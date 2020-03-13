Review: Almost Adults, Ali Pantony

There are no spoilers in this review.

Ever managed to kill a succulent after just a few days?

Got seven reminder letters on the kitchen table because you forgot to pay your council tax?

Become a hot mess who’s falling apart because they’ve been broken up with?

Nobody told Mackie, Edele, Alex and Nat (aka the MEAN Girls) that life was going to be this way. They’re busy navigating the joys of adulthood – getting their shit together, breaking up and making up, moving out and moving on. This grown up stuff is hard but at least they’ve got each other.

Welcome to the world of adulting.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. death, grief, swearing, drinking, smoking, anxiety and depression.

☂️ DIVERSITY: POC main character.

Fair note before heading into this book: Almost Adults is an adult book , but I think it’s definitely a great read if you’re into young adult books and contemporaries and looking for more stories featuring 20-something trying, well, to adult . This book fills a gap I’ve been waiting to fill when it comes to reading about young adults trying to figure it all out.

, but I think it’s definitely a great read if you’re into young adult books and contemporaries and looking for . This book fills a gap I’ve been waiting to fill when it comes to reading about young adults trying to figure it all out. Told in 4 different point of view, we meet Mackie, Edele, Nat and Alex as each of them try to navigate life as young adults. I loved that each of them had different issues : Nat, struggling with the brutal end of her long term relationship, Edele trying to figure out what she wants to do with her life, Mackie hoping to move on from her job, Alex struggling with her own relationship in the wake of seeing her best friend’s one crumble. I found myself relating to each of the characters in different ways and rooting for them, too.

we meet Mackie, Edele, Nat and Alex as each of them try to navigate life as young adults. GIRLS! FRIENDSHIP! The friendship between the four main characters is the heart of the story . It’s a strong friendship made of friends showing up at midnight with a bottle of wine and comfort, friends fighting and making up and most of it all, friends that are here through all the ups and downs . I loved the friendship so, so much in this story.

The . It’s a strong friendship made of friends showing up at midnight with a bottle of wine and comfort, friends fighting and making up and most of it all, friends that are . I loved the friendship so, so much in this story. Despite appearances and its fun moments, I loved that this book adressed the tough questions of adulting. Moving on from living with your parents, trying to find the job of your dreams, but wondering if it’s the right move, settling in or doubting life and your partner, breaking up and moving on, dealing with grief and with your own mental health, too.

The one little thing that made me sad is that I feel like, despite having 4 different POV, we explored a little more of Nat’s struggles . Maybe it’s just a personal feeling, but I feel like I knew Nat better than any of the other characters by the time I finished this read and it made me a little sad, because I would have loved to know the other characters just as deeply.

If you’re looking for a fun, entertaining, heartwarming and most of it all, realistic read about trying to adult, I’d definitely recommend Almost Adults. I had a lot of fun reading it and I hope you’ll pick it up, as well!



Final rating: 4 drops!





Did you read Almost Adults? Do you want to?



What was the last contemporary book you’ve read and loved? Let me know in comments!

