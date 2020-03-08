The little things that annoy me about books (but I still love them)

Hello friends! Happy March! It’s spring time!! Can you feel my happiness? How was your February? Did you eat a lot of crepes? Did you spend a lovely time with your loved ones? I’m pretty curious, tell me everything pleaseee!

So, last month I talked about why books matter to me and today I’ve decided to talk about the little things that annoy me about books. Let’s be real,we’re hardcore book lovers but there are still some stuff that manage to get under our skin… I mean, we’re only human! So please don’t take it the wrong way, I’m not trying to hurt anyone who would like any of those things listed there or any book or author, I’m just trying to be real.

The little things that annoy me about physical books

🌪 Those big fat heavy and not transportable books

Okay…some stories do need a lot of pages like Harry Potter or The Lunar Chroniclesoff the top of my mind. There are twists and turns and man, I wish it were even longer so it won’t ever come to an end. But…damn, those are BIG books with LOTS of pages and SO heavy. Not really practical when I want to take them with me. It’s annoying but yeah…to be honest, I think I can make my peace with it.

🌪 That annoying plastic cover around a book

What is up with that trend to put a plastic cover, not at all properly attached, around a book?? I can’t read with that, I don’t know if you can but I just can’t do it. It keeps sliding off when I’m turning the pages, I can’t stand it. Why don’t they put the design directly on the cover??! Why do they need to add that step into the book production? Hello, there’s enough plastic already.

🌪 The too small writing you almost need a magnifying glass to be able to read anything

I’ve got a good eyesight when it’s close range, it’s when I’m looking at the airport board or anything far away that I’m having problems reading anything. Still, I don’t really want to have to use a magnifying glass to be able to read a book or end up with a huge migraine after reading only a few pages. Just put a bigger font pretty please!

🌪 When the cover doesn’t match what’s inside the book

It may be stupid and completely superficial but the cover is a big reason why I’m even buying a book in the first place (yes, I went there…). So when I’ve finished reading and I look at the cover again and see that it’s not at all what I expected it would be, I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed and even cheated. Of course, it’s impossible to design a cover that describe perfectly what’s inside, I do know that, but there are a few things that shouldn’t happen. Like why is the girl on the cover white if she’s black in the story?? That makes me mad.

The little things that annoy me about stories

🌪 That insta love bullsh**

Sorry for swearing guys! But there is not such thing as love at first sight…at least that’s what I think. There’s attraction at first sight sure but love… I need characters to get to know each other before falling head over heels. If it’s love, it can’t be all about appearances! I need substance! I need something that feels real, I want characters to build something and work at it.

🌪 The famous love triangle trope

Ugh, this trope has been done and redone and I’m over it. You know when you listen to a song a hundred times in a row and then you just can’t hear it anymore? You even start hating it and just hearing the first few verses makes you want to scratch your eyes out? Yeah…a bit dramatic I know, but please change the track! I’m not saying I’m never reading stories with love triangles ever again, it could even be good, but it needs to be well done. I need to feel like it’s new or something.

🌪 When the guy is saving the girl from herself or whatever

Why does a guy need to save the girl? Why does the girl even need any saving? Why can’t she save herself? Why can’t her family or her friends help her get through it? Why does it have to be a boy? Why does it have to be a romantic romance? I don’t want little girls to think that someone’s going to come and get them off their feet and all will be well. That’s not true, I want them to get up and fight for themselves.

🌪 When there is way too many description (or not enough…)

I don’t know if there is any perfect recipe for this but when there is too much description I get bored and when there is not enough I can’t fully immerse into the story and it feels like it’s all on the surface and there is nothing behind it. I guess it’s all about balance.

What about you? What are the little things that annoy you when it comes to books? Do you agree with anything on my list?

Talking about what’s inside the book, isn’t that crazy that a story can make you feel so many things? Happiness sure but also annoyance or even anger sometimes? Damn, the power of words!

