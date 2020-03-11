10 good (and bad) reading habits I have

Hi friends! As a long-time reader, I have adopted some reading habits that are, well…. sort of shaped me into the reader I am today.
These will certainly change, years from now and certainly haven’t been like that, years earlier, either. I mean, ask 12-year-old Marie and she would tell you she’s not reading and consuming books the way Marie is, now.
Why am I writing like that? ANYWAY.
Today I’m going to be sharing my reading habits I currently have, right now. This post was inspired by Kelly’s lovely post first, then my wonderful friend Macey tagged me into this lovely tag called “The Good Reading Habits“. I’m putting my own spin on this and sharing both good, and bad reading habits I have because well…why not? Let’s get started!
📚My good reading habits
- I rarely buy a ton of books at the same time.
I think one of the habits I’m the most proud of, when it comes to books, is that: I kind of have my book-buying habits under control (??).
Being an international book blogger, I don’t have a library I can get books from and 98% of the books I get, I get them from ordering online. (Okay, Marie, but what about the 2% left? 1% is for the incredible luck I have every now and then to receive digital or physical ARCs, the other 1% is for when I get to travel and go in bookshops, where I proceed to make piles of books I can’t afford to get).
That being said, I kind of don’t buy A LOT of books at the same time. I don’t do giant book hauls, like you can spot on some booktubers channels, like… ever. I think my biggest haul is maybe…. 5 books.
Wanna know why? Let’s head to my good habit n°2…
- I don’t like to leave books unread.
I don’t have a gigantic physical, or digital TBR for that very reason. I’d say that lately, my physical TBR has been at its biggest with an incredible amount of maybe 10-12 books unread. Now, physical and digital TBR included, I think I’m maybe at like, 8 or something.
The thing is, I can’t actually relate to bookworms having 200+ unread books on their shelves. Thinking about having choices with the books I’m going to read next feels good, but having TOO many choices? I don’t know, it stresses me out and… it also makes me sad, you know. Seeing these books on my shelves unread.
- I always use a bookmark.
Confession time : I dog-earred books before. It has happened to me, yes, but… well, not that often. I then went to a phase where I used random things as bookmarks, like train tickets, receipts, subway tickets and such.
Like this above: old travelcard from London, travelcard from Amsterdam, bookmark, a minion. Don’t ask.
Now, I’m using bookmarks and I’m happy about it. I also might have like 20 bookmarks and always end up using my Always Never Yours bookmark. Try and figure that one out, would you.
- I rarely -ever- DNF books.
I can’t recall the last time I did not finish reading a book… I don’t have anything against people not finishing books, on the contrary: if something’s bothering you, give it up and pick up something you’re more excited to read.
Yet, I haven’t felt compelled to DNF a book in years. Even if a book takes time to kick off, I find something to make me hold on, whether it’s the characters, the intrigue or just my stupid obstination. I think this also comes from the fact that…
- I know the kind of books I’ll love.
I’ve been a reader almost my entire life and, in this long time, I’ve been trying out a whole lot of different books. I’ve been into fantasy a whole lot when I was younger, now I’m more of a contemporary kind of reader, even if I do appreciate a good fantasy, dystopia or science-fiction read every now and then.
I feel like I really know, now, the kind of books I will enjoy and this really helps me in my book-buying.
📚 My bad reading habits
- I still let myself get influenced by the hype a little too much, sometimes.
Hear me out: I’m trying to be better at this and… I think I’m making progress. Yet, when there are some big titles everyone is anticipating and screaming about, I can’t help but get curious, feel that need to add the book to my TBR and, in my worst times, even want to buy the book myself to see what it’s all about.
Only to realize later on what I knew all along: this book might be great for some readers, but it’s just not my thing.
- I judge books by their covers.
Okay…. let’s be honest though: who doesn’t?
- I don’t re-read books (enough!).
I can’t recall the last time I re-read a book. It’s a vicious circle, really: I get my eyes set on the new releases, on the current books everyone’s talking about, on my little TBR, and I don’t think about re-reading books.
Even books that are my ultimate favorites and that I’d love to revisit.
I think part of me is also terrified that these books won’t be as good the second time around.
- I forget to take notes while reading… and don’t know how the hell to write my reviews afterwards.
Being a reader and a book blogger is complicated. It made my reading experience different. It makes me think of reviewing while I read and, in order to review a book well, it makes me want to takes notes.
