How I plan my book blog’s content

Hi friends! ☀️ I have had this idea written down for a little while not, but never really got around to writing it. I’m not sure why, but today I kind of felt inspired to, so…. I hope this can be useful.

I’m always curious to know how people plan their blog’s content. How they find ideas, how they keep themselves organized, what tools they use. I thought that today, I’d share how I personally plan my book blog’s content, from finding ideas to planning and promoting my posts.

It’s a pretty simple process, really, but I’d be so, so very curious to see if we share the same one of if you have any tips and tricks to plan your blogging, so feel free to let me know!

🔍 STEP 1: Finding ideas and inspiration to book blog

I feel like, for me, one of the toughest things ever when it comes to book blogging, is actually finding the ideas to blog.

There are SO many bloggers out there and so many content everywhere online, sometimes…. it’s hard to feel ideas coming. It’s hard to feel like we have brilliant ideas, like we can stand out, like what we write, matter.

I’m certain there are a thousand million versions of this post already out there, yet I’m still writing it. Want to know why? Because I’m trying to feel that, my voice, my own opinion, my way of doing things and of thinking might resonate with someone out there.

You always have something new to bring to the table, something new to bring to the blogging world so, when you have an idea, any idea, don’t give it up right away. Let it simmer for a while and if you like it, well… let the words flow and trust yourself. If you do, and if you write with passion, people will resonate with it.

☂️ Related blog post: How to find your book blogging’s voice?

How do I find my ideas to blog?

Oh boy. Well, to be completely honest with you, my brain and computer both are a mess of ideas thrown around everywhere.

I always have ideas ready for my blog. Random blog post ideas, some that are a little more developed, just a couple prompts that felt inspiring. I write everything down, whenever something jumps at my throat, no matter how random it can be, I write it down to remember it.

I might never use it, I might use it years from now, but… at least, it’s there.

Ideas and inspiration come from anywhere, really. While I read a blog post, while I read comments or type a comment, while I scroll through bookstagram, book twitter, while I read or talk with my sister about something, while walking down the street and BAM.

More specifically, my ideas might come from:

Current events and trends. For me, that would be like, themed months , such as Mental Health Month in May, Pride Month in June, etc etc, for book recommendations, to highlight some stories and so on. This can also be seasonal , like winter reads recommendations, the best back-to-school reads, books you can read on the beach…

For me, that would be like, , such as Mental Health Month in May, Pride Month in June, etc etc, for book recommendations, to highlight some stories and so on. This can also be , like winter reads recommendations, the best back-to-school reads, books you can read on the beach… Book tags and memes. I don’t participate in memes anymore, but these can definitely give you some inspiration… or make you want to participate in them! Some Top Ten Tuesday prompts might inspire you to make your own list, or maybe one particular question in a book tag stood out to you and you feel like doing a whole long post about it all.

I don’t participate in memes anymore, but these can definitely give you some inspiration… or make you want to participate in them! Some prompts might inspire you to make your own list, or maybe one particular question in a stood out to you and you feel like doing a whole long post about it all. Other bloggers. YES. I’m saying this and I think it’s important to recognize that other bloggers are a huge source of inspiration. (NOTE : INSPIRATION, not plagiarism!!!) Sometimes, I’ll read a blog post and one random sentence will jump out to me and make me feel like rambling on it. I did that recently!! Sometimes, a blog post will make me want to write my own take on the topic, too. Bloggers are inspiring and wonderful.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you’re directly inspiring yourself from someone else, a top ten tuesday prompt, answering to someone else’s blog post that echoed with you… remember to always mention it. Also, back to my reference in the topic, Cait’s post about plagarizing vs. copying.

📝 STEP 2: Figuring out your book blog’s schedule

It takes a whole lot of time to figure out how you want to blog.

Some people like having a schedule, like being organized, knowing when to post, planning ahead.

Some people are more spontaneous, would rather blog whenever they feel like it and that’s it.

There’s nothing wrong or right with either of these and it will take a bit of time to figure out how you want to schedule (or not) your blog posts. How much you want to post per week, or per month. What posts you like writing, how you like writing them and so on.

You might also change. You might go from posting every day to once a week, you might want to skip reviews altogether after realizing you actually hate posting them. It’s okay, too.

I changed! I used to post 4 times a week. I used to have memes in my blog’s schedule every week. I used to feel like I couldn’t skip a posting day because I might be a bit controlling. I’m not like that anymore.

