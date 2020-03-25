Hi friends! When we think about bucket lists, we think about destinations we’d love to visit, things we would love to accomplish and oh, when we get started, we could go on for DAYS.

Today, we thought we’d talk about Bookish Bucket Lists! Sophie tagged us in the Bookish Bucket List Tag and we have A LOT to say with these wonderful questions. Authors we’d love to write with, libraries we’d love to visit, bookish dreams and goals… read on to find out more about it all!

1. What books or series that intimidate you (because of length, density, subject) would feel like an accomplishment to finish?

Marie: I…. don’t even know what to answer to that question, I feel a little lost. I’m going to say, The Wicked King, because if The Cruel Prince was an okay read for me, I wasn’t head over heels with it either and I’m a little nervous to continue with the series.

Nyx: Okay so I’m really intimidated by Ninth House written by Leigh Bardugo. I LOVED The Six of Crows duology series but this is one is an adult book and it seems a bit “harsh” to read. It deals with rape, murder, drug abuse,… and I don’t know if I can push through a read that has so many triggers. I think I could be really into the story, it seems really promising, but yeah… I’m on the fence on this one.

2. What author would you like to coauthor a book with?

Marie: I’m cheating and I’m going to say Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley. I know, they’re two, but… I just LOVE their books and the characters they craft and I feel like writing with them would be SO much fun.

Nyx: Taylor Jenkins Reid, no need to even think about it twice! I’ve only read 3 of her books so far but I’m already SO in love with her. I love her writing, I love her characters, I love her stories. She seems really smart and creative; and our book would be AWESOME!

3. If you could interview any author for your blog, who would it be? What’s one question you would ask?

Marie: Oh god, a lot of writers’ interviews dreams came true with the series I did last year…. Austin Siegemund-Broka & Emily Wibberley, Rachel Lynn Solomon, Laura Silverman were on my list and I adored interviewing them. Right now, I think I’d LOVE to interview Tehlor Kay Mejia. We Set The Dark On Fire is one of my ultimate favorite reads and I’d LOVE to talk to the author about world-building and publishing.

Nyx: Marissa Meyer!! If you’ve been following the blog for a quite a while now, you know that a few years ago we went to the Paris bookfair with my sister and we actually met her and…I was speechless! I’m still so mad about it now, there SO many questions I would’ve wanted to ask her like : How do you come up with those amazing worlds? How do you write such complex and real characters? What’s your writing routine? What are your inspirations? Ugh, I could go on for days!

4. As a writer, what genre is out of your comfort zone that you’d like to conquer someday and write within?

Marie: I think I’d have to say…. fantasy, maybe. I haven’t written any fantasy stories in…. well, so many years now, the only ones I can recall writing having been when I was like, very small okay. It’s a genre I’d love to dive in someday, maybe, I think it’d be really cool to be able to create amazing fantasy worlds. It’s a talent I don’t have, because my world-building skills right now are terrible.

Nyx: Dystopia! I think it’s a really hard genre to master. I mean, you need to have awesome world-building skills and a LOT of imagination while still making sense. The reader needs to be able to immerse himself fully into that world, feel the surrounding tension and care about the characters! Also, there are a LOT of books in that genre out there, you need to stand out. I LOVE reading them, I don’t think I’m ready to write one of these just yet…

5. What specific edition of a book would you like to own someday? It could be rare, a first edition, an anniversary edition, signed, or one with a cover special to you, etc.

Marie: Hmm I’d LOVE to have all of my favorite books signed by their authors? Is that too much to ask?? Right now, I’m thinking about a signed copy of Emergency Contact. I just love this book so much.

Nyx: Hmm tough question! I would have to be very un-original and pick a signed Harry Potter book. As many of you out there, it’s this series that really got me into reading and I’m still as in love with that world as I was back then. It would mean the world to me to have a little autograph of the one that created this whole magic.

6. Are there any books or bookish items that you’d like to collect?

Marie: Well…. this is a hard question, I’m not really a collector of any kind of bookish items, except for the books themselves….?!

Nyx : Not really. I think I just want to collect as many books as I can fit into my library and then just add more bookshelves… You know what I would absolutely love?! Having a real library overflowing with books. In my dreams, my reading nook would look like THIS.

7. Name one bookish place you’d like to visit. (Not somewhere you’d like to visit because of a book and not a fictional place within a book. A library, bookstore, etc.)

Marie: I think I want to mention The Last Bookstore, in Los Angeles. I mean, the pictures of these places make me soooo dreamy.

Nyx: Love this question! I think I would pick Zhongshuge bookstore in Shangai, China. Just looking at pictures online make me feel like I just stepped into a dream. This bookstore has a pretty gorgeous aesthetic with haphazard geometry and mirrored ceilings! There is also some cushioned ‘caves’ where you can read peacefully away from the crowd. I think I would move in if I could…

8. Name one bookish event you’d like to attend. (A festival, a signing, a book fair, etc.)

Marie: Hmmmm…. BookCon, maybe? It’s been over 5 years now that I keep on hearing bloggers talking about it, meeting there, getting incredible opportunities and meeting authors and I’m…. kind of jealous, okay, living across the world. Also I’m kind of anxious about these kind of events? But anxiety aside, I’d pick BookCon for sure.

Nyx: I’m not a big fan of crowds but damn, I do love books so much… I think I would like to go to YALC, the UK’s Young Adult Literature Convention. Meeting fellow bloggers, asking questions to my favorite authors, buying a whole lot of books and swag… that’s the dream! Plus, it’s in London… do I need to say more??!

9. Your WIP is getting published and designing the cover is solely up to you. What does it look like?

Marie: I’m currently juggling between two projects:

One is a contemporary mystery I’m currently editing, with childhood friends, school pressure, university-aged characters, friendships and hopefully it’s an okay read???

I’m currently editing, with childhood friends, school pressure, university-aged characters, friendships and hopefully it’s an okay read??? Another is a contemporary that’s only on draft 1 stage, about sisters and traveling most of it all.

Having these stories, or anything I write, really, published, would be the biggest dream EVER. I did some tiny things for my book covers, here they are…..

Nyx: I’m not writing anything but oh damn I wish I was… I think I would write something in the veins of The Tousandth Floor or American Royals (Katharine McGee is amazing!) with lots of drama and lies and secrets and a bunch of flawed characters. Maybe a story taking place in the show business, like… I don’t know two singers falling for each other and dealing with the overwhelming media. So I made two possible covers, here we go…

10. What’s one thing you’d like to accomplish within the bookish world? As a writer, reader, blogger, whatever you want.

Marie: Oh god there are so many things I’d love to accomplish… As a writer, I’d love to get a book published, traditionally, someday. As a blogger, I’d love to…. I don’t know, be mentioned in some big bookish media or attend big bookish conventions as a recognized media, maybe.

Nyx: I would LOVE to co-write a book with my awesome, amazing and really talented sister. I don’t know about what, I don’t know how we would do it but it would be a dream come true!

What are some things on your bookish bucket list? Which authors would you like to meet, interview or write with?

What do you think of our book covers? Would you pick these up in a bookstore?

We’d love to hear from you in comments!

