Hello friends! Happy April! The world sucks right now and I don’t want to talk about it (the media is doing enough of that already…), I just hope you’re safe and you’re taking care of yourself and your loved ones 💞

It’s my birthday month (ugh, I’m old) and I was SO excited to get away for a few days with my awesome sister but…yeah, it isn’t happening. #stayhome. So I guess we’re going to do our little escaping in stories… What do you think about that?!

I LOVE aesthetics and even if it takes HOURS to do, the result is always so pretty. It gives you the perfect mood for the book, if that makes any sense. So, I decided today to make aesthetics for the last 10 books I’ve read. My question is : will these pictures make you want to read these books??

You can click on the book covers to go to the book’s goodreads page!

🌪 Music, swoony romance, reaching for your dreams

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. Growing up under his punk rocker dad’s spotlight, Luke knows about fame and wants nothing to do with it. What he loves the most is writing songs, not performing them. Hiding his talent, he spends his time with his twin brother hosting a locally popular podcast and also…having a little bit of a crush on Vada, a music blogger. Vada has got all figured it out. Her plan? Get accepted into Berkeley’s prestigious music journalism program and secure a Rolling stone internship. Luke isn’t really on the list but their common love for music will soon get them really close…

🌪 Lost in the wilderness, hidden feelings, letting go

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. Ever since last year’s homecoming dance, best friends Zorie and Lennon have made an art of avoiding each other. But when a group camping trip goes south, they find themselves stranded in the wilderness. Alone. Together. With no one but each other for company, the ex best friends have no choice but to hash out their issues and pretty soon hidden feelings surface… Are the fresh forest air and the magic of the twinkling stars messing with their heads?

🌪 Revenge, fake dating, high school popularity

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. Chloe is out for revenge. Last year her best friend Monica’s life was ruined by the most popular students at their high school, so this year Chloe plans to take each and every one of them down. She traded her jeans and tee-shirts for designer clothes and carefully devised a way to befriend the members of the popular clique. Her plan? Discover their darkest secrets and reveal them to the whole world. A perfect plan…until she begins to fall for one of them…

🌪 Racism, slow burning romance, finding yourself

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. It’s 2002, a year after 9/11. It’s an extremely turbulent time politically, but especially for someone like Shirin, a sixteen-year-old Muslim girl who’s tired of being stereotyped. Shirin is used to the rude stares and the degrading comments she endures as a result of her race, her religion, and the hijab she wears every day. She’s built up protective walls and drowns her frustrations spending her afternoons break-dancing with her brother. But then she meets Ocean. He’s the first person in forever who really seems to want to get to know her. What happens when these two irreconcilable worlds collide?

🌪 Depression, chemistry, looking for happiness

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. After a year of college, Pablo is working at his local twenty-four-hour deli and dodging calls from the student loan office. He has really no idea what his next move is. Singer Leanna’s life so far has been nothing but success. It’s all about private planes, weird hotel rooms, and strangers asking for selfies on the street. When Leanna and Pablo randomly meet at 4:00 a.m. in Brooklyn, they both know they can’t be together forever but they decide to enjoy the time they have…

🌪 Friendship, growing apart, building your future

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. At the start of their senior year in high school, James and Kat are inseparable, but by graduation, they’re no longer friends. Kat is falling in love with her first girlfriend and building a future that feels wide open whereas James is worrying that everything she believes about love and her future is a lie when her high-school sweetheart parents announce they’re getting a divorce.

🌪 Summer romance, being true to yourself, family love

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. Will is the dream summer fling but then summer vacation ends and Will stops texting Ollie back. To complicate things further, a family emergency sees Ollie uprooted and enrolled at a new school across the country, the same school Will goes to! Ollie soon realizes that Will isn’t that sweet guy he met that summer, but he’s kind of a jerk. Ollie has no intention of pining after a guy who clearly isn’t ready for a relationship but when Will starts popping up everywhere, Ollie finds his resolve weakening a little bit…

🌪 First love, insecurities, figuring out what you want in life

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. When her parents announce their impending divorce, Natalie can’t understand why no one is fighting, or at least mildly upset. Then Zach and Lucy, her two best friends, hook up, leaving her even more on the sideline. Life isn’t what she thought it would be, everything she thought she knew has changed and nothing is quite making sense anymore. Until an unexpected romance comes along and shakes things up even further…

🌪 Family, identity, depression

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. Darius is about to take his first-ever trip to Iran, and it’s pretty overwhelming – especially when he’s also dealing with depression, a disapproving dad, and a pretty nonexistent social life. In Iran, he gets to know his mom’s family for the first time. And he meets Sohrab, the boy next door who makes him feel more like himself than he ever did. They are spending their days playing soccer, eating ice cream and sitting together for hours. But when it’s time to go home to America, Darius will have to find a way to be himself on his own.

🌪 Lies, family dynamics, high society

☂️ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK : click here. Sawyer did not expect her estranged grandmother to show up at her apartment and offer her a six-figure contract to participate in debutante season. And she definitely never imagined she would accept. But when she realizes that immersing herself in this society might mean discovering the answer to the great mystery of her life-her father’s identity-she signs on the dotted line and braces herself for a year of makeovers, big dresses and bigger egos. The one thing she doesn’t expect to find is friendship, but soon she’s drawn into a group of debutantes with scandalous and dangerous secrets of their own…

So, which book are you excited to read??! What did you think of my aesthetics?

Did you already read any of them? Which one was your favorite? Do YOU like to make aesthetics or do you lack the patience?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog