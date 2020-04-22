Pairing 10 books I recommend with 10 songs I love

Hi friends! I hope you all are doing okay 💛

This idea for a post had been sitting in my drafts for like, half a year or something, but…. I haven’t tackled it properly, because I was a little scared of messing it up. Still, I loved the idea so much, I couldn’t give it up.

So… after spending long hours, searching for the perfect fit, here it is. I’m happy (and a little nervous) to share with you all 10 books I adore and the songs on my playlist I picked out for them! This was no easy feat, let me tell you, but in the end, I’d say I am pretty happy with the final result, sooo I hope you’ll enjoy it, too!

Also for those of you who were a bit curious about my musical taste, well… here you go!

📚 My Books & Songs Pairings 💛

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Taylor Swift – The Man

“I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again”

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 Two ultimate favorite need to go together, am I right?

Evelyn Hugo is that character I can’t stop thinking about. Her fierceness, determination, her living in a cruel, unforgiving Hollywood world dominated by white men. I adore and really recommend reading this book and Taylor Swift’s song, The Man, is perfectly fitting for her.

“Make them pay you as much as they would a white man.”

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

The Last Thing You Said, Sara Biren

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Coldplay, The Scientist

“Nobody said it was easy

It’s such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy

No one ever said it would be this hard

Oh take me back to the start“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 The Last Thing You Said is an incredibly moving story about grief and trying to find your way back to each other despite the obstacles and weight of the past. I really enjoyed this book and The Scientist is a beautiful song that fits with it!

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer, Michelle Hodkin

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow

“And in the bad times I fear myself

I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I’ll never meet the ground“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 Mara Dyer is such a… messed-up book, I want to say. I don’t want to spoil it too much if you haven’t read it at all, but it’s an addictive mystery with stunning writing and characters and one of my favorites for sure. Mara is one of the most complex characters ever and the song Shallow completely represents her feelings thorough the book.

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads

Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 The Veronicas, You Ruin Me

“‘Cause you play me like a symphony

Play me till your fingers bleed

I’m your greatest masterpiece

You ruin me“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 Nothing Left To Burn is one of my favorite books EVER, okay, so go read it please. More seriously, this book is about a toxic relationship, told in between past and present, with incredible writing and tension and I adore it. The song, You Ruin Me, is so fitting to illustrate the messy, toxic relationship of the story.

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

When The Stars Lead To You, Ronni Davis

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Jonas Brothers, Hesitate

“Pull me close and I’ll hold you tight

Don’t be scared ’cause I’m on your side

Know there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 I love this book and I love this song. That’s why.

Okay, more seriously, When The Stars Lead To You is a consuming first-love with someone dealing with depression and I really loved it. Hesitate is a song that makes me bawl like a baby and they’re both really great okay.

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

A Thousand Perfect Notes, C. G. Drews

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Marina Kaye, Homeless

“Heavy steps on hardwood floors

Into my room trough broken doors

Try to leave this day behind me

But peace will never find me“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 A Thousand Perfect Notes is about Beck, hating his home and his abusive mother and it’s an emotional, stunning debut I really enjoyed. Marina Keye’s song, Homeless, fits the book perfectly, about trying to find a home and losing yourself and I love this song so much.

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

Permanent Record, Mary H. K. Choi

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Snow Patrol, Chasing Cars

“If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 I feel like Chasing Cars goes perfectly with Permanent Record. I mean, Pablo is a university drop-out struggling with money and… well, life, and Leanna is an international star. They meet randomly at 4 a.m in Brooklyn and I feel like their entire relationship could fit in these couple verses from the song. It’s a wonderful song and book, really.

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Emeli Sande, Read All About It

“I wanna sing, I wanna shout

I wanna scream ’til the words dry out

So put it in all of the papers,

I’m not afraid“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 If I found one perfect fit in this post, it’s that. I could only fit a couple lines, but Emeli Sande’s entire song perfectly encompasses The Hate U Give and the voice Starr needs to find and dare using, to speak up for the best friend she lost because of police violence.

“What’s the point of having a voice if you’re gonna be silent in those moments you shouldn’t be?”

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

We Used To Be Friends, Amy Spalding

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 No Doubt, Don’t Speak

“I really feel that I’m losin’ my best friend

I can’t believe this could be the end

It looks as though you’re lettin’ go“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 A book about friendship, yes! I loved We Used to Be Friends, because it’s an incredible story about friends growing apart and it’s very relatable and I love it. No Doubt’s song is just so, so good and so fitting for the book, too.

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

You’d Be Mine, Erin Hahn

The song I’m pairing it with 🎶 Selena Gomez, Vulnerable

“If I hand you my emotions, would you even want to take it?

If I give you all my trust, then would you fumble it and break it?

If I let you cross my finish line, then would you wanna make it?“

Why I’m pairing them together 🔎 You’d Be Mine has one of my favorite romances ever. Annie and Clay are country artists finding themselves on tour together, slowly falling for each other but not really wanting to leave themselves vulnerable enough to get hurt. I love this and Selena Gomez’s song goes perfectly with that!

▶️ listen to the song – 📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 read my review

What do you think of my picks? Did you read any of these books? Do you like any of these artists?



Let me know in comments!



