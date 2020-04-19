My first steps as a newbie bookstagrammer (and my worries)

Hi friends! ☀️ I hope you’re all doing okay. Today, I have a special post ready for you…

I’m ready to talk about bookstagram. It’s a wild topic here in the book community, really and I have had thoughts on it, tons of them, ever since I started blogging and became aware of bookstagram actually being a thing.

Now that I, as of a couple weeks ago, have finally jumped onto that bandwagon and joined instagram as a book blogger, I’m ready to talk about it all. I’m ready to share my experience, my expectations and the reality, for now, as well as my, well…. thoughts and fears I had, and still have.

Hope you’re ready for it.

📸 Why I created a bookstagram account

I have been an inactive bookstagrammer follower for YEARS, now. Whether they’re bloggers I know having instagram accounts or people I don’t know whose pictures I fell in love with…. well, I’ve been a silent observant of the bookstagram community for a little while, now.

Admiring from afar stunning pictures, book stacks and aesthetics, watching stories on the app of unboxings and people talking about books on the app. I’ve been doing that for years and I’ve been wondering for years if I should do it, too.

A strange period in the year gave me a little more time to try it out, so I told myself: why the hell not? Let’s see how it goes. So, here I am.

I’m not going to lie here, I mean… I always make a point of being honest with my blogging experiences and I want to be honest with my bookstagram experience, too, so, here goes.

I have been feeling, for years now, that I needed to be on bookstagram, as a book influencer. Let’s face it: if book blogs are wonderful and I adore them with all of my heart and am certainly not going to quit my book blog for bookstagram…. well, aerm. I feel like I need to be on bookstagram, too. The past couple of years have taken a sharp turn for bookish influencers and good old book blogs aren’t as wildly popular.

When people talk about book influencers, they are talking about booktubers. They are talking about bookstagrammers. Then and only then, in third position, they are talking about book bloggers.

So, you know what? I’ll admit it, shameful and all: I felt like I was missing out by not being on bookstagram. I felt like I wasn’t entirely relevant, either.

Am I really missing out? Well, time and more experience with bookstagram will tell, I guess.

📸 My experience with bookstagram (so far)

Before heading into this: as I am writing this post, I’m still a very young bookstagrammer and I still have a lot to learn, a lot to figure out about both the bookstagram experience and my own account, just as well.

My very first day and first post on bookstagram had me overwhelmed, grateful, happy and a little overwhelmed again (like, I shut off my instagram notifications right away because aerm).

☂️ The positives of bookstagram

The community I met on here, whether it was familiar faces I already knew from blogging or new people I hadn’t had a chance to talk to, were wonderful, welcoming, encouraging and incredibly warm.

Day by day, I got into a small ryhthm of scrolling down bookstagram, getting even more inspired than usual by beautiful accounts, gave a first try at commenting and interacting in the community and was welcomed with answers to comments, likes and overall, well, I felt really positive about it.

Day by day, I got into a rhythm of taking pictures and thinking about the kind of content I could put on this new platform, getting inspired and bothering my sister to pose, picking books off my shelves and putting them back, taking pictures I’m proud of and others I’m not so sure of.

Day by day, I’ve been having fun sharing stories, talking about books in new ways and just thinking about this new platform, too.

So, so far, I’ve been having fun exploring this new creative side of myself and this new way to highlight books, talk with the bookish community and some authors, too. I’m grateful for it to have been a positive experience, so far.

Yet, I’m going to admit it, too: I’m a little bit worried. Okay. You know me. A lot.

☂️ My worries about bookstagram

Before, I could only imagine the work it takes, now I actually see it. I don’t even know how some people get to post every single day and just have enough time, material and inspiration to do it all.

It takes so much time to figure out the kind of pictures you want to put out and there’s so much thought going into each of these. Like, I heard the pictures have to fit an aesthetic in order for you to have a coherent feed, in order to be consistent and gain followers and everything.

✨ Am I worried about my feed? YES.

I’m only taking pictures with my phone, not an actual camera, it’s not the latest iPhone either. I’m not fidgeting with my pictures lightning for hours on end, I didn’t download 32 apps on my phone and should I?

✨ Am I worried about interaction? YES.

Instagram is a social media and… to be honest, that’s what worries me the most every single day. Unlike chatting on good old book blogs and through comments, where I feel like I can take my time, instagram feels more fast-paced and I feel like I need to keep up with it quicker, both in order to be relevant and for the instagram algorithm to like me, or something.

I’m always the happiest when someone comments on one of my posts, anywhere that is, but… I feel way more stressed to answer quickly when it’s on social media.

✨ Am I worried about numbers? YES. A LOT.

Statistics are always tricky and something I hate about social media is that they jump right to your face. The pictures with 2k likes, the accounts with 20k followers. I know I’m just starting out, but I can feel it creeping, the worry about the numbers.

The number of followers, obviously. The number of likes, comments, interaction, yes, definitely.

I also tend to worry about the amount of posts I need to put out there. Social media isn’t like book blogging and, with the instagram algorithm and everything, I feel like you need to be way more active in order to grow, in order to be noticed, too.

I can’t post every single day, so am I posting enough? Am I posting the right kind of pictures? Is there even a right kind of picture?

I know this stress about numbers won’t really go away anytime soon, so…. I’m trying not to track my statistics too much, not to worry about my best performing posts and to focus on! having! fun!!

✨ Am I worried about…. myself? YES.

Okay, so I promised to be honest so here goes. I’m worried about myself on bookstagram, too. I mean, it is pretty common for bookstagrammers to share bits of themselves, whether it’s in their captions or in stories, unboxing, talking, reviewing books live and so on.

I’m…. well, I’m kind of a private person (you all know I’m just the back of a head on my profile pictures…). Am I going to lose followers, interest if, sometimes, I just don’t feel like sharing a little more about myself?

I know it’s not a given to do that and I know lots of people don’t do these kind of things at all. Should I? I can’t help but wonder.

You’ll notice that I worry. A LOT. That’s just me, though and I am hoping that, with time and a little more experience, I will find my own rhythm with it all, what I am at ease with or not and, hopefully, some of my anxiety will go away, so I can completely embrace this new side of my bookish identity: being a bookstagrammer.

So, hi. I’m Marie, I’m new and hoping to have fun.

Maybe i’ll share some tips later on once I get the gist of it all, if that’s something you’d be interested in!

Also, in case you’re curious, my bookstagram account is right here: drizzleandhurricanebooks!

Do you have a bookstagram? Why did you create an account, or why don’t you have one?



Do you have any bookstagram worries like I do, or any tips for me? Let me know in comments!



