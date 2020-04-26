The Burning Bookish Questions: quarantine edition

Hi friends! ☀️ I hope you all are doing okay!
My sister and I started out a new kind of post a little over a week ago, tentatively called the Burning Bookish Questions… Basically, we throw each other random prompts or questions and the other has to answer! We had so much fun with it the first time and, thanks to a couple people telling us they appreciated the post (thank you! we love you too much for words 😭), we thought we could make this a kind-of regular thing. We’re not sure whether or not it’ll be every month, every two weeks, more or less often, but we’re hoping to keep this up and have fun with it!
Since we’re turning this into a series of fun back and forth… we thought we should theme these kind of posts, so… welcome this first, kind of fitting theme at the moment: the Quarantine Edition of the Questions!
Let’s get started with these complicated questions…
🐱 Nyx asks: Since you’re stuck at home, you may as well be stuck with a book character. Which one and why?
Marie: I think I might get to pick Lara Jean for that one. I mean, she’s all about the relaxing, cosy pajamas aesthetics and so am I.
Also, she would stress bake all the time and I’m here for it.
Though, I’m with Nyx at the moment and she does like to make cakes every now and then soooooooooo…. I’m okay. Hi, Nyx. I’d like cookies? Please?
🐨 Marie asks: Which character would you hate to be stuck with? If you were stuck with said character, how would you handle it?
Nyx: Oh my…that’s a tough question! I think I would HATE being stuck with Snow from The Hunger Games series.
I mean that man is evil! He’s manipulative, mean and not at all compassionate. I bet he would be the one that put the virus out there! Plus, he’s not good to look at and I’m pretty sure he can’t cook… How would I handle it? I guess I would lock him in a closet? Is that good handling??!
🐱 Nyx asks: During quarantine, you can chat online with any author you want, which one do you choose?
Marie: Oh. Let me stare at this question for ten minutes.
Let me come back later to this question.
It’s ten minutes later and I’m going to mention Erin Hahn, I HAVE MADE MY DECISION, aerm. I really adored both You’d Be Mine and her upcoming title, More Than Maybe and I think I’d love to talk to her about crafting amazing characters and romance that make me swoon and all heart-eyes everywhere.
🐨 Marie asks: you can read one series entirely during quarantine, but just one! Which one is it and why? (Whether it’s a new series or a re-read)
Nyx: I know that one! In a previous post I mentioned that I don’t re-read…like EVER. Well, I guess I would take this time to re read my favorite series of all times…Harry Potter of course!
I LOVE this story and those characters and all their adventures. It would make me think about something else, I could really escape for a little while without moving my feet. Plus there are MANY books in this series so my reading could last for a couple of weeks at least.
🐱 Nyx asks: You’ve got a lot of free time on your hands and you decide to cook. What recipe inspired by a book would you like to try?
Marie: Okay so I have never tried pastelitos and oh my god, after reading Don’t Date Rosa Santos, I was so craving for these little pastries. I think I’d like to try and cook some of these, then. I’m certain it’s super hard to do and I just googled it and saw it takes like an hour or so. Well. Will keep me busy I guess?
🐨 Marie asks: you forgot ALL of your unread physical books elsewhere (let’s pretend that’s possible, aerm)….and you have no new digital books. Do you re-read, do you buy new ebooks, do you do both?
Nyx : Oh no, that’s an awful scenario!! I’m so glad that’s not the case!
Hum…in the previous question, I decided that I would re-read but in this case I guess I would choose to buy more ebooks. I mean I gotta stay on track with my reading and even if I prefer to read physical books there are still SO many stories I need to get into!! So yeah definitely buying, bye bye money hello beautiful new books…
🐱 Nyx asks: It’s time to work out to stay in shape! Which character do you pick as your coach?
Marie: OH I have it.
I’m going to go with Carmen, from the We Set The Dark On Fire duology. I know that, with her motivation and fierceness, she would get me to work out, like…. a lot.
I’d be exhausted but really really in shape, so I guess that’s good. She wouldn’t allow me to give up, too and I need that!
🐨 Marie asks: what’s the kind of book, stories, tropes you reach for to distract yourself the most?
Nyx: During this time, it’s really hard to read dystopia…I mean I feel like we’re living one right now.
