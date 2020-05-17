How has book blogging changed in the past 5 years

Hi friends! ☀️ I hope you’re all doing okay!
I thought I’d talk about blogging today. Well, I thought I’d rant a little bit, too, you know me, and talk about how blogging has changed in the past years I’ve been there. So… here goes.
This is a very important note about this post: I might come off as harsh, but nothing, nothing in this post undervalues the work of any member of the book community, whether they’re booktubers, bookstagrammers, have big twitter accounts and so on. I am talking about what I’ve seen changed and grow.
A million thanks to Ellie @ On Ellie’s Bookshelf, whose comment and suggestion to write about book blogging and its changes has inspired for me to write this blog post!
💻 3 ways book blogging has changed
1. Having a book blog isn’t enough
THERE I said it. It hurts my tiny book blogger heart, but it’s true. A book blog, right now, just doesn’t feel like it’s enough.
Having your own book blog, your own wordpress, blogspot, hell, even your own domain name, gorgeous design, branding and incredible blog posts, something that is pretty stunningly incredible, if you ask me…Well. It doesn’t feel like enough.
Now, you need to complete this book blog with the mandatory side-accounts on social media:
- A twitter account, to be up-to-date with the latest book deals that are inevitably announced on here, the authors and their news, cover reveals and exciting things,
- A bookstagram, because bookstagram is thriving and it’s a must-need,
- A booktube channel, because, well. Booktube.
A simple book blog isn’t enough anymore.
To put it metaphorically, the book blog used to be the ENTIRE body and now it’s just this random bone somewhere in yourself. You kind of don’t know why it’s there or why it is, but you’re used to it being there. Wow. Way to make it weird.
Okay, but why do book bloggers need to be on social media?
Interesting question. I’m not going to say that you need to be on social media. There is absolutely no obligation to do something you don’t want to do, to have a twitter account if you don’t like twitter, to create a bookstagram if you can’t, or just don’t even want to take bookish pictures at all, to go on booktube if you don’t want to show your face. (me)
I’m not going to lie, though. As a long time book blogger and as a person wanting to be part of a community… I feel like, now, in 2020, you have to be on social media. Just having a book blog isn’t enough. A book twitter, a bookstagram, hell, a booktube channel…if you have the golden foursome, well, you’re golden.
To be honest once again: if you have the golden foursome, I don’t know how you can handle it all in 24h per day. I think you might be a superhero, have some kind of magical powers or just don’t need to sleep.
At all.
Like I said before, if you have it all, you’re golden, because… well, you’re in for all the conversations, you’re in the community, at the heart of it ALL.
Also, just for the little anecdote, when I was brainstorming for this post, I read comments from a blog post I wrote in 2018. Some friends I’ve known for years were telling me, in 2018, that they didn’t have twitter or bookstagram. These same friends now have both and are active on both. Some added a booktube channel to the lot, too.
2. The conversations have moved on from book blogs
In a little over 5 years of blogging, I’ve seen conversations moving on.
From blog hopping, commenting on blogs, exchanging conversations back and forth with bloggers on their book blogs, people started talking more and more on social media. Exchanging tweets, instagram DMs instead of taking the time to leave a comment.
People don’t comment as much as they used to and the conversations are happening on social media, now.
I’m not here to throw rocks at anyone for this happening. I understand this switch.
Our attention span is terrible. It’s much, much easier to comment on a tweet, to send a DM, to react quickly to an instagram story than it is to comment on a blog post. You have to log in sometimes, you’re on your phone sometimes, you just want to leave a thoughtful comment and can’t, for the life of you, read in detail a long blog post.
That’s it, really: it’s easier to consume other kind of media than blog posts.
It’s easier to watch a booktube video, because you can just listen to it on the background while doing something else.
It’s easier to scroll down instagram or twitter and read short captions.
I do get that, I really do. I mean, it’s so easy.
