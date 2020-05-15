Hi friends! It’s Nyx over there. I hope you’re all doing well. I’m writing the review today, I hope you’ll enjoy it! As always, there are no spoilers in this review.

The Edge of Anything, Nora Shalaway Carpenter



Published April 2020 by Running Press Kids

Len is a loner teen photographer haunted by a past that’s stagnated her work and left her terrified she’s losing her mind. Sage is a high school volleyball star desperate to find a way around her sudden medical disqualification. Both girls need college scholarships. After a chance encounter, the two develop an unlikely friendship that enables them to begin facing their inner demons.

But both Len and Sage are keeping secrets that, left hidden, could cost them everything, maybe even their lives.

Set in the North Carolina mountains, this dynamic #ownvoices novel explores grief, mental health, and the transformative power of friendship.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. bullying, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dementia, OCD, panic attacks, miscarriages, loss

The friendship! And all very true and real it felt. Despite their opposite personalities, Len and Sage find each other. They may not like the same things, they may not think alike, but soon they find they have much more in common that they first think. Through the story, they don't pass any judgements, they are here for each other without any hidden agenda. They help each other through tough and dark times. I felt myself really rooting for them. The Edge of Anything is definitely a story about the transformative power of friendship.

The flawed and three-dimensional characters. Len and Sage felt real to me. They have amazing qualities about them but also deep flaws. I was really able to get inside their heads and get to know them and care for them. The secondary characters were also on point. They stood in the background but they brought real depth to the story.

It's an authentic story about hope, identity and self-awareness. Often in books, you see "super-heroes" kind of characters like the girl who's always saying what she's thinking or the girl pushing through bullying all of her own. What I enjoyed in this story is that it shows that sometimes, when you're facing hard situations you need to ask for help. To overcome tough spots, you shouldn't be afraid to turn to someone.

I also adored the writing, it was full of rythmes and textures. It really made me feel! Nora Shalaway Carpenter has a real gift. The story was poignant with vivid descriptions and rich imagery. I was totally immersed.

This book tackles stigmas surrounding physical and mental health. And, if I may, I think the representation was on point. I could really imagine what the characters were going through. Those topics are so often forgotten, I think we need more books like this one to underline the importance of physical and mental health. It shouldn't be taboo and the writer did a fantastic job regarding the authenticity of it all.

The only thing I could put here is that sometimes it’s a pretty tough read. It deals with heavy subjects – important ones, necessary ones – and you definitely need to be in the right mindset to go into this story.

If you’re looking for a poignant #ownvoices novel about grief, mental health and the power of friendship, I’d definitely recommend The Edge of Anything. It was such a heartfelt story, full of hope, with powerful characters that will, without a doubt, leave a strong and long-lasting impact on you.