Something I never, ever did before I started book blogging.
If I now usually have a small notebook around everywhere with my book, sometimes… I just don’t take notes. I get too engrossed into my book and just forget everything (The Electric Heir), I read the book while I’m traveling and just, don’t (Permanent Record), I just am slacking and lazy and I really don’t know why I didn’t take any notes because I had things to say (this happens A LOT) but well, sometimes I’m just like this okay:
Once reviewing time comes, I regret everything because I forgot about half the plot and was there a twist and wait who was this character’s name I loved that isn’t mentioned in the book’s synopsis?
- I take time to rate my books on goodreads – and in my mind, too.
Last one for the road, still connected to my reading habits… and my blogging habits, too. Sometimes, it takes me a little bit of time to rate my books.
It has happened that I only updated my goodreads status of book 1 while I was already done with book 2.
Sometimes, I rate a book right away because I just know what it’s going to be. I adored it, I hated it, I will scream at you to read this every 0,5 seconds.
Sometimes, I just need 6 business days to decide between a 3 and a 4 stars.
Feelings. They’re complicated, okay.
Can you relate to some of my good reading habits? Do you always use a bookmark? Do you know the kind of books you’d love?
What are some of your worst reading habits? Do you ever re-read? Tell me everything in comments!
42 thoughts on “10 good (and bad) reading habits I have”
Enjoyed your post and the thing I want to chime in with is the bending pages vs using bookmarks! When the books are mine – I bend away – if they are my husband’s – he prefers I use a book mark – and anything goes for that- oh and like that minion one of yours – ha!
Thank you so much! 🙂 ahh, we all have our little preferences when it comes to bookmarking our books, that’s for sure 😀
Yes – and I am so hard on books – ha –
And you really have a good system with your approach to your love for readi Nd and enjoying books
Aww, thank you! 🙂
I have not reread yet this year. I’ve read almost 20 books so far this year and I’m proud that not one of them is Harry Potter for the millionth time. I’ve been trying not to buy too many books. There’s actually only about ten books I want to buy this year. Bills and rent kind of changes, but yet again I did just buy a Kindle even though I have a Nook and a Kobo.
I love e-books and e-readers.
E-books are more feasible with apartment living.
AH wow that’s so great, you’ve read SO much already!!
I hope you’ll get to maintain your bookish budget this year, then! And I agree, ebooks can be really practical at times 😀
Thank you so much for your comment 😀
Thank you!! I have Kindle Unlimited and a library card so those do help a lot. And Netgalley too. I know not everybody is lucky though. I try to get free ebooks too.
I feel like I do better with book buying every year, but I spent $65 at Book Outlet on 13 books and then I bought a few ebooks for vacation in February. And one or two I wanted this month I think.
So maybe I’m not doing as well as I think I am?
Ahh you’re so lucky, that’s so great 🙂 and step by step you’re doing better, it’s hard to resist sometimes ahah 🙂
Yes! I’ve only DNF one book so far this year but I probably put myself on a curse with saying that. And the first book I read was a terrible start.
I’ve actually been reading the books I buy almost right away though instead of just letting them sit like you say you you did. It used to sometimes take me awhile to get to them.
And you are welcome! 😀
Ahh that’s amazing! it always makes me a bit sad to leave the books hanging, unread, ahah 🙂
I relate to some of the good but some of the bad habits as well. I am a sucker for the hype and sometimes they are not to my liking as for the good ones 🙂 … I see myself in those bookmarks 🙂 such a beautiful post xxx
Ahh I’m glad you can relate to this 🙂 I hope we can resist the hype a little more this year! 🙂
I loved this post, Marie! I never pegged you for a person who used to dog-ear pages, but to each their own. I will not declare whether you using bookmarks is an improvement or not (but it totally is!). As for your book-buying-control, I am so in awe of that!! I don’t have 200 books but I definitely have around 30 unread ones and it’s … a lot.
But I wouldn’t say that not re-reading a book is a bad habit. I never re-read. It’s like a principal of mine and I feel zero guilt about it haha
Ahh thank you, Kat, I’m glad you liked it 🙂
I know ahah, I used to do it every now and then, but it was so long ago! I can’t imagine not using a bookmark now, especially with the pretty ones I got now 😀
Yeah, I didn’t know whether or not to put it in the bad column…. it feels bad, for me, because I feel like I’m neglecting old favorites, in a way? But also, re-reading can be disappointing sometimes 😦
I also forget to take notes while reading and then struggle to write reviews. My TBR is big right now because I’m reading less but not acquiring less. I guess I’m in denial about my reading life. I used to be able to read a lot more.
