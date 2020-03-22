20 YA books releasing in March, April, May 2020 to add to your TBRs

Hi friends! I hope you all are okay 💛

Today I really wanted to shed a light on some books releasing in this and the next couple of months, books I’m really, really excited to read (or have read already and really enjoyed) and books you can support in these complicated times…so I put together this small list of ya books releasing in March, April and May 2020 for you. You know, for you to add to your TBRs and cry about because they just sound THAT GOOD.

I’d LOVE to hear about all of your most anticipated reads for these next three months and would love to have all of your recommendations, so feel free to send them along in the comments!

📚 YA books releasing in March 2020

When You Were Everything, Ashley Woodfolk

Why I want to read it 🔎 I loved Ashley’s debut so, so much it made me cry and I just can’t wait to read this book. It’s about friendships and friendship break-ups and it’s such an important topic I can’t wait to see being more explored in young adult books!

📖 find it on goodreads

Look, Zan Romanoff

Why I want to read it 🔎 Okay so we all know I’m ALL for a great book dealing with social media, internet fame, messy dramas like that and everything and LOOK sounds absolutely perfect. It’s about a video going viral, a main character with thousandths of followers and most likely a whole complicated mess. I’m here for it.

📖 find it on goodreads

Most Likely, Sarah Watson

Why I want to read it 🔎 So, I LOVE The Bold Type so much and this is from the creator of this show so, I’m excited! It’s also about a group of friends, going through ups and downs in life and having each other’s back and I need these kind of books in my life!

📖 find it on goodreads

Anna K., Jenny Lee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I am SO pumped for this book! I know a couple friends have read it already and loved it, and… it feels like the kind of Manhattan-elite, drama-filled kind of book I’d really enjoy.

📖 find it on goodreads

📚 Books I’ve already read and would definitely recommend

The Electric Heir, Victoria Lee

Why I recommend it 🔎 I love the Feverwake series so, so much. The world building is brilliant, the characters are AMAZING and it’s just one of the most incredibly relevant and compelling series. The Electric Heir is the second book, The Fever King the first one and… read this.

📖 find it on goodreads

Only Mostly Devastated, Sophie Gonzales

Why I recommend it 🔎 If you want a contemporary book to laugh, swoon and cry, with adorable characters, family vibes, romance and friendships, I’d definitely recommend Only Mostly Devastated.

📖 find it on goodreads

📚 YA books releasing in April 2020

What I Like About You, Marisa Kanter

Why I want to read it 🔎 Okay so this is about online best friends and people who love books and crushes and this sounds way too adorable and so like the kind of book I’d fall for. I can’t wait to read this.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Best Laid Plans, Cameron Lund

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book sounds adorable and the main character has the same name as my MC in my current WIP and this feels like destiny. OKAY out of topic here. ANYWAY. This sounds like the kind of sweet, sex positive contemporary I’d love, with a main character feeling like she “has” to lose her virginity and I’m spotting a best friends’ romance and SWOONING AND SCREAMING.

📖 find it on goodreads

Late to the Party, Kelly Quindlen

Why I want to read it 🔎 So this is about wallflowers and people usually staying in to watch Netflix going out and this kind of speaks to my soul OKAY this book sounds very very very very great okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

📚 Books I’ve already read and would definitely recommend

Time of Our Lives, Austin Siegemund-Broka & Emily Wibberley

Why I recommend it 🔎 You all know my love for these two authors by now, and if you don’t… well, now you do. Time of Our Lives was easily my most anticipated read of the ENTIRE YEAR and I’m just still crying about having read it already. And crying about it because it was so good. If you love great contemporaries, stories about going off to college and the complex feelings of it all, family/siblings vibes and adorable romance and banter. READ THIS.

📖 find it on goodreads

Clique Bait, Ann Valett

Why I recommend it 🔎 If you’re anything like me and enjoy a good contemporary drama, with the feels of Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl, you should love this one. I had SO much fun with this thrilling, exciting read and loved the fake-dating trope so much!

📖 find it on goodreads

It Sounded Better in My Head, Nina Kenwood

Why I recommend it 🔎 This was an unexpected new favorite read. I fell in love with how relatable the main character was, how soft and sweet the blooming romance was and I just loved the friendships and I just LOVE THIS BOOK SO MUCH OKAY.

📖 find it on goodreads

📚 YA books releasing in May 2020

I Kissed Alice, Anna Birch

Why I want to read it 🔎 This is a f/f hate to love romance with creative, persfectionist main characters talking on a fanfic website and if this doesn’t sound like the book of my dreams, then I don’t know what is????

📖 find it on goodreads

Parachutes, Kelly Yang

Why I want to read it 🔎 Okay so first of all, I LOVE this cover so much I want to frame it. Second of all, this sounds SO good. It’s about teenagers sent to study in the US while their parents remain in Asia, setting into this new life and its complications and I don’t know this just sounds SO very good.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Fascinators, Andrew Eliopulos

Why I want to read it 🔎 Small towns, magic, friendships and romance: this sounds like such a great read and I’m just very very excited to read this okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

Goodbye from Nowhere, Sara Zarr

Why I want to read it 🔎 This is a contemporary focusing on family and the consequences of a family being torn apart and I just am so here for these kind of books. I can’t WAIT to get to this one!

📖 find it on goodreads

More Than Maybe, Erin Hahn

Why I want to read it 🔎 I fell in love with Erin Hahn’s debut You’d Be Mine and I’m so, SO excited to get to her sophomore novel. It’s about music and a love song going viral, I’m certain it has the incredibly well crafted Hahn’s characters and I’m just so, so pumped to get to it!

📖 find it on goodreads

The Henna Wars, Adiba Jaigirdar

Why I want to read it 🔎 This is one of my favorite book covers of all times okay and this book sounds SO good. It’s about two girls falling in love, childhood friends, it has a competition and from what I understood also great and complex family vibes and I don’t know I JUST NEED THIS RIGHT NOW.

📖 find it on goodreads

📚 Books I’ve already read and would definitely recommend

Chasing Lucky, Jenn Bennett

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’m cheating, because I’m currently reading this one, but I KNOW I will recommend it anyway. Jenn Bennett’s books always make me the happiest, her characters are so relatable, the romances are always so soft and this small town vibes and bookshop and everything makes me SO happy.

📖 find it on goodreads

Girl, Serpent, Thorn, Melissa Bashardoust

Why I recommend it 🔎 I loved Girls Made of Snow and Glass, the author’s debut, so much and am so grateful to have had a chance to read this one early. It has the author’s signature writing that feels like you’re reading a fairytale, amazing character development and Persian mythology and I really enjoyed it!

📖 find it on goodreads

Do you want to read any of these books? Did you read them already?



What are some of your most anticipated reads for these three months? Let me know in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog