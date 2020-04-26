The Burning Bookish Questions: quarantine edition

Hi friends! ☀️ I hope you all are doing okay!

My sister and I started out a new kind of post a little over a week ago, tentatively called the Burning Bookish Questions… Basically, we throw each other random prompts or questions and the other has to answer! We had so much fun with it the first time and, thanks to a couple people telling us they appreciated the post (thank you! we love you too much for words 😭), we thought we could make this a kind-of regular thing. We’re not sure whether or not it’ll be every month, every two weeks, more or less often, but we’re hoping to keep this up and have fun with it!

Since we’re turning this into a series of fun back and forth… we thought we should theme these kind of posts, so… welcome this first, kind of fitting theme at the moment: the Quarantine Edition of the Questions!

Let’s get started with these complicated questions…

🐱 Nyx asks: Since you’re stuck at home, you may as well be stuck with a book character. Which one and why?

Marie: I think I might get to pick Lara Jean for that one. I mean, she’s all about the relaxing, cosy pajamas aesthetics and so am I.

Also, she would stress bake all the time and I’m here for it.

Though, I’m with Nyx at the moment and she does like to make cakes every now and then soooooooooo…. I’m okay. Hi, Nyx. I’d like cookies? Please?

🐨 Marie asks: Which character would you hate to be stuck with? If you were stuck with said character, how would you handle it?

Nyx: Oh my…that’s a tough question! I think I would HATE being stuck with Snow from The Hunger Games series.

I mean that man is evil! He’s manipulative, mean and not at all compassionate. I bet he would be the one that put the virus out there! Plus, he’s not good to look at and I’m pretty sure he can’t cook… How would I handle it? I guess I would lock him in a closet? Is that good handling??!

🐱 Nyx asks: During quarantine, you can chat online with any author you want, which one do you choose?

Marie: Oh. Let me stare at this question for ten minutes.

Let me come back later to this question.

It’s ten minutes later and I’m going to mention Erin Hahn, I HAVE MADE MY DECISION, aerm. I really adored both You’d Be Mine and her upcoming title, More Than Maybe and I think I’d love to talk to her about crafting amazing characters and romance that make me swoon and all heart-eyes everywhere.

🐨 Marie asks: you can read one series entirely during quarantine, but just one! Which one is it and why? (Whether it’s a new series or a re-read)

Nyx: I know that one! In a previous post I mentioned that I don’t re-read…like EVER. Well, I guess I would take this time to re read my favorite series of all times…Harry Potter of course!

I LOVE this story and those characters and all their adventures. It would make me think about something else, I could really escape for a little while without moving my feet. Plus there are MANY books in this series so my reading could last for a couple of weeks at least.

🐱 Nyx asks: You’ve got a lot of free time on your hands and you decide to cook. What recipe inspired by a book would you like to try?

Marie: Okay so I have never tried pastelitos and oh my god, after reading Don’t Date Rosa Santos, I was so craving for these little pastries. I think I’d like to try and cook some of these, then. I’m certain it’s super hard to do and I just googled it and saw it takes like an hour or so. Well. Will keep me busy I guess?

🐨 Marie asks: you forgot ALL of your unread physical books elsewhere (let’s pretend that’s possible, aerm)….and you have no new digital books. Do you re-read, do you buy new ebooks, do you do both?

Nyx : Oh no, that’s an awful scenario!! I’m so glad that’s not the case!

Hum…in the previous question, I decided that I would re-read but in this case I guess I would choose to buy more ebooks. I mean I gotta stay on track with my reading and even if I prefer to read physical books there are still SO many stories I need to get into!! So yeah definitely buying, bye bye money hello beautiful new books…

🐱 Nyx asks: It’s time to work out to stay in shape! Which character do you pick as your coach?

Marie: OH I have it.

I’m going to go with Carmen, from the We Set The Dark On Fire duology. I know that, with her motivation and fierceness, she would get me to work out, like…. a lot.

I’d be exhausted but really really in shape, so I guess that’s good. She wouldn’t allow me to give up, too and I need that!

🐨 Marie asks: what’s the kind of book, stories, tropes you reach for to distract yourself the most?

Nyx: During this time, it’s really hard to read dystopia…I mean I feel like we’re living one right now.

I’m reaching for something light, something easy, something that doesn’t mess up with my mind. Contemporary is perfect for that! Fluffly reads with romance, friendship, traveling, that’s what I need right now. It takes my mind off things and it makes my heart happy. Let’s take care of ourselves shall we?

🐱 Nyx asks: Quarantine is finally over and hugs are permitted again. To which bookish character do you grant your first kiss?

Marie: I kind of want to take someone really random here, because it’s so hard to pick the FIRST one, I mean, that has to have some significance and it stresses me out a tiny bit??

So here’s to randomly picking a bookish character I love: Clark, from The Unexpected Everything, because he’s this adorable little croissant (I would say cinnamon roll, but I hate cinnamon, so…. take my metaphor instead okay) and he’s a struggling writer and he just needs a hug. From me, preferably.

🐨 Marie asks: you can finally get back into the world and into a bookshop: what’s the first book you buy?

Nyx: Yeees let’s go to the bookshop!!! Hm, I’ve got SO many books that I want to get my hands on…

I think I would buy Anna K: A Love Story by Jenny Lee. I’m really really excited about that one! It’s about first love and first heartbreak. It’s full of glamour, drama, betrayal, opulence and romance. It sounds exactly like my kind of read. But I’m betting anything that I’m not getting out of this bookstore with only one book in my bag, am I right?!

What do you think of our answers? Any books you loved here, or really want to read?

Which character would you love… or hate, to be stuck with? We’d love to hear from you in comments!

