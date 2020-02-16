Hopes, dreams, goals and answering questions about myself – The Awesome Blogger Award

It has been a little while since I answered questions about myself. You know me, I’m not too fond of talking about me, myself and I. Yet today, I thought I’d change things up a little bit and do it any way, in the hopes that you’ll enjoy these wonderful questions and my tiny little answers!

Today, I’ll be answering Meghan’s wonderful questions! She nominated me for the Awesome Blogger Award and I am honored and so, so happy to have been nominated for this. Meghan is one of my favorite bloggers, she’s so kind and thoughtful and writes GREAT blog posts and I suggest you check out her blog RIGHT away and shower her with love, because she really deserves it.

The award was created by Maggie @Dreaming of Guatemala. This is an award for the absolutely wonderful writers all across the blogging world. They have beautiful blogs, are kind and lovely, and always find a way to add happiness and laughter to the lives of their readers. That is what truly defines an awesome blogger.

The Awesome Blogger Award Rules

Thank the blogger who nominated you

Credit the creator

Tag this post with #AwesomeBloggerAward

Answer all the questions given to you

Nominate some people

Write 10 questions for them to answer

📝 On blogging, reading, personal goals & dreams : Meghan’s Questions, Answered

How many books do you want to read this year?

This year, I set my goodreads goal just like last year, at 60 books. In 2019, I managed to read more books than ever, ending up with a whooping incredible 73 books, still don’t know how I managed that. Still, even if I know I can now reach that goal, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself and would rather keep a goal that seems attainable, so 60 it is.

What’s one thing you are planning to leave behind in 2019?

My anxiety? Ah, ah, if only. If I’d love for that to happen, it’s most likely not going to so, well. I’d love to have now left behind in 2019 is my eternal self-consciousness about others and what they might think. I tend to need external validation a little bit too much and am hoping I can do better in that area this year. Fingers crossed.

What’s something you’d like to do/or gain in 2020?

Confidence? A book deal?

Okay let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. I’ll say things I’d like to DO, since it’s a less rocky field okay. Some of my mail goals for the year are:

Finish editing my current WIP

my current WIP Write a little more

Travel as much as I can

There’s probably more and there are most likely other goals and resolutions I’d like to reach this year, but I wrote all about it in my writing, reading and blogging in 2020 blog post, if you’re curious!

It’s nice to be important but it’s important to be nice. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

Oh god, I don’t know. I think my sister gifting me a day at the Harry Potter Studios in London might be one of the nicest things ever.

Also, I cried a lot there. Ooops.

You can read my full blog post with my adventures on the Harry Potter Studios Tour.

What are your hopes for your blog in the next year?

I try not to reach too high and dream too much for the blog, because… I’ve been blogging for 5 years and I feel like I’ve been working so damn hard every single day, I just don’t want to burn myself out, reach out for too much, hope for too much and then crash down and hate it all.

This year, I just really want to be content with my blog, as a whole. I want to be happy about the blog posts I write, I want to care less about statistics and overthink less when a blog post I spent hours on doesn’t do so well. I want to compare myself less to other bloggers and I just want to RELAX, have fun and enjoy it all every day.

Who or what are you most grateful for in life?

I’m forever and always grateful for my family and my loved ones, always, I don’t know where I’d be without them.

Also I probably wouldn’t be blogging for my sister who screams gently at me that I love this and need to chill.

I’m grateful for all of you reading this post and being there on my little corner of the internet, more than you know. Annnnnd I’m being sappy I should stop.

What would you like to be remembered for?

In a really mean and destructive world, I just guess I want to remember for being kind enough to others.

In my biggest dreams, I want to be remembered for writing great stories and people loving them, recognizing themselves in them and more.

Who is your favourite musician/band/singer?

Okay so… no judging here. My favorite artist is most likely Taylor Swift, I adore her even more after watching the Miss Americana documentary.

My favorite band is the Jonas Brothers. Still. Don’t judge.

Do you prefer Bookstagram or Book Twitter? Share your social links.

Well… my default answer for this might have to be book twitter, since I don’t have a bookstagram at all. I do LOVE scrolling down instagram and discovering beautiful bookstagram accounts and I admire people doing that so much. Hell, I wish I could do that someday, but I most likely lack the time, creativity and patience for it all.

So book twitter it is, even if it has its flaws, its petty annoying drama coming round and round again, I appreciate keeping up with authors and book news this way.

If you want to follow me, I’m @dh_books !

Random question: do you have a specific mug for specific beverages? Ex. a mug only for coffee, a mug only for tea, etc.? (I can’t be the only one!)

I DO actually, you’re not the only one! Though I don’t drink coffee at all -I don’t like coffee…. sue me-, I have way too many mugs and one specific mug for everything. Like one for breakfast, one for the weekend day, one for my evening….

💕My Questions & Awesome Bloggers Nominations

What’s an underrated read you’d recommend EVERYONE to read? Do you like book series, or do you prefer standalone reads? What are some of your favorite book-to-movie (or tv show!) adaptations? Do you have any reading goals for this year? What’s your favorite thing about your book blog? TIME TO SHOWER YOURSELF WITH LOVE. ❤ What’s your favorite place to interact with the bookish community? (comments, twitter, instagram…) Do you have a favorite song? What are some of your favorite bloggers (bookish or not)? If you could live any place in the world, imaginary or not, where would it be? Describe your perfect reading nook!

I nominate :

Tasya – Malka & Chana – Caitlin – Sofii – Lais – Charis – Macey – Jenna

Feel free to skip this, if you don’t do awards or this doesn’t inspire you!

What are your reading goals for the year? Do you have any blogging aspirations for 2020?



Bookstagram or book twitter: which one do you prefer and why? Let me know in comments!