I’m reaching for something light, something easy, something that doesn’t mess up with my mind. Contemporary is perfect for that! Fluffly reads with romance, friendship, traveling, that’s what I need right now. It takes my mind off things and it makes my heart happy. Let’s take care of ourselves shall we?
🐱 Nyx asks: Quarantine is finally over and hugs are permitted again. To which bookish character do you grant your first kiss?
Marie: I kind of want to take someone really random here, because it’s so hard to pick the FIRST one, I mean, that has to have some significance and it stresses me out a tiny bit??
So here’s to randomly picking a bookish character I love: Clark, from The Unexpected Everything, because he’s this adorable little croissant (I would say cinnamon roll, but I hate cinnamon, so…. take my metaphor instead okay) and he’s a struggling writer and he just needs a hug. From me, preferably.
🐨 Marie asks: you can finally get back into the world and into a bookshop: what’s the first book you buy?
Nyx: Yeees let’s go to the bookshop!!! Hm, I’ve got SO many books that I want to get my hands on…
I think I would buy Anna K: A Love Story by Jenny Lee. I’m really really excited about that one! It’s about first love and first heartbreak. It’s full of glamour, drama, betrayal, opulence and romance. It sounds exactly like my kind of read. But I’m betting anything that I’m not getting out of this bookstore with only one book in my bag, am I right?!
What do you think of our answers? Any books you loved here, or really want to read?
Which character would you love… or hate, to be stuck with? We’d love to hear from you in comments!
30 thoughts on “The Burning Bookish Questions: quarantine edition”
Fun! I love this and your enthusiasm comes across 😀
Aww, thank you so much! We’re happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
Great post, Snow would be the worst person to be quarantined with
Thank you! 😊
The actual worst!!
I’m glad I’m not the only one who doesn’t usually reread 😛 Left to my own devices, I’d probably almost never reread, save for my absolute favorites. But it seems like other book bloogers and bookish people go out of their way to reread stuff. So this year I made myself reread Beowulf and Pride and Prejudice. Unless the book packs a strong emotional punch, I don’t really understand what value there is in rereading.
The only books I think I’ve reread just because I love them are the Harry Potter books actually. That series just never stops being good. Also, Stargirl, Of Mice and Men, Head Full of Ghosts, and Middlesex. And…when I’m feeling really down my old Babysitter Club books…
Yaaaay, me too! There are so many people who are re reading, I was feeling a bit lonely 😅
Yeees, I totaly agree with the strong emotional punch!!
Harry Potter 😍😍😍
Oh, I’ll need to check those out 😊
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
I would definitely pick Lara Jean to be stuck at home with, too! She’s such a fun character ❤ So glad you did this kind of post again!
Ahh yay, I’m glad you agree with my pick! thank you, Holly! ❤
The character I would like to be stuck with during this period is Leo, from the book “The lost heroes” by Rick Riordan. He’s funny, witty and simply great. I’ll also love to reread “Throne of Glass” series again. I love the adventure, the magic and the added romance. It’s highly engaging. Awesome post.
Oh, I don’t know that one! I’ll need to check it out 😊
That’s a good one!!
Thank you so much 😘😘
Lara Jean!! I love her so much! And ya … I would definitely not want to be stuck with Snow ….
Harry Potter ftw!!! 100% agree!!!! And that gives you quite a number of books to read!
I’ve been reading lots of contemporary too. And some fantasy which has helped quite a bit!
This was such a fun post to read! Great post, you two!
He would be the actual worst!!
YEEEES, Harry Potter forever 😍😍
Thank you so much, we’re happy you enjoyed it 😘
Oh, I loved reading your answers to the questions! 🥰 If I had to choose I would love to be stuck with any of the squad from Queens of Geek, we could binge-watch so many TV Shows and be all nerdy about our favorite things – it would be amazing 💗 I also agree that I would probably reread Harry Potter, it would make for such an amazing experience ✨
Aww, thank you!! ☺️
Oh yeeees, that’s a good one 👌
Yaaaay, Harry Potter forever 😍😍
Contemporary has definitely been my go-to during the lockdown. You just need something light and fluffy to keep your spirits high, even if my expectations in men now measure up against fictional characters haha. I’m also going to need to find out what these pastelitos are.
