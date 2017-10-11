On book reviews: unpopularity, comments and other struggles

Today, I actually want to ASK you things, rather than talk and rant a whole lot. Let’s be honest: I will be ranting a WHOLE LOT anyway, but I really, really want to ask you things here, too. So don’t let this fail, people, I’m counting on you.
Hello friends, this is me back again with a small – okay, big, sorry – book blogging rant, and today’s topic is all about…BOOK REVIEWS.
Very early on in my small blogging career – is three years small, or big? I have no idea?! -, I have noticed something that ALL book bloggers will notice, eventually. Our heart and soul, us screaming about books in reviews, does not actually work.
Don’t get me wrong here. Tons of things actually work. Book bloggers scream about books around 99.9% of the time. That other 1% is for other things, like, food, writing, life getting in the way. Mostly food, though. ANYWAY, point is: we do scream about books a whole lot. Yet, book reviews don’t work the same way other blog posts do.
There is something I have noticed, something everyone has noticed by now. People talked about it already, I already mentioned it in my popular blog posts discussion. Fact is: book reviews get less traffic. Instead of crying over the fact that the blog posts I appreciate doing, the ones that takes time and thoughts to put into place, the ones I want to share my love for a bit more, aren’t quite working as well as I’d like them to ; I have decided to do something else and ask myself a couple questions about book reviews.
Thing is: if book reviews aren’t that popular, I am at fault, too. I know that I spend more time commenting on other blog posts, I know that, sometimes, I tend to be drawn to all the blog posts, except for book reviews.
What makes me comment on book reviews?
With tons of book reviews every single days on blogs I read, it’s hard to follow and hard to comment on every single post. It’s also really hard to…want to. Sometimes, I just don’t feel like commenting on a review – and yes, it happens to the best of us. So what does, actually, makes me want to leave my two-cents on a book review?
First things first: I actually comment on some blogger’s reviews ALL THE TIME. It’s because
I am really nice I just LOVE THEM. There are some bloggers I’ll read every review, every single blog post from, because they are fabulous and I’m always interested in what they have to say, the books they read and how they enjoy it. They have a gorgeous writing style and overall I’ll READ all the things.
When I see a review popping-up for a book I really, really want to read, I’m always more interested in reading a review as well.
Same thing for a book I already read: I’m more drawn to other people’s opinions when I know I have my own on the book – to compare, see what they loved, hated and everything else about the book.
Other things that might make me want to comment on your book reviews:
- A particular review formatting, such as the 10 reasons I NEED to read this book, a review in GIF, aesthetics in book reviews #superficialbookworm
- A gorgeous book cover drawing me in #superficialbookwormagain
- An intriguing beginning to the review…
- And so on. Sometimes, you know, you just get a feeling when you start reading a review and you’re like:
Why I sometimes just don’t comment on book reviews
I’m always trying to make a point of being completely honest about these blogging struggles of mine, ever since I started blogging and this particular feature, so I’ll say it out loud now.
Commenting on book reviews takes a whole lot more effort and time than commenting on other fun – quick posts like memes, tags and so on. At least, for me. Most of the time, book reviews are long to read. I know. I’m reading 500 pages books and complaining about a 1 K review? Yet, I don’t have as much time as I’d like to read all the reviews in the world and therefore, leave a thoughtful comment. I like to leave other things that just “Great review” as a comment, so… I need to have something to say. Otherwise, well… I’m just in a bit of a Ross Geller moment.
Book reviews are harder to comment on. Remember how I said I mostly comment on book reviews for books I’m interested in reading / have read? It’s mostly because I know what to say. I already know the thoughts I have on the book and, sometimes, I feel like I can add to the conversation in comments, something that’s really important to me. In discussion posts, we get some prompts to answer, some questions, it’s easier to actually find something to say once you’ve read it all. Sometimes, in book reviews, I’m just at a loss for words.
How to make people comment on your book reviews?
I haven’t quite mastered the art of gathering tons of people around my book reviews. It is something I would absolutely LOVE to be doing: chatting books more and more in comments, driving people to talk about the books, other books that are alike, books that are different, and so on. Just, DRIVING conversations as much and as well as discussions posts and other popular blog posts manage to do so.
If I still haven’t got the trick to do it all – and maybe I never will, maybe book reviews aren’t meant to drive conversations as much as all of the other blog posts – ; I still have a couple things that could, would, and do work sometimes.
- Try out mini reviews: they’re quick to read, they are fun, and sometimes you just need a couple words to convince someone. AND you can talk about more than one book at a time, if you’re doing mini-reviews of a few books at a time: more chances for your readers to have read or wanting to read one of the books you’re talking about.
