book titles
☔️ An Ember in the Ashes // The Edge of Anything // Every Other Weekend // Maybe in Another Life // All of This Is True
☔️ Our Year of Maybe // Just for Clicks // Emergency Contact // Starfish // The Beauty That Remains
What kind of book titles do YOU like? Do you have a few favorites you’d like to share?
If you’re a writer, how do you come up with your story’s title? Do you have an idea right from the start or do you only think about it at the very end?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
21 thoughts on “What kind of book titles am I attracted to?”
Such a good post. I’m with you on the covers, they are the hook that gets me interested. And I totally get the ‘finding the title’ thing too.
Thank you so much! 😊
Thank you so much! 😊
Yeees!!
Yaay, glad to see I’m not the only one 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finding the title in a book is SO satisfying!! I love when that happens 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees! 😍
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love when I find the title in the book, too! You described that feeling perfectly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaaay, glad to see I’m not the only one 😁
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLike
I love finding a title in a book too, but I prefer when it’s in the middle. I don’t like it when it is in the first or last lines. I agree that short titles are better, and they do have to be specific.
LikeLike
Yeeees, I totally agree with you! 😊 It’s gotta be in the middle of the book so I feel like I’ve earned it and I don’t want to wait the end to finally see it!
Thank you so much for stopping by and sharing your thoughts on the topic 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like shorter title too, but I think it’s just because I am too lazy to keep writing such a long title, when I am talking about it. And, YES! Finding the title in a book is fun. I love that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here! I’m lazy 🙈
Yeees, so satisfying 😁
Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
fantastic post, Nyx!! 💖
I’ve never thought about book titles like this before! I also think I like my titles short and on the poetic end, though 🥰 This is such a great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaay 🤗🤗
Thank you so so much! 😊
Thank you so much! 😊
To be honest, I’ve never thought about that neither but I also like titles to be short and if they’re long it’s nice if they have cool abbreviations. I also think that it’s helpful if authors – when naming book series – use the title of the first book and then add XY 1,2,… This way it’s much easier to find the books. // Nice post idea, Nyx!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeees, I do like cool abbreviations! It’s like if you know the abbreviation you’re in, you’re in the club 😁 Yes! I haven’t thought about that but I totally agree!
Thank you so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
ahahaha I do get that!
you and Marie always come up with the most unique post ideas, i love reading them so much!! 😊❤ i agree with you that i don’t judge a book’s title as harshly as i might judge the premise (or book cover lol), but it is frustrating if the title is bland or reveals a spoiler!! and it truly is such a magical feeling to find the title in the book! The Beauty That Remains is also one of my favorite book titles – it’s so beautiful and ties into the novel’s theme perfectly 😭
fantastic post, Nyx!! 💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww thank you!! That makes us so so happy 🥰🥰🥰 Glad to see I’m not the only one feeling that way 😊
Yeees!! I love this book title so much 😍😍
Thanks again for your sweet words 😘😘
Yeees!!
Loved this!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 😊
LikeLike
I think I am the opposite to you, as I’ve discovered that I really enjoy long and non-sensical titles haha some of my favourites are “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” and “The Field Guide to the North American Teenager”. That’s not to say that I ONLY like long titles, but I love the weirdness that comes with it and thinking about whether you just forgot a word or something haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my god, those are pretty original titles!! I totally get what you mean, I guess I’m just too lazy to remember and write a book title that is more than two words, haha 🙈🙈
LikeLiked by 1 person
ahahaha I do get that!
LikeLiked by 1 person