It’s so frustrating, when I don’t have that much notes and struggle for my reviews, I always blame past-me for not being attentive enough haha.
I hope you can gain control of your TBR, you can do this! 😀
I don’t buy lots and lots of books as well but I have many of those free ebooks and some unread eARCs on my kindle so I’m 50/50 on that. On one hand, at least my wallet and shelf space are somehow still not in the worst condition — on the other, I still have so much unread stuff.
“I know the kind of books I’ll love”
Oh, me too! I used to be so put down by having so many 4 & 5 stared reads because I thought I wasn’t critical enough but I just tend to pick up books I know I’ll enjoy? I don’t hate-read things and I rarely pick up books I know I won’t enjoy. From time to time I’ll try to venture out of my comfort zone but then I always come back more careful with what I pick up.
I have the awful habit of not taking enough notes while reading too, though. I try to write down my bullet points right after I finish the book but I feel like I miss many things still. Especially things like content warnings and the exact rep, which I would love to include in my review but by the time I finish the book I’m often not quite sure if I remember those well enough.
Great post!
I feel like us bookworms will always have books to read no matter what, it can get a bit stressful when there are too much, but on the other hand…. well, so many books to read so yaaay! ahah 🙂
I’m so glad I’m not the only one! I felt a little nervous about always rating books quite high, but then I just realized I know what I love and, it’s a good thing!
I completely understand what you mean. I’ve been trying to be more careful especially with trigger warnings and rep, but I sometimes miss out on things or am too into the book and forget to write it altogether ahah. We’re doing our best! ❤
Thank you so, so much, so happy you liked it ❤
I have a few bookmarks, but I usually just use random slips of paper! I also rarely dnf books though. There are only two that I can think of that I’ve stopped reading in the last few years. I do reread books a lot. If I really like a book, I’ll probably end up reading 3 or 4 times. Anyways, this was a really interesting post to read!
Ahhh I get that ahah the random slips of papers are just… well, useful sometimes ahah 🙂
Ahh that’s amazing. I really would love to make more time to re-read some of my favorites, I should!
Thank you so, so much for your comment 🙂
Great list!
I’m very lucky to live in a non-english speaking country, but the library has a great collection of English books!
Just like you I hate leaving books unread, so my unread book pile is very tiny 🙂 Which I’m quite proud off!
I also definitely get influenced by the hype, too often..
(www.evelynreads.com)
Ahh you’re so lucky, that’s amazing! And I’m glad I’m not the only one with a small pile of unread books. Books need to be read, it makes me so sad otherwise ahaha 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤
You don’t leave books unread?! 10 – 12 books?! 😮 You, ma’am, are clearly a sorceress of the highest echelon, and you need to teach me your waaaaays! I can’t even imagine being that on top of things lol.
I fall for the Hype Monster all too often, too. Even if it’s a book I wouldn’t normally pick up or think I might not enjoy, I still want to read it, because everyone else is talking about and enjoying it. And then I end up not really liking it … just like I figured. xD Happens almost every time. I’m a slow learner, what can I say?
I take notes … and I still can’t always write reviews when it comes down to it lol.
I… don’t know if I am a sorceress of any kind 😂 you’re so sweet! I just really don’t like having a big pile of unread books ahah.
Right? This happens to me too, I feel like I want to read the book, but in the end, it’s just because everyone is excited about it all around me, and some of that excitment somehow rub off on me… even if it’s not my kind of book 😂
Ahh, don’t say that, I’m certain that you can ❤ writing reviews can be so frustrating and complicated at times. I'm sure you can do this and maybe you just haven't found your style just yet 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your comment Sammie 🙂
After reading books and then forgetting everything about them when it came time to write a review, I’ve come to the solid habit of making sure to take notes on the ones I want to write about. If I don’t think I want to put out a blog post on it, then I just won’t take any notes since that was never a normal thing for me before book blogging :’)
I love using random bits as bookmarks too!! Since I’m only just starting to use bookmarks here & there, it’s fun when I’m out of town & I have the receipt for a purchase made there, and I use that in the book I took with me on the trip. Then, when I use it again after being home, it’s a nice reminder of the time I got to spend there!
