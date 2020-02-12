Pairing my favorite tropes with YA books, part II: all the romances

Hi friends! I’m happy to be back today with my second blog post about my favorite tropes! Last week, I talked about settings, stories and characters I love and shared some recommendations.

This week, I’m really thrilled to be my marshmallow-self and talk about, drumrolls… ROMANCE.

I’m a contemporary reader 95% of the time and, if I appreciate it A LOT when there are books with no romances, I also am a softie and I’m here to get all the fluffy marshmallowy romances…. especially when they have these tropes below.

Let’s take a look!

You can read my previous recommendations post with tropes right here.

💗 Friends to lovers

Why I love it 🔎 I just adore it when the romance builds up from friendships. They know each other so well, whether it has been since they were kids or for a couple of years, they develop feelings somehow, someday for some reason, I just love it.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



FINAL DRAFT: This book is a little gem and it’s so, so underrated. It’s about a writer, it’s about finding inspiration and finding yourself and it has such a lovely f/f romance, too, ahhhh.📖 read my full review

This book is a little gem and it's so, so underrated. It's about a writer, it's about finding inspiration and finding yourself and it has such a lovely f/f romance, too, ahhhh.📖 read my full review

: Jen Wilde writes excellent books and Queens of Geek is no exception. A convention, lots of fangirling and adorable romance.

: One of my favorite books of all times, dealing with a toxic, narcissistic mother, a wonderful main character just trying to find her way through it all, on point anxiety rep and a childhood friends romance that make me HAPPY. 📖 read my full review

⚡️ Enemies to lovers

Why I love it 🔎 There’s something about the obvious tension between characters when a story first starts and, as they get to spend time together, different kinds of feelings grow… I just love the growth of a relationship that way, too.



📖 Books I recommend 🔎

WE SET THE DARK ON FIRE : I can’t talk about this one without SCREAMING I adore it so much okay. The world-building, the characters, the tension, the growing f/f relationship and ahhhhh my heart read this book. 📖 read my full review

: This is one of my favorite reads as well. It's gorgeously written, has a wonderfully fierce main character and a slow-burning hate to love romance that had my heart.

: This is one of my favorite reads as well. It’s gorgeously written, has a wonderfully fierce main character and a slow-burning hate to love romance that had my heart. SHATTER ME: Well this is quite a very popular read, but I love it, at least I loved the first books…I need to continue with it. The writing is stunning and the growing relationship between the two characters, unprobable at first, then making so much sense, was wonderful.

📱Texting – long distance romances

Why I love it 🔎 I kind of really like when technologies take ahold of a romance. There are so many friendships and relationships nowadays happening despite the distance and I just love reading about it, too.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



EMERGENCY CONTACT : One of my favorite reads of all times with wonderfully messy and real characters, an unlikely friendship blooming through texts and into something more. I love this book.📖 read my full review

: A witty, funny and adorable story with two characters knowing each other in real life, fighting each other on twitter and confiding in each other on their school's chat app. Such a great read. 📖 read my full review

: A witty, funny and adorable story with two characters knowing each other in real life, fighting each other on twitter and confiding in each other on their school’s chat app. Such a great read. 📖 read my full review TELL ME THREE THINGS: A mysterious student offers to help our main character navigate her new school and through text messages and three things told, relationships and feelings grow and this was adorable and lovely.

💘 Fake dating romances

Why I love it 🔎 There’s something about this trope that I really love, yet I really, really need to read more books like that. I love the fake relationship slowly, but surely turning into something real.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE : A very obvious choice, I know, but a GREAT one. I just love this book so much, the relationship, the characters, the siblings and family vibes.

: A very obvious choice, I know, but a GREAT one. I just love this book so much, the relationship, the characters, the siblings and family vibes. THE HUNGER GAMES: Another obvious choice, but in a different genre. I’m team Peeta okay.

💖 Slow-burning romance

Why I love it 🔎 There’s something about me screaming JUST KISS ALREADY that… I don’t know, makes me happy I guess. Frustrated, too, but happy as well. I just love it when the relationship develops slowly and over time and it just feels SO REWARDING when it finally happens.



📖 Books I recommend 🔎

AN EMBER IN THE ASHES : I just love this series so far and I love how there are obviously feelings developing and growing and I want Laia and Elias together and it’s slow and torture and I’m scared and I love every minute of it. Wow, I’m weird.

: I just love this series so far and I love how there are obviously feelings developing and growing and I want Laia and Elias together and it’s slow and torture and I’m scared and I love every minute of it. Wow, I’m weird. FOOLISH HEARTS: Emma Mills’ books all have slow-burning romances. In Foolish Hearts, which focuses on FRIENDSHIP, there’s also a great friendship slowly turning into romance kind of storyline and I loved it.📖 read my full review

🏡 Person-next-door romance

Why I love it 🔎 I guess I watched too many Dawson’s Creek episodes, because I’m fond of the person-next-door kind of romance okay. I guess there’s something about the relationship building up from seeing each other every day and living closely and growing close that makes my marshmallow heart melt.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎



ALL OUR BROKEN PIECES: A really great book dealing with mental health, with new neighbors meeting each other, each with their own issues, slowly growing fond of each other. Such a good debut. 📖 read my full review

THE BOY MOST LIKELY TO: Tim and Alice's romance is not an easy one, but it's a really great one. They're all messed up and make mistakes, you want to scream at them to be together already, but you know they're meant to be.

OUR YEAR OF MAYBE: Okay so that's a tough one. I cried and I love this book with ALL my heart. It has it all, everything I love in my stories, and the neighbors/best friends since they were kids relationship with messy feelings getting in the way. 📖 read my full review

💞 Meet-Cute Romance

Why I love it 🔎 Ahhh the Meet Cute. You know, walking through a room, catching someone’s eye, falling hopelessly in love with them (after some time, obviously, I’m not too insta-lovey). It’s adorable, especially when you think, if you weren’t there at this very second, you’ll have missed them.

📖 Books I recommend 🔎

WHAT IF IT’S US : If you’re looking for a soft contemporary romance, What If It’s Us is wonderful and is definitely a meet cute with these two boys crossing paths, then desperately wanting to meet each other again. 📖 read my full review

THE UNEXPECTED EVERYTHING: I love Morgan Matson's books and this one is no exception. From walking dogs to meeting her future romance, to a tight group of friends and complex father-daughter relationships, this book has it all.

Do you enjoy any of these romance tropes? Do you have any recommendations for me with these particular tropes?



What are some of your favorite romantic tropes? Let me know in comments!