- Try and change up your review format once in a while: this is something I clearly suck at…but that’s always been on my mind. Maybe someday I will. Reading different kind of reviews, with aesthetics, just GIF reactions, just a LIST or other fun things to read, can make reviews a whole lot more fun to read…and to comment on.
- Ask questions at the end of the blog post: and try to find questions other than, “have you read the book or do you want to?”. I think, for any blog post, it is so important to ask your readers things, to give them food for thoughts and make them want to comment on your blog posts and reviews. If you’re talking about a particular book, obviously ask about that book at the end of your review, but also try and ask for more recs, ask for other books in the genre, if they like this or that aspect of the particular book in the books they read, and so on.
Just wait and hope and remember that, by writing reviews, you are sharing the love for books. That’s what you are here for, so JUST KEEP ON GOING AND LOVING IT.
Okay, I’m done ranting here, but I really, really want to hear your thoughts on book reviews. Do you find yourself commenting less on book reviews than on other blog posts? Why is that?
What makes you comment on a book review, and why don’t YOU comment on book reviews, sometimes? What are your favorite kind of reviews to comment on? Long texts, lists, mini-reviews or something else? Do you have tips and tricks for people to comment more on your book reviews?
as always, thank you for listening to my long rant and let me know all your thoughts in comments, I’d love to chat!
26 thoughts on “On book reviews: unpopularity, comments and other struggles”
When it comes to my own reviews.. I realize that they get less traffic, but I simply ignore that part. *bad blogger behaviour?* I like writing them, getting my thoughts out there. Although I’ve been thinking about trying out different formats, I haven’t gotten to that point yet.
I do give my reviews a bit of an original extra by always mentioning some food – books and munches, doh – and that makes it even more fun for me while I’m preparing my reviews.
When it comes to reading other people’s reviews?
I have to be honest and admit that I simply look for the catchy post titles – why don’t I use those instead of “Review: BOOK”? – or beautiful covers. And, like you, if it’s a book I’ve read, I’ve clicked the post faster than you can say “whooptiedoo”. Also if it’s a book on my TBR and I feel like I might just need that extra bit of motivation to pick it up; who knows, maybe that review might get the job done?
And when it’s about commenting.. Honestly, I’m way too quick at writing way too long comments [the proof’s right here] that I even succeed at just rambling at a review. If it’s about the cover, the synopsis or simply one sentence the blogger wrote that I have something to say about, I just do it. I’m a hero when it comes to typing comments, hitting “post comment” and then going “okay, and what did I just type exactly?”. Word-vomit all the way.
Well… I LOVE your word-vomit ahah, so don’t ever stop. It’s so great that you always manage to find words to answer and comment, just like that. YOU have got some kind of magical-commenting powers, that’s for sure 🙂
I don’t think it’s “bad blogger behavior” that you’re ignoring the stats part of reviews. ON THE CONTRARY, it’s the goal, ahah. I’m just a teensy bit obsessed at times, so I notice ahah. It’s SO great you’re mentioning some food, what a FABULOUS IDEA!
Catchy post titles really help, you’re right – they make me very curious as well. We both should work on that then 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Kathy! ❤ ❤
Hello Marie! Love this post ❤
Yes I absolutely agree that book reviews don't get as much traffic and WAAAAAY less comments than all the other posts that I write. Also, they are the type of posts that I like writing the least :') I like your tips in this post because it makes me want to rethink the way I write reviews – maybe mini-reviews is a good idea (since I don't have much to say in my reviews anyway :') )
I also tend to comment less on reviews than I do on other posts. As you mentioned, it depends on who is writing it and which book it is about! Overall I do find that I have less to say about book reviews than I do about other posts.
It's funny that the idea of writing book reviews drew me in to the book blogging community in the first place, though I later discovered other types of posts which are more fun to write!
Hi Sophie! ❤ ❤ Thank you!!
I get your feeling here – I came for the book reviews, and I'm having much more fun writing other kind of posts. I do noticed that I try and give my reviews more attention and I want to spread the love a bit more. I don't know how, but I do want to. I feel like, more than often, books aren't as…well, overwhelmingly shoved in people's faces on wordpress than on twitter. maybe it's the media, maybe it's the reviews, maybe it's all more calm and chill over here, I don't know. But I'm just sad sometimes, I really love spreading the bookish love on here, but… yeah, book reviews don't seem to work too much. I AM RAMBLING I'm sorry ahah.
I do find that I have less to say on reviews sometimes as well
Thank you SO much for sharing your thoughts ❤ ❤
Here is an honest opinion from a non-book blogger. I actually slightly, I mean really slightly dislike reading book reviews from book bloggers (unless they posted it on Goodreads) because I feel like the bloggers are too nice to speak badly about the book if they don’t like it. Of course, I knew that this doesn’t apply to everyone but I just couldn’t help thinking about these especially if they’re reviewing ARC.
