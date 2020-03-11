10 good (and bad) reading habits I have

Hi friends! As a long-time reader, I have adopted some reading habits that are, well…. sort of shaped me into the reader I am today.

These will certainly change, years from now and certainly haven’t been like that, years earlier, either. I mean, ask 12-year-old Marie and she would tell you she’s not reading and consuming books the way Marie is, now.

Why am I writing like that? ANYWAY.

Today I’m going to be sharing my reading habits I currently have, right now. This post was inspired by Kelly’s lovely post first, then my wonderful friend Macey tagged me into this lovely tag called “The Good Reading Habits“. I’m putting my own spin on this and sharing both good, and bad reading habits I have because well…why not? Let’s get started!

📚My good reading habits

I rarely buy a ton of books at the same time.

I think one of the habits I’m the most proud of, when it comes to books, is that: I kind of have my book-buying habits under control (??).

Being an international book blogger, I don’t have a library I can get books from and 98% of the books I get, I get them from ordering online. (Okay, Marie, but what about the 2% left? 1% is for the incredible luck I have every now and then to receive digital or physical ARCs, the other 1% is for when I get to travel and go in bookshops, where I proceed to make piles of books I can’t afford to get).

That being said, I kind of don’t buy A LOT of books at the same time. I don’t do giant book hauls, like you can spot on some booktubers channels, like… ever. I think my biggest haul is maybe…. 5 books.

Wanna know why? Let’s head to my good habit n°2…

I don’t like to leave books unread.

I don’t have a gigantic physical, or digital TBR for that very reason. I’d say that lately, my physical TBR has been at its biggest with an incredible amount of maybe 10-12 books unread. Now, physical and digital TBR included, I think I’m maybe at like, 8 or something.

The thing is, I can’t actually relate to bookworms having 200+ unread books on their shelves. Thinking about having choices with the books I’m going to read next feels good, but having TOO many choices? I don’t know, it stresses me out and… it also makes me sad, you know. Seeing these books on my shelves unread.

I always use a bookmark.

Confession time : I dog-earred books before. It has happened to me, yes, but… well, not that often. I then went to a phase where I used random things as bookmarks, like train tickets, receipts, subway tickets and such.

Like this above: old travelcard from London, travelcard from Amsterdam, bookmark, a minion. Don’t ask.

Now, I’m using bookmarks and I’m happy about it. I also might have like 20 bookmarks and always end up using my Always Never Yours bookmark. Try and figure that one out, would you.

I rarely -ever- DNF books.

I can’t recall the last time I did not finish reading a book… I don’t have anything against people not finishing books, on the contrary: if something’s bothering you, give it up and pick up something you’re more excited to read.

Yet, I haven’t felt compelled to DNF a book in years. Even if a book takes time to kick off, I find something to make me hold on, whether it’s the characters, the intrigue or just my stupid obstination. I think this also comes from the fact that…

I know the kind of books I’ll love.

I’ve been a reader almost my entire life and, in this long time, I’ve been trying out a whole lot of different books. I’ve been into fantasy a whole lot when I was younger, now I’m more of a contemporary kind of reader, even if I do appreciate a good fantasy, dystopia or science-fiction read every now and then.

I feel like I really know, now, the kind of books I will enjoy and this really helps me in my book-buying.

📚 My bad reading habits

I still let myself get influenced by the hype a little too much, sometimes.

Hear me out: I’m trying to be better at this and… I think I’m making progress. Yet, when there are some big titles everyone is anticipating and screaming about, I can’t help but get curious, feel that need to add the book to my TBR and, in my worst times, even want to buy the book myself to see what it’s all about.

Only to realize later on what I knew all along: this book might be great for some readers, but it’s just not my thing.

Related: Do I really want to read this book, or does the hype make me want to?

I judge books by their covers.

Okay…. let’s be honest though: who doesn’t?

I don’t re-read books (enough!).

I can’t recall the last time I re-read a book. It’s a vicious circle, really: I get my eyes set on the new releases, on the current books everyone’s talking about, on my little TBR, and I don’t think about re-reading books.

Even books that are my ultimate favorites and that I’d love to revisit.

I think part of me is also terrified that these books won’t be as good the second time around.

I forget to take notes while reading… and don’t know how the hell to write my reviews afterwards.

Being a reader and a book blogger is complicated. It made my reading experience different. It makes me think of reviewing while I read and, in order to review a book well, it makes me want to takes notes.

Something I never, ever did before I started book blogging.

If I now usually have a small notebook around everywhere with my book, sometimes… I just don’t take notes. I get too engrossed into my book and just forget everything (The Electric Heir), I read the book while I’m traveling and just, don’t (Permanent Record), I just am slacking and lazy and I really don’t know why I didn’t take any notes because I had things to say (this happens A LOT) but well, sometimes I’m just like this okay:

Once reviewing time comes, I regret everything because I forgot about half the plot and was there a twist and wait who was this character’s name I loved that isn’t mentioned in the book’s synopsis?

I take time to rate my books on goodreads – and in my mind, too .

Last one for the road, still connected to my reading habits… and my blogging habits, too. Sometimes, it takes me a little bit of time to rate my books.

It has happened that I only updated my goodreads status of book 1 while I was already done with book 2.

Sometimes, I rate a book right away because I just know what it’s going to be. I adored it, I hated it, I will scream at you to read this every 0,5 seconds.

Sometimes, I just need 6 business days to decide between a 3 and a 4 stars.

Feelings. They’re complicated, okay.



Can you relate to some of my good reading habits? Do you always use a bookmark? Do you know the kind of books you’d love?



What are some of your worst reading habits? Do you ever re-read? Tell me everything in comments!



