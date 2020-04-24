There are no spoilers in this review.

Clique Bait, Ann Valett



Publishing on April 28th, 2020 by HarperTeen.

Chloe Whittaker is out for revenge. Last year her best friend Monica’s life was unceremoniously ruined by the most popular students at their high school, so this year Chloe plans to take each and every one of them down. She traded her jeans and T-shirts for the latest designer clothes, deleted everything on social media that would tie her to Monica (and blow her cover), and carefully devised a way to befriend the members of the popular clique. Now all that’s left to do is uncover their deepest, darkest secrets and reveal them to the world.

Chloe has the perfect plan…that is, until she begins to fall for one of the people she’s determined to destroy.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. blackmail, drinking, ableist words used, throwing up, cheating, fatshaming, bullying, death, drowning, peer pressure, abusive relationship.

☂️ DIVERSITY: POC side characters, queer side character.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

Clique Bait gave me exactly what I was looking for and for that, I am glad. If you’re a little bit like me and trash for books filled with the rich and privileged and all the drama à la Gossip Girl, The Thousandth Floor, Pretty Little Liars, Clique Bait is a book that should be on your TBR.

for and for that, I am glad. If you’re a little bit like me and trash for à la Gossip Girl, The Thousandth Floor, Pretty Little Liars, Clique Bait is a book that should be on your TBR. The story is carried by Chloe as she befriends “Level Ones“, the highest clique of rich, popular kids in order to get revenge on them for her best friend, Monica. I really, really enjoyed Chloe as a character, her drive and determination for her best friend and her loyalty. I also loved seeing her grow thorough the story, as she blends in with the Level Ones a little more.

for her best friend, Monica. I really, really enjoyed Chloe as a character, her for her best friend and her loyalty. I also loved seeing thorough the story, as she blends in with the Level Ones a little more. One of my favorite part of the story was the romance, a fake relationship turning into something more , slowly but surely. I loved William so, so much. Despite his tough exterior, I loved how we could see that he clearly started caring more and more about Chloe and the tension and chemistry between the two was arhhghh I loved it okay.

, slowly but surely. I so, so much. Despite his tough exterior, I loved how we could see that he clearly started caring more and more about Chloe and the between the two was arhhghh I loved it okay. Another thing I loved was how, slowly but surely, we got to peek a little deeper into the clique, discover the characters, their secrets, their own little dramas and insecurities. It felt like uncovering layers and layers of drama and, to be honest, reading Clique Bait felt like watching an episode of Gossip Girl or something and just, wanting more. With a simple writing and great dialogues, it was such an addictive kind of read, I wanted to read it all at once.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

There were two little things preventing me from completely falling head over heels for this book: The predictability of it a little bit. There were twists and turns and some I didn’t see coming, some I kind of wanted to gasp about, but the biggest twist of it was something I kind of expected, so… I wasn’t that shocked. It’s personal though and didn’t take away any of my enjoyment . I just would have rated it higher if, like, I screamed at the big plot twist in a WHAT THE – manner. The ending . With no spoilers at all, I just feel like the book wrapped up a little too quickly , I would have liked to stay, like, one more chapter with the characters afterwards.



OVERALL



☂️

If you’re looking for an addictive story about revenge, with drama, twists and turns and a romance you’ll root for, I can recommend Clique Bait. I couldn’t stop reading this book and will certainly be looking forward to reading more from Ann Valett next!

Final rating: 4 drops!





Thank you so, so much to HarperCollins International for the e-ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.



Did you read Clique Bait? Do you want to?



Do you have any recommendations of books with ALL the drama?? Let me know in comments!

