Books I want to read…but don’t want to read (yes, I’m confused)

Confidence time: it takes me about a gazillion years to decide whether or not I want to read a book.

There are some exceptions, obviously. Like, some favorite authors, some tropes I adore, some key words that make me jump high and scream and want to buy a book right this very second. Or add it to my TBR, because I never instant buy, either (and I can’t).

Like, if you tell me friends to lovers contemporary in a library, I’m going to

Yet, there are some books that I kind of want to read…and kind of sit on my TBR for so many years, without me picking them up. Is this because I’m a very uncertain person, because I’m just slow at deciding I need these books in my life, or because of something else? I’m not sure.

Today, I have the absolutely perfect tag to talk about some of these books. A million thanks to Caro for thinking of me for the I Want To Read, but Don’t Want To Read book tag. Caro is certainly one of my favorite bloggers and one of the sweetest person I’ve ever met and you should read her blog, just saying.

A book that you feel you need to read because everyone talks about it

I think I want to talk about The Wicker King for this question. It’s a popular book among the bloggers I know and whose taste in books I trust a whole damn lot. Therefore, it made its way on my TBR in… 2018, according to Goodreads and I still haven’t read this. Yet, I’ve heard incredible things ALL Around about this book all the time and I need to get to it, someday.

A book that’s really long

I didn’t realize until checking this out that The Book of Dust : The Secret Commonwealth has over 700 PAGES. Wow. Damn, well now I’m intimidated.

I also still really want to read this book, because I adore His Dark Materials SO much.

A book you’ve owned / had on your TBR for too long

I think The Weight of Feathers has been on my TBR since, like, 2016 and I still haven’t gotten a copy of it. I really hope I can give it a try soon, though. I’ve heard incredible things about McLemore’s writing and stories and this book, still years and years later, appeals to me SO much.

A book that is ‘required’ reading (eg, school text, really popular classic – something you feel obligated to read!)

Okay so it’s funny: there is this ONE book that’s constantly talked about and shown in american movies: The Scarlet Letter. Being French and having done all of my studies in France, I’ve never ever had to read this book, but thanks to movies I know every single thing about it somehow, so now… I feel like I’m supposed to have read this, in some sort of confusing way.

A book that intimidates you

I’m not going to lie: Ninth House is still on my TBR, but it intimidates me A LOT and, to this day, I’m still not sure whether or not I’ll actually read it. From what I’ve heard, it’s a very, very dark book and.. well I’m a marshmallow, but also one part of me is so curious about this whole university and secret society setting.

Guess time will tell whether or not I feel like I can handle it.

A book that you think might be slow

Okay, so I’m not entirely certain why I have this impression, but I feel like The Light Between Worlds might be a slow kind of story.

I also feel like this is the kind of book that’s really beautifully written and therefore, you don’t mind the slowness of it too much. I hope I’m right, someone tell me if I’m right??

A book you need to be in the right mood for

This book is on my physical TBR and I really want to read it, but… I know it’s the kind of book that will hit me really hard and will probably make me cry, so I need to be in the right headspace to give it a try. The Places I’ve Cried in Public deals with emotional abuse and toxic, abusive romantic relationships and it sounds tough, but I trust Holly Bourne to make this really, really… hard hitting and necessary.

A book you’re unsure if you will like

Okay so…. I like reading fantasy, even if I’m still a contemporary lover at heart. Still, I’m a little scared that We Hunt The Flame wouldn’t be for me, that I would get lost in the apparently really beautiful prose and wouldn’t enjoy the world and I’ve heard some people feeling a little mixed about this book overall, so… I’m wary okay. But I’m still very curious about it, too?? Someone help, I’m confused.

I’m tagging….

Are there any books on your TBR you want to read…but you’re unsure of?



Did you read any of these books? What did you think of them? Let me know in comments!