I also get that, sometimes, it’s easier to tweet about a book than to write a full review. Sometimes, a tweet-scream about an upcoming read will gather hundreds of likes and retweets while a simple book review won’t attract that many people. Sometimes, an instagram picture will be worth a thousand words, and 1k likes.
Social media has become almost a mandatory extension to book blogging and, to be considered as a book influencer, you don’t even have to have a book blog anymore. In six years of blogging, I’ve seen people take social media as an extension to their book blogs, then keeping their social media accounts as their main accounts and giving up their blogs altogether, too.
3. Book influencers aren’t book bloggers, not really
I think the thing that hits me the hardest is how people talk about book influencers.
For publishers, for awards-givers, for the world: book influencers aren’t book bloggers. Meaning: they’re not the ones with a book blog, a website where they talk about books.
They might be. They might have a book blog, but…. it’s a side-media. It’s not THE thing they’re valued for.
Book influencers are influencers because of their booktube channel with over 10k followers. They’re influencers because of their bookstagram account with over 25k followers. They’re influencers because of their 5k following on twitter, their daily viral tweets screaming about books and so on.
When we talk about influencers in the book community, more often than not, we don’t recognize, or hold as high a standard, a book blog, aside from a booktube channel, a bookstagram or even an influential twitter account.
Once again, I am not undervaluing the work of any kind of book influencer or saying they don’t deserve their success. I know that, no matter the platform you choose, it takes hard work to do it and to make it where you are now. Hell, it takes me about 12 business hours to draft a single tweet and it takes me about 5 gigantic days to get one photo okay for my instagram account and I’m not an influential, or big account of any kind.
I’m not pretending I know how the publishing world works in detail and especially when it comes to their marketing strategies for books. What I am certain of, though, is that they pay attention to your social media presence, sometimes even more than your book blog.
Having a great bookstagram account, twitter or booktube channel can give you more opportunities than just a book blog. Publishers care about that. About how your tweet can turn into a social media conversation, about how, even if just for a day, you can turn a book “viral” like that, too.
It’s obvious, in a way: there is a larger audience to be reached on social media.
Yet, if you ask me: a book blog lasts longer than it all.
💻 Where I stand personally on these book blogging changes
In over 5 years of blogging, I’ve seen it all change and grow, I’ve seen the conversations moving on and, I will admit it: I have changed my book blogging ways because of it, too.
I created a bookish twitter account as early as 2015 (I started blogging in late 2014).
I was late in the game, but a couple months ago, I jumped on the bookstagram bandwagon and created a bookstagram account.
So, yeah, I’m a sheep. Moving on, following the flock. Because I know that, like anything in the world, book blogging will change and keep on growing with its time. Tik Tok book bloggers will come and grow maybe, too, who knows?
I’ve seen conversations moving on, but personally I am still more at ease with the comments. I saw how easy it is to comment on tweets and to talk on instagram and I’m only human, I’ll take the easy, quick way out sometimes. I don’t blog hop as much as I used to, either. But I still want to, because I still believe in book blogs.
I still believe in long comments and conversations on book blogs. I believe in good old book reviews lasting for years, in book recommendations blog posts, in long-ass blog posts like this one I pour my entire being into and, to be honest, I kind of hope you do too.
Are there any blogging topics you’d like me to talk about or give advice on? Feel free to let me know!
How do you think blogging has changed lately?
Do you feel like conversations have changed? Do you feel like you need social media to be relevant? Let me know in comments!
14 thoughts on “How has book blogging changed in the past 5 years”
I have to agree with you here, rarely do you find a blogger who doesn’t have multiple social media platforms! Due to the effort involved in maintaining social media, one definitely cut back on my blogging time and posts. I still love blogging though and I’m glad you’ve stuck it out as you’re a big part of the community!