And it’s true that book reviews are harder to comment. Like what am I supposed to say if I haven’t read the book yet or the genre just didn’t appeal to me?
nurulrasya.com
THANK YOU for your honest opinion, this means so much to me! ❤
Oh, I understand your feeling – I don't know if people are trying to be more gentle on here than on Goodreads? I do know that I'm mostly super gentle and nice in my book reviews, but that's because I select my books A LOT ahahah that's why I end up enjoying most of them.
I understand – it's SO hard sometimes. I guess we can't comment on everything… Or maybe we should try and find a fun way for people to want to comment on reviews anyway? I have no solution ahah.
Thank you SO much for sharing your thoughts! ❤
I love this post!
Sometimes, despite how I feel having read a review, all I can think to type is fab/great/fantastic/wonderful review. I’m just bad with words, they don’t comes easily to me. With discussion posts it’s easier for me as there are cues within the post itself about what I could say.
I find that just commenting on other people’s blogs helps, a bit of give as well as take. Bizarrely a lot of my review comments come from non-book bloggers, particularly lifestyle bloggers.
But yes, sometimes I’ll see a review, read it, and just have nothing to say. At least they still get the view?
Cora ❤ http://www.teapartyprincess.co.uk/
Oh thank you so much, Cora! ❤ I understand – sometimes, I'll read a good review, but…my mind will draw a blank when it comes to typing a comment. It's really easier sometimes to comment on discussions, where there are actual questions to answer and so on.
Also – it's good that you get a bit of lifestyle bloggers as well on your reviews – you might be great at recommending books to people that aren't used to screaming about books all the time on their own blogs 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
Great post, Marie! I think this is something a lot of us book bloggers have thought about but don’t really know what to do about. I admit, I don’t always read or comment on book reviews – if it’s a genre I don’t normally read or am not interested in, it’s hard for me to get invested in the review. Like you, I like to comment when it’s a book I’ve already read and I can share my thoughts.
I like your tips for getting more people to read and comment on your book reviews. Doing mini-reviews is something I’ve gotten into lately. I also try to review books that I haven’t seen other bloggers talk about. I don’t know if it works, but I figured people may be more likely to check out a new book than one they’ve seen lots of times before.
Oh thank you so much, Angela! ❤ I agree – I feel like we just know it, but don't know what to do about it. I don't know if there is something to do, really, maybe that's just the way things are, given how we all have different tastes in books, can't comment on everything or just find the words to comment on reviews, sometimes.
Ohh I think it's a great idea. I know I personally tend to read tons of "hyped" books, or books that people have heard of before, but it's always great to see some different books areound for a change 😀
I am still new to blogging and following bloggers but I agree with you that comments are like rays of sunshine beamed down onto your work. They are a little bit of validation that someone read your work. I also try and comment on books reviews because that is what I want other people to do. I care less about “the fun stuff” but those are, as you have pointed out time and again, where you get engagement. Maybe we should create a comment tag or support award?
Oh yes, comments are the best, I love them SO much ❤ ❤ You are actually giving me such a lovely idea here… I'll think about it!! – more support and love for reviews would be so good 🙂
One million points for the Community GIF! That show is so good. Wait, what? You’re actual post? Right.
Many great points. Sounds very familiar to my own inner dialogue, tbh. The only place I differ is when I see a review for a book that I’m excited to read, I avoid it at all costs. In my crazy lizard brain, anything I read about that book, even if it’s spoiler-free, might water-down my experience with it. You think I’m missing out by doing that?
OH YES, Community is such a great show ahah, can’t blame you for commenting on that 😛
Ohhh, I understand. I can’t help myself and end up reading reviews even for the books I’m excited about and haven’t read, yet. But I get it: sometimes the excitment, the hype and everything just makes you expect tons of things, and the book ends up just being disappointing, when you are expecting too much. So you’re definitely not missing out – I think keeping a bit of surprise when it comes to books we want to read is always good 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
it’s definitely a lot harder to get people to comment on book reviews! as far as i’m concerned, i love reading so i’ll read any book review AFTER i’ve read a book. I love comparing opinions and just knowing more about a book in general! I love writing book reviews but I feel like I write long *boring?* ones. I just love so many things about a certain book and I want to share them all and that might not work in my favour…
maybe this comment is too a good reflection of what I do in my book reviews! LOL
xx
Ohh yes – I find it so much more interesting to read book reviews after I have read the book as well – I also have SO MUCH MORE to say ahah 🙂
I’m sure you don’t write boring reviews! I know tons of bloggers and reviewers writing some amazing book reviews, and they are pretty long. As long as you’re putting some love into it and making it readable -paragraphs, separators or images or quotes-, it’s all good, well, if you ask me 🙂
And if your comment reflects what your reviews are like..WELL YOU ARE THE BEST 😉
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I have definitely found this to be true for myself as well! I am always less inclined to read a book review and drag my feet to even read reviews for books that I am highly anticipating or that I love! I think you’re absolutely right thought, there needs to be something else that catches my eye like gifs, memes, SHOUTY CAPITALS!! IDK! I also don’t want to just say “great review!” without having genuine feelings about a post/book. I honestly don’t love writing lengthy reviews but I love reading tweet threads while people read a book, or when people write ironic/witty reviews. I want to write posts that I would want to spend time reading and making aesthetic boards and playlists to go along with a book is super fun!!! Anyway, I think things are always changing too, so maybe a year from now those things wont be in but a traditional text post book review always will be!!
