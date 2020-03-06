Review: The Electric Heir, Victoria Lee

There are no spoilers in this review for The Electric Heir. Beware though, if you haven’t read the first book in the series, The Fever King: the synopsis and my review may contain spoilers for the first book.



The Electric Heir, Victoria Lee



Publishing on March 17rd, 2020 by Skyscape.

Buy The Electric Heir on Amazon – Book Depository – Wordery – Indiebound.



Six months after Noam Álvaro helped overthrow the despotic government of Carolinia, the Atlantians have gained citizenship, and Lehrer is chancellor. But despite Lehrer’s image as a progressive humanitarian leader, Noam has finally remembered the truth that Lehrer forced him to forget—that Lehrer is responsible for the deadly magic infection that ravaged Carolinia.

Now that Noam remembers the full extent of Lehrer’s crimes, he’s determined to use his influence with Lehrer to bring him down for good. If Lehrer realizes Noam has evaded his control—and that Noam is plotting against him—Noam’s dead. So he must keep playing the role of Lehrer’s protégé until he can steal enough vaccine to stop the virus.

Meanwhile Dara Shirazi returns to Carolinia, his magic stripped by the same vaccine that saved his life. But Dara’s attempts to ally himself with Noam prove that their methods for defeating Lehrer are violently misaligned. Dara fears Noam has only gotten himself more deeply entangled in Lehrer’s web. Sooner or later, playing double agent might cost Noam his life.

I ENJOYED…



☂️

Something that amazed me with The Fever King, and kept on impressing me in The Electric Heir, is just how immersive this series felt . The writing, the characters, the world-building, everything holds together in such a stunning way, I feel like I’m still in a daze when I look up from the book because it just felt so intense and so real in so many ways.

. The writing, the characters, the world-building, everything holds together in such a stunning way, I feel like I’m still in a daze when I look up from the book because it just and so real in so many ways. If you know me a little bit, you know I live for my characters and, once again, I fell in love with them in The Electric Heir. They’re flawed and confused, they make mistakes and there was more than one moment when I wanted them to do things differently, to shake them or something. I just wanted them to be okay and I cared for them so much and when that happens, you know the author has done a great job. Noam is forever my favorite , with his hero complex, struggling with abuse, with wanting to make things right, with his feelings for Dara, engaging in double dealing and ughhhh I just had feelings for him okay. I just loved how we saw him grow from the first book to the second one, as the world gets darker, but he gets more determined,t oo. Dara, oh it was so good to have Dara’s POV in this second book, just as well. I loved getting to understand him more, his own struggles as a survivor , as he tries to do what’s best while still struggling with his own addictions. Their! relationship! gave! me! feelings! that’s all. I also loved how fleshed out each side character felt , from Leo, this bartender we only meet in this book, to Bethany and everyone else, too. Lee also creates one of the best and most terrible villains of them all in this series. He’s just so three-dimensional and we really clearly get to understand why he is like this and how he has become this way, too. We love three dimensional villains . They’re even more terrible, but we love them because it brings such perspective into the story, too.

and when that happens, you know the author has done a great job. Fair warning: this book is not an easy read. We struggle as we understand Noam being abused, we struggle even more as we see him struggle, grasping to understand what really is happening to him, too. It’s a story about survivors , it’s a story about the dark, overwhelming, sometimes even underlying influence abusers can have. It’s intense and it made my fists clench more than once, yet it’s such an important story to be told, too.

OVERALL



☂️

The Electric Heir is a stunning sequel to a wonderful, important series. I loved the characters and their growth, I admired the world-building, its complexities and its realness, I loved how fleshed-out everything was, making this such a damn, real, great read. If you’re looking for a new diverse dystopian series to get obsessed with, I’d clearly recommend The Fever King and The Electric Heir.



Final rating: 4,5 drops!





A million thanks to Skyscape – Amazon Publishing for sending me an advance review copy of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: violence, abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, ableist language, attempted rape, genocide, slut-shaming, victim-blaming, intergenerational trauma, parental death, emetophobia, addiction. Full list of detailed content warnings available on the author’s website right here. Diversity: All cast of queer main characters, POC main characters, Jewish main character.

Did you read The Electric Heir or The Fever King? Do you want to?



What was the last series you’ve read and loved? Let me know in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog