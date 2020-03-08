The little things that annoy me about books (but I still love them)

Hello friends! Happy March! It’s spring time!! Can you feel my happiness? How was your February? Did you eat a lot of crepes? Did you spend a lovely time with your loved ones? I’m pretty curious, tell me everything pleaseee!
So, last month I talked about why books matter to me and today I’ve decided to talk about the little things that annoy me about books. Let’s be real,we’re hardcore book lovers but there are still some stuff that manage to get under our skin… I mean, we’re only human! So please don’t take it the wrong way, I’m not trying to hurt anyone who would like any of those things listed there or any book or author, I’m just trying to be real.
The little things that annoy me about physical books
🌪 Those big fat heavy and not transportable books
Okay…some stories do need a lot of pages like Harry Potter or The Lunar Chroniclesoff the top of my mind. There are twists and turns and man, I wish it were even longer so it won’t ever come to an end. But…damn, those are BIG books with LOTS of pages and SO heavy. Not really practical when I want to take them with me. It’s annoying but yeah…to be honest, I think I can make my peace with it.
🌪 That annoying plastic cover around a book
What is up with that trend to put a plastic cover, not at all properly attached, around a book?? I can’t read with that, I don’t know if you can but I just can’t do it. It keeps sliding off when I’m turning the pages, I can’t stand it. Why don’t they put the design directly on the cover??! Why do they need to add that step into the book production? Hello, there’s enough plastic already.
🌪 The too small writing you almost need a magnifying glass to be able to read anything
I’ve got a good eyesight when it’s close range, it’s when I’m looking at the airport board or anything far away that I’m having problems reading anything. Still, I don’t really want to have to use a magnifying glass to be able to read a book or end up with a huge migraine after reading only a few pages. Just put a bigger font pretty please!
🌪 When the cover doesn’t match what’s inside the book
It may be stupid and completely superficial but the cover is a big reason why I’m even buying a book in the first place (yes, I went there…). So when I’ve finished reading and I look at the cover again and see that it’s not at all what I expected it would be, I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed and even cheated. Of course, it’s impossible to design a cover that describe perfectly what’s inside, I do know that, but there are a few things that shouldn’t happen. Like why is the girl on the cover white if she’s black in the story?? That makes me mad.
The little things that annoy me about stories
🌪 That insta love bullsh**
Sorry for swearing guys! But there is not such thing as love at first sight…at least that’s what I think. There’s attraction at first sight sure but love… I need characters to get to know each other before falling head over heels. If it’s love, it can’t be all about appearances! I need substance! I need something that feels real, I want characters to build something and work at it.
🌪 The famous love triangle trope
Ugh, this trope has been done and redone and I’m over it. You know when you listen to a song a hundred times in a row and then you just can’t hear it anymore? You even start hating it and just hearing the first few verses makes you want to scratch your eyes out? Yeah…a bit dramatic I know, but please change the track! I’m not saying I’m never reading stories with love triangles ever again, it could even be good, but it needs to be well done. I need to feel like it’s new or something.
🌪 When the guy is saving the girl from herself or whatever
Why does a guy need to save the girl? Why does the girl even need any saving? Why can’t she save herself? Why can’t her family or her friends help her get through it? Why does it have to be a boy? Why does it have to be a romantic romance? I don’t want little girls to think that someone’s going to come and get them off their feet and all will be well. That’s not true, I want them to get up and fight for themselves.
🌪 When there is way too many description (or not enough…)
I don’t know if there is any perfect recipe for this but when there is too much description I get bored and when there is not enough I can’t fully immerse into the story and it feels like it’s all on the surface and there is nothing behind it. I guess it’s all about balance.
What about you? What are the little things that annoy you when it comes to books? Do you agree with anything on my list?
Talking about what’s inside the book, isn’t that crazy that a story can make you feel so many things? Happiness sure but also annoyance or even anger sometimes? Damn, the power of words!
Let’s chat in comments 💬
Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog
29 thoughts on “The little things that annoy me about books (but I still love them)”
Hello! You have some legitimate gripes. The huge books are definitely not transportable – have you noticed that most books coming out today are much shorter than books say, 50 years ago? This is casual observation, I’ve done no research, but I think it could be because people don’t want to lug around or read a long book.
I’ve never seen those plastic covers – that would be annoying. One thing I like about some of the new book covers is the feel they have. I don’t know how to describe it but they’re coated with something that makes it more opaque and less slippery. Have you seen that? Anyway great post – we readers have opinions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeees! I haven’t noticed before but I’m pretty sure you’re right about that!!
