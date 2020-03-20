There are no spoilers in this review.

Meet Me At Midnight, Jessica Pennington



Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by Tor Teen.

Sidney and Asher should have clicked. Two star swimmers forced to spend their summers on a lake together sounds like the perfect match. But it’s the same every year—in between cookouts and boat rides and family-imposed bonfires, Sidney and Asher spend the dog days of summer finding the ultimate ways to prank each other. And now, after their senior year, they’re determined to make it the most epic summer yet.

But their plans are thrown in sudden jeopardy when their feud causes their families to be kicked out of their beloved lake houses. Once in their new accommodations, Sidney expects the prank war to continue as usual. But then she gets a note—Meet me at midnight. And Asher has a proposition for her: join forces for one last summer of epic pranks, against a shared enemy—the woman who kicked them out.

Their truce should make things simpler, but six years of tormenting one another isn’t so easy to ignore. Kind of like the undeniable attraction growing between them.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. ableist words used (crazy).

☂️ DIVERSITY: unspecified.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

I love these kind of books that give me all the summery feels and Meet Me At Midnight really did. With its setting, set in twin lake houses, the lake, the swims and the late summer nights, it’s a perfect read if you’re looking to put a little sunshine in your days.

and Meet Me At Midnight really did. With its setting, set in twin lake houses, the lake, the swims and the late summer nights, it’s a perfect read if you’re looking to put a in your days. Told in two different POV , we get to meet both Asher and Sydney as they meet each other again for the summer, are in for a last summer of epic pranks before college and… well, trying to survive each other for the very last time. I liked Sydney a lot: she was such a driven, organized and determined main character. She sometimes made me a little frustrated with her decisions, but I could understand where she came from. Asher was my favorite . He was so endearing and kind and sweet and I loved how he grew thorough the story, getting away from his father’s expectations for his life and future and carving his own path.

, we get to meet both Asher and Sydney as they meet each other again for the summer, are in for a before college and… well, trying to survive each other for the very last time. The romance was one of my favorite parts of this book… obviously, it was the biggest part of it all . It’s a great enemies-to-lovers romance, with foundations in the past and a great built-up all over the course of the novel, just as well. I loved the characters’ chemistry and the development of their relationship, too. It had its miscommunications and its mistakes, but I rooted for them so, so much. And the banter, oh the banter was fantastic, making this such a thrilling, entertaining read.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

The book felt a little unevenly paced : I felt like the second half dragged a little more than the first one. The summery, lake setting really made me happy and, if seeing them setting off to college was a lovely addition to a young adult book, I felt like this second part was a little slower .

: I felt like the second half dragged a little more than the first one. The summery, lake setting really made me happy and, if seeing them setting off to college was a lovely addition to a young adult book, I felt like this second part was . I missed the secondary characters! I feel like some of them had potential, yet we didn’t get to know them so much and it made me a little sad.

OVERALL



☂️

If you enjoy summery, enemies-to-lovers kind of romances, you should fall in love with Meet Me At Midnight for sure! If I felt like the pacing was a little uneven in the second half of the story, I rooted for the main characters and their romance, their banter, chemistry and epic pranks making this an entertaining read overall. Fans of ya contemporary romances, I recommend it. I’ll certainly check out more books by Jessica Pennington sometime!



Final rating: 3,5 drops!





A million thanks to Tor Teen & NetGalley for the e-ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.



Did you read Meet Me At Midnight? Do you want to?



Do you have any recommendations of enemies-to-lovers romances? Let me know in comments!