I admire your use of Goodreads. I log on maybe once a day to track my reading progress and scroll through my feed a little :’) But that’s better than when I had it and forgot to use it for months haha!
Ahh yes that’s a good strategy! Sometimes I’m not sure whether or not I want to talk about a book though and if I end up wanting to, I have no notes at all and it’s so frustrating ahah.
Right? This always feels nice, opening your book and your bookmark being a reminder or a trip or something. this always makes me happy 🙂
Ah there’s nothing to admire me for, really, haha I barely ever look at goodreads and just update my books read, I could do a whole lot more with it I guess ahahha 🙂
Thank you so much!! ❤
I forget to take notes all the time too – it’s usually a sign that I am totally engrossed.
Great post!
Same here! It’s even more frustrating afterwards, when I have nothing to say while I thought it was a great book haha 🙂
thank you so much! 🙂
Great post! 😍👍 I love needing “6 business days” to decide between a 3 or 4!!! 😂 I do find that allowing the book to settle and allowing time for the review to percolate is helpful at times!
Sometimes I’m slow to decide 😂😂 but yes sometimes it really helps in figuring out how we really feel 🙂
Thank you so much!! 🙂
Great post! 😀 You know, I used to be so diligent and make notes as soon as I finished a book that way when it came time to writing the review (which was usually the next day ha!) I had pretty much all my thoughts there I just had to type them up in sentence form and maybe use a thesaurus! Now, I don’t do that anymore because I’m l-a-z-y! And now it takes me days to write a review. I see the book sitting on my shelf and I go, I know I gotta write it but I just don’t feel it… I’m telling you some days it’s a push to get a review out of me, but the proudness I feel once I’ve done it, unexplainable feeling! ☺️
I love all the things you’ve used as a bookmark, I think we’ve all been there at some point or another. I’m crazy and I have different bookmarks for different books, like all my library books have one bookmark, my own books have another, then I have a dedicated one for my Stephen King… yeah I’m crazy 😅
Thank you so much!! 🙂 WOW I admire that so much ahah. It always takes me a bit of time to gather my thoughts and yeees sometimes I’m just too lazy to be bothered hahaha.
AH but this is great! I don’t read more than a book at a time and often end up with the same bookmark, but it’s just like mugs, a dedicated bookmark for some books 😀
I just reading books again and hopefully I can finish at least 1-2 books per month 🙂
AH yay! I hope so! Happy reading 🙂
I REALLY need to start taking notes when I read. I struggle so much writing reviews because I’m remember something making me mad or happy but not quite what that thing was.
YES exactly! This happens to me too sometimes and it’s so frustrating ahah. I hope we can do better with that 🙂
oof CALLED OUT. i don’t think i’ve reread a book since eragon in middle school tbh. as for taking notes? i get so caught up in reading i forget i wanted to take notes. if it’s a physical book i’ll sometimes dog ear a page that a had quote i loved and i want to share it in a review, but then i completely forgot i marked it in the first place! the kindle app saves me a bit on this though. i’m really happy its highlight feature automatically marks things as notes i can easily reference again if needed.
it’s been ages since I re-read a book as well and…I’m a little sad about it. I want to make more time for it, but also, so many new books to read!
ahh that’s great! I don’t have a kindle, I guess my ereader has some way to do that as well, but I’ll have to figure out how… and remember to check back when I write my review😂
thank you so, so much for your comment ❤ ❤
I love this post, Marie! 🙂 So fun looking at your good and bad reading habits. I remember I had a bad habit of buying ALL THE BOOKS but have slowed down quite a bit with buying books. I don’t really re-read books very often. There’s just way too many books that I want to read to spend too much time rereading, sadly.
Ahh thank you! Ah that’s so great. It’s hard to resist at times, but the huge, daunting pile of books to read afterwards prevents me from going overboard ahah 🙂
Same… there are so many books I want to read that I haven’t read, yet, I don’t make time to reread
I don’t use bookmarks nearly enough lol! I also hate to DNF a book (the feeling of failure ugh) and hardly EVER reread although I am dying to reread ACOMAF lately! Great post Marie 🙂
Ahh I’m glad you can relate to some of these! Thank you so much!! 🙂
