There are no spoilers in this review.

Little White Lies, Jennifer Lynn Barnes



Publishing on November 6th, 2018 by Freeform.



Eighteen-year-old auto mechanic Sawyer Taft did not expect her estranged grandmother to show up at her apartment door and offer her a six-figure contract to participate in debutante season. And she definitely never imagined she would accept. But when she realizes that immersing herself in her grandmother’s “society” might mean discovering the answer to the biggest mystery of her life-her father’s identity-she signs on the dotted line and braces herself for a year of makeovers, big dresses, bigger egos, and a whole lot of bless your heart. The one thing she doesn’t expect to find is friendship, but as she’s drawn into a group of debutantes with scandalous, dangerous secrets of their own, Sawyer quickly discovers that her family isn’t the only mainstay of high society with skeletons in their closet. There are people in her grandmother’s glittering world who are not what they appear, and no one wants Sawyer poking her nose into the past. As she navigates the twisted relationships between her new friends and their powerful parents, Sawyer’s search for the truth about her own origins is just the beginning.

Set in the world of debutante balls, grand estates and rolling green hills, Little White Lies combines a charming setting, a classic fish-out-of-water story, and the sort of layered mystery only author Jennifer Lynn Barnes can pull off.

I ENJOYED…



If you’re a fan of stories like Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl, the kind of stories filled with mysteries, big dresses, rich families and lies and secrets woven in between it all, you should love Little White Lies. I found these themes I was very fond of back in this story and I loved it.

Sawyer, the main character in the story, was so much fun to read about. She's witty and sarcastic and smart and I really liked her voice. She's determined to find her father and to make it all right and I loved that about her, too.

The relationships slowly growing between the characters were wonderful, too. I especially loved seeing the growth of the relationship between Lily and Sawyer, from strangers to what-the-hell do I have in common with her, to actual friends knowing they can count on each other and will save each other from hell, if necessary.

ALSO! There was no romance in this first book and I AM PUMPED. I know I'm a marshmallow and love a good romance, but I feel like this first book was perfect without it: focused on the mystery, on the relationships building up between the characters, giving us hints of romantic feelings that might develop later on, but that's it.

The mystery kept me on edge from beginning, until the very end. I took wild guesses at what was happening multiple times and I still got surprised by the twists and turns and reveals and I loved it.

The writing, simple but engaging and the art of finishing off every chapter on cliffhangers, small or big, as well as the storytelling going back and forth at times, just made me want to binge this book and made this an even more efficient mystery.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



One thing that made me a little disappointed in this book, was the lack of exploration of some side characters. I really liked Sadie, for instance and thought she had so much potential, but by the end of my read, she still felt like a very one dimensional character to me. Maybe she won't be in the second book though!

I also wish there were a little more diversity in the book, as the cast of characters isn't that diverse, unfortunately.

OVERALL



If you’re looking for a good, twisty and fun mystery book set in a Debutante world, I’d definitely recommend Little White Lies. An addictive read with plenty of moments to make you smile, to keep you guessing and to surprise you, until the very end.



Final rating: 4 drops!





Trigger warnings: blackmailing, mention of hit and run, kidnapping, scenes at the hospital, mention of teen pregnancy and teen drinking.

Did you read Little White Lies? Do you want to?



What was the last mystery book you’ve read? Let me know in comments!