I so get that, juggling between everything and posting regularly is almost impossible, some concessions have to be made here and there for it to all work out okay 🙂
Thank you, Jeann, that’s so sweet of you to say ❤ I'm so happy to still be here! ❤
This is really interesting, Marie!! I am fortunate to have a great relationship with a bunch of publishers in Australia, so I do get sent physical books. I’ve really slowed down my photos on my instagram page (I mean, I don’t have time for anything at the moment!!), but I have been doing a lot of stories instead, and they seem to be boosting my follower count still (although, who knows how that even works…). In saying that, I think I’m still relatively small time compared to so many other people!!
Ahh that’s amazing, I’m so happy for you! 🙂 and I’m glad you’re enjoying yourself on bookstagram, too, that’s the most important, to love what you do 🙂
Thank you!! ❤
Honestly In my 7 years of blogging, It’s been ever changing lol I totally agree though, that having a blog just isn’t good enough anymore. People don’t want to read reviews or long posts – they’d rather see a twitter thread. I also think this is because the visual aspect.
That being said, i ALSO agree that being an influencer is different than a blogger. And not to shit on what they doX blogging is a lot more work imo.
Thanks for your honest thoughts! I’m glad to see there are some of us that like a good old fashioned blog.
I get what you mean! It’s easier to read a twitter thread than a blog post for some reason and I completely understand that 🙂 I feel like being an influencer, whether on social media or thanks to a blog, is a lot of work either way, the work is just really, really different. Personally I find it more rewarding on a book blog, but I might change my mind later on ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts as well!! 😀
This post hits all the mark, Marie! I’ve been blogging for almost 7 years (I know, I’m old) and these changes are 100% accurate. The rise of other social media really moves the conversation elsewhere and I created a book twitter because of the ease of connection too. While this means more discussions, it can also mean more overwhelming. I don’t create the other two because I suck at taking pictures and I hate seeing me on video, but even with only book twitter, I still missed a lot of discussions 😬
Ah I’m amazed you’ve been at it for 7 YEARS, what an incredible amount of time. I’m happy you’re still here! ❤
I so agree with you that social media is a little more overwhelming. It's fast paced and everything is so so fast compared to blogs and it can quickly get stressful!
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts! ❤
I’m just in the game for 3 years, but I totally can relate to what you’re saying here. It seems Instagram is more important now for publishers as well, it looks like Bookstagram counts more in regards of getting review copies etc. I can’t take bookish pictures due to my visual impairement and because I only read ebooks and audiobooks, so therefore I can’t do Bookstagram (really) and Booktube. So, no review copies for me then 😉
I also notice this about the commenting thing. However, I totally quit commenting on Blogger blogs because of the difficulties with that commenting system.
Great post Marie!
I feel like instagram is the place to be when it comes to books, really, it’s thriving lately ahah 🙂 I think that’s great, but there is a lack of ebooks on here, that’s for sure, too. That’s something I’d love to see more on bookstagram 🙂
Oh yes, I can understand that! Some commenting systems are so complicated, I tend to give up on them some days, too, ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts! 🙂
Interesting take! I also started Twitter because I feel like I’m missing out from the community lol. It’s much easier to communicate using social media than on blog posts comments.
There’s just so much happening on social media now ahah. No matter where we’re at, anyway, we will miss out on things, I’m trying to live with that haha 🙂
yes yes YES to this entire post! I feel like you just summed up everything I’ve been feeling lately!! I so miss the good old days of book blogging when everyone would comment on each other’s posts all the time and you didn’t have to have multiple platforms to juggle all at once. I have a bookstagram that I’m pretty active on, and I love it, but sometimes I can’t help wish it could be simpler. Anyways, thank you so much for writing this post! ❤
Ahh thank you Holly, I’m so happy you liked this post ❤
I feel so nostalgic about all the commenting that used to happen on book blogs and how the links and relationships were born right there on blogs, instead of social media. Things are changing and growing and they can be fun on other social media now, too, but it's so complicated to juggle it all as well ahah 🙂
thank you so much, i'm so happy you liked this post ❤