It’s SO annoying, I just put them off because I just can’t read with them!
Yeees, that IS awesome 🤗
Thank you so so much and yes we sure do 😉😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! I love hardcovers, but some of them are so big that I feel like my wrists are going to snap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEES, totally!!
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLike
Ahhh yess those insta love thingy… Sometimes it’s kinda too rushed for my liking~
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yees!! I like it a bit more slow-paced! 😊
Thanks for stopping by! 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I love big books, but they are just so unpractical.. They are heavy to bring along, but also sometimes very inconvenient to hold haha!
(www.evelynreads.com)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally! Especially when I’m trying to read them in bed 😅
Thanks for stopping by! 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a lot of fun to read! I agree SO SO much about the cover that doesn’t match the books inside 👿 I GET SO FRUSTRATED when that happens!! I don’t mind love triangles too much though (or maybe I just wasn’t around during the boom of the love triangle so it’s still kinda new to me) because if done well, the tension is appealing 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thank you so so much! 😁
YEES, it’s SO frustrating!
Oh yeees, I do love the tension 😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is such a great post! I’m pretty sure every bookworm can identify with ALL of these!!
LikeLike
Thank you so so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it! 😊😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwahahaha I so love that post! Add to it when the publishing house decides to stop translating the series in French (Throne of Glass) , when they decide to completely change the style of the covers while the series is not finished (An Ember in the Ash, Lifel1k3) , when the girl is a real doormat, when ….LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank youuuu, I’m so glad!! 😁
Oh my god, yeees!! I totally agree with those!
LikeLike
I dislike it when the cover doesn’t match the story, or when there are real people on the cover. I like to create an image in my mind based on the author’s descriptions, not have something stamped there because it looked pretty. I don’t understand dust jackets, ESPECIALLLY on children’s book. You KNOW that’s not going to last 5 minutes.
Lindsi @ Do You Dog-ear? 💬
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, I totally agree with you!! I also want to create my own perception of the characters! 😊
Oh my god, you’re so right! It’s like they aren’t thinking this through at all 😅
Thank you so so much for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLike
Great post! It made me giggle, the part about the small font, I so agree! Why must books have 0.5mm font size?!
I also am so in agreement about the woman needing saving! Like why does a man need to save the woman… it’s such an overplayed dumb trope! We need to move away from it! That being said, Happy International Women’s Day! 💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thank you!! 😘
Yeees, stop trying to hurt our poor eyes!
YEEES! I’m glad you agree 😁
Thank you, you too 💞
LikeLiked by 1 person
the too small writing!!!!! oh my goodness the pain that puts my eyes through 😭😭 especially in those big fantasy series where the font is so tiny and the pages are so big. im so with you on instalove and love triangles, theyre absolutely so overdone and rarely EVER turn out well. and theyre really predictable too, like we all know who the main character ends up with but we have to go through this whole long production in order to see it happen bleghghhh
a really random thing that annoys me is deckled edges. it makes the book feel and look really cool but turning the pages always takes so much longerrr 😭😭
this is such a great post, books really have such a strong impact on us and it’s really interesting to see what bothers some people and what doesn’t matter to others!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yees!! Stop trying to hurt our poor eyes, they didn’t do anything bad to be put through that 😭
Totally! Please move on and try to be a bit more original
Oh yeeees, I haven’t thought of that but you’re so right 😱
Thank you so so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
LikeLike
I completely relate to this post haha. I love books but sometimes lugging them around is such an inconvenience (which is also a reason that carrying around my laptop for college is annoying too, but that’s another story). I used to have more of a tolerance for insta-love and love triangle stories, but I think the more I’ve read them the more tired I’ve become with them, and now I try to avoid them as much as possible XD.
claire @ clairefy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees! I wish they could like float right next to us and follow us everywhere, wouldn’t that be cool? 😂
Yeah, same here! It’s been done too many times 😕
Thanks for stopping by!! 😘
LikeLike
Great post! 😀 I hate love triangles, it’s my trigger. 😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!! 😘
Haha, glad to see I’m not the only one feeling that way 🙈
LikeLike
Small type is a killer for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad I’m not the only one! Please have pity for our eyes 😅
Thanks for stopping by 😊
LikeLike
I hate the (big) price stickers on the covers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh YEES! I haven’t though of that but totally!!
Thanks for stopping by 😊
LikeLike