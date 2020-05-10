My favorite characters on the big screen

Hello fellow bookworms! How are you? I hope you’re all well! How was April? Did you blog a lot? Did you binge that tv show you always wanted to watch? Did you start writing? Did you try new recipes? Did you work out a little bit? Mine was a little mix of all that…

This month, I’ve decided to make our dreams a reality… You know when sometimes you wish a book was made into a tv show or a movie? Does that happen a lot with you?!

In my opinion, the book is pretty much always better than the movie but sometimes, if you see them both as two very different things, you can be surprised and fall in love with the story all over again. Am I right?! So today, I’ve picked 5 books that I think would be awesome on the big or small screen and since we’re dreaming big, I even picked up my own dream cast! You’re getting curious? Let’s dive in, shall we?

🔍 Please note that I don’t remember every detail about the characters, so bear with me pretty please!

📖 The Thousandth Floor

The Thousandth Floor is a futuristic Gossip Girl kind of story. It’s filled with drama, secrets and lots of twists and turns. It’s my little guilty pleasure! In the year 2118, we follow 5 teenagers living in a thousand-stories tower in New York City. One night, a girl falls down from the rooftop of the tower, and the mystery remains – what exactly happened? I think it would make a great TV show with all those flawed characters!

🌪 Avery Fuller : Christina Wolfe

Avery is a girl who was genetically designed to be perfect. The girl who seems to have it all — yet is tormented by the one thing she can never have… She’s a 17-year-old honey blonded girl and I think Christina Wolfe would make a great Avery. She seems perfect on the outside but really, she’s full of secrets.

🌪 Leda Cole : Zendaya Coleman

Leda’s flawless exterior hides a secret addiction — to a drug she never should have tried and a boy she never should have touched. She’s strong, proud, demanding and capricious. She seems without feelings but it’s only because she prefers not to be weak before others. Zendaya seems like a right choice!

📖 Renegades

So I’ve only read the first one of the series but I can already tell that it would make a great superheroes movie! The Renegades are a group of humans with extraordinary abilities who emerged from the ruins of a crumbled society and established peace and order where chaos reigned. They’re a symbol of hope and courage to everyone, except to the villains they once overthrew. Nova has every reason to hate the Renegades and she’s out for revenge. But as she gets closer, she meets Adrian, a Renegade boy who believes in justice and in Nova…

🌪 Adrian Everhart : Jordan Fisher

Adrian has several layers. He’s very artsy, yet determined. He’s brave and intent on justice, but he has also a soft side. Adrian is very loyal to his friends. Also known as Sketch, he’s got a pretty cool super power that I’m not going to reveal here… I would pick Jordan to play him in the movie.

🌪 Nova Artino : Adelaide Kane

Nova is strong, intelligent and driven. She’s a really complex character, always battling her own moral conscience. Despite her distant exterior, Nova is also kind and caring. She had a pretty rough childhood. Known as Nightmare or Insomnia, she is an Anarchist who has the power to put others to sleep and never sleep herself. I would go with Adelaide for this character.

📖 Don’t Date Rosa Santos

This book would be awesome as a movie! It would be a warm, heartbreaking and delighful movie. Rosa Santos is cursed by the sea. Dating her is bad news, especially if you’re a boy with a boat. But Rosa feels more caught than cursed. Caught between cultures and choices. Between her abuela, a beloved healer and pillar of their community, and her mother, an artist who crashes in and out of her life like a hurricane.

As her college decision looms, Rosa collides with Alex, the mysterious boy with tattoos of the ocean whose family owns the marina. Can Rosa break a curse and finally find her place in the world?

🌪 Rosa : Jenna Ortega

Rosa is a bi Cuban-American teen who lives in the small coastal town of Port Coral with her abuela. She’s trying to figure out where she fits in both in terms of her heritage and in what she wants to do. She wants to go to Cuba, she wants to feel a deeper connection to her family and she wants to understand where she comes from. I’d see Jenna for this role.

🌪 Mimi : Rita Moreno

She’s a beloved healer and pillar of the community. She’s from Cuba but refuses to talk about it. She handles her loss by burying all her wounds away. She’s a protective and stubborn grandma. The amazing Rita would be perfect!

📖 If I’m Being Honest

I love, love, LOVE this book! It’s about Cameron, the queen bee at her private L.A. high school. She’s beautiful, talented and notorious for her brutal honesty. So when she puts her foot in her month in front of her crush, she fears she may have lost him for good. In an attempt to win him over, she decides to “tame” herself, starting by making amends with those she’s wronged. It leads her to Brendan, the guy she labeled with an unfortunate nickname back in the sixth grade. As she gets closer to Brendan, she starts to wonder if she’s compromising who she is for a guy she doesn’t even want… It would make a great chick flick movie!

🌪 Cameron : Ashley Benson

Cameron is the stereotype for the pretty popular blonde. Seen as a bitch, however she’s much more than that. She’s talented, honest and bottles up a lot of her issues like her toxic relationship with her father and her mother’s childish behavior. She really grows through the story. Ashley would be a fine Cameron, don’t you think?

🌪 Brendan : Nat Wolff

Brendan was given a horrible nickname years ago, which pretty much ruined his social life, leaving him to spend his day in the high school computer lab. Yes he’s a geek but he’s also sweet, charming and designs awesome video games! He’s for sure the nerdy fictional boyfriend of any reader’s dreams… I would pick Nat for this one.

📖 An Ember In The Ashes

It would be an intense movie (I would hide in my popcorn for sure) but damn it’s a good story for the big screen. Under the Martial Empire, defiance is met with death. Those who do not vow their blood and bodies to the Emperor risk the execution of their loved ones and the destruction of all they hold dear. Laia lives with her grandparents and older brother in the impoverished backstreets. They do not mess with the Empire, they’ve seen what happens to those who do. But when Laia’s brother is arrested for treason, Laia decides to do everything she can to save him. In exhange for help from the rebels, she agrees to spy for them from within the Empire’s greatest military academy. There, Laia meets Elias, the school’s finest soldier. But Elias only want to be free of the tyranny he’s been trained to enforced. Soon, Laia’s and Elias’ destinies become intertwined…

🌪 Elias : Jeremy Irvine

Elias is the 20-year-old rebellious son of the Commandant. He tries really hard to be a good person despite his training and his upbringing. He doesn’t want to be the person that the Empire want from him. I think Jeremy would make a great Elias.

🌪 Laia : Marie Avgeropoulos

Laia is a 17-year-old Scholar girl. She thinks of herself being weak, anxious and treacherous. But she’s also determined, hardheaded and understanding. I really love this character, it was a tough choice! I guess I’ll go with Marie.

What did you think of my cast choices? Do you think these books would be good on the big screen?

Any other book you’d like to see on your TV? Who would you pick to play your favorite characters?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