I’m glad I’m not the only one 🙂 I always want to have something more to say whenever I comment, which sometimes makes it hard to comment on book reviews. OH YES, aesthetic boards and playlists are always so great, I would love to incorporate that, but I barely have time to do it all aha. I love it when there is these kind of special features added to the review, makes it extra special and attractive, for sure 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on this, Isabella! ❤ ❤
This post is just… YES!
I always get so disappointed when I see my reviews are really suffering when it comes to interaction. I personally like writing reviews (when I have strong opinions on a book) and I love sharing my thoughts and being able to convince someone to read a review.
I get pretty peeved at fellow bloggers who encourage others not to post reviews because they lack traffic. Book reviews are too important not to share just because they aren’t very popular.
BUT, like you, I have to admit that I often scroll past book reviews when I’m catching up in my reader. The ones that I tend to read are, again like you, ones that I’m already interested in or books that I’ve already read.
Sigh… I just don’t know how to fix this issue though??? Because I still stand by my opinion that book reviews are sooo important and yet?? I don’t??? read all of them?? 😳
I’m with you – even if, sometimes, it is a bit hard to write a review, or I’m not enjoying it as much as I enjoy writing other posts, I always LOVE it when I end up finishing the review, posting it, and most importantly, when I can share my love for a book. I’m a bit sad this doesn’t feel as acknowledged, in a way, as other blog posts?
OH YES, same here. If they lack traffic, they are, for me, the heart and soul of book bloggers. Or, at least, if they’re not reviews, properly speaking, spreading the bookish love is so important, with short reviews, or bullet point things, I don’t know. But they are so important. ❤
I have no idea how to fix this issue either, it makes me SO sad. Your thoughts on this really is making me think of reviews again, though, and maybe there's an idea somewhere inside my brain trying to come out ahah.
Thank you so much, Bridget! ❤ ❤
I do add those questions you mentioned at the end of my posts, but I still don’t get much of a response on some. I don’t let it bug me as much. But I think we need to talk about books on review pages; sparking that discussions invites more people to talk about it, as well as draw people in that haven’t heard of the book. I’ve tried to figure out how to put GIFs in, but I’m lost. How do you put those in?
Great discussion 🙂 I try to at least like posts by people I follow. It’s true that it’s hard sometimes to be always active. But trying is better than nothing 🙂
Sometimes, no matter how many questions you ask, people just don’t come. It’s like the Instagram algorithm or something, no way to figure it out hahaha.
Oh, to insert GIFs, I just download the GIFs on my computer and insert them in the blog post as I would insert any kind of images 🙂
You’re so right, trying definitely is better than nothing 🙂 Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
This is a great post! (haha here i am – having trouble commenting) but seriously, I really enjoyed reading it. I just find myself having trouble commenting anything on anybody’s posts recently. I don’t know why it’s so hard to contribute my ideas and thoughts and such but anyway, book reviews have GOT to be the most difficult to comment on. Most of the time I say something along the lines of ‘Great review! I REALLY want to read this book!’ and then it just gets repetitive.
Ohh thank you so much! ❤ ❤
OH, maybe you're having a bit of a commenting slump? I know this tend to happen to me sometimes as well, no matter how many posts I read, I just…have no words. I hope the feeling will pass ❤ Answering questions, just…rambling about what's on my mind on said-posts is usually what I end up doing all the time ahah.
It is hard not to get repetitive on comments – but each book and reviewer is unique. I always try and add something particular to the review, about characters, plot, or even the book cover sometimes, to turn up with different and unique comments 🙂
Thank you so much for stopping by and for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Yes, my reviews get fewer comments than other types of posts, but I think they average our with the other ones for traffic overall.
I read a lot of front list books, so quite often, they’ve been read by very few other people.
As with other types of posts, I think the “hook” is necessary to aid someone to comment – have you asked a question, is there a particular point that you enjoyed or hated, or do you have something “controversial” to say?
Ohh well that’s good, if they average out in the end. And stats don’t necessarily matter, as long as you’re having fun writing the reviews, right? 🙂
I agree with you, it’s definitely important to ask questions, it just means you want to hear from people 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