How do I plan my blog’s schedule?

I personally love being organized and having a set schedule. I like knowing when to post, what I will post next and I like being prepared. I like knowing what’s coming and I JUST NEED A PLAN OKAY.

Working full-time during the week, I use my weekends to plan my next week of blogging. Sometimes, when I’m inspired, I will plan a little more ahead than a week.

I usually post 3 times a week :

One of these posts always is a review. Despite reviews being unpopular (yes. I said it. You know it’s true), I still love writing book reviews and highlighting books this way, so I make a point of writing reviews almost every week.

The two other blog posts are different, depending on my mood, my current ideas and the time of the month we’re at, too. Book recommendations, monthly wrap-up, book tags, talks about blogging or books… I’m not setting myself a too-tight schedule on ideas to let inspiration take me wherever it wants every week.

My tools to plan my blogging:

Google Drive : I have a Post Schedule Spreadsheet , I also have a document with some ideas for my posts. You can also use an Excel Spreadsheet, Google Calendar and so on.

: I have a , I also have a document with some ideas for my posts. You can also use an Excel Spreadsheet, Google Calendar and so on. Goodreads : I need this. Like, I can’t write a bookish blog post, whether it’s a recommendations post or a book review, without goodreads. I need the synopsis because I forget character’s names OKAY.

: I need this. Like, I can’t write a bookish blog post, whether it’s a or a book review, without goodreads. I need the synopsis because I forget character’s names OKAY. My sister, because I ramble on and on and ooooooooooooooon about blogging and, oops. Thank you Nyx.

☂️ Related blog post: How to: organize your book blogging life (ft. my spreadsheets!)

IMPORTANT NOTE: When it comes to planning your blog’s content, cutting yourself some slack is important.

Feeling inspired? GREAT. Enjoy it and go with the flow, write more!

Feeling down and burned out? Allow yourself to skip some days. Find your own pace to work on your blog. A little bit every day, on the weekend, every blue moon: to each their own. Blogging is a hobby and you need to have fun while writing!

💬 STEP 3: Promote and market your book blog, how to put yourself out there?

I feel like we’re all a little too shy about promoting our own work, me included. I never want to be too annoying, I never want to shout even when I spend hours and hours on a blog post and want it to succeed… I always have a hard time shouting about it.

You should promote your book blog more. You’re working hard, harder than some people might imagine. You deserve to share the blog post you wrote with others.

Where I promote my book blog:

Okay so I’m definitely not promoting my book blog as much as I could, but I’m mostly using these two social media to talk about my blog posts:

Twitter: I’ve been on twitter for a couple years now and I always share and re-share my blog posts on here.

I’ve been on twitter for a couple years now and I always share and re-share my blog posts on here. Instagram: Okay so I JUST started getting on bookstagram, like, a couple weeks ago, so I haven’t been doing much of my blog’s promotion on here. I do a couple posts where I mention my blog, I promote my new blog posts on my stories, too, though.

These two don’t bring much traffic to my blog, to be honest, because I don’t have a huge following in either of these, but they do bring a little bit awareness to my blog.

I think that the biggest thing I do that helps me promoting my blog is blog hopping. Not to leave comments saying “hey check out my blog” (there is nothing more off-putting than that, if you ask me), but to genuinely interact with people. Read their blog posts, talk about them with them, share their posts in my monthly wrap-ups and so on. This has allowed me to create genuine connections and almost naturally, brought people back to check out my blog, leave comments, grow my following and interactions and… left me with incredible friends, too.

☂️ Related blog post: My top 5 tips to interact with the book blogging community

IMPORTANT NOTE: When it comes to promoting books….remember that authors are humans behind the screen. DO NOT TAG AUTHORS IN YOUR POSTS on social media is the golden rule that always needs to be remembered. I personally only tag authors when my review is a 5-star review… or maybe a 4-star sometimes, but when I’m not really criticizing everything. I do tag them when I’m sharing a recommendations post and blabbering on about how much I love their work, though.

Always, always remember to be proud of your work. You’re doing amazing.

How do you plan your blog’s content? Do you have a schedule or are you more spontaneous? How do you promote your blog? Any tips to share?



Also small question: are there any blogging topics you’d like me to cover? Let me know in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Bookstagram ☂️Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog