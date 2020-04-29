Hi friends! ☀️ I hope you’re all doing okay! I’m back today with another blogging post that I hope you’ll enjoy and talking about something we all face, every now and then…the dreaded blogging slump.

Whether we’re just not in the mood to blog, our lives are changing, we’re just overwhelmed or tired or not feeling it… well, there are days where just opening our blogs’ page feels dreadful and annoying and we’re just not. feeling. it. anymore.

That’s the blogging slump.

We don’t want to welcome it into our homes and lives, but it doesn’t knock either. Wow. I’m making metaphors would you look at me. ANYWAY. Today, I thought I’d share some of my tips and tricks that have helped me in keeping the blogging slump at bay! I really hope this can help!

✨ How to deal with a blogging slump

Reevaluate your blogging

The first thing I always do when I’m feeling a little slump-y is to try and get where it comes from and why.

Okay. The first thing I do is rant and scream and annoy my sister. So, the second thing.

I just really ask myself what’s wrong here. Is it really the big, massive burned-out, I-can’t-even-look-at-my-blog-anymore, or is it just the fact that I’m bored by what I write and just, this blog post idea doesn’t work?

Sometimes, there’s no need to panic. Sometimes, it’s just because I am too set in my ways and just don’t want to let the idea go, but I really should.

Sometimes, it’s just because something isn’t working out and I need to go with another idea, just don’t write that blog post, just skip this posting day altogether because I don’t want to do this.

Sometimes, it’s just because I’m getting bored of participating in book blogging memes, of writing my reviews in a certain way, of posting ten times a week when I can barely keep up with life as it is.

I feel like it’s so important to know where the blogging slump comes from, before throwing it all away.

All it takes, sometimes, to take you out of your blogging rut, is changing things up a little bit.

📝 What can you change in my usual blogging routine?

Blog less! Blog more!

Try writing blog posts on a different day, in the morning, in the evening, on the weekdays or weekends,

Try writing differently! This means: write different kind of blog posts than you’re used to, try out memes or tags or give them up, try discussion posts…. This can also mean to write what you usually do, but in different ways. For instance, you can change your blog posts’ layouts, try writing your reviews with GIFs or bullet points or full paragraphs or rhymes or whatever!

💻 What can you change on your blog itself?

Sometimes, you’re just bored because… well, it’s harsh to say, but you’re bored of just looking at your blog. Something works WONDERS for that and it’s a little change in your design.

You can easily (and without spending money!), get a new blog layout, try out a new design, try to create a new blog logo, change your articles’ featured images…

Anything can spark creativity, really. I know how terrifying it can be to change things up and try new things. What if your followers don’t like it or don’t follow you in it all?

Yes, but what if they do? If you’re feeling something exciting while writing something new or looking for a new blog’s layout…well, it’s a sign you should go for it anyway. In the end, you should make yourself happy.

Keep yourself inspired

The biggest enemy of the blogging slump is inspiration.

It’s also the biggest reason we’re getting into these moody blogging slumps: our inspiration tank is damn empty and we just don’t know where to go and what to do next.

I have some tips and tricks up my sleeve to keep myself inspired at all times. Well, not really at all times, but, whenever I’m feeling down, a little lost, or just don’t have any ideas and feel the blogging slump and the wow-I-really-cant-write-anything-anymore mood coming to slap me in the face… I do these things.

⌨️ I read blogs.

I read book blogs for the most part, yes, but also sometimes other kind of lifestyle blogs and travel blogs, too. I read about books, about blogging, about faraway places I can’t wait to go to someday.

Reading blogs is part of my routine. Whether I can do it every week or every month, eventually, no matter how busy I get, I come back to reading blogs and I think that fuels me, A LOT.

Sometimes, I read a blog post and its comments and some random thing will jump at me and give me an idea for a post. Sometimes, I find that I got tagged in a book tag and find it so much fun I feel excited to write again. Sometimes, I just stumble upon the most gorgeous blogs I’ve ever seen and feel inspired for change, growth and to do more on my own platform, too.

Blogs are such a huge inspiration, really. I also know that when you’re in a slump, sometimes you can’t BEAR LOOKING AT ANOTHER DAMN BOOK BLOG EVER AGAIN. If that happens… you should look at your blog.

💻 I read my own blog.

Sometimes, when I feel in a bit of a blogging slump, I go down the rabbit hole that is my 800+ blog posts blog and I just…. lose myself.

I read things I wrote years ago and just….

I read things I wrote months ago and feel inspired.

I stumble upon something I forgot and am like “did I write this?”, both in a “this is actually good” or “uuuuuuuuuuuh” way.

I scroll down comments and conversations and see what people said, asked, wondered about old and new posts.

It’s funny, but losing myself like that reminds me of why I started in the first place and, more often than not, makes me find a little bit of that motivation and will to continue having fun like I used to.

🔍 I look for ideas.

To keep the inspiration alive, I’m constantly on the lookout for ideas.

I always have an endless list of ideas that I keep in moments like these, when the blogging slump comes alive. Sometimes, just reading back on random ideas sparkle something back in me and makes me want to write and actually get back to it.

Sometimes, I search for blogging prompts online (there are so many lists!), I search for book tags, I scroll down book lists, I stare at my shelf and wonder about the world.

Sometimes, I scream at my sister HELP ME I DON’T HAVE IDEAS and she tells me to write about bookstagram and I word-vomit a too long post about worries afterwards.

When I don’t feel inspired to do anything, sometimes just looking for ideas , something new, fresh, exciting like that helps me in finding a little bit of that inspiration back.

📖 I read books

So… I’m a book blogger and reading books is part of both me and my blog. I guess reading books helps me in keeping myself inspired, because… reading a book can end up in:

writing a review, a glorious review, a rant,

writing a recommendations post! like, oh, what was that similar book that I read the other day?

writing about any topic, friendship, romance, writing styles, book covers, paperbacks or ebooks, etc etc.

Also, I love reading books so….

Take a break

Once everything is said and done, the best thing left to do to deal and beat the blogging slump is just to take a break.

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to change things up, to think about your blogging, to keep ideas and inspiration at bay, it just doesn’t work out.

It might be because of life, it might be personal, it just might be because you’re just not feeling it, no matter what you do.

I’m writing this for myself as much as for you reading, really: YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN.

It’s not the end of the world if you’re in a blogging slump. It’s okay to take a break, to take a breather, to skip a posting day or disappear for a month if you need to.

Sometimes, finding inspiration again, motivation, that little blogging spark, takes time. Stop feeling guilty about it all.

Whenever you’re back, whenever you feel it again, blogging will be waiting for you and ready to welcome you again. Take your time to reevaluate everything. Maybe you need an entire fresh start, or maybe you need to take a longer break than you thought.

No matter what, if you have this blogging thing in your heart, it’ll come back to you.

Are there any blogging topics you’d like me to talk about or give advice on? Feel free to let me know!

How do you deal with a blogging slump?



Do you have some tips and tricks to share to get out of a blogging slump? Let me know in comments!



