Review: The Best Laid Plans, Cameron Lund

The Best Laid Plans, Cameron Lund



Published April 7th, 2020 by Razorbill

High school senior Keely Collins takes on firsts, lasts, and everything in between in this sweet, sex-positive rom-com for fans of Meg Cabot and Jenny Han.

It seemed like a good plan at first.

When the only other virgin in her group of friends loses it at Keely’s own eighteenth birthday party, she’s inspired to take things into her own hands. She wants to have that experience too (well, not exactly like that–but with someone she trusts and actually likes), so she’s going to need to find the guy, and fast. Problem is, she’s known all the boys in her small high school forever, and it’s kinda hard to be into a guy when you watched him eat crayons in kindergarten.

So she can’t believe her luck when she meets a ridiculously hot new guy named Dean. Not only does he look like he’s fallen out of a classic movie poster, but he drives a motorcycle, flirts with ease, and might actually be into her.

But Dean’s already in college, and Keely is convinced he’ll drop her if he finds out how inexperienced she is. That’s when she talks herself into a new plan: her lifelong best friend, Andrew, would never hurt or betray her, and he’s clearly been with enough girls that he can show her the ropes before she goes all the way with Dean. Of course, the plan only works if Andrew and Keely stay friends–just friends–so things are about to get complicated.

Cameron Lund’s delightful debut is a hilarious and heartfelt story of first loves, first friends, and first times–and how making them your own is all that really matters.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. underage drinking, sex, slut-shaming, bullying.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

The best friends to lovers trope ! If you’re into that, this is the book for you. The Best Laid Plans is about childhood friends developing feelings for one another… The perfect portayal of that saying “what we want is sometimes right before our eyes”.

! If you’re into that, this is the book for you. The Best Laid Plans is about developing feelings for one another… The perfect portayal of that saying “what we want is sometimes right before our eyes”. I also enjoyed the slow-burning romance . When Keely realizes that she has feelings for her best friend and how it messes up with her mind and how she doesn’t know how to deal with it, it was really well painted. I could totally relate to her and her messy feelings.

. When Keely realizes that she has feelings for her best friend and how it messes up with her mind and how she doesn’t know how to deal with it, it was really well painted. I could totally relate to her and her messy feelings. The Best Laid Plans is a realistic and sweet contemporary with three-dimensional characters. They are high schoolers so of course they mess up a lot but we still see that they all are more than what they seem to be. They’ve all got multiple layers to their personnalities and they grow through the story. I’m here for that!

Cameron Lund takes us into the story from the very first page. It’s not some big litterature but I saw myself flying through the pages. It was a quick and really enjoyable read that, even if you can totally guess the ending, keeps you guessing until the last pages.

It was a that, even if you can totally guess the ending, keeps you guessing until the last pages. Last but not least, this book is sex-positive in a lot of ways, it focuses on the decision about having sex and the social struggles that can go with any sexual decision in teenage years. It’s thought-provoking in its conversations about the double standards around sexual behavior for men and women . And if you’re wondering, it’s not too explicit by any means.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

Sure, this book is sex-positive but it says it can be read by “Ages 14 & up” and I don’t think it’s okay to tell 14-year-old girls, or any girl in general, that they can’t possibly be a virgin by the time they graduate high school because that’s just “not cool”. Sex is not a rite of passage nor something that you should do just to get it out of the way. If you want to be a virgin, be a virgin! That being said, for a sex-positive book, there is still a lot of slut-shaming . And the worst part, the shaming is mostly done by other women! I get that the characters are in high school and everyone is a bit dumb at that age, but I found the stereotypes quite annoying .

. And the worst part, the shaming is mostly done by other women! I get that the characters are in high school and everyone is a bit dumb at that age, but I found the . The other little thing that bothered me is that I really missed Andrew’s POV. Through the story, I wasn’t able to understand him and the reasons behind his choices. I guess it was to put a little bit of suspense to the story so that the ending wasn’t too predictable but it made it hard for me to root for him.

OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for a realistic, delightful and funny YA contemporary about first loves, first friends and first times, I’d definitely recommend The Best Laid Plans. It was such a heartfelt story with flawed characters that you’re going to read in one sitting!

Final rating: 4 drops!