Yeees totally! Hahaha, oh my god same 😂😂
Yes! It sounds absolutely delicious 😋
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
Aww! I loved reading this! I have to say, your answer about Lara Jean makes me very excited to read the trilogy! 😃I just ordered it and I’m waiting for it to be shipped to me! 💞
AH YAY! I hope you’ll love it, it’s such a great series ❤
i would definitely want to be stuck in the house with Lara Jean; i haven’t read the TATBILB series, but her aesthetic sounds so warm and comforting…. and her stress-baking would be a plus for me! 😋 i’ve also been focusing on reading more heartwarming, fluffy contemporaries just to take my mind off everything else! contemporaries just have that way of making you feel nice and safe inside. 😀
unfortunately, i missed the first edition of The Burning Bookish Questions, but i’m so glad i was able to read this one! hope you both are doing well! ❤ ❤
yeees, I’d just feel so comforted being with her and her cooking too haha ❤
Thank you so much, Ash, I'm happy you enjoyed this post ❤ I hope you're well, sending you love ❤
This is the cutest idea and I loved reading both of your answers!💖I agree, Marie, being stuck with Lara Jean would be the best. She would probably be stress baking multiple times a day, which would be bad for me, but also good for me…and I guess if you had another fictional character as your personal trainer, it would all balance out. XD Hope you’re both well! xx
Ahh thank you Olivia! ❤ I so agree with that, with all the cakes I'd eat and the personal training I'd get, guess I'll be all good haha 🙂 ❤
These posts are so fun!! I would LOVE to be quarantined at the Covey house. Lara Jean would bake all the things and I would eat them. Kitty would entertain me with all of her schemes. And Margot…. well, maybe she’d just be living with her boyfriend now and I’d be fine with that.
Thanks for reminding me about THE UNEXPECTED EVERYTHING. I really want to read that and had forgotten about it!!
Thank you Michelle, I’m so happy you like it 😀
I so agree with that, we’d have so much fun at the Covey house 😀
AHH! I hope you can pick up the unexpected everything sometime, it’s such a lovely read 🙂
I love this edition of burning bookish questions!! I think I would hate to be stuck with Gollum, because when considering how bad Sam & Frodo had it with him on a VERY mobile journey, I can’t even imagine being cooped up with him, yikes. Something I’ve been wanting to bake from a book (FOR YEARS) is a traditional Purim recipe from this cute book called All-Of-A-Kind-Family. I think it’s called fritlach? Something like that. It sounds so delish!!
Aww, thank you we’re so glad!! ☺️☺️
Oh my god yees! Being stuck with Gollum would be awful!!
Just googled that and hell yes it sounds delicious 😋
Yay, I love this kind of post! I’m so happy you decided to do it again and hopefully many more times 😀
Again, I LOVED the questions and your answers. I’m in the middle of The Unexpected Everything right now and I’m in love with Clark. I totally get that you would want to give him a hug. ❤
Great post Marie and Nyx 🙂
Ahh thank you so much, I’m so happy you like this kind of post 😀
I’m so happy you like Clark! He’s such a great character ❤
Yay I’m so glad you are doing more posts like this!! And yes Lara Jean would be an amazing friend to be stuck with and all that baking sounds glorious. My oven is broke at the minute but I wanted to make cookies *cries* !!
Snow is really cruel and manipulative so he would be horrible to be stuck with !! no thank you (I want Peeta instead) !!
It is definitely smart to pick a long series and HP would keep you entertained for ages and then you could have some Luna in your life so yay!!
I really need to read Don’t Date Rosa Santos but it already sounds delicious !!
Anna K does sound good !! I hope you get to read it at one point and enjoy !! Wonderful post !! ❤
Aww, thank you so so much! We’re happy you enjoyed it! 😁
Oh nooo 😭😭 I don’t think you can bake cookies in a microwave but you can try a mug cake 😋
Yeees, the actual worst! And oh my god yes, give me Peeta instead! He would make me bread and we would cuddle all day long, that’s the dream 🙈
Yaaay, I love Luna!!
You abolutely should read Rosa Santos, it’s such a great story 😊
Thank you, I can’t wait to buy it!
Thank you so much for your kind words 😘😘
