A peek at my favorite book characters’ instagram accounts

Hi friends! ☀️ Funny story about today’s post: I had no idea what I would or could talk about today. I wanted to do something fun and original, but my mind drew a blank.

This blog post idea came from this random idea my sister threw at me, so you can thank her for it and I really, really really hope you’ll enjoy it!!

Today, I’m taking 10 book characters I love with all of my heart and showing off their instagram accounts! The kind of pictures they’d post and their overall aesthetics and basically me ranting about why I love these characters because I REALLY DO a lot okay.

All the images used in this blog post were taken from canva.com or unsplash.

Lara Jean, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Jenny Han)

Lara Jean is certainly one of my favorite book characters, ever. I remember, back when I read the first book so many years ago, loving her and relating to her a whole lot. She loves being cozy, baking and is just such a sweet organized adorable character okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

📸 What Lara Jean’s instagram would look like:

I’m picturing Lara Jean’s instagram being a cozy place with soft filters, pictures of her and Peter and her sisters, as well as a whole lot of pictures of baking, cookies and cupcakes and everything else, too.

Rosa Santos, Don’t Date Rosa Santos (Nina Moreno)

I love Rosa Santos so, SO much I actually can’t believe I haven’t shouted about her and that book for so long. Rosa is such a wonderful character, she’s organized and driven and obstinated, she’s trying to find her place and to find her roots and I loved her very much.

📖 find it on goodreads

📸 What Rosa Santos’ instagram would look like:

I’m not sure why, but Rosa gives me all the summery vibes and I’d imagine her instagram account to be like, the colors of sunset, with a whole lot of landscapes and unexpected adventures, back to her Cuban roots and to her Florida roots, too. Also, there’d obviously be pictures of pastelitos, too.

Angel Rahimi, I Was Born For This (Alice Oseman)

Ah, Angel. I feel like I Was Born For This was a book written for me, all about the intensity of feelings you can have when you’re a fan of a boys band. Angel was such a great character, driven by her love of music and finding her identity and place in the world with it.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 my review

📸 What Angel’s instagram would look like:

I’d like to think that Angel would be one not to instagram too much, too busy to scroll down twitter and chat with fellow fans there. When she would, though, it’d be to post pictures of her incredible concert experiences and first times in London.

Beatrice Jefferson, American Royals (Katharine McGee)

I’m trash for all the drama and American Royals clearly delivered. I loved the characters a whole lot, but had a soft spot for Beatrice, struggling with her duty of taking over the crown and her own feelings for someone forbidden.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 my review

📸 What Beatrice’s instagram would look like:

Let’s face it: Beatrice is a soon-to-be queen and her instagram account needs to look neat and, well, perfect. I’d picture her posting about her duties and dresses, upcoming ceremonies, always with class and gratefulness. But… let’s be honest, she’d have a private instagram account, just for herself and her closed ones, too.

Cath, Fangirl (Rainbow Rowell)

Cath, Cath is most likely one of the book characters I can relate to the most. For her anxiety, her close bonds with fandoms, her closeness with her sister.

📖 find it on goodreads

📸 What Cath’s instagram would look like:

I’m not certain Cath would be a big instagram kind of person, she’s a little too busy writing and being anxious about what she should post on social media to pay too much attention to instagram. If she had an account, she’d update it very very loosely with a picture of campus, her and her twin sister, maybe a couple posts about writing. It’d be a private account, definitely.

Cameron, If I’m Being Honest (Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka)

Oh Cameron is most likely one of these bookish characters I’d love to be a little more like. Okay. She might be a little bit of a bitch, at times, but she’s honest and bold and she’s not afraid of a whole lot of things… except maybe some unexpected feelings. I really love love love Cameron so very much.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 my review

📸 What Cameron’s instagram would look like:

Cameron’s instagram would be just like she is: honest, bold and a tiny little bit about her, too. I also feel like she’d be all about the aesthetics and making it all pretty. I’m thinking she’d be the kind of person to post about parties and life and selfies, too, but she could also be the kind of person with surprisingly deep instagram posts revealing she’s so much more than this bold girl everyone fears. You know, only if you know how to read between the lines.

Megan, Always Never Yours (Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka)

I’m sorry, another book by Wibbroka, I can’t help it. I love their characters so much. Megan was such a great main character, focused on her dreams and goals, confident and just unapologetically herself. I loved that and could use some of that energy, to be honest.

📖 find it on goodreads

📸 What Megan’s instagram would look like:

I think Megan would be an instagram user and she’d most of it all, use it to talk about her theater adventures. From scripts to putting together a play, I’d think she’d be one to document her work and, obviously show off how amazing she can be at it all.

Devon, When The Stars Lead To You (Ronni Davis)

When The Stars Lead To You was an unexpected favorite from last year and Devon just, I don’t know, I really loved her. She cares a whole damn lot, she’s determined and focused on her dreams, she just wants to do her best and be there for the people that she loves, too and I could see myself in her in some ways, too.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 my review

📸 What Devon’s instagram would look like:

I don’t see Devon as an obsessed instagram user, but I do imagine her snapping, every now and then, moments of her life she’d like to remember and keep close-by. Like this beach she spent her summer on, the stars she adores, these little puppies she took care of at the shelter. Her instagram would be soft and sweet, irregular but always with beautiful pictures.

Claire, Just for Clicks (Kara McDowell)

With a mommy blogger, Claire feels like her entire life has to be online and has to be perfect, but between the image she has to put out and who she really is… she just feels lost. I loved seeing her struggle between maintaining her online persona and being her real-self and figuring it all out.

📖 find it on goodreads – 📖 my review

📸 What Claire’s instagram would instagram look like:

As the daughter of a big time blogger and on the influencer and blogger road with her sister herself, Claire pretty much has to maintain appearances and feels like she has to show off her very glamorous life… while hiding the uneasiness she feels, at times. She’d post about blogging, clothing and their invitation to the Fashion Week very regularly. She wouldn’t have a private instagram account, at all… let’s face it, she’s tired of it.

Anise Sawyer, Girl out of Water (Laura Silverman)

It’s been a while since I mentioned this book, but I adore it and I loved Anise so, so much. She’s passionate and she’s caring, she’s a great friend and, despite her issues and the mistakes she made, I still loved her very much. She just felt so real, so human and I just want to re-read this book now.

📖 find it on goodreads

📸 What Anise’s instagram would look like:

I’m seeing Anise as the kind of person who would look back in nostalgia at pictures of the waves when she can’t reach them, documenting small moments and glimpses of random days that are, finally, not so random at all. I could see her snapping pictures on the regular, but only posting every now and then, not caring too much about the social media part of it, but caring about the memories and, as time goes on, the homes she creates.



What do you think of my favorite characters’ instagram? Do you see them that way, too? Would you follow them?



What are some of your favorite book characters? Tell me everything in comments!



